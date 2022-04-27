News
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have carried out a dramatic prisoner exchange, trading a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America, both countries announced Wednesday.
The surprise deal involving Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace, but it was all the more extraordinary because it was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades.
But while the prisoner exchange marked a rare point of consensus between two adversarial nations, it seemed unlikely to herald any larger breakthrough between Washington and Moscow, with a senior Biden administration official cautioning that the negotiations centered on a “discrete set of prisoner issues” and did not represent a change to the U.S. government’s condemnation of Russia’s violence against Ukraine.
“Where we can have discussions on issues of mutual interest we will try to talk to the Russians and have a constructive conversation without any way changing our approach to the appalling violence in Ukraine,” the official told reporters after the prisoner release.
President Joe Biden, who met in Washington with Reed’s parents last month, trumpeted Reed’s release and noted without elaboration that “the negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly.” The Russian foreign ministry described the exchange as the “result of a long negotiation process.”
Despite Reed’s release, other Americans remain jailed in Russia, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan.
Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine from Texas, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison, though his family maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and expressed concern about his declining health.
The U.S., for its part, returned Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who’d been serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. after he was arrested in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to the U.S. The Justice Department has described him as “an experienced international drug trafficker” who conspired to distribute thousands of kilograms of cocaine around the world.
A lawyer for Yaroshenko, who last year sought a reduced prison sentence because of Yaroshenko’s vulnerability to COVID-19, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday.
Russia had sought Yaroshenko’s return for years while also rejecting entreaties by high-level U.S. officials to release Reed, who was nearing his 1,000th day in custody and whose health had recently been worsening, according to his family.
A senior U.S. official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, described Reed’s case as one of “utmost priority” for the Biden administration, including because of his health, which his family said included symptoms of tuberculosis.
“It was a difficult decision but one that we thought was worth it,” the official said.
The two prisoners were swapped in a European country. Though officials would not say where the transfer took place, in the hours before it happened commercial flight trackers identified a plane belonging to Russia’s federal security service as flying to Ankara, Turkey. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons also updated its website overnight to reflect that Yaroshenko was no longer in custody.
Reed was en route back to the U.S., traveling with Roger Cartsens, the U.S. government’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.
“Today, our prayers have been answered and Trevor is on his way back safely to the United States,” Reed’s family said in a statement.
The prisoner swap marks the highest-profile release during the Biden administration of an American deemed wrongly detained abroad and comes even as families of detainees who have met over the last year with administration officials had described them as cool to the idea of an exchange.
The U.S. government does not typically embrace such exchanges for fear that it might encourage foreign governments to take additional Americans as prisoners as a way to extract concessions and to avoid a potential false equivalency between an unjustly detained American — which U.S. officials believe Reed was — and a properly convicted criminal.
In this case, though, the U.S. official said the deal made sense in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his prison sentence, which has now been commuted.
The Reed family thanked Biden “for making the decision to bring Trevor home” as well as other administration officials and Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, whom the family said traveled to Moscow in the hours before the Ukraine war began in hopes of securing Reed’s release.
The Reed family had also been working with a consultant, Jonathan Franks, who has been involved in other recent high-profile releases, including the case of Michael White, a Navy veteran freed from Iran in 2020.
Reed’s release had no immediate impact on the cases of other Americans held by Russia. Those include Griner, who was detained in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed a cannabis derivative, and Whelan, who is being held on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus.
U.S. officials have described Whelan as unjustly detained, and Biden said Wednesday that “we won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends.”
Reed’s parents, Joey and Paula, demonstrated outside the White House last month in hopes of getting a meeting with the president.
“We believe that that meeting with the president is what made it happen” Joey Reed said in an interview with CNN. “Which is what we had said all along — if we could just speak to the president, he’s that kind of person.”
When he is reunited with his son, he said, “I want to hug him and not let him go.”
Joe Rogan hails Elon Musk as ‘a movie star type of superhero’ after Twitter takeover
Review: ‘A Strange Loop’ Gracefully Explores Issues of Queer, Black Identity
As we stagger to the end of the 2021-22 post-pandemic Broadway reboot, there are two best new musicals this season. Both are about Michael Jackson. Who are different people.
I’m not trying to be cute; let me explain. MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical uses fragments of the singer’s biography and catalog to create a sensational pop hagiography. A Strange Loop has book, music and lyrics by (the living) Michael R. Jackson, and it’s an autofictional meta-musical about a Black gay man writing a musical about a Black gay man writing a musical about a Black—you get the idea. Two very different shows. One is a commercial behemoth with huge name recognition. The other is a painfully intimate portrait of the artist as fat and queer and “too Black” for the “white gaytriarchy,” whose parents will never accept his sexuality. Plus, he’s in the musical-theater field, so he’s already miserable.
