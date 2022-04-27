Finance
Neck Injury? Whiplash Do’s and Don’ts
Whiplash can be a very serious neck injury. The neck is hyperextended, the muscles sometimes torn or stretched. Nerve damage can result. In really severe instances, the spine can sustain permanent damage. In most cases, whiplash results from a car accident. The victim is driving along when suddenly their auto is struck from behind, causing their head to snap in the direction of the body’s momentum. What’s actually happening in this scenario, is that the body is unexpectedly thrust forward, the head lags behind and then “whips” forward in an effort to catch up to the body. Though this is the most common occurrence, it’s certainly not the only one. Whiplash victims are sometimes pedestrians who are struck by cars. Other whiplash injuries include, but are not limited to falling off a horse, motorcycle or bicycle. Typically, the symptoms range from stiff neck or back muscles to headaches or sometimes, much worse. Because the symptoms range in severity and sometimes don’t show up immediately, whiplash is an injury to be taken very seriously. Proper medical care should be sought and one should consider filing a whiplash injury claim.
Stated below are your basic do’s and don’ts for filing your whiplash injury claim:
Do: seek medical help immediately. Very often the symptoms of whiplash are not felt right away. Many times the victim is “caught up” in the emotional rush of the accident and is not aware of any discomfort.. Other times, there is simply a gradual intensifying of pain. Whatever the case, the full details of the injuries must be reported and documented by a doctor.
Do: plan and keep regular office visits to your doctor or caregiver. When dealing with whiplash, new or developing symptoms often arise. They must also be treated and documented.
Do: hire or consult with a personal injury solicitor or whiplash attorney. The insurance companies have lots of “small print” that you must be aware of. There are provisions and special terms that must be gone over and fully understood. A top notch, experienced attorney can help you recover any out of pocket expenses incurred by you, such as automobile or medical costs.
Don’t: Delay. Far too often whiplash victims put off treatment. This isn’t very smart for 2 reasons:
Almost 50% of whiplash victims report new symptoms two years from the date of accident. Whiplash symptoms may grow gradually. Delaying treatment will often cause existing milder symptoms to evolve into more painful ones and cause new symptoms to develop.
If whiplash related injuries are not fully reported and documented, It makes it much more difficult to get full compensation from the insurance company.
Don’t: Rely solely on x-rays to find whiplash injuries.Soft tissue damage does not show up. A comprehensive exam must be given and the victim’s medical history must be taken into consideration.
Don’t take the insurance first offer if you agree to settle. They will low ball you, for certain. Do your due diligence. find out what payout averages are. Speak with other whiplash victims. Pick your lawyer’s brain.
Minor may be the accident, whiplash is not…
Get the Best Arizona Homeowners Insurance at the Best Price
Homeowners insurance is a costly but necessary expense to protect your home and personal property from loss. You want to find the best homeowners insurance at the best price for your Arizona home. Here’s how to get both.
Find the Best Price
Arizona homeowners insurance rates can vary by hundreds of dollars from one company to another, so it’s important to shop around for the best homeowners insurance rate.
The easy way to shop is to visit an insurance comparison website. Once there, you’ll fill out a short form with information about your home and insurance needs, such as:
* Home construction details such as the type of foundation, walls, and roof.
* The year your home was built and the square footage of your home.
* How many feet to the nearest fire hydrant and how many miles to the nearest fire station.
* Any safety features in your home, such as deadbolts, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and security systems.
* What amounts of coverage you want for your home and for your personal property.
* What deductibles you want, and any discounts you’re eligible for.
The best comparison sites allow you to talk with insurance professionals and get answers to your homeowners insurance questions via a chat feature or by toll-free telephone service. (See link below.)
Select the Best Homeowners Insurance Company
Once you fill out the form with information about your home and insurance needs, you’ll receive fast homeowners insurance quotes from multiple A-rated homeowners insurance companies.
Now you need to choose the best homeowners insurance company. To evaluate insurance companies, check Arizona’s Department of Insurance website (id.state.az.us). This website will tell you how many complaints customers have made about each insurance company.
You can also check ratings from companies such as J.D. Power and Associates (jdpower.com), A.M. Best (ambest.com), and Standard & Poors (standardandpoors.com).
By taking these steps, you’ll be able to find the best price with the best company for your Arizona homeowners insurance.
If You Are Not Doing Internet Marketing Today, You Are Not Doing Marketing
What is Internet Marketing? I have seen many definitions of internet marketing out there, but to make it really simple to everyone, internet marketing is, in its core (yes, you guessed it), marketing. It is referred to all the activities that will place your product in front of hundreds, thousands, or maybe millions of potential customers, but with just one subtle difference; internet marketing uses the internet as its communication platform. In other words, internet marketing is defined as the ensemble of techniques that leverage the Internet for driving traffic to your site and hopefully more customers to your business. What are some of these activities or techniques? The list is growing everyday but I will venture myself to list most of them and provide a brief explanation for those who are planning to enter in this sometimes obscure but exciting world. Some of them are very basic but others not as much.
