Finance
Placing A Value On Your Personal Injury Claim
Your Medical Doctor or Chiropractor has released you from treatment for your motor vehicle accident and enough time has passed so you’re about to position yourself to sit down with Adjuster Henry Hard-Nose. His employer is Rock Solid Insurance, the company who insures Fred Fuddle, the individual who plowed into your rear end, smashing you with a tremendous crash which was responsible for your injuries plus the “Pain and Suffering” you’ve had to endure.
To be adequately compensated for what you’ve gone through you must have accumulated what’s identified in the world of insurance claims as “Special Damages”. Those are your Medical bills, your Lost Wages plus every dollar paid out to help with your recovery. When building the value of a personal injury claim there are several key elements you should be aware of:
LIABILITY: In the vast majority of motor vehicle accidents it’s clear who was at fault. Assuming that Fuddle struck you a mighty blow in the rear end (rear-enders make up well over half of the motor vehicle accidents that take place in the United States each year) yours is a case that must be settled. (Final Statistics prove that in 83% of accident’s that took place in 2003 it’s clear who was at fault) !
The very doubtful liability case has little, if any, settlement value. If that’s the situation you should obtain the services of the local Legal Beagle who does a good job at that, Attorney I.M. Greedy. But, if you do, be very careful when you sign Greedy’s “Contingency Fee Agreement”. Read it closely. Don’t sign anything that will let him charge you one penny, other than his normal fee. Do not – – in any way whatsoever – – allow him to chisel any money from you, for his out-of-pocket expenses. All Greedy should be compensated for (if he’s successful at busting loose some bucks from Rock Solid) is his fee and that should be no more than the usual locally published accepted percentage of the total recovery.
TYPE OF INJURY: If there are severe injuries (which make up only ten to fifteen percent of all motor vehicle accidents) you should obtain the services of a lawyer. But, if you’ve had minor injuries like whiplash, bumps, bruises, sprains and/or strains (and it’s clear you’re not at fault) you can handle and settle the claim yourself.
TYPE OF PERSON YOU ARE: Rate yourself and be brutally honest. You’re most likely an average motor vehicle owner/driver, living a normal life. But, if you’ve spent some time behind bars, have a criminal record, or a history of character defects that often get your butt in a jam with the local cops (and this is well-known) you must take those facts into consideration when forming expectations regarding what your case is worth.
THE TYPE OF PERSON FRED FUDDLE IS: The better Fred Fuddle looks, or the better the “entity” “(Fuddle’s business or company, etc.) appears, the better for Rock Solid. But, if Fuddle is a known bookie or drug dealer, they’re in deep “stuff”. On the other hand, if Fuddle is a well-loved philanthropist, that can be a plus for Rock Solid Insurance. Or if the vehicle that struck you was a van driven by Pastor Frederick Fuddle, and the named insured is The Fuddle Camp For Lost Souls, that can be a plus for Rock Solid.
But, if the “entity” that hit you was a dilapidated junk pile on wheels operated by Fred “Goof-Ball” Fuddle, and the named insured is The Fuddle Rotted Cow Manure Corporation, that will obviously not be favorable for Rock Solid.
DAMAGES: There are “Medical Special Damage” Expenses, “Non-Medical Special Damages” Expenses, and/or your “Property Damage” Expenses.
MEDICAL SPECIAL DAMAGE EXPENSES: These typically include Cost of Ambulance, Emergency Room, Hospital and/or Clinic Charges, Chiropractor, and/or Dentist, Over-The-Counter Drugs and/or Prescription Medications, Laboratory Fees and Services, Diagnostic Tests: X-Rays and (CT) Scan, Prosthetic Appliances or Surgical Apparatus, (Cranes & Crutches), Physical Therapy, Registered and/or Practical Nurse Fees, Ace Bandages, Gauze and Tape, Heating Pads, Creams, Lotions, Ointments, Balms and Salves.
When it comes to listing your Medical Special Damage “expenses” don’t overlook one single dollar because, when it comes time to settle your claim, that dollar can increase the value of your payment for “Pain and Suffering” by a multiplier of four or even five! (Yes, that means a $20.00 bill can be worth $80.00 to $100.00 more ,in your pocket, from Rock Solid Insurance, at settlement time).
NON-MEDICAL SPECIAL DAMAGES: These typically include Lost Wages and Earnings, Lost Vacation time and/or Sick Leave, Travel Expenses (car rentals, public transportation, expenses incurred getting to and from your Chiropractor and/or hospital and/or physical therapy “treatment” of some sort) Household Help during disability and/or Child Care. Be sure to obtain written proof of such “Non Medical” Special Damages.
LOST WAGES: The income you lost, because you were unable to work, is an area where adjusters take terrible advantage of the typical claimant because they know so little about it.
Commissions and overtime can make a huge difference in your lost earnings. Be sure to get a letter from your employer, on their official letterhead, explaining that in detail. Or, if you’re self-employed, get this information stated on your accountants letterhead.
The time you miss from work (thus the money you may have lost) is calculated and this element constitutes what is known as “Lost Wages” or “Lost Time Verification”. In most situations you’re entitled to compensation for lost time and earnings, even if you have no actual loss of money! Such as, for example, when your salary is paid by your company insurance coverage, or by taking sick leave, or some similar arrangement.
Even if you’re salaried you should obtain a “Lost Earnings”, or “Time Lost Verification”, in writing on your employer’s letterhead.
IF YOU’RE SELF-EMPLOYED: To prove your lost earnings you’ll probably have to assemble some inside information for Hard-Nose. If you don’t like the idea of submitting private documents to him, in the privacy of your home or office, just think how you’d feel about producing them in the non-private environment of a courtroom. When a case goes to trial, and if you want to prove your damages so as to collect adequate compensation, that’s your only alternative.
TWO CRITICAL AREAS REGARDING LOST WAGES: Did the injury necessitate a change of job or employment at a lesser rate? Or, did the injury allow your going to work but only on a part-time basis? If the answer to either question is “Yes”, it would be wise to ask your employer to document these facts on their letterhead.
IT’S CRUCIAL FOR YOU TO KNOW: Even if you’ve been paid while out of work, you can still compute your time lost from work as “Lost Wages” .
PROPERTY DAMAGE EXPENSES: These typically include Motor Vehicle Repair, Damaged Clothing, Broken Glasses, cost of Substitute Car Rentals, Towing and Storage. Make copies of all bills relating to any of your property damage expenses. Keep the originals. Be sure to have these in your possession when you and Hard-Nose plunk yourselves down to “Talk Turkey”. Photocopies are sufficient to give him.
YOUR AGE: Because of their obvious innocence, insurance claim accident victims, up to the age of 12, generally have excellent settlement results. Those in their teens, and into their late 50’s, fall into a fairly normal category because they’re generally considered to be at the height of their physical stamina. Those in their late 60’s, and over, usually fare extremely well; primarily due to the sympathy that’s often invoked, from a judge or jury, because of general attitudes regarding frailty and the elderly.
MOST IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER:The information Hard-Nose places into your file plays a major role in the ultimate value of your claim. Never underestimate the importance of his impressions and conclusions! Should, one day, your case ends up in front of a judge, or jury, what Hard-Nose feels, observes and then reports into your file at Rock Solid about you, his insured Fred Fuddle, and/or possible witnesses, etc., (in addition to the information you’ve documented for him) could have massive influence on the value of your claim – – especially if Fuddle is a loser and he’s absolutely in the wrong. At that point the only thing stalling a settlement is the amount of money it’s going cost to get rid of you.
And, should your file end up in the hands of the local defense attorney for Rock Solid Insurance, all the positive factors about you, your injury and liability, will cause him to gasp, “Hey, what’s going on here? My legal fees will be higher than the few hundred more bucks this one can be dumped for.”
The bottom line: Your out-of-pocket expenses correctly recorded and presented, your injury information properly documented and your lost wages clearly established will seriously increase the dollar value of your personal injury claim.
QUESTION: How does Dan know this to be true? ANSWER: “Because for 38 years Dan was right there, where he saw and done that” !
Copyright (c) 2005 by Daniel G. Baldyga. All Rights Reserved
DISCLAIMER: The purpose of this “How To” Insurance Claim Article “PLACING A VALUE ON YOUR PERSONAL INJURY CLAIM” is to help people understand the motor vehicle accident claim process. Dan Baldyga does not make any guarantee of any kind whatsoever, NOR do they purport to engage in rendering any professional or legal service, NOR to substitute for a lawyer, an insurance adjuster, or claims consultant, or the like. Wherever such professional help is desired it is the INDIVIDUAL’S RESPONSIBILITY to obtain said services.
Dan Badlyga has had 3 “How To” Insurance Claim books published, the last being AUTO ACCIDENT PERSONAL INJURY INSURANCE CLAIM (How To Evaluate And Settle Your Loss) which can be found on the internet at http://www.caraccidentclaims.com or http://www.autoaccidentclaims.com.
This book explains, in simple language, “How To” handle your motor vehicle property damage and/or personal injury claim. It also contains BASE (The Baldyga Auto Accident Settlement Evaluation Formula). THE BASE FORMULA will explain how to determine the value of the “Pain and Suffering” you endured – – because of your motor vehicle accident injury!
Finance
How to Find Car Insurance For Young Drivers
Comparing rates for auto insurance is now an activity that can be done online with a minimum of effort. In the past, several phone calls were made to a couple of firms. Now relatively quickly, corporations can be compared online. Auto insurance is an expense that nobody wishes to pay but we all know you can’t do without, no matter what the cost. The truth is there is a major difference in rates for different young drivers. You need to know the way to minimize the prices you pay to achieve cheaper car insurance for young drivers. Any parent can tell you precisely how important it is to have car insurance. We may love and trust our teenager, but nonetheless we know insurance is a must. You actually don’t have to spend a fortune to cover your young driver.
Is your son or daughter a good student? If so, then you might be eligible to reduce your car insurance. The research data shows that good grades often equates to a smarter driver. Being a sensible driver means that you are a lower risk to the insurance company and reduced risk implies lower premiums. The statistical evidence demonstrates a strong relationship between higher average grades and a good driving history. So by having a grade average of B or better can mean a discount on your premium.
Where you live, male or female, type of protection and driving history are the main aspects that influence insurance rates. Often, a young driver will talk to a friend to find that the friend is getting a lower rate. Small changes to any of the factors mentioned will change the rate. Young drivers pay considerably more than older more experienced drivers. Despite young drivers believing that they are better drivers, the stats don’t agree. Older drivers are not always great drivers, but over time they acquire experience on how to keep out of troubles way. Driving educations classes in many school districts are being dropped. Without these driving classes, many students miss out on valuable driving experience. One method to reduce your car insurance and make you a better driver is to sign-up for driver training classes. But note, you have to complete the course successfully to qualify for the reduced rates.
When a teen driver gets caught breaking a road rule there is not only, the cost of the fine, but the ramifications of not having a clean driving record. For the young driver not sticking to the laws of the road, results in both a penalty and a higher insurance premium. If you are considered too high a risk, some companies will terminate the insurance policy. It may take years to be eligible again to car insurance. The smartest way to go is drive carefully and maintains a clean record.
By definition to earn the good driver discount, you must have had your license for a period of time, so at first you can’t obtain the discount. So until you have experience, what you can do, is drive a conservative car and maintain a good driving record. Simply avoid sports cars. If you like and want a car that provides power and speed, there are such cars that are not classified as a performance car. The major risk to the young driver is their lack of driving experience. When the unexpected happens, experience can be the factor that avoided the collision. Driving history is an important consideration by companies calculating rates for car insurance. The young driver who has sensibly driven within the laws of the road and managed to keep a good driving record will probably be compensated with lower rates.
Finally cheap car insurance for young drivers is available for drivers who have correctly completed defensive driving courses. Aside from the savings of premiums, this can be very valuable because such classes train youths the way to operate their vehicles safely which will help them stay safe behind the wheel. Summarizing what we have covered. Buy a modest car, expensive cars are very expensive to insure. If you are looking for a new place to live, take note of the insurance premium, as it will help you find a safer place to live. The good grades often can save you hundreds of dollars per year on your insurance. If you have a perfect driving record for your first three years driving, you will oftentimes be able to get a good drivers discount to your policy. Taking advantage of all the discounts you have available can allow you to be protected while you acquire the skills you need for a lifetime of safe driving.
Finance
Affordable Hartford Connecticut Home Insurance – Take Note If You’re About To Buy A Home
a) Newer homes cost less to insure. Expect discounts of about fifteen percent for a new home. The fact that the systems of a brand new home are in great working condition is the reason for such discounts. Moreover, all about its structure is normally in the best state. This means better risk to the insurance company and cheaper rates for you.
b) You’ll pay more or less based on the material used for its construction. People in the East save if their home is built with brick. If you compare a brick house to a frame house, it is certain that the brick house will be more resistant to wind damage.
For Westerners, on the other hand, you’ll pay lower quotes if it is built with frame. Due to the fact that earthquakes are perils that are associated with the West, frame homes, which are more resistant to earthquakes, are preferred. Using the right stuff will get you up to a 15% discount depending on the insurance provider.
c) Notwithstanding that this doesn’t affect your home insurance policy directly I’ll include it since it determines what you’d have to pay for before you’ll be deemed to have adequate coverage for your home.
You’d be expected to get flood insurance at up to $400 yearly if you have a home in a flood-prone location. Be aware that every mortgagor will demand that you buy flood insurance if you go for a home in a flood area. You will avoid such additional expense by buying a house in an area that isn’t prone to such.
d) You’ll pay higher premium if you buy a home in a locality that has only a volunteer fire service instead of a full-time fire service. Furthermore, the closeness of your home to a fire hydrant and a fire station affects your premium. Individuals who have homes nearest to firefighters or fire fighting facilities attract lower rates everything being equal.
e) You’ll save more if you buy a house as close as you can to a police station. This as well will help in lowering your homeowners insurance premium.
f) Buy a house as far away from trouble spots as possible. Insurers consider houses in such districts as bad risks and higher rates are the unavoidable consequence.
Please, even if it appears a house is in a low crime area, still verify to be doubly sure. You can call an insurance agent or insurance office and ask. A house could be on the borders of crime districts and therefore result in nearby streets being counted to different districts with respect to crime rate.
Affordable Hartford Connecticut home insurance: Make out some time to visit not less than three insurance quotes sites that provide quotes on home insurance policies — Obtain and compare quotes from each of them. This should take not more than 15 minutes. While you visit each quotes site, make sure you input the same information. Doing otherwise will return misleading quotes. When you’ve received your quotes, compare them to see which serves your interest best both in price and value.
Finance
How to Get Cheap Health Insurance Plan?
The United States Government has been presenting several schemes and plans to help the American residents enjoy health insurance benefits to the fullest. “Obamacare” is one such scheme that provides health insurance facilities for both the high-income and low-income groups in America. However, a report from a Washington D.C. firm, named Avalere Health, reveals that the price for one of the plans in Obamacare, called the silver plan, will rise to about 34% in 2018. The silver plan provides a decent coverage policy and is a bit high on the monthly premiums. For those who cannot afford to pay such high premiums; they need not worry, as there are policies besides this and a subsidy scheme, which will provide health insurance at low cost.
While shopping for cheap health insurance plans, one should have sound knowledge about health insurance policies. Senior Vice President of Advisor Services at Manning & Napier, Shelby George advises the shoppers to always look for how much coverage is provided for the costs a company provides. In other words, one should not get carried away by the cheap rates, but should rather focus on how much coverage the insurance companies are providing for those cheap rates they advertise.
In order to get best cheap health insurance, here is an explanation of the different policies available and a description of, whether one can get insurance for “free”.
Subsidies and other Health Insurance Plans:
With an aim to provide all Americans with Health Insurance coverage, one of the many useful plans proposed by the Government, is that of ‘subsidies’. A subsidy, in simple words, is the amount paid by the Government to the insurance companies to provide health insurance facilities to those with low incomes. This means that people falling into the low-income group will be able to enjoy health insurance benefits through the use of subsidies, which would otherwise be rejected by insurance companies on any other short-term policy claim.
An individual who earns about $48,000 and a family of 4, which earns somewhere less than $98,000 are those who can enjoy the benefits of subsidies. Hence, people with low incomes can enjoy good cheap health insurance with the help of subsidies. However, these subsidy schemes proposed by the Obamacare plan are more likely to be altered or eliminated on the whole by the Trump administration.
