Patrols increased as police investigate western Wis. girl’s homicide
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — As investigators continue to search for a suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin, police say they’ve increased their patrol around schools.
The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. According to police her death is a homicide.
Lily was last seen by family members Sunday evening. Her father called police about 9 p.m. after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, which is just blocks away.
Chippewa County sheriff’s deputies and Chippewa Falls police used search dogs and sent up a drone as they looked for the missing girl. Police say a bike believed to be Lily’s was found near a walking trail.
Lily was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, where an outdoor memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and balloons continued to grow, KSTP-TV reported.
The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.
Police Chief Matt Kelm has cautioned residents “to maintain a state of diligence, as there may be a danger to the public.”
Kelm has declined to say what evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude Lily’s death was a homicide, but said the conclusion was quickly made once her body was found.
Chippewa Falls, with a population of about 13,000, is approximately 100 miles east of the Twin Cities.
Eleven Hurricanes hoping to hear name called in NFL draft, but many aren’t expected to get picked
Miami Hurricanes fans waiting to hear their favorite players’ names called during this week’s NFL draft will likely have to wait a little while.
UM has several players hoping to get picked in the draft, which starts Thursday at 8 p.m., but they are projected to be selected in the later rounds — if they’re chosen at all.
The Hurricanes have had a player selected in every draft since 1974. They have had more than one player selected in every draft since 2009.
UM was 13th among colleges with 25 players in the NFL last season, according to the NCAA. Here are the players looking to join them. All draft projections are from The Athletic.
Bubba Bolden, DB
Bolden spent three seasons at Miami and certainly made his mark. The hard-hitting safety played in 23 games for the Hurricanes, making 127 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, six pass deflections and two interceptions. In 2020, he was an All-ACC second-team pick. His last season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, limiting him to seven games, but Bolden still managed to make 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He is projected to be drafted in the seventh round.
Amari Carter, DB
Carter, a Palm Beach Gardens High alum, is a five-year UM veteran. He played in 58 games, making 173 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass deflections and two interceptions. Last year, he had 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, half a sack and an interception. He is projected to go undrafted.
Navaughn Donaldson, OL
Donaldson was a highly touted freshman coming out of Miami Central High, and he was a key contributor to the Hurricanes’ offensive line. He played in 48 games and started 43 despite missing most of the 2020 season due to ACL and MCL tears. Donaldson is projected to go undrafted.
Jonathan Ford, DL
Ford, a Dillard High alum, played in 50 games and made 31 starts with the Hurricanes over five years. He racked up 60 total tackles with eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Last season, he had 14 total tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games. Ford is projected to go undrafted.
Mike Harley Jr., WR
Harley, a St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, is one of the most successful wide receivers in UM history. In five seasons, he set a Hurricanes record with 182 career receptions, and he racked up 2,158 yards with 15 touchdowns. Last season, Harley had 57 catches for 543 yards and five scores. He was a 2020 All-ACC third-team pick. Harley is projected to go undrafted.
Cam’Ron Harris, RB
Harris became a key contributor to the Hurricanes’ offense during his four years at Miami. He racked up 1,794 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns, including 409 yards and five scores last year despite a season-ending knee injury. He also had 393 career receiving yards with four touchdowns. Harris is projected to go undrafted.
DeAndre Johnson, DL
Johnson spent one season at Miami after four years at Tennessee. He played in 12 games last year, making 26 total tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also had a forced fumble. For his career, Johnson has 84 total tackles with 24 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Johnson is projected to go undrafted.
D’Eriq King, QB/WR
King has two potential routes to an NFL roster. He primarily played quarterback in college, but has worked out at receiver to make himself more versatile and appealing to NFL teams. King’s college career came to an end when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last season. The shoulder injury came on the heels of an ACL and meniscus tear King suffered in the Cheez-It Bowl in 2020. King threw for 767 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions with 96 rushing yards in three games last season. In his career, King threw for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns and had 2,055 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He is projected to go undrafted.
Zach McCloud, DL/LB
McCloud has been on the Hurricanes since 2016, playing in 64 games. McCloud, a Santaluces alum, has spent time at linebacker and defensive line, making 193 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Last season, he had 28 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He is projected to go undrafted.
Charleston Rambo, WR
Rambo spent one season with the Hurricanes, and he made the most of it. After four seasons at Oklahoma, Rambo transferred to Miami and made 79 catches for 1,172 yards — both school records. He also had seven touchdown catches and was an All-ACC second-team pick. Rambo had 155 catches for 2,352 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches in his career. He is projected to go in the fifth or sixth round.
Jarrid Williams, OL
Williams played two seasons for the Hurricanes after four years at Houston. The offensive lineman started 20 games for Miami over the past two seasons at offensive tackle. Williams is projected to go undrafted.
A Missouri city is on the list of top 20 fastest-growing dog-friendly cities
ST. LOUIS – Data from Zillow and Rover has determined the top 20 U.S. cities attracting dog parents. Lee’s Summit is the one Missouri city on the list.
Rover offers dog-sitting services, while Zillow gives consumers real estate information.
“We saw pandemic pet ownership soar among renters, which has impacted their home preferences,” Zillow’s home trends expert Amanda Pendleton said. “More renters now report owning at least one pet, compared to 2020. Like recent movers on the whole, they appear to be seeking out more space and relative affordability in places where they can get a fenced backyard or room for a doghouse.”
72 percent of dog owners surveyed would consider moving to a home based on their dog’s needs. Zillow said 61 percent of homeowners and 57 percent of renters own pets.
The following list was made with data from Rover and Zillow. Rover looked at their “newly registered dog-owner accounts from Rover’s database of millions of pet profiles.” Then that data was combined with Zillow’s “page views of pet-friendly single-family home rental listings.”
- Antioch, Tennessee
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Cumming, Georgia
- Bellevue, Washington
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Palo Alto, California
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Lee’s Summit, Missouri
- Bentonville, Arkansas
- Denver, Colorado
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Lewisville, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- Rochester, Minnesota
- Norman, Oklahoma
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
“It’s clear our pets are at the center of our families, and they’re influencing how and where we live,” trends expert at Rover Kate Jaffe said. “Pet parents want to do right by their dogs, including giving them the best resources and opportunities to be happy. At the same time, people have realized that pets can improve our own health and wellbeing. Moving to a location with a big backyard and proximity to a park can not only improve our pet’s life– it may also lead to more exercise, more outdoor time and more social interaction that can actually make an impact on our own happiness.”
5 Missourians appear on Biden clemency list
ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden pardoned or commuted the sentences of nearly 80 imprisoned inmates on Tuesday. Five Missourians appear on the president’s clemency list.
The five Missouri residents and most of the others on this list were jailed on drug charges.
Brandon Todd Berry – Sikeston, Missouri
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine (Eastern District of Missouri).
Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (October 19, 2010).
Commutation Grant: Sentence to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.
David C. Frazier – St. Louis, Missouri
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine; maintaining a drug involved premises (Eastern District of Missouri).
Sentence: 144 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (May 21, 2014).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Paul A. Lupercio – Blue Springs, Missouri
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and five kilograms or more of cocaine (Western District of Missouri).
Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (May 8, 2008).
Commutation Grant: Sentence to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.
Byron James Miller – St. Louis, Missouri
Offense:
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute in excess of 500 grams of cocaine (Eastern District of Missouri).
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession of heroin in a federal prison (District of Central Illinois).
Sentence:
- 292 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 6, 1997); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release (December 17, 2019).
- 210 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (March 5, 1999).
Prison sentences and terms of supervised release in each case to run consecutively.
Commutation Grant: Sentences commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the consecutive eight and three-year terms of supervised release.
David L. Zouck – Buffalo, Missouri
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; distribution of five grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Western District of Missouri).
Sentence: 132 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 30, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Now entering his 16th month in office, President Biden has issued more grants of clemency than his five predecessors had at this point in their terms, according to clemency statistics kept by the Department of Justice. Since the George H.W. Bush administration, presidents typically wait until the final months of their terms in office to issue a sizeable bulk of commutations and pardons. Biden’s recent commutations do not yet appear on the DoJ website.
As of April 5, the Biden administration received 5,412 commutation requests and 311 pardon requests.
