Prepaid Calling Cards and Terrorism: Where Did All The "Chatter" Go?

Despite the increase in video streaming, podcasts remain a popular medium. This means that you should consider using podcasts in your online marketing strategy. You can use them to repurpose old blog articles or to build relationships with influencers in your industry.

The use of podcasts helps with brand exposure and is a highly cost-effective way to increase your overall marketing strategy. Find out how to incorporate podcasts into your existing marketing efforts.

Invite Guests to Discuss Relevant Topics

The first example of using podcasts for marketing is to invite guests to talk about a topic relevant to your industry. This method is most effective when your guest is an influencer. This is someone that has a good reputation in your industry and a lot of followers.

By using podcasts to interview a guest, you can attract their audience to learn more about your brand. This also helps you build relationships with people that matter in your field. You’ve taken the first step toward building a relationship that could lead to further cross-marketing opportunities.

How do you record the interview? Typically, all you need to do is record a phone conversation. It’s just that simple. This is part of the reason that podcasts are so beneficial. They’re quick, easy, and affordable.

Repurpose Your Existing Blog Content

Another option is to repurpose your existing blog content. If you’ve got old posts that don’t attract any more visitors, you can convert the post into a podcast.

Use the blog article as the topic for your podcast. Don’t simply read the article word for word. Use it as a guide. This makes it easy to find topics for your podcasts and continue to release new podcasts on a regular basis.

Create Informative Content and Tutorials

You can also use podcasts to provide your audience with informative content. Podcasts should generally be kept to 15 minutes or less. This gives you plenty of time to offer tips and suggestions on a particular topic. This is the same as generating blog articles for your target audience.

You can even perform the reverse of the previous tip. You can easily convert your old podcasts into original blog articles. Transcribe your podcast and then edit it into an article for posting on your blog.

Continue to Release New Podcasts

As with any marketing strategy, consistency is key. You’ll want to create a schedule for releasing new podcasts. This helps you gain a loyal following. During your first couple of months of posting podcasts, you should try to publish new podcasts several times per week.

The podcast also requires many of the same SEO strategies as other content. This includes catchy titles and descriptions. This is how you get people to discover your podcasts on podcast directories.

You can also share your podcasts on social media and promote them to your email subscribers. Basically, it’s one more marketing channel for you to use to gain new followers.

Podcasts shouldn’t be overlooked as a marketing channel. One recent survey found that over 46 million Americans listen to podcasts each month. Don’t miss out on this chance to gain new followers or potential customers.

