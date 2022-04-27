Finance
Nigerian Scams – New Versions Of The Notorious Nigerian Scam Are Doing The Rounds
Have you been contacted by someone from Nigeria asking for your help in transferring money out of the country? If so, then you are one of thousands of people all over the world, including doctors, lawyers engineers and professors, who have been targeted by what is sometimes called the “Nigerian letter scam” or “Nigerian advance fee fraud”. Although “Nigerian” is the name given to it, this scam is international. The letter or email you get may also pretend to come from another country.
It is estimated that Australians lose $2.5 million every month to the Nigerian scam!
How the scam works The scam varies, but usually you will receive a letter, or more often, a fax or email offering you a business “proposal” or transaction.
The Nigerian scam typically involve a letter or email from a person overseas claiming to need help transferring a large sum of money. They typically offer to provide a significant portion of that money in exchange for bank account details
Once you are hooked, you will be asked to pay all sorts of “advance fees” (eg. customs, taxes, bribes, legal fees) to facilitate the transfer.
Of course, there is no wealth to be transferred and they just use your bank account details to swipe your hard-earned money from your account.
New versions of the notorious Nigerian scam circulating via email The Nigerian scam letter is popping up everywhere using slightly different names and different con stories. Regardless of what name is used, position they say they have, or what story is spun, these offers of quick wealth are fraudulent and will only result in lost time and money, and the awful feeling of knowing you have been fooled.
Below we have listed the some of the recent versions of the Nigerian scam in circulation:
- Request to use a bank account to deposit a large sum of money. This scam requests the victim to allow them to use their bank account so a large sum of money may be deposited into. Initial contact with the victim is made by a mass produced email. The money offered may be from a secret bank account, unexpected inheritance, overpaid Government contract or a ‘forgotten sum of money’ left in a Nigerian bank. In each instance, before the money is placed into the victims’ bank account, a series of fees and charges are required to be paid before the money can be released, eg. taxes, legal fees etc. Despite the victim making numerous payments to individuals in different countries, there are always delays which prevent the money being sent and require a further payment to be made. A key ingredient of this scam is the victim is required to keep the money transfer secret.
- Business Opportunity. A business may receive a request from a Nigerian person posing as a public official offering the opportunity to become involved in a large commercial operation being undertaken in Nigeria. The most common example involves projects in the Nigerian oil industry although other examples have been identified in the telecommunications industry. The offer will involve very large financial returns and will require the victim to finance a portion of the Nigerian contract. All payments will be required to be forwarded via money transfer agencies such as Western Union in amounts between $5,000.00 and $10,000.00. Examples of the requests for money include: legal fees, taxes, money transfer fees etc. In each instance, the money will be required to be sent to numerous individuals in different countries such as Benin, Togo, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
- Online relationship. This scam targets victims, who are met through internet dating sites, chat rooms or Instant Messenger services. The fraudster may present one of a variety of scenarios including: * Australian citizen in Nigerian hospital – A common scenario begins with the victim chatting online with an Australian citizen living in Nigeria. Communication suddenly stops until contact is made by a ‘Nigerian doctor’ saying their friend has been in a car crash and needs money to pay for urgent surgery. The victim wishing to help their friend commences sending money to Nigeria via a money transfer facility such as Western Union and as each sum of money is forwarded, a further request for more funds is made. * Internet Romance – With the internet dating scam, the fraudster represents they wish to travel to Australia however needs help to pay for airfares, visa charges or a passport. Once these costs have been paid, the fraudster requests more money to pay for their local taxes, family hospital bills and other costs. In each instance, the fraudster represents they have missed their flight to Australia and requests more money to be sent to Nigeria to pay for further airfares. The fraudster continues this scam until the victim runs out of money or refuses to send any more to Nigeria.
- Fraudulent cheque/ credit card scam. This scam targets small business owners and persons who have been caught in the internet dating scam. In this example, the fraudster requests goods be sent to him in Nigeria and sends a bank cheque to pay for the goods. The cheque is usually from a foreign bank and is for an amount in excess of the value of the goods and freight forwarding charges. The victim also pays for all the freight forwarding charges and sends the balance of the funds to the fraudster using a money transfer system such as Western Union. When the cheque is deposited into the victims’ bank account in Australia, depending on the quality of the forgery, it may initially clear. This provides the victim with the assurance the cheque is of good value as represented and they purchase the goods and sends them to Nigeria. Several weeks later, the cheque is identified as being fraudulent and the victim ends up bearing the cost of the whole transaction. The credit card scam involves the fraudsters contacting Australian businesses and requesting the purchase of goods or services. The orders often are significantly higher than that the business would usually receive and appears to be a financial windfall for the business owner.
- Charity Scam. The charity scam differs to the other Nigerian scam as victims are not seeking anything in return. The fraudsters seek victims amongst Church related web sites and chat rooms seeking persons to make regular donations to themselves to run a specific charity. The fraudster represents themselves to be a ‘Reverend’ or ‘Pastor’ who operates an orphanage or Church and is desperately seeking funds. There are no means provided to identify whether the charity actually exists or whether the person seeking the funds is who they represent themselves to be.
Accommodation providers are regularly asked to provide quotes for Nigerian representatives seeking to attend Queensland for businesses reasons and wishing to book accommodation and conference facilities. Once the quote is provided, the fraudster provides a series of credit cards for the payment to be made from. If a card is not active, then alternative credit card numbers are supplied. Once the payment has been made, the fraudster cancels the accommodation and conference and requests the funds be refunded via a money transfer service such as Western Union. Once the business has refunded the money, they may be notified by the credit card company the transactions were fraudulent and the business must refund the money.
What can you do?
- Never reply.
- Throw the offer in the bin or delete the email.
- Do not forward them on to your friends as they suggest, as you will only be creating trouble for them too.
- Never give your bank account number or other personal details to unauthorised people.
- If you have got caught yourself, or if you come across any evidence of Australian involvement in this scam, contact your state or territory police.
Do not become the latest victim of these scams
They are not only illegal, but they may also be life-threatening as there have been unsubstantiated reports in the past that people with healthy bank accounts were flown overseas first class to meet with the scammers, but on arrival were promptly kidnapped and held for ransom.
When the scam is based overseas, it is outside our jurisdiction so the Office of Fair Trading cannot investigate or assist if you find you have lost your money.
Consumers are also warned to beware of other scams, including fake requests for donations, bogus bank emails, phoney lotteries, chain letters, pyramid schemes, envelope stuffing schemes and invoice fraud.
Remember if it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a lie.
Home Inspection Services Are a Must To Buy Your Dream Home
Have you decided to buy a home of your choice? Then, accept the reliable services of a home inspection company having qualified home inspectors. Home inspection services help the potential buyers to ease out confusion and tension. While buying a home, it is necessary to consider the price, location and condition of the structure. These services guarantee a perfect buying for a long lasting investment.
Home inspection companies are the best companion for first time home buyers. A qualified and experienced home inspector helps to minimize possible risks of unforeseen repair and associated costs. Present condition of the home including exteriors and interiors and its maintenance are included in the inspection.
The value of properties and house are determined by companies to produce a final report. Hence, take utmost care while choosing the right inspection company. You can consult with a prominent realtor in your area to collect details about reliable home inspectors. You can also get information through your friends and family members. Another best alternative is to browse the internet and search the yellow pages to choose a reliable inspection agency.
For the total inspection of all features of a home, it requires nearly two to four hours depending on the size and status of the building. An estimate of repairing works is also evaluated in the course of inspection. Normally, every factor related to the house such as foundation, electrical wiring, appliances, porch, garage, windows, doors, chimneys, heating and cooling systems, plumbing and fittings and related accessories are considered under inspection. Also, it uncovers problems such as water leaks, second-rate workmanship, designs, structural destruction due to insects or termites, moisture issues and use of poor quality building materials.
A complete report is provided after the home inspection detailing about the recommendations and supportive descriptions with diagrams and illustrations. A truly qualified home inspector submits unbiased report about a home/property for making a wise decision whether to invest in a particular home. Some inspectors even bring specialized tools, equipments and other materials to do an impartial evaluation. Competitive buyers can accompany the inspection to rectify queries regarding property ownership and maintenance details to conserve the home in good condition.
So before purchasing a home, it is wise to have it checked with a professional home inspector. This helps to obtain an accurate and clear idea about the strength and weakness of the building and make a better negotiation with the owner.
5 Things to Do Before You Apply For a Mortgage
Before you start submitting your mortgage application, there are some things you need to do to prepare for the process.
1. Decide on a mortgage amount. The amount you want or need to mortgage versus how much of a mortgage you can afford may be two different numbers. You need to have a realistic idea of the mortgage amount you can afford. One of easiest ways to figure out how much a mortgage payment is going to be based on the mortgage amount you want is to use a mortgage calculator or refinance calculator. You can input the amount of the mortgage and the current interest rate to see what the monthly payment comes out to be. You can then compare the monthly payment with your budget to sit if the two fit. You can continue to adjust the mortgage amount or type of mortgage to see how this changes the monthly payment until you create an affordable scenario.
2. Decide how long you’ll live in the home. People often have the misconception that if the current interest rate is less than what they are paying now that they should run out and refinance. Since there are closing costs involved in a refinance, getting a lower interest rate may not be enough to truly save you money. In order to determine if you will recoup your closing costs in a refinance, you should do a break even analysis, which will tell you how long it will take you to recoup your closing costs. If you’re planning on being in the home longer than it takes you to break even then it is usually beneficial to refinance.
3. Include the cost of homeowners insurance and taxes. You may be able to afford the monthly mortgage payment, but it’s also important to consider the other costs involved in owning a home. Find out the estimated taxes and insurance for the home and be sure to add this cost to your monthly payment. This will provide a full cost view as to whether or not you can afford to buy a home.
4. Check your credit report. Especially during the economic downturn, a high credit score is more important than ever to get approved for a mortgage. Generally speaking, lenders are looking for credit score of 720 or higher. You’ll want to get a copy of your credit report from each of the three credit agencies (TransUnion, Experian and Equifax) to make sure that all of the information is correct. If you find any incorrect information on your credit reports, correct it by contacting the agency or opening a dispute with the credit bureau reporting the negative information.
5. Get pre-approved. If you’re purchasing a home, you may want to get pre-approved for a mortgage before you start house hunting. Not only will a pre-approval letter from a mortgage lender allow you to look at homes in your price range, but it may also be a bargaining tool for negotiating the purchase price of the home.
Applying for a mortgage, especially in today’s economy, isn’t always an easy task. You may be able to streamline the process by doing some preparation ahead of time. Before you apply for a mortgage, take a look at your financial situation and go through these seven steps to make sure that obtaining a purchase mortgage or refinancing your current one is a viable option for you.
Inflation and the Rising Tide – Protecting Your Assets From the Storm
There is an old expression: A rising tide lifts all boats. A rising tide can also swamp them. And as signs of improvement in the economy appear on the horizon, there is a real possibility of inflation coming in with the tide. Why worry about inflation? Well, inflation is an investor’s worst nightmare. For individuals in retirement living on a fixed income, it can devastate one’s savings and lifestyle. As a bond or CD-holder, the purchasing power of regular interest income gets hit. As a stock investor, stock prices can suffer as profit margins and earnings of your equity holdings are hurt by the higher costs for inputs like energy, precious metals and labor.
Right now, Wall Street is in a good mood. For the quarter just ended, the Dow has gained about 14%, the S&P increased 14.5% and the NASDAQ was up 15%. In fact the last time the Dow saw such a large quarterly surge was back in the fourth quarter of 1998 when it rose more than 17% as the dot-com bubble was forming. This quarter’s rally continued a trajectory that began in mid-March 2009. It has been primarily propelled by glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel. A variety of positive statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke contributed to a more optimistic view. Residential real estate sales continued to come back mostly prompted by a first-time homebuyer tax credit. Corporate earnings have been up.
The popular “cash for clunkers” program spurred auto sales and by some measures consumer spending increased marginally even without the impact from auto sales. Despite the Wall Street rally, Main Street is still hurting: unemployment continues to rise, business and personal bankruptcies have increased, bank failures are at their highest level and the dollar continues to weaken fueling fears of inflation down the road. Signs of future higher inflation are on the radar screen: All the government economic stimulus here and abroad coupled with mounting public debt; the Fed’s projected end of a program in March 2010 that will likely lead to higher mortgage rates; a Fed interest rate policy which has no place to go but up and rumblings that foreign governments and investors may not want to continue at their current pace of supporting our debt habit. So how do you position yourself to profit whichever way the tide turns?
Now, more than ever, it is important to have a risk-controlled approach to investing.
This is centered on an age-based allocation that includes exposure to multiple assets. This is why we will continue to manage portfolios with an allocation to bonds and fixed income but there are ways to protect from the impact of inflation and still allow for growth.
1.) Include dividend-paying equities: Using either mutual funds or ETFs that have a focus on dividend-paying stocks will help boost income as well as return. Stocks that pay dividends have averaged near a 10% annual return compared to a total return less than half of that for stocks that rely solely on capital appreciation. Better yet, consider stock mutual funds or ETFs that focus on stocks that have a record of rising dividends
2.) Stay short: By owning bonds, ETFs or bond mutual funds that have a shorter average maturity, you reduce the risk of being locked into less valuable bonds when higher inflation pushes future interest rates up.
3.) Hedge your bets with inflation-linked bonds: Fixed-rate bonds offer no protection against inflation. A bond that has changes linked to an inflation index (like the Consumer Price Index) like TIPS issued by the US-government or ETFs that own TIPS (like iShares TIPS Bond ETF – symbol TIP) offer an opportunity for a bond investor to get periodically compensated for higher inflation.
4.) Float your boat with Floating-Rate Notes: These medium-term notes are issued by corporations and reset their interest rates every three or six months. So if inflation heats up, the interest rate offered will likely increase. Yields in general are higher than those offered by government bonds typically because of the higher credit risk of the issuer.
5.) Add Junk to the Trunk: Hi-yield bonds are issued by companies that have suffered down-grades – sort of like homeowners with dinged credit getting a mortgage. Yields are set higher than most other bonds because of the higher risk. Yet, as inflation heats up with a growing economy, the prospects of firms that issue junk improve and the perceived risk of default may drop. So as the yield difference narrows between these “junk” bonds and Treasuries, these bonds offer a “pop” to investors.
6.) Own Gold and Other Commodities: Whether as a store of value or hedge against inflation, precious metals have a long history with investors seeking protection from inflation. It’s usually best to focus on owning the physical gold or an ETF that is tied directly to the physical gold. Tax treatment of precious metals is higher because of its status as a “collectible” but this is a minor price to pay for some inflation protection. And because the demand for commodities in general increases with an expanding economy or a weakening dollar (in the specific case with oil), owning funds which hold these commodities will help hedge against the inflationary impact of an expanding economy.
