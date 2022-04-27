News
New lot aims to improve parking at Lambert Airport
ST. LOUIS — The parking situation at St. Louis Lambert Airport is about to improve. If you ask people about what needs to be improved at the airport, one item is consistently No. 1.
“The parking,” said frequent Lambert flier, Grace Cassidy.
“We do need it,” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “We’re obviously busting at the seams. I hear that every day from our customers who can’t park in the garages, and they want more closed-in parking.”
The airport opened the new lot E in 2015 to handle the growing load at Terminal 2, home to Southwest Airlines. It quickly became clear that lot E’s 248 parking spaces were not nearly enough.
Eyes turned to a grassy area next to the east “cell phone” lot adjacent to lot E, where people pull in, wait for flights to arrive, then drive to the terminal to pick up friends/loved ones who’ve just landed.
Cassidy might not have been in the “cell phone” lot waiting on her husband’s plane Tuesday had the new lot already been opened.
“Yeah, (it would) have saved us the grief of coming to get him,” she laughed.
The new lot will be like lot E but with more than 300 new parking spots. It was supposed to be open by now but has been delayed by the pandemic. Airport officials will put the project out for bids later this year with an opening planned for 2023.
“It’s all self-automation. It’s not a staffed lot. It is a credit card lot only,” said Hamm-Niebruegge. “It’s going to be close to the terminal, so the ability to hop on the shuttle that’s dedicated to getting back and forth will be very easy.”
The new lot is small potatoes compared to what may also be in Lambert’s future.
On Wednesday, May 4, there will be an “open house” to get public input on a new master plan that could drastically change the airport as we know it over the next 10 years. For more details, click here.
Eric Greitens subpoenas ex-wife’s phone records
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Gov. Eric Greitens’ attorney said Greitens wants access to his ex-wife’s phone records to prove that the abuse allegations of Sheena and his kids were leaked to the press.
The now U.S. Senate candidate believes his ex-wife Sheena worked with his political opponents to have a story released less than an hour after her affidavit with abuse claims was filed on March 21. Eric Greitens and his attorney have filed subpoenas to receive phone records of Sheena, her sister Catherine Linkul and Eric’s former campaign manager, Austin Chambers.
“Why would a parent participate in or allow others to publicly disclose such stale allegations,” Gary Stamper, Eric Greitens’ attorney said to the judge about Sheena Tuesday.
Before the release of the court document last month claiming the former governor hit his wife and kids, Eric Greitens was leading the polls in the U.S. Senate race.
“The conspiracy theory that Mr. Greitens has concocted is just that, it’s not real,” Helen Wade attorney for Sheen said.
Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider heard the arguments of why the subpoenas were filed and the phone records released. Both Sheena and Eric Greitens virtually attended the court hearing.
“I’m interested in knowing who is talking to who or at near the time of the leak in an effort to confirm a sad suspicion,” Stamper said. “I hope I’m wrong.”
The two subpoenas, one sent to Verizon, another to AT&T request 57 days of call logs and text messages for phones owned by Sheen Greitens, Linkul, and Chambers.
“I would suggest to this court that Mr. Greitens has very publicly told the conspiracy theory that brings us here today,” Wade said. “Specifically that Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove and various other political operatives conspired with my client to draft and file this affidavit.”
The former governor resigned less than two years after being elected amid a sex scandal but no charges were filed.
After last month’s court filing revealed abuse allegations, nearly all of the U.S. Senate candidates, on both sides of the aisle, say Greitens needs to drop out of the race. Members of the General Assembly, who used to work alongside the ex-governor, say his ex-wife’s claims don’t come as a surprise.
Sheena filed for divorce in 2020 where custody issues are still lingering. A hearing is set for the end of next month in Columbia involving the custody case. She wants to move it to Texas, where she now lives.
“These records have nothing to do with the question of where this case should be ultimately litigated,” Wade said.
In the March 21 court filing, Sheena Greitens claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”
She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse, saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.
She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”
Sheena Greitens says that after a 2019 visit with Eric, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.”
She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.” Greitens’ campaign said the abuse allegations were “outright lies.”
Stamper argued that the affidavit had to be leaked to the press because the media reached out to him and Eric Greitens before he was notified about the filing.
“By 10:17 a.m. that morning, the father [Eric] and his lawyer [Stamper] received inquires from the Associated Press regarding both the filing and the substantive contents of an affidavit,” Stamper told the judge. “Confirmation of acceptance came to this lawyer at 2:48 p.m.”
Eric Greitens’ attorney requested the judge appoint a special master to receive the subpoenas to decide if they contain any evidence. Both Chamber’s and Linkul’s attorneys were at the hearing, restating the affidavit that was filed on March 21 was available that morning, not that afternoon as Stamper said.
“This request is so far out of bounds at this point,” Kurt Schaefer, attorney for Chambers, said. “As intriguing as all this is, it has nothing to do with Mr. Chambers.”
Schneider said she will rule soon, possibly by the end of the week.
Tigers help Twins extend winning streak to five
Max Kepler doubled, homered and drove in three runs on Tuesday at Target Field but it was a Miguel Sano liner off the glove of Robbie Grossman and an error by catcher Eric Haase that extended the Twins’ winning streak to five with a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
Trailing 4-3 in the ninth against Tigers closer Gregory Soto, the Twins put the first two batters on base on walks by Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela. Soto got Kepler looking before Sano, who was batting .078 when he walked to the plate, drove a pitch deep into right field that glanced off Grossman’s glove.
It appeared Larnach was about to score the tying run when he was held at third. Sano, however, was on his way to second and Urshela to third. With an easy out in front of him, Haase then overthrew third baseman Jeimer Candelario. Shortstop Javier Baez chased the ball into left field but not before Larnach and Urshela could score the tying and winning runs.
Baez drove in all four Tigers runs, giving Detroit the lead in the eighth inning with a three-run, one-out home run into the bullpen in left-center field off reliever Emilio Pagan.
Twins starter Chris Paddack gave up a run on five hits and a walk in 5.2 innings and was in line for his first victory in Minnesota since he and Pagan were acquired in the trade that sent closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker to San Diego on April 7. He struck out six and didn’t allow more than one baserunner until the sixth inning.
But Caleb Thielbar, who had gotten the third out in the seventh to preserve the Twins’ 3-1 lead, started the eighth inning and allowed the first two batters to reach on a single to Hill and walk to Robbie Grossman.
Thielbar got Austin Matthews out on a fly to center and was replaced by right-hander Pagan. Baez lined a 1-0 offering from Pagan just over the bullpen fence in left-center for a 4-3 lead.
Griffin Jax (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the victory. Soto took the loss.
Paddack and Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez each had quality starts. Rodriguez allowed only four hits and walked two over six innings but took the loss. Two of those hits were Kepler’s RBI double in the second inning, and the right-fielder’s two-run home run in the fourth. He left with a 3-1 deficit.
Paddack cruised through five innings, allowing only four baserunners and three hits. Tigers shortstop Austin Meadows hit a leadoff double in the fourth but never got past third base as Paddack sandwiched a Miguel Cabrera strikeout between groundouts to short by Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson.
The Tigers broke through in the sixth when No. 9 hitter Derek Hill reached on a bunt down the third-base line and Robbie Grossman singled to left against a shift. Paddack got Meadows to hit into a 4-6-3 double play, but Baez followed with a double off the wall in right to score Hill and make it 3-1.
Right-hander Tyler Duffey relieved Paddack and got Cabrera to ground out to third for the third out. Duffey got two outs in the seventh before Jonathan Schoop reached on a bloop single to right and was replaced by left-hander Caleb Thielbar.
That brought pinch-hitter Eric Hasse to the plate for Tucker Barnhart. He worked a 3-1 count before missing a high fastball and then popping out the right.
Michael Pineda (1-0, 0.00 earned-run average), who spent the previous three seasons with the Twins, will start for the Twins on Wednesday against Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69).
Mets beat Cardinals to win sixth straight series to begin the season for first time in franchise history
ST. LOUIS – Six straight series victories to start the year? That’ll play.
Backed by Chris Bassitt’s six shutout innings on Tuesday, the Mets beat the Cardinals for a second straight night, this time 3-0, ensuring a series win for the Amazin’s before their finale at Busch Stadium on Wednesday. It is the first time in franchise history the Mets have won their first six series of the season.
Good pitching will go a long way, and the Mets are reveling in that reward following 13 combined scoreless innings from their starters in the first two games of the Cardinals series. After Max Scherzer hurled seven shutout innings in the team’s win on Monday, Bassitt followed with six scoreless innings against Cardinals hitters.
Bassitt gave up just two hits and recorded six strikeouts, walking three, on 94 pitches. The right-hander allowed at least one Cardinals batter to reach base in five of his six innings, but he was able to strand those runners every time. Fortunately for Bassitt, he threw a first-pitch strike to 12 of his final 14 batters to get ahead in the count and have the advantage.
James McCann enjoyed a 3-for-4 night at the plate – hitting to all fields – as the Mets catcher seems to be breaking out a bit offensively. His first hit of the game, an 388-foot RBI double to the warning track in center field, put the Mets on the board. His second hit was a single to right, and his third was another single but this time to left. McCann also cranked his first home run of the season at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks this past Friday.
Things got heated in the late innings after Pete Alonso was hit by a Kodi Whitley pitch on his helmet in the eighth. Whitley’s 83-mph changeup drilled Alonso directly on the C-flap of his helmet, the second time this season the Mets first baseman has been plunked head-high. Alonso fell to the ground, but immediately popped back up and, clearly fired up, the slugger appeared to exchange some words with Whitley before jogging to first base.
Mets manager Buck Showalter was the first man out of the dugout, but he walked with a purpose straight to first base to check on Alonso, who seemed OK and remained in the game. Mets players came off the bench and spilled onto the field, but they stayed on the grass behind the third-base line while the Cardinals remained in their dugout. Umpires issued a warning to both teams, and cooler heads prevailed as the situation simmered down.
Alonso was one of three Met hitters plunked on Tuesday. Dominic Smith and Starling Marte were also hit by pitches, with Marte’s coming in the ninth inning after warnings were already issued. But umpires decided there was no intent, so no one was thrown out.
Still, tensions were clearly high in the Mets dugout, as Scherzer was seen jawing at the Cardinals from his spot on the top step of the railing. Marte’s hit-by-pitch was the 18th time the Mets were drilled this season, which leads the major leagues. Alonso and Marte are tied for the major-league lead with four hit-by-pitches each this season.
