Outstanding Cardano-Based Metaverse Projects In 2022

The effect of the metaverse may be clearly seen in the physical world, and it extends to all sectors. As a result of the rise, lives will transform and a truly digital era will take over. In a nutshell, the Metaverse’s possibilities are almost limitless.

Cardalonia is one of the most outstanding Cardano-based metaverse projects for metaverse enthusiasts to look out for in 2022. It is a 3D Virtual Reality experience on the Cardano blockchain where creators can explore the Metaverse. Each Cardalonia player can purchase a plot of land that determines their clan and destiny. After acquiring the land, they can start designing and building their unique experiences.

Players can build a wide range of experiences and game modes such as P2E games, casinos, concerts, music sessions, and more. When the project is fully launched, some pieces of land will be designated for therapy rooms, film festival spaces, world-class concert stages, meditation lounges, and more.

Investors have a platform where they can explore the virtual Cardano metaverse. To embark on the exploration journey, follow this step-by-step guide:

Choose a tribe or a clan and purchase virtual lands. When you are done, create and design scenes according to your preferred requirements and showcase your beautiful creations on your land. Since you’re not the only creator on the Cardano metaverse, explore the Cardalonia lands designed by other creative explorers to enable you to appreciate their creativity. Finally, you can buy and sell land and other items created by other users on the Cardalonia Marketplace.

The benefit of joining a clan isn’t limited to the ability to create lands and explore the metaverse. Rather, your membership of a clan allows you to complete missions and questions. The Royals have unique attributes and traits inherited from the original inhabitants of Cardalonia. Thus, they have royal blood. The Lords are related to the Royals and thus are a noble clan. When necessary during wars, Knights and Lords can ally to form warriors to defend the metaverse. This clan is made up of Cardalonia’s normal inhabitants. They are permitted to treasure hunt and obtain rewards for successful hunting expeditions. After being rewarded for their outstanding hunting performances, they can complete quests.

Lonia token is Cardalonia’s primary utility token and can be used in Cardalonia. Users can stake the token and reap some staking rewards such as governance rights that empower holders to decide Cardalonia’s future, purchase lands, receive up to 25% APR rewards, and more. They can also hold the token and earn compounded yields over time.