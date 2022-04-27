Blockchain
NFTWhisky Launches Dreama 2082 NFT Collection
Bristol, United Kingdom, 27th April, 2022, Chainwire
Dreama 2082, presented by NFTWhisky, is unlike any other NFT project. By holding a Dreama 2082 NFT, owners will be given exclusive access to Dreama 2082 bottled whisky after it matures in 10, 12, 15, 18, or 60 years. They will also be involved with this high-end whisky collection from the very beginning. Merging physical and digital, this project consists of five distinctive whiskies accompanied by five unique NFT artworks.
The total supply of NFTs is 1,300. Dreama 2082, a group of single-malts, soon to begin maturation, is now available as five distinctive and highly collectible artworks and whiskies:
Anu (10 years maturation), Ninki (12), Enlil (15), Inanna (18), and Enki (60). These whiskies bring together the ancient and the cutting-edge, artisanal production and 21st-century technology, the North Sea (distilleries and the Mediterranean, Scottish whisky and fine Italian wine), the present and a future decade in the making — an ethos embodied in five distinctive and highly collectible artworks and whiskies.
‘Whisky aficionados believe strongly in patience and tradition, both things that are at the heart of the drink they love — and are at the heart of Dreama 2082. But we also wanted to offer them a unique opportunity: not to come in at the end of the process, buying a bottle that has already matured, but rather to be involved from the very beginning.’
NFWhisky’s embrace of NFT technology and uniquely participatory approach ensure that the Dreama 2082 journey begins now. Upon purchase, collectors will receive an NFT artwork reflecting the label on the final bottle, providing access to the finished whisky from anywhere in the world when it is released, along with the opportunity to be part of the exclusive NFWhisky community, giveaways, and collaborations. Over the maturation period, samplings will be released alongside filmed documentation, with collectors invited to travel to the Aeolian caves in-person/virtually to observe and participate in the sampling and maturation process.
About NFWhisky
NFWhisky is a gateway for authentic distilleries around the globe to circulate and distribute whisky in a new way, involving the whisky lovers community to participate in various stages of its creation.
NFWhisky offers a high-quality digital environment, a marketplace with compelling storytelling and presentation of whisky editions, and exposure to established and emerging whisky audiences.
Contacts
Blockchain
Tezro: A Disruptive Payment Solution Set To Transform the Blockchain Ecosystem
Imagine a platform that allows users to instantly send messages and process both fiat and cryptocurrency transactions anywhere in the world. Tezro app, powered by third-generation blockchain technology, is the first and only app that combines virtual communications with digital financial transactions.
This innovation is set to revolutionise digital communication, and online marketing by linking consumers and suppliers faster and at less cost.
Send Money, Buy and Sell, and Make Exchanges With Tezro
Swift Messaging
Users can instantly send and receive messages, payments and exchange money in fiat and cryptocurrencies directly through the chat features. In addition, messaging allows traders to interact with one another for personal and business purposes.
Escrow Feature
Tezro is one of the safest payment platforms to conduct cryptocurrency trade. A user can make transactions on the exchange option of the app by selecting the currency and amount choice. Furthermore, users can confirm payments only when the corresponding dealer sends the right amount of the agreed cryptocurrency with the escrow features.
Visa Gift Cards
Another quality of Tezro is the transfer of gift cards. As a payment service platform, users can use the app to send Visa gift cards and other gifts to others on the app through Tezro’s system. In addition, users can order a Tezro MasterCard design and earn bonuses and rewards.
Shopping Features
Terzo provides an ecosystem where buyers can interact with sellers through the marketplace API. Product and service providers can open up a merchant account, advertise and sell their goods and services using the app and other social media platforms.
In addition, customers can pay for these goods and services via the API or other payments platforms. With a 0.5% commission, sellers can display their products using the price tag option to a large market audience and easily trade. On the other hand, buyers can easily make payments by scanning the QR code of the product.
NFTs Features
With Tezro’s new auction system and decentralised financing system, users can transform their assets into real wealth. During the auctioning process, traders can enter the world of NFTs by buying and selling luxury items and paying via cryptocurrency. Furthermore, Tezro’s digital wallet ensures that storing cryptocurrency is free.
Future Developments
Another project to look out for is the DeFi feature. Users can invest in different currencies on Uniswap2 and Uniswap3 using Tezro AI and monitor the investment’s progress until its maturity date. This feature will usher new ways for Tezro investors to make passive income. In addition, users will be able to access the smart market option and the auction features during NFT transactions.
To learn more about Tezro, click on the link below.
Website
Blockchain
Ethereum Revisits $2.8K, Why Upsides Might Be Limited
Ethereum started another decline from the $3,030 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH even spiked below $2,800 and currently attempting an upside correction.
- Ethereum started a major decline below the $2,950 and $2,860 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $2,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,910 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the $2,800 support to start a decent recovery in the near term.
Ethereum Price Restarts Decline
Ethereum failed to gain pace for a move above the $3,030 resistance. ETH formed a top and started a major decline below the $2,950 support.
There was a sharp move below the $2,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price even spiked below the $2,800 support zone. A new weekly low is formed near $2,766 and the price is now consolidating losses. It recovered above the $2,800 level.
There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,041 swing high to $2,766 low. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,860 level.
The next major resistance is near the $2,900 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,910 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,041 swing high to $2,766 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $2,910 resistance might start another increase. The next major resistance on the upside might be $2,950. Any more gains may perhaps send the price towards the $3,030 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,900 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,800 zone.
The first major support is near the $2,765 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,765 support, the price could start another decline. The next key support is near the $2,650 zone, below which there is a risk of a move towards $2,500.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is well below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,765
Major Resistance Level – $2,910
Blockchain
Bitcoin Resumes Downtrend, Why Upsides Remain Capped
Bitcoin failed to gain pace above $40,700 and declined against the US Dollar. BTC traded to a new weekly low and might struggle to climb above $39,200.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the key $40,700 resistance zone.
- The price is now back below $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support near $39,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct higher, but upsides might be capped near $38,800 or $39,200.
Bitcoin Price Declines Sharply
Bitcoin price attempted a clear move above the $40,500 level. However, BTC failed to clear the $40,700 and $40,750 resistance levels.
A high was formed near $40,776 and the price reacted to the downside. There was a sharp decline below the $40,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support near $39,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin is now back below $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $37,672 and is currently consolidating losses.
It is testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $40,776 swing high to $37,672 low. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $38,800 level. The next key resistance could be near the $39,200 zone.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $40,776 swing high to $37,672 low is also near the $39,250 zone. The main resistance is now forming near the $39,550 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
If there is a clear move above the $39,200 and $39,550 levels, the price could start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $40,000 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $40,700 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $39,200 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $37,650 level.
The next major support is seen near the $37,500 level. A close below the $37,500 support zone might start another decline. In the stated case, the price might drop to $36,200.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $37,650, followed by $37,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $39,200, $39,550 and $40,000.