Talking about other health insurance plans, a silver plan will cover up to 70% of a person’s health care charges while a bronze plan will cover up to 60% of the costs and the remaining percentage of charges will have to be paid out of the person’s pockets. Now, comparing these two plans, if one wishes to spend absolutely NO money out of one’s pockets, then choosing a bronze plan along with a subsidy will be of great help. For those who cannot afford to pay out of one’s own pockets, the bronze plan coverage of 60% along with the remaining 40% covered by subsidies will help to enjoy cheap health insurance.
What Type of Policy One Can Choose?
The first step to get hold of the best cheap health insurance is to be aware of what policy suits one’s needs. Here is a list of two options explained briefly, so that one can choose the best fit.
1. Short-Term Policy: A short-term policy is for those people, who do not qualify to avail subsidies. In other words, people for whom it becomes ‘unaffordable’ to get health insurance are advised to choose this policy. Here the term ‘unaffordable’ is described as the cost that exceeds above 8% of an individual or a family’s annual income. According to, Nate Purpura, the Vice President of Consumer Affairs (ehealth.com), individuals whose income ranges from $49,000 to $69,000 and families that earn somewhere between $99,000 and $129,000, are supposed to go for short-term policies.
Hence, if one finds it difficult to pay expensive premiums and avail health insurance, then going for the short-term policy is highly recommended. However, there are no penalties if one doesn’t wish to have any health insurance. But, on a positive note, it is beneficial for the individuals themselves, if they have some financial protection that will be of benefit in unfriendly circumstances.
Here are a few noteworthy details about short-term policies:
- These policies usually last up to 3 months and can be extended till 9 months (in 3-month period renewal).
- According to the new rules proposed by President Trump, having a short-term policy will be mandatory for all individuals. However, this rule has not yet been passed, but will soon be in effect.
- These policies do not provide coverage for pre-existing illnesses, i.e. diseases that one is suffering from, before applying for the policy.
- If at all one wishes to include such pre-existing illnesses in the coverage plan, then the premiums will increase substantially.
- Unlike Obamacare schemes, short-term policies will not cover charges for maternal care, injuries due to abuse, and mental health treatment.
- On having a short-term policy, one can avail decent health care facilities at about $100 premium a month.
On an overall basis, despite the low coverage options it provides, those who are looking for
cheap health insurance for individual or
cheap health insurance for families, can avail great benefits from this policy.
2. Combined Policy or Combo of Policies:
Traditional policies or in other words plans with higher premiums will provide coverage for all the expensive hospital bills in case of risky illnesses or accidents. Whereas, choosing short-term plans will simply cover the normal doctor-visits. But if one wishes to avail the benefits of both the policies, i.e. get coverage for risky illnesses as well as for normal or routine sickness (like a cough, cold, fever), then insurance companies these days are offering combo packages.
In the recent past, people used to apply for both policies separately in order to avail coverage in both cases. This was getting difficult for the insurers to calculate different percentages and amounts; hence the plan for combo policies came up, allowing people to avail both benefits within a single policy. However, as evident as it seems, going for these policies will definitely cause one to pay premiums higher than usual.
So a gist of all the above-discussed points is that one should not always get attracted by offers that merely advertise of providing cheap health insurance for individuals, instead one should look for the quality of coverage they provide for the cheap insurance rates. Shopping for health insurance also requires thorough research and study, just like any other insurance policies. Since this is an issue concerning one’s health; it is nowhere worthy to just be worried about money. Quality service always comes at pay hence one should be wise enough to search for policies that provide affordable and quality health insurance plans.
Placing A Value On Your Personal Injury Claim
Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online
Institutional Investors Bearish On Bitcoin, Ethereum. Here’s What They’re Buying
After Losing a Union Vote on Staten Island, Amazon is Changing Its Tactics For Round Two
How to Find Car Insurance For Young Drivers
Under contract beyond 2022, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde to get chance to manage prospect-laden club: ‘He deserves that’
J&K Mahila Shakti Kendra Jobs Recruitment 2022
GateTV Launches Interactive Social Entertainment Platform With Built-in Incentives
Affordable Hartford Connecticut Home Insurance – Take Note If You’re About To Buy A Home
Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife