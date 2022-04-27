Finance
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
An effective Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising campaign relies equally upon keyword usage along with advert placement that is relevant to your website. And, many experts believe that PPC advertising has revolutionized online marketing. It is said that this type of advertising allows even the smallest business on the Internet to compete against the big businesses. When PPC advertising is conducted properly, it can help a website stand out from all the others in its niche market. There is something you need to consider when thinking about starting a PPC advertising campaign including the following three questions:
• What is it that your website has to offer?
• What is the reason customers will click on your advert?
• What are the 10 words that will attract them to visit your site?
You’re going to need an effective title plus choose those 10 words that will succinctly describe to your potential customers everything they need to know about your business in order to click on through. Use of PPC does place you in extremely close proximity to your customers when it comes to both search engine results as well as acquiring sponsored positions.
Obtaining the best results, and ultimately the most traffic and better conversion ratios, can be accomplished through a combination of SEO and PPC advertising employed at the same time. There are many books that help cover these two areas, David Vinney being an expert in both as he has worked in the industry for over 10 years and is very well respected across the online community.
Finance
Sales Force Automation – Explained!
Perry Blanc is the most celebrated florist in Times Square and people from all walks of life flock to his doorstep all day long. He even gets online orders for making someone’s day special. Perry’s employees are as fresh as his flowers and he completes every order with precise perfection. However, of late he has been receiving too many orders and things have gotten a little wonky. There have been two consistent wrong deliveries in a week, apart from the late deliveries and an improper message that went on a wreath (!). There was also a case when one of his employees lost a slip that had a contact’s details. Perry’s reputation is at stake and he simply wants to get his business back on track. Perry talks to his friend Mark, who is a CRM consultant. After listening to Perry’s problems, Mark is clear in that sales force automation is what Perry’s flower business badly needs.
Problem 1: Customer details getting lost
During peak seasons quite a few orders were getting lost. Sometimes the busy staff who attended the phone missed taking down the client’s phone number or the delivery address!
Mark’s prompt action:
It pained Mark to see orders being lost just because customer details were not recorded! Perry badly needed a solution to manage his customers’ contact details. Mark set-up for Perry a simple CRM system that would let his staff record customer details just once so that the next time a particular customer calls, Perry’s staff would automatically pull up his/her records by simply searching the contact’s name or phone number.
Problem 2: Losing order details and miscommunication
For special custom-made orders, many times the overworked staff would forget to pass on details to the guy who made the special floral arrangements, sometimes even ending up sending the wrong details.
With the new CRM system, when a customer regularly placed orders for orchid bouquets, the system would have all records (color and size and arrangement) in the order history right against the contact details. Perry’s staff now only need to pick from the order list when the next requirement comes by. Once an order is taken, an email and SMS would automatically be sent to the guy making the bouquet. So no more worries about missed orders!
Problem 3: Missing to invoice & thus missing payments
Philips & Co. places regular orders for flower bouquets, the dues for which they settle on a monthly basis. Their CEO had ordered a few extra bouquets this month during their delegate visit, but Perry’s staff missed including these on their monthly bill.
Now every time an order is placed, Perry’s staff records it in the system and this automatically synchs with an invoicing software that would have ready an invoice to be sent to the customer. Perry’s staff now also knows which of their customers need special attention by looking at the payments coming from them – prompt, high-value and high-frequency customers are now treated very special no matter what time they call.
Problem 4: Not knowing which team member needs help with training
Perry had hired two new tele-callers the minute he knew about the competing, swanky bouquet outlet opening on the same street. In addition, he also has a sales team gunning just the big corporate orders. Yet things have not been improving and he now needs to know which of his team members need the extra training and care to get the orders coming in.
With the new system in place, Perry is now able to easily structure sales commissions from the sales activity details recorded against each executive. Ready-made reports also help in comparing performance across team members. Over the same CRM platform, Perry now occasionally shares training material, discount ideas and customer success stories which help his executives do better at work.
Problem 5: Forecasting sales and having enough inventory
One of the biggest problems affecting the business was shortages in stock. Right when a promising client walked in there’d be no more orchids left. Perry sometimes overstocked to prevent such situations but depending on how hot the summer was, flowers would end up wilting after a few hours.
Now, Perry predicts how much stock he’d need by looking at graphs that show daily/weekly/monthly order history. He even knows how much stock he’d need by type of bouquet/flower/color/ – he’s easily identifying and planning for on-season and off-season times now.
Problem 6: Missing to follow-up on inquiries
Corporate orders are a big jackpot for Perry. Orders for conferences hosted at the nearby community hall would give him enough sales to cover a whole quarter’s expenses. Only problem he would miss to follow-up on inquiries that would translate to orders later than 2 or 3 months.
The CRM system’s Return on Investment came through with this single ability of reminding the sales executives when they needed to follow-up on an enquiry at a later date. Huge corporate bookings (and jackpot profits) were now easily closed and delivered. Perry’s sales & marketing teams now even buy lists for email campaigns done from within the CRM system.
Having seen how Perry’s employing Sales Force Automation, let’s summarize the main components:
- Customer & Contact Management – contact details needing be inputted only once.
- Order Management – automatic email and SMS on every order.
- Invoice Management & Payment Tracking – CRM system synched with invoicing software, and vice versa
- Sales Team Performance Evaluation – sales commissions and training sessions structured on sales activity reports
- Sales Forecast & Inventory Management – insightful daily/weekly/monthly order history graphs
- Lead Management – email campaigns and reminders on follow-up required
So, that’s the story of Perry the florist. Now, coming to your business…
Can you see the correlation between Perry’s problems and your own business? And how Sales Force Automation can help you? Well then, give it a thought, while I come up with a set of CRM tools you can consider, in my next post!
________________________________________________________________
Finance
3 Healthcare Marketing Secrets You Never Knew
Marketing a healthcare business is tough! the Healthcare Industry is a unique field because while you deal with the very sensitive nature of your patients’ treatment, which often frighten you, make you vulnerable or confuse you, you also work in a very scientific and avant-garde industry where treatments, tools and systems in constant evolution. Today, healthcare providers are rarely caught up in the new health marketing strategy and sales processes or respond to technological advances.
The healthcare marketing landscape has shifted dramatically the past decade with the increase of technology tools, social media, and digital devices. A recent article for Socialnomics quotes Tricia Wilkerson, Senior Marketing Specialist at Conifer Health Solutions, on the state of B2B Marketing in the Healthcare industry: “Healthcare is notoriously behind other industries when responding to technological advances and audience expectations, so it remains important that marketers push the industry with smart trend adoption.”
Here are some important stats to consider as you begin planning out your marketing strategy:
• As of 2016, there were more than 326 million people in the U.S. Each one of them with their own personality and each one of them a potential patient.
• 52% of smartphone users gather health-related data from a smartphone.
• 91% of adults have their smartphone within arm’s reach 24/7.
• According to recent Facebook data, the number one most asked for recommendation is a doctor or a healthcare provider.
• There are 8.2 billion health-related video views on YouTube.
As in many B2B industries, long sales cycles can mean change comes slowly to marketing strategy. So, to make it a little easier for you, here are some essential truths we’ve discovered about healthcare marketing. Here are the three healthcare marketing secrets and how they can rejuvenate your business:
#1 Research and Define Your Ideal Customers
When you try to reach a particular audience, your success depends on how deeply you can guide them. Focusing on a certain segment of the market to generate and attract potential customers will not only help you polish your marketing, but also ensure that the customer association you get from your sales and marketing operations will have a better success rate.
How to Reach Your Target Audience in the Healthcare Industry?
If you are looking to improve your health care marketing, you may have realized that not all messages will be adapted to all audiences. Partnering with a marketing professional with health care experience is always a smart strategy. Before doing anything else, you need to consider your audience:
• For whom are you creating this report?
• What do they want to know?
• What will they do with the information?
For any organization and practice of medical care of all kinds (hospitals, manufacturers, doctors and surgeons, dentists, pharmacists or groups), the more specifically the target audience defined, the greater their capacity to inspire a positive response.
Once you have identified your targeted audiences, it is helpful to gather some information about them. This information can help you determine the information needs of your audience, how you can communicate with them more effectively, and where and how you can contact them.
#2 Create Valuable Content
How do healthcare marketers develop and promote relevant content? First, they must understand the needs of clients by building insight through primary research, syndicated sources, and behavior analysis. Next, they need to create content that meets their needs, such as video, blogs, articles and supports brand objectives. Finally, promote content in the media where customers interact and share.
According to a new report, 85% of healthcare B2B marketers have a content marketing strategy, but only 4% believe their programs are extremely effective.
For a healthcare marketer focused on a pediatric service line, creating helpful content could mean writing an educational article on the merits and concerns of pediatric psychology. When planning to increase content production when the vast majority does not believe that their content marketing efforts are highly effective, B2B marketing specialists are potentially prepared for failure.
Content marketing nurtures a long-term relationship with customers, which is critical in the medical industry.
3 Tips to Grow Your Healthcare Company with Content Marketing:
1. Know what your customers want to learn
2. Be a healthcare industry leader
3. Capitalize on current events
The following tips will set you up with the knowhow you need to produce better content for your readers. Content marketing is an excellent way to both position your healthcare company as a thought leader and to generate new leads and customers for your business. Be creative and offer information that provides real insight for your customers.
Target Ideal Buyers with Content
Creating and sharing successful Healthcare marketing content is all about your audience: who you’re speaking to and what you’re trying to say. To make the most out of your healthcare services, you first have to define the group of people you’re creating your content for and what they’ll find useful about it. Content marketing involves creating and sharing quality content that is specifically designed to attract your target customers. If you’re not sure how to get started with your content marketing strategy, we can help! Here’s how to target your buyer persona through content marketing.
• Defining And Developing Buyer Personas
• Consider The Buying Team
• Mapping Content To The Buyer’s Journey
The beauty of the specific content is that it was created with a specific group in mind to enjoy and learn from the way they prefer to consume content. Without a persona-based content marketing initiative, you run the risk of allowing your competitors to influence buyers by talking about their needs and addressing uncertainties through specific content, which increases the consideration of purchases as along the road.
That’s especially true for B2B healthcare marketers, many of whom face more complicated, longer sales cycles, making their challenges with consistent and compelling content creation all the more problematic. With that in mind, there is a lot for B2B marketers in other industries to learn from the world of health marketing. Be sure to always involve a specific target audience through different channels and remain relevant.
Finance
Importance of CTR in Running Successful Digital Marketing Campaigns
Digital marketing is a method that comes with measurable results. All kinds of statistics are available related to the campaigns. Each type of method comes with pertinent numbers that helps in better understanding the campaign.
With methods like including pay per click advertising, email marketing, and social media, one can understand the results. The most important metrics to understand it would be click-through rate (CTR). This indicates how many people are interested in the products as they click on the ad to get the information. Here in, understanding CTR and the steps to work towards it becomes important.
CTR and its importance in running a campaign:
Firstly, CTR is simply the number of clicks that are received per number of impressions. These can be tailored to PPC ads, social media ads, and emails according to the type of campaign one decides to take up.
The two methods that measure CTR are PPC advertisements and social media ads. When one is running an advertising campaign with the methods, ads appear in front of people of the target market. Accordingly, the viewers who see the ad makes up for impressions. These are people who are viewing the ad but, are not acting on it. Now, the members of your target market that click on your advertisements make up the number of clicks.
Commonly, two types of advertisements can be encountered with these methods. The type of method that is used affects your CTR.
Search ads:
Search ads are usually for PPC campaigns. The advertisements that appear at the top of the search results. These advertisements are found above the organic listing and are tagged under the word “ad.”
Display ads:
The visual advertisements that pop up on different sites than the advertiser’s site or during a social media newsfeed. These advertisements are according to the searches that are conducted by the viewers in the recent times. Most of the Pay per click management company make use of this method to create appealing advertisements to persuade the viewers to click on them. But, these ads do not have a CTR as high as search ads as they are noticeable ones that viewers might avoid. But, that doesn’t mean these are not useful. The retargeted advertisements have a CTR as the products are the ones that viewers are interested in buying.One can increase the CTR through display ads to make them reappear in front of the potential customers.
Now, that different methods have been understood there is no set number that determines a great CTR. A higher CTR only signifies more clicks for the business and the ability to reach more potential leads. So, it would be ideal to maintain a CTR that is equal to or slightly higher than the average for the industry.
Few tips to improving the CTR:
With all this understanding, implementing the same should be easier. While running marketing campaigns one wants to maximize the potential for gaining new leads and conversions. Some of the tips including
-a thorough keyword research,
-experimenting with different types of ads and
-refining the parameters by reaching the right audience.
Finally, improving CTR could definitely come as a challenge but, not when one knows from where to start with pertinent advertisements that resonate with the right audience.
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
SSC Result Released for Various Posts — Download Pdf
CBSE Board Exam: CBSE 10th Board English exam today, students see new guideline immediately @cbse.gov.in
Sales Force Automation – Explained!
3 Healthcare Marketing Secrets You Never Knew
A major world premiere, numerous guests and a new Dessa collaboration fill Minnesota Orchestra’s new season
Tezro: A Disruptive Payment Solution Set To Transform the Blockchain Ecosystem
Importance of CTR in Running Successful Digital Marketing Campaigns
Chicago White Sox get more sloppy defense and silent bats in their 8th straight loss: ‘We’re not having any fun’
ERP Implementation and Newer Trends
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife