Review: ‘A Strange Loop’ Gracefully Explores Issues of Queer, Black Identity
As we stagger to the end of the 2021-22 post-pandemic Broadway reboot, there are two best new musicals this season. Both are about Michael Jackson. Who are different people.
I’m not trying to be cute; let me explain. MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical uses fragments of the singer’s biography and catalog to create a sensational pop hagiography. A Strange Loop has book, music and lyrics by (the living) Michael R. Jackson, and it’s an autofictional meta-musical about a Black gay man writing a musical about a Black gay man writing a musical about a Black—you get the idea. Two very different shows. One is a commercial behemoth with huge name recognition. The other is a painfully intimate portrait of the artist as fat and queer and “too Black” for the “white gaytriarchy,” whose parents will never accept his sexuality. Plus, he’s in the musical-theater field, so he’s already miserable.
And yet: there’s overlap. Both stories poke and prod at Black male sexuality; they trace the lifelong scars that domineering parents leave; they dramatize the misfit in a label-crazy world; and they allow their heroes and audience to escape ugliness through art, which doesn’t make the pain go away, but clears space for ambiguity. By the end of MJ, we don’t know if Michael’s gay, asexual, or criminally messed up, but his music transports us across generations. With the achingly wistful final notes of A Strange Loop, our much-harassed hero, Usher (Jaquel Spivey) comes to the liberating thought that identity and change may only be an illusion.
That might sound like a spoiler, but A Strange Loop (gracefully staged by Stephen Brackett) is driven by anything but plot. It’s a musical fever dream, more an expressionist song cycle than a traditional book show. Usher gets his name from the fact that he is an usher at The Lion King. When not standing around a Disney-run lobby in a silly red uniform, tapping a tiny xylophone to signal end of intermission, Usher’s home on his computer, sweating over his “big, black and queer-ass American Broadway show.” Interrupting the writer’s focus are six bitchy Thoughts that pelt him with self-doubt, financial worry, sexual confusion and other cheery topics.
The actors playing the Thoughts, and a blizzard of other figures in Usher’s life, are the obscenely versatile and vivacious Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison, and Jason Veasey. Spivey and this wildly talented sextet weave their way fearlessly through Jackson’s tangy salad of show tunes, singer-songwriter pop, Hair-style anthems, and post-Sondheim noodling.
Our hero’s unfulfilling romantic life (think Company but with the worst sex in the world) lead him into self-loathing fantasies about a hunky white flirt on the subway, and sordid realities such as a hookup with a married guy in Inwood who mutters racist dirty talk and the n-word while plowing Usher on his bed. Usher fled a family and community in Detroit that probably would have driven him to unsafe sex or suicide (one song quietly memorializes “Black gay boys who chose to go on back to the Lord”). The scene in New York looks barely less provincial.
The putative narrative engine of A Strange Loop—Usher’s hired to ghost-write a “Tyler Perry-like gospel play”—is pure nonsense, an excuse to have satirical fun with Perry and other Black sacred cows (Rihanna, “Harriet Motherfucking Tubman,” side-eye at Slave Play). By the end, the gospel gig has merged into Usher’s shame at his homophobic, Popeyes-chicken-eating, drama-having family back home, who sing along to a terrifying gospel number about how “AIDS is God’s punishment.”
A Strange Loop is profanely funny and courageously raw, but on a second viewing (I reviewed its world premiere Off Broadway in 2019), it’s also claustrophobically fixated on the wounds of youth, a howl of rage at gay lookism, white gatekeepers, and toxic Christianity. All those targets deserve to be howled down to hell. But Jackson is 41 years old; his avatar is identified as 26. That’s a telling gap, one that permits a rebel’s outrage rather than a middle-aged artist’s mellower view. The lack of self-awareness combined with merciless self-examination comes to a bathetic head when Thought #1 says, “[it’s not about] Tyler or your parents or anybody else. And as scary as this world might seem, all of this ugliness … this pain and anger … is about you. So how about you focus on yourself?” Which is rich after 90 minutes of Usher running screaming around his hall of mirrors.
In truth, the final two numbers are gentle heartbreakers. And, as the veils of fiction fall away, there’s room to doubt that the real Michael R. Jackson’s family is anything like the sitcom clan he portrays (he calls the show self-referential, not autobiographical). If the truth is too clean, an artist should throw paint on it. A descendent of works as diverse as Passing Strange, Falsettos, and [title of show], A Strange Loop announces the arrival of an audacious maker of Broadway musicals who’s willing to scrape his conscience and that of society. He clearly has a voice; I can’t wait to hear what other voices come out of it.
A Strange Loop | 1 hours 45 minutes | Lyceum Theatre, 149 W 45th St. | 212-947-8844
Dave Hyde: Victor Oladipo’s inspiring story lifts Heat over Atlanta — now what?
You never get a chance to add a great player to your roster in a playoff run. But then you never get an answer like Victor Oladipo gave after his eye-opening play helped the Miami Heat advance to the next round.
“A year ago today I was expecting and waiting for my next surgery,’ he said late Tuesday night after the Heat’s series-clinching win against Atlanta. “I remember a year ago today, around this time last year, I was sitting in a dark room by myself and just broke down.
“Not because I quit, but because I was at the lowest point I could be at.”
Can you imagine what it’s like for Oladipo at the highest point now? To have three years of injury, three years of pain and struggle give way to him re-introducing his game to the NBA by helping the Heat in the playoffs?
“I can play better,’ he said.
This is his triumph. It’s the Heat’s triumph, too. Look at this series. They lost their two stars in Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler. Their non-drafted guards, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, outplayed Atlanta’s Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, the fifth and 19th picks, respectively.
They also were rewarded for taking a chance on Oladipo. It was a minimum-wage deal, so the gamble wasn’t dollars. It was time, practice investment, him being part of a functioning team — but not being a part of it, too.
He was finally healthy and force-fed into the lineup in March. The Heat lost four straight. That was it, right? He was a great player when healthy, but the Heat couldn’t rehabilitate his game, adjust to his ways and still win, right?
Then Lowry missed Sunday’s Game 4 with a hamstring injury. And the Heat can’t play defensive-deficient shooters like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson together. Oladipo played 23 impactful minutes that night: eight assists, seven rebounds, lockdown defense to help a 17-0 run.
Butler’s sore knee sidelined him with Lowry on Tuesday. Oladipo started. He hit his first four shots. He again was part of an instrumental part of a defense that closed the first half with a 17-2 run. He had a team-high 23 points.
“I can’t explain really why I’m going through or what I went through,’ he said. “I can’t explain why I’m here today. But I’m staying in the moment and making sure every moment means something. I’m just playing hard, man.”
You hear a rare quality Oladipo’s voice: Appreciation. We didn’t know Oladipo in his best days in Indiana. We barely know him now. But you recognize the tone of someone who appreciates the moment.
Here’s the secret few like to tell in sports: The great athlete often is a singularly unlikeable person. To achieve such heights, confidence becomes arrogance, relationships come only on their terms and a trait like empathy is self-defeating because considering other’s feelings doesn’t help them.
Some get older and find perspective. Others find it getting hurt. That brings introspection, candor, mortality — and appreciation. You hear all that from Oladipo in this moment.
“There’s karma to it,’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “If you do the right things, stay patient, it might not be on your terms or your timeline. But then when your opportunity is there you’re able to take advantage of it and you have everyone enjoying your success.”
What’s next? Oladipo seems to have transplanted Robinson. He might have Herro, too, depending on the matchup. We’ll see. Spoelstra has been a maestro finding the right player for the right moment again this season.
“I’m still improving,’ Oladipo said. “I haven’t played enough basketball to be super-comfortable yet, but I’m getting there.”
In the larger picture, there’s the question of a 29-year-old’s health. The Heat have the Larry Bird Rights to Oladipo, meaning they could go over the salary cap to re-sign him. It might come down to gauging the upward trajectory of Herro and the injury history of Oladipo.
But let’s do what Oladipo does. Let’s enjoy this moment. He’s an inspiring symbol of what sports delivers. Pain was overcome. Discipline and hard work were rewarded.
“I was in a dark room,’ he said.
Now he’s re-introduced himself on the bright lights of a playoff stage.
Jared Padalecki gives update on car crash recovery: ‘I’m so lucky’
Timberwolves have no direction in the clutch — which is why they are anything but
It’s quite something to watch a professional basketball team that dominates play for the first 40 minutes of a game continually seize up when it matters most. That’s the nightmare the Timberwolves are living in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.
It’s not a stretch to say Minnesota has outplayed Memphis for most of four of the first five games in this best-of-7 series. Yet the Wolves trail the Grizzlies 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday at Target Center.
That’s because Minnesota can’t close out games. It was true in Game 3 last week in Minneapolis, when Minnesota squandered a 25-point lead with 15 minutes to play. It was true again in Game 5 on Tuesday in Memphis, when the Wolves led by 13 with 9 minutes, 30 seconds to play, only to fall in the closing seconds.
No lead is safe when it’s the Timberwolves who are sitting on it. Because that’s what they do — sit on it. Particularly in the final quarter. Minnesota freezes and waits for the clock to strike triple zeros, and hopes it is still in front when that happens. That doesn’t work against Memphis, a relentless foe that will make you pay if you have even a moment of lapse.
But it should surprise no one that the Wolves are struggling in the game’s most critical situations. It’s what they did for much of the regular season.
Minnesota touted one of the NBA’s best offenses during the regular season. The Wolves averaged the most points per game (115.9) and tied for the sixth-most points per 100 possessions (113.8).
That same offense repeatedly stalled in clutch time — when the game was within five points with five minutes or fewer to play. In those instances, the Timberwolves averaged just 106.5 points per 100 possessions, 19th best in the league. The percentage of assisted baskets dropped from 61.7 percent for the season to 42 percent in the clutch — 28th among 30 teams.
The Wolves held the fastest pace in the NBA this season at 101.47 possessions per game. But in the clutch, that number dipped to 98.41.
Given all that, it’s no surprise a Timberwolves team that outscored its opponents by 2.7 points per 100 possessions in the regular season finished with a negative net rating in clutch time this season. They just weren’t very good in the clutch. They still aren’t.
They stop moving the ball. They start settling. Whoever is the first of the “Big 3” — whether that be Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards or D’Angelo Russell — that gets the ball usually holds it, sizes up their opponent and attacks against a set defense. That’s a hard way to make a living.
“I mean, you see it, we always do that at the end of the game. That’s just .. that’s us,” Edwards said. “It’s a lotta I want the ball, DLo want the ball, KAT want the ball. Know what I’m saying? Once we figure it out, we’re gonna be alright.”
But that it’s still such a work in progress after a full season together is alarming. There doesn’t appear to have been much growth in that area. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s offense is based off rhythm, movement and flow. None of that exists at the end of games.
Minnesota was able to generate some better actions working the ball through Towns at the elbow late Tuesday. But Memphis seemed to solve that set within a couple possessions. So it was back to the Timberwolves’ beloved “hero ball” from there.
Finch bemoaned the late-game static for much of the season. He saw it again late in Minnesota’s Game 4 victory, in which the Wolves survived because Memphis missed a few good looks late.
“We went away from a lot of the things we talked about. We played too much hero ball. We know that’s gotten us in trouble. And we know that’s gotten us in trouble particularly against this team,” Finch said before Game 5. “We’ve got to be better at it. We’ve built leads, we gotta protect them not just with defense and rebounding, but with shot selection offensively.”
That certainly didn’t happen Tuesday night in Memphis. Minnesota went 8 for 24 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter. Towns and Edwards were each 2 for 6, while Russell was 1 for 4. Russell is 2 for 12 from the floor in the final quarter over the past three games combined, including a potential go-ahead shot with fewer than 15 seconds to play Tuesday in which Russell missed the rim entirely.
Nothing Minnesota ever gets in those situations is easy. It always feels forced. While the Wolves were chucking up contested jumpers late Tuesday, Ja Morant was attacking the rim ad nauseum. That’s what helped the point guard score 16 points over the final six minutes in Game 5. His last bucket came on an aggressive drive to win the game with one second to play.
Such rim attacks are myths in Minnesota’s late-game offense. As is flow, ball movement and, frankly, success.
