New GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says initial Vikings draft will be a team effort

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah began his pre-draft news conference Tuesday with a 7½-minute opening statement. He thanked 26 people in the organization who have been working with him in the draft process.

Adofo-Mensah, who replaced the fired Rick Spielman, has been on the job for three months. Entering his first draft with his new team, he wants to make it clear it is a team effort.

“I hope they don’t say it’s my signature about anything,” he said. “It’s our signature. … This is about, ‘we.’ I’m not going to do anything for the sake of me or any type of perception I want out there in the public. We’re going to do what’s best for this organization.”

Nevertheless, eyes will be on Adofo-Mensah during the draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas. He is the first person other than Spielman to lead a draft for the Vikings since 2006.

Adofo-Mensah didn’t offer many clues about what the Vikings might do with the No. 12 pick in the first round. There is speculation they will take the best remaining cornerback from a group that includes Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Washington’s Trent McDuffie and Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr.

“There’s somebody that if I sat in a dark room that I see better value than anybody else in the NFL and hopefully that person will be there at the right particular value,” Adofo-Mensah said when asked about depth in the draft at cornerback.

Gardner is unlikely to be available at No. 12 and Stingley might not be either. But would the Vikings consider trading up perhaps to get Stingley or trading down to possibly get McDuffie or Booth with a later pick?

“We are prepared to do whatever is presented to us,” Adofo-Mensah said when asked about possibly moving out of the No. 12 pick. “ If we stay at pick No. 12, we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it the best we can for this organization, and if it’s not that, we’ll do something different.”

Adofo-Mensah did make note of the balance between a first-round pick and accumulating selections in later rounds.

“In the NFL, it’s this, sort of between the NBA dynamic where special players do matter, but you’ve got a big team and you’ve got depth needs and you’ve got things you’ve got to fill out, so I think volume is really important,” he said. “Now, I would push that whatever chart anybody is using, there’s no amount of seventh-round picks that will equal the value of a first pick. … A thousand seventh-round picks, and that’s not going to equal the value.”

Minnesota’s other seven picks entering the draft are No. 46 overall in the second round, No. 77 in the third round, No. 156 in the fifth, Nos. 184, 191 and 192 in the sixth, and No. 250 in the seventh and final round.

While Adofo-Mensah didn’t provide many specifics about what the Vikings might do in the draft, he did offer some personal insight about getting to this point as an NFL general manager. Adofo-Mensah, 40, has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton and a master’s in economics from Stanford, and didn’t enter the NFL joining San Francisco’s front office in 2013.

“When I was younger, I never saw myself as a leader,” he said. “The examples that I always had in my life, they weren’t like me. … I consider myself to be a positive, joyful, humble person. … As I rose in my career, until I saw examples that were a little more like me, I wasn’t sure if I would ever be able to lead. I (thank) this organization for allowing me to lead in the way that I can lead, in a genuine way.”

Now that Adofo-Mensah is in charge, his mind has drifted back to when he started with the 49ers.

“You daydream,” he said. “When I was in San Francisco, you sit in the office, long hours and, ‘What would it be like when I got here?’ You know, ‘What would we draft like?’ ”

As vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns, Adofo-Mensah had an important role last year in the draft, including being on the phone with other teams to communicate about possible moves. On Thursday, when the draft gets underway, he will be calling the shots.