- Building a website: believe it or not, with no website there is no internet marketing. Websites are the internet´s building blocks and the face of every single business or individual on the internet. It is your image to the entire world (and probably you need to ask yourself if your website accurately reflects the image you want the world to see of you and your business.)
- Newsletters: email newsletters are about telling the world what is new about your company: new products, new offers, new people. It is the periodic contact with your loved ones (i.e. your customers). Research suggests that companies that send newsletters to their customers sell more than those who do not, especially since the newsletters are usually sent to current customers.
- Banners: have you seen the Geico billboards lately? I really do not like those plastic eyes looking at me, but you know what? The ad really works, it got my attention and I cannot take those eyes and that stack of bills out of my mind. Banners are billboards on a website and if properly designed, they really work to your advantage.
- Search Engine Marketing: Google processed around 250+ million searches today, so I am sure that some of those searches are about the products or services you offer. Would you like to show up on Google when people are specifically looking for your products or services? Well, search engine marketing or also referred to as search engine optimization is about that. In fact, in some industries, more that 80% of prospective buyers use Google or other search engines to research a product or services before selecting a vendor.
- Online Video: online video does not really need a definition but it is one of the areas of internet marketing experiencing the highest growth. 73% of internet users click on an internet video at least once a month and this number is growing, in comparison to only 33% last year. The main challenge I see here is production costs; if you want to do something professionally produced.
- Online Public Relations: in here, I like to throw in all activities that make your voice heard on the internet or allow you or your company to get more exposure. Some of these include writing press releases, articles, or just posting your opinion about something in a forum. Have you heard about blogs? A blog is just someone’s personal or business journal. If you like to write, this is a great way of people learning about you and your company.
- Affiliate Marketing: I like to think of affiliate marketing as tens, hundreds, or thousands of virtual salesmen/women of my product or services on the internet to which you pay a commission for bringing traffic and/or paying customers to your website.
- Online Directories: remember the big yellow phone book? There are millions of yellow book types of websites on the internet, so the more directories you are in, the higher the probabilities of people finding you.
- Social Networking: you may have heard about facebook, myspace, linkedin, twitter, or others. Well, these tools have become one of the most effective and viral forms of advertising in the internet. It is based on the following notion: It is estimated that the average person knows about 250 people. And each of those people knows on average another 250 or so people. This means that for each new person you meet, you gain access to a potential pool of 62,500 people separated from you by just two degrees! In other words, for each person you meet you may be able to tell an average of 250 people about your business.
- Web Analytics: I recently heard that tracking is the key to success. I could not agree more. If you cannot measure it, you cannot manage it. Web analytics is referred to the tools or methodologies used to track the results of everything you do in relation to internet marketing. These may include numbers of visitors to your site, opened emails, clicks to your ad, etc.
What is the most effective form of internet marketing? I believe there is no silver bullet in marketing but a trial and error effort to see what works and not for your products and customers. However, if I have to choose my top 3, I would go for a professional and engaging website (no website, no internet), a decent investment in search engine marketing (who is not using Google today?) and web analytics (if you cannot measure, you cannot manage it) Enjoy! PD: If you are not doing some kind of internet marketing today, you are not doing marketing.
The Top Ten Reasons Why People Need Long Term Care Insurance
10. The government isn’t going to pay for long-term care at home, in a nursing home, or in an assisted living center. Medicare pays 100% of long-term care for 20 days and all but $95.00 per day for the next 80 days–after that nothing. However Medicare only pays for skilled care and most long term care is not skilled care.
9. The national average cost for nursing homes is approximately $105.00 per day. Assisted living ranges anywhere from $50 – $90 per day. If you live on the Eastern Seaboard you can easily spend $50,000 to $80,000 for a year’s stay in a nursing home. These costs are perfectly capable of wiping out a lifetime of savings-not to mention the emotional effect long-term care has on a family.
8. A Harvard University study showed that 69% of single people and 34% of married couples would exhaust their assets after 13 weeks in a nursing home. 13 Weeks = 91 days!.
7. At age 65, a woman has a one out of two chance of spending some time in a nursing home. A man has a one out of three chance. In the case of men, mortality catches up with morbidity.
6. Medicaid kicks in only after a person’s assets and dignity are gone. In many states the eligibility threshold for single people is $1,500 in assets. After all Medicaid is WELFARE.
5. Children would like to help, but children often have children of their own. They certainly can’t quit their jobs to care for their parents.
4. Health rarely improves with age.
3. People can’t buy long-term care coverage at crisis time or when they are ready to use it.
2. American’s have access to the best health care in the world, if they can pay for it.
1. Most People want to choose where they go instead of having to go where they are taken, and if independence is important to them, they will need to have either a big estate or adequate insurance.
