Red’s Savoy downtown St. Paul reopens for lunch only — for now
Red’s Savoy in downtown St. Paul is reopening today for lunch only — for now.
The restaurant, which opened in late December 2020, has been closed much of the time since while owner Reed Daniels waited for some signs of life downtown.
“No one was back in the office yet, and catering is a huge part of what we plan for that store,” Daniels said.
But he said the company is seeing positive things lately — with more people coming back to work and more events happening downtown.
In addition, the restaurant is offering what they call a “jumbo slice pass.” For $19.65 (1965 was the year the restaurant was founded) a month, you can get a free slice, which is a quarter of a large pizza, every day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
“As inflation goes crazy, we wanted to provide an extreme value to people,” Daniels said.
Red’s Savoy: 400 N. Wabasha St., St. Paul; 651-797-3774; savoypizza.com
In era of record hit-by-pitches, Mets are getting plunked far more than anyone else
The Mets have been hit by pitches more often than any other team in the league.
You probably knew that already.
What you might not have known is that the next closest team, the Colorado Rockies, are closer to the teams tied for 22nd place than they are to the first place Mets. Entering Wednesday’s games, the Mets have been drilled 18 times, with Colorado at a much less painful 11. One team, the apparently force field-protected Pittsburgh Pirates, have not been hit by any pitches yet.
In Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals, the Mets were beaned three times, including one that got Pete Alonso in the helmet for the second time this season. Francisco Lindor took one to the face earlier in the year that cracked a tooth, and Dom Smith and Starling Marte each wore one on Tuesday in St. Louis as well.
Somehow, someway, the Mets have been hit 18 times in their first 19 games.
Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, who himself hit a batter on Tuesday night, did not hold back when asked about this growing epidemic.
“MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs,” Bassitt said. “They’re bad. Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care. We’ve told them our problems with them. They don’t care.”
With pitchers throwing harder than ever, this is undoubtedly a problem that Major League Baseball needs to address. Catcher James McCann has advocated for a sit-down meeting between pitchers and MLB officials to come up with a league-approved substance that can help with grip enhancement. Whatever comes from these bizarre, almost magnetic forces that are causing the Mets to get plunked so often, the numbers are too staggering right now to ignore.
Through these first 19 games, the Mets have taken 734 plate appearances. Eighteen of those have ended with one of their hitters nursing a fresh Rawlings tattoo, meaning that 2.4% of their total trips to the plate have resulted in a hit by pitch. In 2021, the league average was 1.1%, and as recently as 2017, the number was less than 1%.
At present, the Mets are on pace to get hit by 153 pitches over 162 games. That would shatter the record set by last year’s Cincinnati Reds, who endured 105 HBP’s. Interestingly, the two teams who have been hit by the most pitches since MLB integrated are both from last season. Right behind the 2021 Reds are the 2021 Dodgers, who were pegged 104 times. Five of the 12 most-hit teams in the integration era (including the Mets) are from 2021, the year in which MLB cracked down on pitchers’ foreign substance use midseason.
On the individual level, seven different Mets have taken one for the team this year, and five of them (Alonso, Marte, Smith, McCann and Mark Canha) have already done so multiple times. No other team has more than three players that have been hit multiple times already. Alonso and Marte are tied for the league lead with Anthony Rizzo, a notorious plate crowder who leads all active players in hit by pitches by a wide margin. Second on that list just so happens to be Marte, who’s been hit by roughly 13 pitches a year since debuting in 2011. At this current pace, if Marte plays in even 140 games, he’ll have 32 baseball-sized bruises by the time the season is over, easily topping his career-high of 24.
The modern record for hit by pitches in a season belongs to Ron Hunt, an infielder for the 1971 Expos who led the National League in hit by pitches each year from 1968 to 1974. Hunt was hit 50 times in ‘71. Alonso and Marte will have some work to do if they want to match that, but both can easily top the Mets’ record held by their current teammate.
In 2018, Brandon Nimmo had 22 pitches run too far inside on him. Jeff McNeil fell one bean ball short of tying Nimmo’s record a year later. At their current rates, Alonso and Marte could both reach 23 by early August.
Maybe there will be some sort of accepted grip material in place before the end of the season, ensuring that this doesn’t get too out of hand. A large part of these sky high numbers can also be chalked up to flukish luck, though each subsequent pitch that hits a Met will invite more and more questions about intentionality.
What cannot be disputed is that the Mets have been hit by nearly a pitch per game. The 2019 Mets rank eighth in modern history with 95 hit by pitches. If things continue at this dangerous clip, the fellas from 2022 will look back on the 2019 team and wonder why they had it so easy.
Medical examiner: Cora Faith Walker died from heart disease
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A former Missouri state representative from the St. Louis area was found unconscious on the morning of Friday, March 11, in a hallway at the Loews Hotel in Downtown St. Louis. Cora Faith Walker was just 37-years-old when she died.
There is no active local or federal investigation into Walker’s death. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office says that she died from heart disease. Her heart just stopped working.
The form of heart disease Walker had is called nonischemic cardiomyopathy. No alcohol or illicit substances were found in her system. She was not seeing a doctor for heart disease. She was taking a prescription medication. No outside factors caused her death, no physical trauma.
Walker entered a hotel room around midnight the night before her death. She left the hotel room before 8:55 am and collapsed in the hallway. A good Samaritan found Walker and immediately called 911 while attempting to resuscitate her.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom previously told FOX 2 that there was one other person in the hotel room with Walker that evening and the room was in that person’s name. However, that individual left the room at 7:00 am, hours before Walker collapsed in the hallway. Police identified and questioned that individual, Isom said.
Investigators have also questioned hotel employees and reviewed hotel security footage.
Walker lived in Ferguson and was elected to the Missouri House in 2016. She represented the 74th District, which includes Florissant, Ferguson, Calverton Park, Country Club Hills, Dellwood, and Jennings. She resigned in 2019 and went to serve as policy chief for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
UCF football prospects await start of 2022 NFL Draft
The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Las Vegas and continues through the weekend and a number of Knights from the 2021 UCF football team are hoping to hear their name called over the course of the three-day event.
After a program-record five Knights were picked in last year’s draft, this year’s could be light on UCF prospects picked.
UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis was the only Knight selected in NFL.com’s latest seven-round mock draft, which was created by NFL analyst Chad Reuter. Davis is projected to be taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 7th round.
If no Knights are picked this year, that would snap a five-year draft streak for the program. Additionally, at least one UCF player has been drafted in 15 of the last 16 drafts — with the 2016 draft being the lone exception.
UCF has 8 draft-eligible athletes from this past season’s squad including Davis, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, offensive linemen Cole Schneider and Marcus Tatum, receivers Brandon Johnson and Nate Craig-Myers, running back Woody Barrett, and defensive tackle Noah Hancock.
While Davis likely has the best chance of getting drafted, being the only Knight to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, there are other UCF prospects who have met with NFL teams prior to this weekend.
Following UCF’s Pro Day, Bryant went through a local predraft workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bryant also spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers at the pro day.
Similar to Bryant, Tatum worked out with the Bucs as well, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.
Schneider said he had scheduled a workout with Tampa Bay but ended up not happening Auman reported. While the workout with the Bucs fell through, Schneider said he has talked with the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.
As for Davis, he’s met with the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the draft. While NFL.com projects him as a late-round pick, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler views him as a 4th or 5th round selection.
The disparity between projections is likely due to a season-ending knee injury Davis suffered last October, combined with the fact that he sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s played in 5 games in two seasons.
Davis said at the pro day he’s well on his way to recovery and he will be ready to take part in an NFL training camp in July. It’s been a long but successful rehab process.
“I started pool workouts about two months ago,” Davis said three weeks ago. “I started putting on my cleats a month ago, getting on the field. It feels really good. My doctor said I can start cutting this month.”
If he’s able to make a full recovery as expected, Davis has the ability to become a playmaker at the next level. A first-team all-conference pick by Pro Football Focus in 2019, Davis has “outstanding upfield quickness,” according to Brugler.
“Overall, Davis’ tape has more flash than consistency, but he fires out of his stance with twitch and range to create backfield disruption vs. the run and as a pass rusher,” Brugler wrote about Davis. “He is a developmental three-technique prospect.”
The Knights have had success getting players to the league with 47 players drafted all-time since 1987. Of the total number, 26 players have been drafted since 2008.
Additionally, UCF has had seven top-100 picks since 2017.
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
