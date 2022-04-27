News
Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club x Havenly’s New Home Decor Collection Is a Book Lover’s Dream
It just got so much easier for book lovers to create their dream reading nook, thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s latest collaboration with interior design platform Havenly. The actress and producer’s media company, Hello Sunshine, announced a multiyear partnership with the online design brand last year, and now Reese’s Book Club x Havenly is launching their first collection, with all the cozy and chic furniture and charming accoutrements to create a reader-ready space in your home.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
The inaugural Reese’s Book Club x Havenly collection is comprised of over 100 decor items, including chairs, pillows, throws, rugs and, of course, bookshelves. There’s even wallpaper, as well as ottomans, rugs and lamps—essentially anything you could possibly think of that would make your personal at-home reading space as cozy and comfortable as possible.
It’s an extension of the first Reese’s Book Club x Havenly activation last year, when they launched Reading Rooms, a new design category celebrating book lovers by creating spaces for them to enjoy books, while advocating for a “new category of self-care” that’s focused on literacy.
The partnership is aimed towards helping readers and book lovers create comfortable, relaxing spaces that celebrate the joy of reading, and the new collection is all about giving readers everything they need to create and furnish that space, whether you have a full room to work with, a petite reading nook or just a lone chair space.
“Books have always held a special place in my heart and my home. Which is why I’m so thrilled we’ve teamed up with Havenly—to make space for even more book joy (and throw pillows),” Witherspoon, who first launched Reese’s Book Club as an online reading community in 2017, shared in a statement.
The collection ranges in price from $50 to $1,120, and is now live on Havenly. Below, shop a few of our favorite pieces from the new launch.
News
Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined Yankees’ sign- and pitch sequence-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016
After years of speculation and failed legal arguments, the “Yankees letter” became public before Tuesday’s games began. It confirms that the Bombers’ players used the video replay room to steal signs and decode pitch sequences in 2015 and 2016 and tried to use runners on second base to relay them to the hitters.
While it will not matter to fans of teams like the Astros and Red Sox, who have been punished for sign-stealing scandals, there is a difference. The Astros and Red Sox were punished for sign stealing after September 2017, when commissioner Rob Manfred defined the rules for using the video replay room, which had just been started three years before. The allegations against the Yankees are from before that declaration from Manfred.
It’s a small but significant contextual point that is lost in the fact the Yankees have publicly played the victim of the Astros’ scandal that came during their 2017 World Series title run. That is partly why the Yankees were afraid this would cause embarrassment and irreparable harm to their reputation.
The reaction around the league, at least, was pretty underwhelming before Tuesday’s games.
One rival coach laughed and asked why the Yankees fought so hard to keep the letter sealed.
“There’s nothing very exciting in there,” the coach said. “It’s nothing that hadn’t been out there before. I just don’t understand why they fought it so hard.”
An American League executive said he wasn’t surprised by what was revealed in the letter, but instead by the fact that was all that was in it.
“Honestly, I guess I expected it to be more shocking,” the executive said. “This was all stuff we’d seen or heard before. “
The letter, dated Sept. 14, 2017, was the result of counter-allegations from the Red Sox, who the Yankees had asked the league to investigate for using an Apple Watch to relay signs, back in August of 2017. The Yankees were fined $100,000 for using the dugout phone to relay signs on some road trips where the video replay room was not near the dugout. The vague illegal use of the dugout phone was reported at the time.
“This is the initial findings, not even the final results of an investigation which was done before the rules were defined,” one team source said when the letter initially came to light. “There are no allegations that there was sign stealing after the Manfred memo.”
Before this investigation into the Red Sox’s use of the Apple Watch in August 2017, MLB and Manfred had not established clear rules on using the video replay rooms in the age-old art of sign and pitch sequence stealing. In fact, it was this investigation and its September 2017 letter that set the precedent for the investigation into the 2017-2018 Astros and 2018 Red Sox sign stealing scandals.
The Yankees, however, were quick to talk about how they felt cheated by the 2017 Astros, who they lost to in the American League Championship Series. Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez all spoke openly about how upset they were when the findings came to light in 2020. Even this spring, Cashman added to that by saying the Yankees’ World Series drought should come with an asterisk.
The Yankees’ argument against letting the letter be released was that the context of allegations would be lost and they would be indicted in the court of public opinion under rules that did not exist at the time the letter was written. Legally, the Yankees argued that they were not a party to this lawsuit. They believe it was included by MLB lawyers errantly. It became public as part of the evidence that was released after the dismissal of a lawsuit by a DraftKings user against MLB and the Astros.
()
News
Center? Linebacker? Trade up/down? What the Dolphins might do in the NFL draft
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was making draft plans with his staff when one person in the group came up with the only thing they needed to do on Thursday night, after trading for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason.
“One of the guys said we’ll just watch Tyreek highlights in the draft room to make us feel good,” Grier said at his pre-draft press conference last week.
The Dolphins traded their first- and second-round picks in this week’s draft as part of a five-pick package for the speedster Hill, who has been a Pro Bowl selection in all six of his professional seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In a way, Hill is Miami’s top choice in this draft, which runs from Thursday night through Saturday. He is an established, elite talent at a position the Dolphins were likely to address with an early selection — that is, before acquiring Hill and giving him a four-year, $120 million contract extension.
After Miami’s first-round pick from the 49ers kept sinking with San Francisco’s run to the NFC Championship Game last postseason, falling all the way down to No. 29, Hill presents far more of a certainty than any receiver or tackle prospect the franchise likely would’ve chosen toward the end of the first round.
“It’s unfair to compare any of those kids to Tyreek’s skillset coming out,” Grier said. “It’s a talented class of receivers, but obviously we can’t compare them to Tyreek at all and for what we feel he does in this offense and what a great fit he is.”
Now, after the Dolphins also signed the top tackle in free agency, Terron Armstead, and addressed other positions of need, they can kick back until they’re slated to make their first selection late Friday night, No. 102 at the end of the third round, a compensatory pick from the 49ers. It’s one of four remaining draft picks for Miami, along with the Saturday selections of one in the fourth round and two in the seventh.
If the Dolphins do not trade up to get into one of the first two rounds or to select earlier in the third, it will mark the first time Miami has gone without a pick among the first 100. The last time the Dolphins didn’t choose in either of the first two rounds was the 2002 draft, selecting center Seth McKinney at No. 90 in the third round.
What will the Dolphins opt to do with that first pick at 102?
Without a desperate need or glaring hole for a starter remaining on the roster, they can go with best player available that they’d like to develop, with some positional leanings for those two mid-round picks.
With Armstead set to man the left tackle position and after signing guard Connor Williams, Miami could go with a center to compete with Michael Deiter.
Boston College center Alec Lindstrom was coached at BC by new Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. There’s a connection there. Some other possibilities: Wake Forest’s Zach Tom, Virginia Tech’s Brock Hoffman, Kentucky’s Luke Fortner, Arizona State’s Dohnovan West, Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke, Ohio State’s Thayer Munford, UTSA’s Spencer Buford, LSU’s Ed Ingram, Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer, Oklahoma’s Marquis Hayes, Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens, Wisconsin’s Logan Bruss.
“It’s a pretty good offensive line group,” said Grier, who could still look for a guard or tackle. “I think there’s some talent all the way through from the tackles, the guards, centers, all the way in through the mid rounds. I think you can find some good quality players.
How about linebacker? The Dolphins were thought to be in play for an inside linebacker to pair with Jerome Baker on this defense. They brought back Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen, but who’s to say they don’t find a gem in the middle of the draft?
When Miami still had a first-round pick, one Georgia linebacker, Nakobe Dean, was linked to the Dolphins as a potential choice. Another one, Channing Tindall, could be a pick in the mid-rounds. Or Penn State’s Brandon Smith.
An edge rusher could also be a possibility. Miami’s blitzing defense could always use another to pair with Jaelan Phillips, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
After bringing in Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert at running back, to go with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning, the Dolphins could still seek a young running back to insert into competition to get involved in new coach Mike McDaniel’s lauded run game.
With Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. set to be the top three wideouts, one could be found to work in with a second unit that currently figures to consist of Lynn Bowden, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield.
If the Dolphins were to trade into an earlier pick, it would likely require them shipping off some of their 2023 draft capital. They have five picks in the first three rounds, with two in the first and two in the third next year. That draft capital could be valuable if, next offseason, Miami finds itself looking to replace Tua Tagovailoa with an established upper-echelon quarterback, or if the franchise feels it’s a piece or two away elsewhere.
The two seventh-rounders should not be viewed as prospects immediately counted on to contribute. Neither player that the Dolphins drafted with their two seventh-round picks last draft, running back Gerrid Doaks and tackle Larnel Coleman, ended up playing in a regular-season game in 2021. Given this, Miami can look to find a high-upside prospect, one that can be developed within the system while getting a chance to compete for a roster spot.
Following the draft, the Dolphins will also sign a series of rookies as undrafted free agents. While often roster longshots, Miami had three players on their active roster last season that were added directly this way — wide receiver Preston Williams, cornerback Nik Needham and offensive lineman Robert Jones. All are due to return next season. Others, including linebacker Sam Eguavoen and cornerback Trill Williams, were once undrafted and landed in Miami later.
()
News
3 observations from the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, including Marcus Stroman’s slider-sinker combination
Marcus Stroman’s rhythm still isn’t where he wants it.
Four starts into the season, the Chicago Cubs right-hander continues to tinker with his mechanics, searching for extended consistency beyond a couple batters. Stroman was encouraged by keeping a slugging Atlanta Braves lineup largely in check over six innings Tuesday in his longest outing of the season.
But the Cubs offense never got going against left-hander Max Fried and the Braves bullpen in a 3-1 loss, their sixth in the last seven games. They finished with four hits, tallying just one in the final six innings.
Here are three observations from Tuesday’s series opener at Truist Park.
1. Marcus Stroman’s sinker-slider combination’s effectiveness is good mechanics indicator.
By the time Stroman fired his 86th and final pitch, he had incorporated six different pitch types according to Statcast.
None were better at generating strikes than his slider and sinker. The two pitches got eight and seven called strikes, respectively. Accounting for whiffs and foul balls, that combination accounted for 25 strikes. Stroman largely was effective locating his slider in the bottom third of the zone while he worked his sinker all over, keeping Atlanta’s hitters guessing.
“There’s kind of that old school accessing different sides of the play — when you can run it one way and then bring it back the other way with the slider it’s tough to pick a spot,” manager David Ross said, “so he’s doing that really well.”
While he acknowledged making strides from his last start without getting into specifics, Stroman indicated he isn’t as in sync as he needs to be. Even so, Stroman delivered a quality start by going six innings and holding the Braves to three runs (two earned) without walking a batter.
“I can tell by the action on my sinker when my mechanics are on, and same thing with my slider,” Stroman said. “That’s what’s frustrating is I’ll be great for a hitter and then I won’t feel like that the next hitter. So it’s just consistency right now. And I’m getting close, but I’m not where I want to be.”
2. Ethan Roberts flashes the stuff that makes his upside so high.
The rookie reliever has experienced plenty of learning moments through his first seven big-league appearances.
But as he showed in the seventh inning Tuesday, when the 24-year-old right-hander is locked in, hitters struggle to make contact. Roberts struck out the side, retiring Adam Duvall on a cutter and uncorking two low sliders that got Travis Demeritte and Dansby Swanson to whiff.
“We trust in the stuff,” Ross said. “I think he’s kind of growing into being a guy that has to continue to have success out there and believe in himself and have an outing like tonight. To be able to execute those pitches, when he’s in the zone and attacking hitters, his stuff plays.”
After learning a new slider grip late in spring training, Roberts is trying to consistently harness the weapon. His evolving development is important for the Cubs, and as Roberts gains Ross’ trust in bigger moments, outings like Tuesday’s can go a long way in building his confidence and taking another step forward.
3. Drew Smyly and Chris Martin receiving their World Series rings serves as big-picture reminder.
Drew Smyly envisioned flashing his new bling on the Cubs’ flight to Milwaukee on Thursday night. Chris Martin hadn’t thought too far ahead of how he planned to wear the ring. The two Cubs pitchers — and former Braves teammates — received their 2021 World Series championship rings during a pregame ceremony.
Braves manager Brian Snitker and pitcher Charlie Morton presented the duo their rings, which represented the first World Series title for both. Smyly appeared in 29 games (23 starts) for the Braves last season, finishing his lone season in Atlanta with a 4.48 ERA. Martin, who spent 2½ years with the organization, posted a 3.95 ERA in 46 games out of the bullpen.
“It’s just the ultimate goal as a player — it’s a lot of individual stats and whatnot in this game, but it’s really hard to win a championship. So to be able to be on that team and be a small part of it, it’s pretty neat,” Smyly told the Tribune. “There’s a lot of really, really good players that I have never been, never won on so it is pretty special just to have that checked off.
“It’s going to be with you forever. Maybe my kids’ kids will have it one day. It’s neat, not many people have one.”
As a two-time World Series champ, Ross understands what a ring ceremony, even a small one like Tuesday’s, means for a player. Ross rarely wears either of his World Series title rings he got for 2013 in Boston and 2016 in Chicago — “By the time you shake everybody’s hand at an event, I’ve got my No. 3 indented inside of my finger” — but he appreciates hearing fans’ stories about where and who they were with watching the title-clinching game.
“The hardware is nice to get, probably the memories and things that have stuck with me are more important, like the brotherhood that you create with that group of people and the history that you make, that will never go away. And the banners that fly that you represent I think are really powerful moments,” Ross said.
Martin and Smyly each have two kids who are too young to remember their career-changing moments with Atlanta. Martin made sure to get photos of them on the field after beating the Houston Astros in six games.
“Those are some things that are really cool for them to look back on,” Martin said to the Tribune. “Hopefully they can be proud of what dad did.”
()
Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club x Havenly’s New Home Decor Collection Is a Book Lover’s Dream
The Only Way Left for the Little Guy to get Rich in the Restaurant Business
Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined Yankees’ sign- and pitch sequence-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016
Center? Linebacker? Trade up/down? What the Dolphins might do in the NFL draft
Outstanding Cardano-Based Metaverse Projects In 2022
3 observations from the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, including Marcus Stroman’s slider-sinker combination
All You Need to Know About an Umbrella Insurance Policy
Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt slams MLB over problem gripping the baseball: ‘They don’t care’
Hackers Stole $3M Worth of BAYC NFT Through Instagram Account Hack
Disappointing ‘Bubble’ Manages to Bring Boredom to Post-Apocalyptic Anime Parkour
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm