Mike Preston: Chip on shoulder about to pay off for former Friends School star Tyler Badie in NFL draft | COMMENTARY
Tyler Badie’s big heart allowed him to play a major role on the Missouri football team, and now possibly in the NFL.
Badie is projected to be picked in the third or fourth round after the NFL draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas, but as one of the best success stories in this rookie class, he has already won.
Society often tells us what we can’t do because we’re either too short, too small, too Black, too white, too big or too whatever.
Badie has used that as motivation.
“There were people who told me not to go to Missouri because I would become a small fish in a big pond,” Badie said. “Missouri offered and told me they had top facilities, resources and played in the best conference from top to bottom. So, I went there because I wanted to become a big fish in big pond, to play in the SEC in the best conference and showcase my ability.
“Size really doesn’t matter. It’s what you do on Saturdays.”
Badie set the school’s single-season rushing yards record last season with 1,604 and scored 14 touchdowns on 268 carries. He was also Missouri’s leading receiver with 54 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. But there is so much more to this kid than just football, which is why NFL scouts like him.
In 2005, the Badie family was displaced from their home in New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina and moved to Randallstown. As he recalls, Badie played recreation football for the Owings Mills Wolfpack, but only one private school wanted him. Even public-school powerhouse Franklin, which has been known to knock on a few doors in the area to get players, ignored Badie.
It was off to the Friends School in Baltimore.
“We wanted a private school because the education system in our area wasn’t the best,” Badie said. “We wanted the security to know that I was getting prepared for the real world. We visited McDonogh, Boys’ Latin, St. Paul’s, all those private schools in the area, and the only school which accepted me was Friends, and I am grateful for that.”
Badie went to Friends from sixth to 10th grade. The Quakers have never been a high school football power, but Badie got a break when his mom, Tanjala Gipson, a pediatric neurologist, found a new job in Memphis, Tennessee. Still, he will never forget his time in Baltimore and at Friends.
“The food is so different,” said Badie, laughing. “I was used to Cajun, spicy hot food and in Baltimore they came out with these crabs and a lot of the seafood was cold. … I had to get used to that. Southern hospitality is completely different than in the north, where everything is rush, rush, rush. People are just more rude. In the south, it’s ‘Yes, ma’am,’ ‘No, sir,’ full of respect. I had to get accustomed to my life in Baltimore.”
He added: “At Friends, I think we had about 20 people on our team. We had no lights. There were about 10 people in our crowd section while Gilman would have about a thousand. We would have a small, picnic-like football game.”
Thank goodness for the move to Memphis.
Badie played his junior season at Briarcrest Christian School as a defensive back before enjoying a breakout senior year, in which he rushed for 1,186 yards and 18 touchdowns. The local fans wanted him to play at Memphis, but Badie wanted the big time in Missouri. The Tigers took a chance on him when he was only 5-7 and 165 pounds.
“I was a late bloomer as far as recruiting, a little fast kid,” said Badie, smiling.
But he always had that attitude of being the best, which he developed from his mom and dad, Shaun, a soft drink salesman.
“Even at a very early age, you noticed the strong-willed mindset,” Shaun said. “I think it comes from a combination of myself and my wife; we’re both pretty strong-minded people. I guess a little has rubbed on him, too.
“Even at an early age, there has been a lot of criticism about, ‘Can he be an every down back, is he big enough to handle the rigors of the pro level?’ Me personally, in my home, I have a little notepad set up with all the negative criticism toward him, regardless if it’s media, reporters, or pretty much anybody who has said something bad about him and what he can’t do. Time to time, I will share that with him for a little motivation.”
Badie was named to several All-America teams while at Missouri. He was also selected to the SEC Community Service Team and was honored as the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year with a 3.9 GPA. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management last spring and is pursuing a master’s degree in athletic administration and positive coaching.
In the NFL, Badie is considered a change-of-pace back. He has good speed (4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash), quick feet and balance and is hard to cover as a pass catcher coming out of the backfield. Despite the small size, he can run inside the tackles and has enough burst to get through small holes. His liabilities are in pass blocking and picking up blitzes, which are usually problem areas for running backs coming out of college.
“I am just trying to move up and improve my position,” Badie said of the draft. “I went to the Senior Bowl to show that I could be a matchup nightmare for anyone, and I won all my one-on-one matchups. At the combine, I was consistent and ran my routes well. I wanted to be in an environment with all those top guys and show that I was a top guy and they can’t overlook me.”
Badie still plays with a chip on his shoulder. Shortly before Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, Badie’s family moved to nearby Baton Rouge. They came back four weeks later and were living out of a FEMA trailer because of the destruction. Then they came to Baltimore to learn another life lesson.
“To get through adversity, that was the biggest thing in our household,” Badie said. “That if you stick together, there is a brighter situation in everything that you go through in life.
“I can talk about Katrina and it doesn’t cause anything traumatic because I know my family is safe. There are those who were involved in tragic situations and my prayers go out to them. My mom always taught me that adversity is a part of life, so why keep looking back? Everyone in my family is well and doing good in life. I am just a big believer in using situations as motivation and moving on.”
ASK IRA: Do Heat have a rooting interest in 76ers-Raptors?
Q: Ira, who you got? Who you want, Toronto or Philly? — Andy.
A: Two different questions. First, for all of Doc Rivers’ playoff struggles in his various stops, it would be hard to fathom this 76ers team, with Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris becoming the first NBA team to blow at 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series. So if you’re asking who I think will win, I would have to think the 76ers, if only from a historical perspective. As far as who I want, that matters little (albeit there is concern about the COVID-testing requirement when flying back into the United States). As far as the Heat’s choice, it would appear the Raptors have significantly fewer weapons than the 76ers, but Nick Nurse does have a way of maximizing. So I would think they would lean that way (unless Embiid’s thumb gets even worse). But, again, I think that will up moot, with the 76ers having two chances to put it away with one more win.
Q: Come on, how inflamed can a knee be that you skip a potential playoff clincher? — Adam.
A: Because sometimes player and team, alike, have to take a somewhat longer view. The Heat are targeting a championship, not just a second-round appearance. Plus there still is nearly $200 million left on Jimmy Butler’s contract/extension. So you have an investment to protect, as well. And this also is not as simple as pop a couple of Advil and get back to work. If that’s all it took, both Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry would have been out there on Tuesday night. No, hardly optimal this time of year. But still better in April than, say, May or June.
Q: I shouldn’t say his improvement has been overlooked, but the extent of Max Strus’ improvement is gaining traction as evidenced in the Most Improved Player voting. Strus’ overall contributions have far exceeded expectations compared to the usual learning curve of players new to the NBA. While Strus, isn’t an All-Star he’s been vital to the Heat’s winning record this season, much like P.J. Tucker. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: I wouldn’t overstate a single third-place vote for Most Improved Player as validation for Max Strus. But it is fair to cite his growth from two-way player to playoff starter. You can make a similar argument with Gabe Vincent, and perhaps Caleb Martin. The common thread there is finding the right place at the right time, something that benefited all three.
Five recipes for all that leftover ham
I wanted a good ham for Easter, but the locally-smoked, bone-in variety I was looking for didn’t come in a small size.
Even a half ham weighed in at nearly 8 pounds, which is, well, a lot of ham, even for our family of five.
After cooking up the beautiful specimen on our pellet grill, I was left with way more than more than half of it, and most of my family is not a fan of leftovers.
Instead of throwing it in the freezer and forgetting about it, I took this as a challenge. I planned out a week of dinners using the remaining ham, and I didn’t tell my kids what I was doing.
I usually make split pea soup from leftover ham, which my husband and I love but is usually met with a hearty “meh” from the kids, so as much as I love it, I decided to forego it this year in the interest of leftover science.
Ham is the perfect vehicle for such an experiment, because curing extends its life (if properly refrigerated) for a few days over other cuts of meat.
On the weekly meal planner, I listed our meals as follows: casserole, chicken cordon bleu soup, fried rice with pineapple and pasta primavera. No mention of ham whatsoever.
Because each of the recipes I was planning would use cubed ham, we chopped the ham into bite-sized bits right after Easter dinner. That way, I could just grab a cup or two for whatever I was making that night.
Honestly, the week went so smoothly (and the kids didn’t complain too much) that I’m considering making a giant ham more often.
CREAMY HAM PASTA PRIMAVERA
Serves 6 generously
My kids love alfredo — I’m not really a fan unless there are a lot of vegetables involved. This was a great compromise. We all liked it quite a bit.
- 16 ounces dried spaghetti
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1/3 cup flour
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups low-sodium or homemade chicken broth
- 1 cup half and half
- 1 cup good Parmesan cheese, shredded, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, minced
- 1 pound asparagus, ends snapped off and cut into one-inch pieces
- 2 cups frozen peas
- 2 cups diced ham
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced, for garnish
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions. Two minutes before the pasta is done, add the asparagus to the boiling water with the pasta. Drain.
Meanwhile, make the sauce. Melt the butter over medium heat in a large, high-sided skillet. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add flour and thyme and stir until it’s a light brown color. Add chicken broth and whisk constantly until thoroughly combined. Add half and half and parmesan and whisk until smooth. Add more chicken broth if you think it’s too thick. Add salt and pepper to taste. Turn the burner to low.
Add peas, ham, spaghetti and asparagus to the skillet with the sauce and toss gently with tongs until thoroughly combined. Plate and top with more Parmesan and basil. Serve immediately.
HAM AND PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Serves 6 generously
Adapted from tasty.co
I think this was everyone’s hands-down favorite from the week. I topped it with a drizzle of Japanese barbecue sauce — available in the global foods section of many grocery stores — and an extra drizzle of sriracha for the adults.
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- 1 cup bell pepper, diced
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup ham, diced
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 4 cups brown rice, cooked
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce
- pepper, to taste
- 1 1/2 cup pineapple, diced
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced, optional, for garnish
- Sriracha and Japanese barbecue sauce, optional, for drizzling
In a wok or deep skillet, heat up the oil over high heat and cook onion, garlic, carrots, bell peppers, and ham until onions are translucent and ham is slightly browned. Push all of the cooked ham and vegetables to the side of the pan.
Beat the eggs and pour into the cleared half of the pan. Scramble the eggs and mix with the rest of the vegetables.
Add rice, soy sauce, pepper, peas, chili garlic sauce and pineapple. Mix well and let the rice cook until slightly crispy.
Plate and garnish with scallions, barbecue sauce and/or sriracha.
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU SOUP
Serves 4
Adapted from pioneerwoman.com
I highly recommend making your own croutons to go with this ultra-hearty, ultra-comforting soup. Cut your bread into your desired size, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt, pepper and whatever else floats your boat — usually garlic powder for me — and bake at 375 until crisp. It usually takes about 10 minutes for me. It’s a great way to use up stale bread, and tastes so much better than store-bought.
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup half and half
- 1 cup low-sodium hicken broth
- 2 chicken breasts, cooked and cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup cubed ham
- 4 teaspoons whole grain mustard
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 6 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Croutons, optional, for serving
Melt butter in a medium-sized soup pan. Add onion and cook over medium-low heat until tender, about 10 minutes. You can cover the pot to make the onion cook faster.
Sprinkle in flour and whisk until smooth. Cook for 2 minutes.
Pour in half each of the milk, half and half, and chicken broth and whisk until smooth. Gradually add the rest. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Boil and stir 1 minute.
Remove from heat and add chicken, ham, mustard, parsley, and Swiss cheese. Stir until cheese is completely melted. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
Serve immediately, garnished with croutons.
HAM AND BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
Serves 8
Adapted from thenovicechefblog.com
Usually I’m against canned soup as a casserole or hotdish binder — I’d rather make my own cream sauce — but it was a busy week, so I caved. I buy the low-sodium version, Amy’s if I can find it. The kids loved this. I thought it was decent for a quick meal, but would definitely play around with making my own sauce next time.
- 12 ounces egg noodles
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 cup carrots, chopped
- 1 cup milk
- 10 ounce can low-sodium cream of mushroom soup
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 6 ounces chive cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups chopped ham
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×13 casserole dish, set aside.
In a large pot, bring 2 quarts water to a boil. Cook egg noodles for 4 minutes less than the package recommends. Add broccoli and carrots and cook 3 minutes more. Drain immediately. (You do not want to over cook your noodles, otherwise you will end up with a soggy casserole.)
Combine milk, cream of mushroom soup, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese in a large bowl; until smooth. Fold in noodle mixture, ham and salt and pepper to taste.
Spread the noodle mixture evenly in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the bread crumbs evenly over casserole.
Cover casserole with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10 minutes, or until topping is lightly browned.
HAM AND BRUSSELS HASH
Serves 4
One of my favorite ways to use up leftover vegetables, especially brussels sprouts, is to make hash. Sometimes I buy a bag of the pre-shredded stuff when I’m craving it, though, because I can have a 15-minute, nutritious lunch when I don’t have to prep the sprouts. I also used bagged matchstick carrots, but you can add just about anything lingering in your produce drawer — shredded sweet potatoes, diced zucchini, fresh corn cut from the cob, traditional potatoes, I’ve used it all. I do love the bittersweetness of brussels when they get some caramelization in my cast iron skillet, so I tend to start with them and add whatever I have laying around. The diced ham adds a perfect amount of smoky and salty to this party.
- 3 cups shaved Brussels sprouts
- 1 cup matchstick cut carrots
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup diced ham
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fried egg or two, optional
Heat the olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering.
Add Brussels sprouts, carrots, ham and garlic and saute until vegetables are soft and ham and vegetables are starting to brown.
Top with fried eggs and serve immediately.
Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online
Srinagar, Apr 26: In Jammu and Kashmir, authorities are likely to make qualification and passing certificates of 10th and 12th standard available online for the students.
The students can download their respective certificates online from the DigiLocker.
Top administrative officials of the School Education Department informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that “All processes of examination conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) have been made online.”
“Certificates of students of Class X and Class XII Board exam are being made available on Digilocker,” the official said.
DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEIT) under Digital India programme. DigiLocker aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet—(KNO)
The post Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online appeared first on JK Breaking News.
