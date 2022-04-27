News
Prominent Twitter Accounts Are Seeing Wild Swings in Followers After the Musk Deal
Prominent Twitter users have seen their follower counts dramatically fluctuate since Tesla CEO Elon Musk reached a deal to buy the platform for $44 billion April 25.
Some prominent right wing figures saw big increases in followers while other users have lost followers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, gained 96,410 additional followers from accounts created since Monday, according to data from the tracking website Bot Sentinel. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican whose personal Twitter account was banned from the platform, gained nearly 100,000 followers on her official government account. Former U.S. President Barack Obama, however, lost more than 300,000 followers. Twitter told NBC News the declines in followers can be attributed to “organic” account closures. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While there is no clear explanation for the follower fluctuations, some have suggested the declines might be due to users deleting their accounts or a sweeping of bot users. Others have speculated that conservative figures have had shadow bans removed from their accounts, resulting in increases in followers.
Musk’s takeover of Twitter has stirred up controversy due to his pronounced commitment to freedom of speech. Conservative politicians have expressed excitement over Musk’s leadership at Twitter whereas the company’s employees and liberals have shared concerns about the future of the platform under Musk. Former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his support of Musk’s Twitter takeover to Fox News, saying it was a good thing for America, but maintained that he would not rejoin the platform.
News
Yankees hope Joey Gallo’s first homer of the season can get the struggling slugger going
Joey Gallo’s relief was obvious. The slugger had gone 16 games and 57 plate appearances without doing what he was brought to the Yankees to do. Finally, Tuesday night, the left fielder hit a home run.
“It’s the first time anyone’s seen him smile,” Anthony Rizzo said.
Gallo hit one off Orioles starter Jordan Lyles in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 12-8 win at the Stadium. He drilled it 427 feet to center field and seemingly released a lot of frustration. Gallo relaxed and the small crowd greeted Gallo with chants of his name in his final at-bat of the night.
“It was nice to get a positive reception,” Gallo admitted. “It has been a little while since I’ve gotten a positive reception. … It was nice to kind of hear them behind me and chanting. Like I said, it feels really good.”
Aaron Boone has been saying all month he likes to see his players get their “firsts,” of the season out of the way quickly. The Yankee manager thinks that takes some pressure off and lets the player settle in and focus on their task at hand.
It took Gallo longer than most and the Yankees have to hope it snaps him back into the player that he was before he came to the Yankees. The homer was his first since last September and the Bombers think it is a sign of him getting ready to finally break out. First-year hitting coach Dillon Lawson certainly thinks big things are coming from Gallo and soon.
“He’s doing a great job of making contact and when he does make contact, it’s hard contact,” Lawson said last week. “It’s just right at an infielder or it’s right at an outfielder or he hits a ball that isn’t out for the first time in 131 balls like it‘s been in the past.”
Gallo’s 48.3% hard-hit balls is among the top 20 in the majors and his 20.8% barrel rate is among the top three. That formula has always gotten Gallo the power results in the past, which explains some of his early frustration this season.
“I’ve hit some balls hard that haven’t gone out this year,” Gallo said.
One noticeable difference is that Gallo’s launch angle is the lowest of his career (16.3) and well below his career average of 22.
Those past results — and walk rate — in the past and has made his tendency to strike out a lot sustainable in a lineup.
Gallo, who struck out in his final at-bat Tuesday after getting that positive reception, is also striking out more than he has since his second season in the big leagues. Gallo is striking out in 39% of his at-bats this season, the highest rate since 2016. It’s more than the major league average (36%) and combined with the lowest walk rate of his career (11.9) it’s created an issue in the Yankees lineup, which struggled to get going this season.
And that’s made Gallo a target for angry fans, especially when the Yankees offense has struggled — like it did the first 15 games of the season. Or last year, when he came over in a deadline trade with the Rangers and couldn’t get his feet under him.
In 75 games with the Yankees, Gallo is hitting .158/.293/.367 with a .659 OPS and 14 home runs. He’s struck out 111 times in 240 at-bats and walked 44 times.
That’s a considerable difference from his seven years in Texas (.211/.336/.497 with an .833 OPS) and from the player the Yankees thought they were trading for.
So, they have to hope that Tuesday night’s homer was something that can get Gallo back to being himself from his days with the Rangers.
“Hopefully that’s something that continues to get him settled. The last few days for him, he’s had some important at bats where he had a big RBI double and had some hits and some walks,” Boone said. “So, hopefully he’s starting to get settled because when he does, he can really impact.”
()
News
Johnny Depp caught creating courtroom sketch during Amber Heard trial
News
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have carried out a dramatic prisoner exchange, trading a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America, both countries announced Wednesday.
The surprise deal involving Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace, but it was all the more extraordinary because it was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades.
But while the prisoner exchange marked a rare point of consensus between two adversarial nations, it seemed unlikely to herald any larger breakthrough between Washington and Moscow, with a senior Biden administration official cautioning that the negotiations centered on a “discrete set of prisoner issues” and did not represent a change to the U.S. government’s condemnation of Russia’s violence against Ukraine.
“Where we can have discussions on issues of mutual interest we will try to talk to the Russians and have a constructive conversation without any way changing our approach to the appalling violence in Ukraine,” the official told reporters after the prisoner release.
President Joe Biden, who met in Washington with Reed’s parents last month, trumpeted Reed’s release and noted without elaboration that “the negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly.” The Russian foreign ministry described the exchange as the “result of a long negotiation process.”
Despite Reed’s release, other Americans remain jailed in Russia, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan.
Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine from Texas, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison, though his family maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and expressed concern about his declining health.
The U.S., for its part, returned Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who’d been serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. after he was arrested in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to the U.S. The Justice Department has described him as “an experienced international drug trafficker” who conspired to distribute thousands of kilograms of cocaine around the world.
A lawyer for Yaroshenko, who last year sought a reduced prison sentence because of Yaroshenko’s vulnerability to COVID-19, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday.
Russia had sought Yaroshenko’s return for years while also rejecting entreaties by high-level U.S. officials to release Reed, who was nearing his 1,000th day in custody and whose health had recently been worsening, according to his family.
A senior U.S. official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, described Reed’s case as one of “utmost priority” for the Biden administration, including because of his health, which his family said included symptoms of tuberculosis.
“It was a difficult decision but one that we thought was worth it,” the official said.
The two prisoners were swapped in a European country. Though officials would not say where the transfer took place, in the hours before it happened commercial flight trackers identified a plane belonging to Russia’s federal security service as flying to Ankara, Turkey. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons also updated its website overnight to reflect that Yaroshenko was no longer in custody.
Reed was en route back to the U.S., traveling with Roger Cartsens, the U.S. government’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.
“Today, our prayers have been answered and Trevor is on his way back safely to the United States,” Reed’s family said in a statement.
The prisoner swap marks the highest-profile release during the Biden administration of an American deemed wrongly detained abroad and comes even as families of detainees who have met over the last year with administration officials had described them as cool to the idea of an exchange.
The U.S. government does not typically embrace such exchanges for fear that it might encourage foreign governments to take additional Americans as prisoners as a way to extract concessions and to avoid a potential false equivalency between an unjustly detained American — which U.S. officials believe Reed was — and a properly convicted criminal.
In this case, though, the U.S. official said the deal made sense in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his prison sentence, which has now been commuted.
The Reed family thanked Biden “for making the decision to bring Trevor home” as well as other administration officials and Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, whom the family said traveled to Moscow in the hours before the Ukraine war began in hopes of securing Reed’s release.
The Reed family had also been working with a consultant, Jonathan Franks, who has been involved in other recent high-profile releases, including the case of Michael White, a Navy veteran freed from Iran in 2020.
Reed’s release had no immediate impact on the cases of other Americans held by Russia. Those include Griner, who was detained in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed a cannabis derivative, and Whelan, who is being held on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus.
U.S. officials have described Whelan as unjustly detained, and Biden said Wednesday that “we won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends.”
Reed’s parents, Joey and Paula, demonstrated outside the White House last month in hopes of getting a meeting with the president.
“We believe that that meeting with the president is what made it happen” Joey Reed said in an interview with CNN. “Which is what we had said all along — if we could just speak to the president, he’s that kind of person.”
When he is reunited with his son, he said, “I want to hug him and not let him go.”
Prominent Twitter Accounts Are Seeing Wild Swings in Followers After the Musk Deal
Yankees hope Joey Gallo’s first homer of the season can get the struggling slugger going
Invest Successfully Into The Foreign Exchange Market
Johnny Depp caught creating courtroom sketch during Amber Heard trial
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
Who Took My Money by Robert T Kiyosaki – Book Review
Joe Rogan hails Elon Musk as ‘a movie star type of superhero’ after Twitter takeover
Review: ‘A Strange Loop’ Gracefully Explores Issues of Queer, Black Identity
Dave Hyde: Victor Oladipo’s inspiring story lifts Heat over Atlanta — now what?
What is Customer Segmentation?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife