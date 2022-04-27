News
Petrol-Diesel Price Today : Oil companies have released the latest price of petrol and diesel, check your city rates
Petrol Diesel Price Today: For the 22nd consecutive day, there was no change in the rate of petrol and diesel from the oil companies. The companies had last increased by 80 paise per liter on 6 April.
Petrol-Diesel Price Today 27th April : For the 22nd consecutive day, oil companies have given relief to the general public from the rate of petrol and diesel. Let us tell you that there has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel since the last 22 days and they remain at the old level. The last increase of 80 paise per liter was done by the companies on 6th April.
Crude oil rises again
After the fall a day earlier, crude oil has again reached the old level. On Wednesday morning, WTI crude reached a level of $ 102.60 per barrel and Brent crude at $ 106.1 per dollar. The last change in the price of oil was on 6 April 2022. Earlier, from March 22 to April 6, the price of petrol and diesel had increased by about Rs 10 per liter.
What are today’s prices? (Petrol-Diesel Price on 27th April)
- Petrol in Delhi Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
- Petrol in Noida Rs 105.47 and Diesel Rs 97.03 per liter
- Petrol in Mumbai Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
- Petrol in Chennai Rs 110.85 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
- Kolkata Petrol in Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
- Petrol in Lucknow Rs 105.25 and Diesel Rs 96.83 per liter
- Petrol in Patna Rs 116.23 and Diesel Rs 101.06 per liter
- Petrol in Port Blair Rs 91.45 and Diesel Rs 85.83 per liter
- Ganganagar (Rajasthan) ) Petrol at Rs 122.93 and Diesel at Rs 105.34 per liter
Finding the cheapest petrol here
Petrol and diesel rates are the lowest in Port Blair. Here on Monday, petrol is being sold at Rs 91.45 per liter and diesel at Rs 85.83 per liter. After the election results of five states, the oil companies had increased the rate of oil. Earlier, petrol was being sold at Rs 95.41 per liter in Delhi. At the same time, the price of diesel was Rs 86.67 per liter.
How to check your city rates
If you want to check the latest rates of petrol and diesel, then for this, oil companies provide the facility to check rates through SMS. To check the rate, the consumer of Indian Oil (IOC) has to write RSP
SSC Result Released for Various Posts — Download Pdf
SSC Result Released for Various Posts
SSC CGL 2020 Tier II Result Released
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2020 Vacancies in Group B & C. Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria can read the notification & apply online.
Important Links :
Tier II Cutoff Marks : Click Here
Tier II Result : List – I II III
CBSE Board Exam: CBSE 10th Board English exam today, students see new guideline immediately @cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10th CBSE Board Exam 2022 of Central Board of Secondary Education is starting from today. Term 2 board exam of class 10th will continue till May 24. Whereas the term 2 examination of the 12th board will be held till June 15. The exam will be taken from 10:30 am to 12:30 am.
CBSE Class 10th The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE’s 10th and 12th class second term examinations are starting from today at all the examination centers. The second term examination of 10th will be taken till May 24 while the examination of class 12th will be taken till June 15. Painting and some languages will be tested on the first day of 10th Term 2 exam. At the same time, the students of class 12th will appear for Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness exam on the first day. The CBSE board has also issued guidelines regarding the examination. All the students have to comply with this.
Students reach the examination center by 9:30 am
In Term 2 exam, questions will be asked on both subjective and objective pattern. Two hours have been fixed for Term 2 examination of class 10th and 12th and the examination will be taken from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. All the students will have to reach their designated examination centers by 9:30 am and sit in their seats by 10:00 am. No one will be allowed to enter the examination centers after 10:00 am.
20 minutes extra time to read the question paper
In Term 2 exam, the question paper and answer sheet will be given to the students by 10 am so that they can read it thoroughly within 20 minutes. In the guidelines issued by the board, it has been mentioned that during the second term examination of 10th and 12th, students will have to follow all the necessary instructions given in the admit card. All the students will be allowed to enter the examination hall only on production of the Roll Number Admit Card. The signature of the principal of the respective schools must be in the admit card of the students. All students will have to follow the rules of Kovid-19 prevention such as social distancing, wearing masks and temperature checks.
Take care of these things aspirants
Before going to the examination, please check the admit card, pen, pencil, follow the Kovid guideline at the examination centers, reach the examination center before time so that you can complete your seat and other important work on time mobile, earphone or mobile phone at the examination center. Do not carry any other electronic gadgets, do not talk to anyone unnecessarily in the examination hall, this will directly affect the examination, if there is any problem, then of course talk to the center superintendent or invigilator.
ICSE, CISCE Board 10th and 12th term 2 exam begins
ICSE 10th Board Term 2 exam has also started. The English Language (English Paper I) test was conducted on the first day. CISCE Board 10th and 12th Term 2 exam started from 25th April. CISCE Board Term 1 Exam was held in November-December 2021. Let us inform that on the first day, children took the exam in a very peaceful atmosphere. Aditya Kumar, who was appearing for the examination in St. Xavier’s School, said that on the first day the English language subject was tested. There were very easy questions. Because of this there was no problem. However, due to the heat, the students who came to take the examination definitely faced problems.
Change in exam dates
On the other hand Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has also made some changes in the 10th 12th Term 2 exam dates. 10th Mathematics and Geography which was earlier scheduled to be held on 3rd and 5th May will now be held on 2nd and 4th May. ICSE had earlier announced the dates for the Inter Semester 2 examinations on March 3. The Revised Schedule is available on the official website.
The ICSE class 10 exam and ISC class 12 exam were conducted for the duration of one hour 30 minutes. In addition to the time mentioned in the Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 2 Time Table, additional 10 minutes are allotted to read the question paper. Exam will end on 23rd May: Will end on 23rd May after commerce exam. Before this, the science examination will end on May 19.
It is necessary to follow the Covid protocol
Covid guidelines were followed during the examination. Children took the exam on the first day with social distance. Children who did not come wearing masks were provided with masks. Due to the corona epidemic, all the boards are taking the 10th and 12th board exams in two phases from this session. In the first phase, 50 percent of the syllabus is covered while 50 percent of the syllabus is being covered in term two. The final result will be released by combining the marks of both the term examinations.
A major world premiere, numerous guests and a new Dessa collaboration fill Minnesota Orchestra’s new season
A major world premiere by composer Carlos Simon and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, a new collaboration with hip-hop star Dessa and the (brief) return of Osmo Vanska are on tap for the 2022-23 Minnesota Orchestra season, which was announced Wednesday.
Subscription packages are available now at minnesotaorchestra.org or by phone at 612-371-5642. Single tickets go on sale July 18.
“This new season brings many outstanding artists to the Minnesota Orchestra and explores the great music of the past alongside thrilling new work by composers who are responding to our world today,” said violist Kenneth Freed, chair of the Musicians’ Artistic Advisory Committee, in a news release. “We look forward to sharing these voices, each of whom have something musically powerful to express.”
“Brea(d)th” — a new, large-scale work by Simon and Joseph (May 18-20) — is an embrace of what the pair call “the aspiration of racial equity through music-centered community healing.” It features vocal soloists, the orchestra, the Minnesota Chorale and Twin Cities Choral Partners.
The classical concert season also includes Wynton Marsalis’ distinctly American Swing Symphony (Sept. 23-24); a multitude of works new to the orchestra’s repertoire, most written by 21st-century composers; a New Year’s program (Dec. 31-Jan. 1) led by Marin Alsop and featuring pianist Awadagin Pratt; returning guest conductors and artists like conductor Sir Donald Runnicles (Oct. 13-15), conductor-violinist Leonidas Kavakos (May 11-12) and pianists Kirill Gerstein (Jan. 5-6) and Garrick Ohlsson (April 28-29); and the return of Osmo Vanska, the orchestra’s music director from 2003 to summer 2022, to conduct and record Mahler’s Third Symphony (Nov. 10-12).
The holiday season features orchestra trumpet player Charles Lazarus (Dec. 11); an evening with Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth (Dec. 13); a solo concert from pianist George Winston (Dec. 19); a live movie screening of “Elf” backed by the orchestra (Dec. 17-18); and a bilingual Spanish-English performance interweaving portions of Handel’s Messiah with Ramírez’ Navidad Nuestra (Dec. 9-11).
Live at Orchestra Hall highlights include a new collaboration with singer, rapper and writer Dessa (Aug. 4-5); Lazarus performing music inspired by the tropics (June 3); and “Symphony for Our World,” a new experience that combines National Geographic footage from the Earth’s eight biospheres set to a score by Bleeding Fingers Music (March 16-17).
Movie screenings with the orchestra performing the score live include “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 28-29), “The Princess Bride” (Nov. 26-27), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (April 21-23) and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (Feb. 9-12).
For the full season schedule, see minnesotaorchestra.org.
