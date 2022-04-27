Finance
Prepaid Calling Cards and Terrorism: Where Did All The "Chatter" Go?
Does that necessarily mean that there are no terrorist communications happening, or does it simply mean that terrorists have found other effective ways to get their twisted plots across continents? The advent of prepaid calling cards and the proliferation of Voice over IP telephony have made mobile phones almost irrelevant.
In a case study, a prominent telecom company A discovered that several thousand dollars worth of phone time had been purchased using stolen credit cards. Despite extremely heavy security, this company still succumbed to the effective measures of people who were clearly bent on obtaining airtime. The subsequent tracking of IP’s indicated that not only had the orders been placed using heavy IP masking, but that they originated from hacked computers and the traced ended in Lebanon. Careful analysis of the Call Records (CDR’s) indicated that hundreds of phone calls had been made using the same prepaid account to a number of high threat countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia, UAE, and a few European countries.
One of the more interesting points in investigating the originating phone numbers was that most of them were fake. With Internet technology, directing and redirecting calls from one IP to the next is as easy as looking it up on Google. Indeed, with VoIP you can easily have a local New York phone number literally anywhere in the world.
The intent was to hide any and all trace of the conversations. The extent of this operation is unknown; however it is certain that companies that had lax security measures lost thousands of dollars. The chargeback’s from the customers always hit the merchants. What is certain is that people are making phone calls to countries that harbor terrorists using stolen credit cards and high tech methods of masking the origin of their outgoing phone calls.
The FBI was duly notified and a subpoena issued for the CDR’s. However it is not certain how much headway the FBI had into the case. Most telecom companies protect the identities of their clients and their CDR’s be they peaceful citizens or hell bent terrorists. Unfortunately there is also no effective law that provides for timely gathering of much needed sensitive CDR’s. Hence the answer to where has all the chatter gone can be answered using prepaid calling cards and VoIP protocols that have made it possible to completely mask phone conversations and take the chatter underground.
How to Use Podcasts in Your Online Marketing Strategy
Despite the increase in video streaming, podcasts remain a popular medium. This means that you should consider using podcasts in your online marketing strategy. You can use them to repurpose old blog articles or to build relationships with influencers in your industry.
The use of podcasts helps with brand exposure and is a highly cost-effective way to increase your overall marketing strategy. Find out how to incorporate podcasts into your existing marketing efforts.
Invite Guests to Discuss Relevant Topics
The first example of using podcasts for marketing is to invite guests to talk about a topic relevant to your industry. This method is most effective when your guest is an influencer. This is someone that has a good reputation in your industry and a lot of followers.
By using podcasts to interview a guest, you can attract their audience to learn more about your brand. This also helps you build relationships with people that matter in your field. You’ve taken the first step toward building a relationship that could lead to further cross-marketing opportunities.
How do you record the interview? Typically, all you need to do is record a phone conversation. It’s just that simple. This is part of the reason that podcasts are so beneficial. They’re quick, easy, and affordable.
Repurpose Your Existing Blog Content
Another option is to repurpose your existing blog content. If you’ve got old posts that don’t attract any more visitors, you can convert the post into a podcast.
Use the blog article as the topic for your podcast. Don’t simply read the article word for word. Use it as a guide. This makes it easy to find topics for your podcasts and continue to release new podcasts on a regular basis.
Create Informative Content and Tutorials
You can also use podcasts to provide your audience with informative content. Podcasts should generally be kept to 15 minutes or less. This gives you plenty of time to offer tips and suggestions on a particular topic. This is the same as generating blog articles for your target audience.
You can even perform the reverse of the previous tip. You can easily convert your old podcasts into original blog articles. Transcribe your podcast and then edit it into an article for posting on your blog.
Continue to Release New Podcasts
As with any marketing strategy, consistency is key. You’ll want to create a schedule for releasing new podcasts. This helps you gain a loyal following. During your first couple of months of posting podcasts, you should try to publish new podcasts several times per week.
The podcast also requires many of the same SEO strategies as other content. This includes catchy titles and descriptions. This is how you get people to discover your podcasts on podcast directories.
You can also share your podcasts on social media and promote them to your email subscribers. Basically, it’s one more marketing channel for you to use to gain new followers.
Podcasts shouldn’t be overlooked as a marketing channel. One recent survey found that over 46 million Americans listen to podcasts each month. Don’t miss out on this chance to gain new followers or potential customers.
Incorporate podcasts into your existing marketing strategy. If you’d like to have access to even more powerful marketing solutions, along with a method for generating conversion-ready internet marketing prospects,
Cocker Spaniel Diabetes
Diabetes is one of the most recognizable endocrine diseases a Cocker Spaniel can get. In dogs it is the same as it is in humans. Not being able to metabolize sugars in the blood results from the lack of insulin the Pancreas is able to produce. This article will describe Cocker Spaniel diabetes and what to be aware of.
The deficiency of the insulin hormone comes in two types
Type l: the body does not produce enough insulin
Type ll: the body is no longer able to produce insulin effectively. Type ll diabetes in dogs is rare; they are more susceptible to Type l
Common Symptoms
Type I is entirely genetic in most cases, however, pinpointing the hereditary factors is difficult. So determining if your dog will contract diabetes is hard. There are several warning signs your dog may display if diabetes should become an issue.
The following are the most common symptoms for Cocker Spaniel diabetes
1) Excessive water drinking
2) Urinating more often
3) Noticeably becoming lethargic
4) Loss of muscle definition and body shape
5) Weight-loss even with a healthy appetite
6) Dog may appear to have gone blind suddenly
Diagnosing Diabetes
To determine if your Cocker Spaniel pup is a diabetic, a number of other diseases must be ruled out first by your vet. A full physical check-up and blood work-up will be necessary. The test will provide results for urinary tract infection, blood count, glucose levels, and pancreatitis as well.
Treatment for Dog Diabetes
Medication will be prescribed after diagnosing the Pancreas to determine to what level if any it is producing insulin. If the Pancreas is producing some insulin, then oral medication might be a solution. If the Pancreas has stop producing insulin then daily injections of insulin will be prescribed by your vet. In addition to treatment the dog should be fed a high fiber diet, get plenty of exercise and avoid food not part of a normal dog diet. There are also certain drugs to be avoided such as steroids.
While there is no cure for dog diabetes, surprisingly many dogs go on to live a normal life after being diagnosed and properly cared for. It does take a little adjustment at first. But the efforts you put in working with your Cocker Spaniel’s diabetes will help keep your dog healthy for many years to come.
Neck Injury? Whiplash Do’s and Don’ts
Whiplash can be a very serious neck injury. The neck is hyperextended, the muscles sometimes torn or stretched. Nerve damage can result. In really severe instances, the spine can sustain permanent damage. In most cases, whiplash results from a car accident. The victim is driving along when suddenly their auto is struck from behind, causing their head to snap in the direction of the body’s momentum. What’s actually happening in this scenario, is that the body is unexpectedly thrust forward, the head lags behind and then “whips” forward in an effort to catch up to the body. Though this is the most common occurrence, it’s certainly not the only one. Whiplash victims are sometimes pedestrians who are struck by cars. Other whiplash injuries include, but are not limited to falling off a horse, motorcycle or bicycle. Typically, the symptoms range from stiff neck or back muscles to headaches or sometimes, much worse. Because the symptoms range in severity and sometimes don’t show up immediately, whiplash is an injury to be taken very seriously. Proper medical care should be sought and one should consider filing a whiplash injury claim.
Stated below are your basic do’s and don’ts for filing your whiplash injury claim:
Do: seek medical help immediately. Very often the symptoms of whiplash are not felt right away. Many times the victim is “caught up” in the emotional rush of the accident and is not aware of any discomfort.. Other times, there is simply a gradual intensifying of pain. Whatever the case, the full details of the injuries must be reported and documented by a doctor.
Do: plan and keep regular office visits to your doctor or caregiver. When dealing with whiplash, new or developing symptoms often arise. They must also be treated and documented.
Do: hire or consult with a personal injury solicitor or whiplash attorney. The insurance companies have lots of “small print” that you must be aware of. There are provisions and special terms that must be gone over and fully understood. A top notch, experienced attorney can help you recover any out of pocket expenses incurred by you, such as automobile or medical costs.
Don’t: Delay. Far too often whiplash victims put off treatment. This isn’t very smart for 2 reasons:
Almost 50% of whiplash victims report new symptoms two years from the date of accident. Whiplash symptoms may grow gradually. Delaying treatment will often cause existing milder symptoms to evolve into more painful ones and cause new symptoms to develop.
If whiplash related injuries are not fully reported and documented, It makes it much more difficult to get full compensation from the insurance company.
Don’t: Rely solely on x-rays to find whiplash injuries.Soft tissue damage does not show up. A comprehensive exam must be given and the victim’s medical history must be taken into consideration.
Don’t take the insurance first offer if you agree to settle. They will low ball you, for certain. Do your due diligence. find out what payout averages are. Speak with other whiplash victims. Pick your lawyer’s brain.
Minor may be the accident, whiplash is not…
