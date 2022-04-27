News
NFL Draft 1st round rumblings: Giants gossip, notes and more
A lot of teams want to trade back in this week’s NFL Draft because they don’t see clear value at their first-round picks. The question is whether they can find a dance partner to trade up.
The Houston Texans, at No. 3 overall, are a flash point in the top five. League sources believe GM Nick Caserio is game to trade back. He also could stay and draft his best player available, likely at offensive tackle or corner.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, at No. 6, and Giants GM Joe Schoen, at No. 7, also are trade back candidates to acquire more capital. Seahawks GM John Schneider, at No. 9, has a track record of moving down, too.
And several teams in the back of the first round wouldn’t mind sliding back into the second round, either. Chiefs GM Brett Veach said recently that he only has 16-18 players with first-round grades. This is commonplace throughout the league.
The trade-up scenarios aren’t as clear as some other years because there aren’t many consensus can’t-miss prospects and no obvious star quarterbacks.
The New Orleans Saints (picks No. 16 and 19) could trade up for a quarterback or offensive tackle. The Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 20) could move up for a quarterback. An unexpected team could charge up for a specific position player they love, too.
There has been chatter about the Dallas Cowboys moving up for Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux if he falls, for example, but going from pick No. 24 all the way to No. 7 or No. 9 seems like a far and expensive leap.
At the back of the first, meanwhile, with so many teams looking to trade down, there could be a run on quarterbacks from teams trading up seeking a fifth-year option on the contract.
Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and UNC’s Sam Howell are some of the names to watch in the back first and/or second round.
The Giants did due diligence on this year’s QBs. They have shown no signs of planning to draft one, but there is still outside curiosity about whether they would grab one at the right value given the teardown they have either done or considered on parts of their roster around Daniel Jones.
Some sources, by the way, don’t think the fifth year is terribly important to acquire on quarterbacks anymore, because teams have the franchise tag to retain player rights and tend to get star QBs signed to extensions once they’re eligible after their third year anyway.
— League sources continue to tell the Daily News that the Giants like Cincinnati corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and that he’s in play at No. 5 overall. Alabama OT Evan Neal and Mississippi State OT Charles Cross could be the pick there, too. I’m skeptical that Neal will be available, and I also know the Giants love Cross, and for those two reasons I frequently end up giving him to Schoen in mocks. If Neal is not the Jaguars’ pick at No. 1, there is a good chance he would be the Texans’ guy at No. 3 if Caserio didn’t trade back (unless Houston took Gardner, who several sources believe would be the best corner fit for Lovie Smith’s defense).
— Don’t rule out Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Florida State edge Jermaine Johnson for the Giants, either. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, in theory, would prefer to get a corner and figure out his blitzes than to pick a stud pass rusher and leave holes on the back end. But I know the Giants haven’t closed the door on Thibodeaux after doing a ton of homework on him, and Johnson is a Senior Bowl standout and a clean prospect with good projections and upside at a position of need. If the Jets pick N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu at No. 4 overall – as Daily News Jets writer DJ Bien-Aime reported might happen — Johnson probably will still be on the board.
— Schoen, in one scenario, could pick the corner Gardner at No. 5 and then try to trade back from No. 7 into the teens and look for an offensive lineman like Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning. That would be another way to fill the team’s needs while also acquiring more draft picks. Deciphering the Panthers’ plans at No. 6 in between the Giants’ picks could have a lot to do with whether Schoen goes defense or tackle at No. 5. Carolina is a candidate to trade out, which creates an unknown, and some believe they would take an offensive tackle if they stay.
— The Giants could package James Bradberry and/or Kadarius Toney in draft weekend trades. The Daily News reported during the NFL owners meetings that the Texans, Chiefs and Colts were the most likely landing spots in a Bradberry trade. Caserio and the Texans hold picks No. 3 and 13 in the first round, No. 37 at the top of the second round, and two third-round picks. Maybe there is a way the Giants can kill two birds with one stone and off-load their corner while drafting another.
— As a reminder: the Giants aren’t just taking calls. They’re making them, too, contrary to what you might read elsewhere. Unless you believe their April phone bill will arrive as one long incoming call log. That would be strange, right? When teams want to entertain options but protect player relationships in case trades don’t occur, they sometimes try to make it appear they initiated nothing, only listened. This is the business of trying to manage optics.
— Most sources believe it’s between Georgia edge Travon Walker and Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson for the No. 1 pick to Jacksonville. I personally think new coach Doug Pederson would do well to draft another offensive lineman, like Alabama’s Neal, to solidify protection for franchise QB Trevor Lawrence. GM Trent Baalke drafts freakish traits. That’s Walker on defense and Neal on offense. But ownership supposedly has some love for Hutchinson, too. We’ll see. I still think it’s Walker because multiple trusted sources told me he is “the best pass rusher in the draft.” And if that’s true, he belongs at the top.
— Just as some believe Walker is the better pass rusher but Hutchinson might be drafted first, there is lots of love for LSU’s Derek Stingley as the top corner, although those same sources believe Gardner will likely be the first one off the board. Stingley’s recent injury history complicates the projection. His 2019 tape makes evaluators salivate. “He’s the one,” one source said. He is the better man-to-man corner in the view of many, while Gardner projects more in zone, although some teams, like the Giants, believe he can be a lockdown man corner, too.
— I project eight wide receivers in this year’s 32-pick first round. Why? 1) Receiver might be the strongest position group in this draft (alongside edge rusher); 2) Several rookie first-round wideouts have produced at high levels in recent years, from the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb in 2020 to the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle in 2021; 3) So many veteran receivers are getting paid big money now that teams view it as more important to get a productive wideout under cost control in the draft. Miami’s Tyreek Hill, Las Vegas’ Davante Adams and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs are the latest to cash in after Christian Kirk’s inflated $72 million free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars turned the receiver market on its head.
— Deebo Samuel’s trade demand with the 49ers and the Giants’ recent shopping of Toney only makes the receiver market more dramatic and intriguing this draft weekend. Niners GM John Lynch and the Giants’ GM Schoen could try to preempt a receiver-strong draft by making their respective trades before Thursday’s first round hits. Or they could consider packaging the player in a draft weekend trade. If wideout Darius Slayton is available, as The Athletic reported, then he would apply to this line of thinking, too. Schoen also invited and listened to trade conversations on Saquon Barkley earlier this offseason. He’s open for business.
News
New GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says initial Vikings draft will be a team effort
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah began his pre-draft news conference Tuesday with a 7½-minute opening statement. He thanked 26 people in the organization who have been working with him in the draft process.
Adofo-Mensah, who replaced the fired Rick Spielman, has been on the job for three months. Entering his first draft with his new team, he wants to make it clear it is a team effort.
“I hope they don’t say it’s my signature about anything,” he said. “It’s our signature. … This is about, ‘we.’ I’m not going to do anything for the sake of me or any type of perception I want out there in the public. We’re going to do what’s best for this organization.”
Nevertheless, eyes will be on Adofo-Mensah during the draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas. He is the first person other than Spielman to lead a draft for the Vikings since 2006.
Adofo-Mensah didn’t offer many clues about what the Vikings might do with the No. 12 pick in the first round. There is speculation they will take the best remaining cornerback from a group that includes Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Washington’s Trent McDuffie and Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr.
“There’s somebody that if I sat in a dark room that I see better value than anybody else in the NFL and hopefully that person will be there at the right particular value,” Adofo-Mensah said when asked about depth in the draft at cornerback.
Gardner is unlikely to be available at No. 12 and Stingley might not be either. But would the Vikings consider trading up perhaps to get Stingley or trading down to possibly get McDuffie or Booth with a later pick?
“We are prepared to do whatever is presented to us,” Adofo-Mensah said when asked about possibly moving out of the No. 12 pick. “ If we stay at pick No. 12, we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it the best we can for this organization, and if it’s not that, we’ll do something different.”
Adofo-Mensah did make note of the balance between a first-round pick and accumulating selections in later rounds.
“In the NFL, it’s this, sort of between the NBA dynamic where special players do matter, but you’ve got a big team and you’ve got depth needs and you’ve got things you’ve got to fill out, so I think volume is really important,” he said. “Now, I would push that whatever chart anybody is using, there’s no amount of seventh-round picks that will equal the value of a first pick. … A thousand seventh-round picks, and that’s not going to equal the value.”
Minnesota’s other seven picks entering the draft are No. 46 overall in the second round, No. 77 in the third round, No. 156 in the fifth, Nos. 184, 191 and 192 in the sixth, and No. 250 in the seventh and final round.
While Adofo-Mensah didn’t provide many specifics about what the Vikings might do in the draft, he did offer some personal insight about getting to this point as an NFL general manager. Adofo-Mensah, 40, has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton and a master’s in economics from Stanford, and didn’t enter the NFL joining San Francisco’s front office in 2013.
“When I was younger, I never saw myself as a leader,” he said. “The examples that I always had in my life, they weren’t like me. … I consider myself to be a positive, joyful, humble person. … As I rose in my career, until I saw examples that were a little more like me, I wasn’t sure if I would ever be able to lead. I (thank) this organization for allowing me to lead in the way that I can lead, in a genuine way.”
Now that Adofo-Mensah is in charge, his mind has drifted back to when he started with the 49ers.
“You daydream,” he said. “When I was in San Francisco, you sit in the office, long hours and, ‘What would it be like when I got here?’ You know, ‘What would we draft like?’ ”
As vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns, Adofo-Mensah had an important role last year in the draft, including being on the phone with other teams to communicate about possible moves. On Thursday, when the draft gets underway, he will be calling the shots.
News
Murder suspect Beau Rothwell brings unexpected defense at trial
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An unusual defense has arisen in a high-profile murder trial in St. Louis County. Beau Rothwell is accused of killing Jennifer Rothwell in November 2019. Rothwell, who was pregnant at the time, was 28.
Beau Rothwell’s lawyer does not dispute that Rothwell struck a fatal blow to his wife’s head, but the defense claims Beau did not plan to commit murder. Attorney Charles Barberio says it happened after an argument in which Beau told Jennifer that he’d been having an affair.
This story first hit the news during a November 2019 snowstorm. Beau reported his wife missing on November 12. Creve Coeur police later found Jennifer’s car abandoned on the side of Olive near Fee Fee, which is a very busy intersection. It was about a mile from the Rothwells’ home, which was in an unincorporated part of St. Louis County.
While Rothwell pretended to search for his wife, St. Louis County detectives found evidence of blood clean up. Search warrants also revealed Jennifer had recently Googled the topic, “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant.”
Jennifer’s body was discovered along a heavily-wooded area of Highway 61 in Lincoln County.
Beau’s defense team said the pregnancy was not a surprise to the defendant and that Rothwell was happy about it. The problem, the defense said, arose from a sexual affair Beau was having that he felt guilty about and that he revealed to his wife on November 11. The two got into a fight and the defense claims Beau hit Jennifer in the heat of passion, striking her so hard that her brain hemorrhaged.
The defense says the only planning involved was Beau cleaning up the scene and that the jury should consider that separately. FOX 2 also learned that Beau Rothwell himself may take the stand as his murder trial continues.
News
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
NEW YORK — Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday.
The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the more contagious omicron variant surged through the U.S.
The most striking increase was in children. The percentage of those 17 and under with antibodies rose from about 45% in December to about 75% in February.
For Americans of all ages, about 34% had signs of prior infection in December. Just two months later, 58% did.
“I did expect it to increase. I did not expect it to increase quite this much,” said Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-leader of a CDC team that tracks the extent of coronavirus infections.
The older people were, the less likely they had evidence of past infections, the study found. For those 65 and older, 19% had signs of prior infection in December and 33% did in February. That may be because older adults have higher vaccination rates and they may be more likely to take other COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds, Clarke said.
Clarke said the tests can detect antibodies for one to two years after infection, and possibly longer.
Studies have shown previous infection can protect some people against severe disease and hospitalization, but CDC officials stressed that the previously infected should still get COVID-19 vaccines.
The study looked for any detectable level of antibodies; it did not distinguish how many people had antibody levels that might be protective. Scientists are still trying to understand what role these kinds of antibodies play in protection from future virus exposures.
Officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccines and boosters, which offer additional protection against COVID-19 for all, including those who were previously infected.