And yet: there’s overlap. Both stories poke and prod at Black male sexuality; they trace the lifelong scars that domineering parents leave; they dramatize the misfit in a label-crazy world; and they allow their heroes and audience to escape ugliness through art, which doesn’t make the pain go away, but clears space for ambiguity. By the end of MJ, we don’t know if Michael’s gay, asexual, or criminally messed up, but his music transports us across generations. With the achingly wistful final notes of A Strange Loop, our much-harassed hero, Usher (Jaquel Spivey) comes to the liberating thought that identity and change may only be an illusion.
That might sound like a spoiler, but A Strange Loop (gracefully staged by Stephen Brackett) is driven by anything but plot. It’s a musical fever dream, more an expressionist song cycle than a traditional book show. Usher gets his name from the fact that he is an usher at The Lion King. When not standing around a Disney-run lobby in a silly red uniform, tapping a tiny xylophone to signal end of intermission, Usher’s home on his computer, sweating over his “big, black and queer-ass American Broadway show.” Interrupting the writer’s focus are six bitchy Thoughts that pelt him with self-doubt, financial worry, sexual confusion and other cheery topics.
The actors playing the Thoughts, and a blizzard of other figures in Usher’s life, are the obscenely versatile and vivacious Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison, and Jason Veasey. Spivey and this wildly talented sextet weave their way fearlessly through Jackson’s tangy salad of show tunes, singer-songwriter pop, Hair-style anthems, and post-Sondheim noodling.
Our hero’s unfulfilling romantic life (think Company but with the worst sex in the world) lead him into self-loathing fantasies about a hunky white flirt on the subway, and sordid realities such as a hookup with a married guy in Inwood who mutters racist dirty talk and the n-word while plowing Usher on his bed. Usher fled a family and community in Detroit that probably would have driven him to unsafe sex or suicide (one song quietly memorializes “Black gay boys who chose to go on back to the Lord”). The scene in New York looks barely less provincial.
The putative narrative engine of A Strange Loop—Usher’s hired to ghost-write a “Tyler Perry-like gospel play”—is pure nonsense, an excuse to have satirical fun with Perry and other Black sacred cows (Rihanna, “Harriet Motherfucking Tubman,” side-eye at Slave Play). By the end, the gospel gig has merged into Usher’s shame at his homophobic, Popeyes-chicken-eating, drama-having family back home, who sing along to a terrifying gospel number about how “AIDS is God’s punishment.”
A Strange Loop is profanely funny and courageously raw, but on a second viewing (I reviewed its world premiere Off Broadway in 2019), it’s also claustrophobically fixated on the wounds of youth, a howl of rage at gay lookism, white gatekeepers, and toxic Christianity. All those targets deserve to be howled down to hell. But Jackson is 41 years old; his avatar is identified as 26. That’s a telling gap, one that permits a rebel’s outrage rather than a middle-aged artist’s mellower view. The lack of self-awareness combined with merciless self-examination comes to a bathetic head when Thought #1 says, “[it’s not about] Tyler or your parents or anybody else. And as scary as this world might seem, all of this ugliness … this pain and anger … is about you. So how about you focus on yourself?” Which is rich after 90 minutes of Usher running screaming around his hall of mirrors.
In truth, the final two numbers are gentle heartbreakers. And, as the veils of fiction fall away, there’s room to doubt that the real Michael R. Jackson’s family is anything like the sitcom clan he portrays (he calls the show self-referential, not autobiographical). If the truth is too clean, an artist should throw paint on it. A descendent of works as diverse as Passing Strange, Falsettos, and [title of show], A Strange Loop announces the arrival of an audacious maker of Broadway musicals who’s willing to scrape his conscience and that of society. He clearly has a voice; I can’t wait to hear what other voices come out of it.
A Strange Loop | 1 hours 45 minutes | Lyceum Theatre, 149 W 45th St. | 212-947-8844
Buy Tickets Here.
Dave Hyde: Victor Oladipo’s inspiring story lifts Heat over Atlanta — now what?
You never get a chance to add a great player to your roster in a playoff run. But then you never get an answer like Victor Oladipo gave after his eye-opening play helped the Miami Heat advance to the next round.
“A year ago today I was expecting and waiting for my next surgery,’ he said late Tuesday night after the Heat’s series-clinching win against Atlanta. “I remember a year ago today, around this time last year, I was sitting in a dark room by myself and just broke down.
“Not because I quit, but because I was at the lowest point I could be at.”
Can you imagine what it’s like for Oladipo at the highest point now? To have three years of injury, three years of pain and struggle give way to him re-introducing his game to the NBA by helping the Heat in the playoffs?
“I can play better,’ he said.
This is his triumph. It’s the Heat’s triumph, too. Look at this series. They lost their two stars in Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler. Their non-drafted guards, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, outplayed Atlanta’s Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, the fifth and 19th picks, respectively.
They also were rewarded for taking a chance on Oladipo. It was a minimum-wage deal, so the gamble wasn’t dollars. It was time, practice investment, him being part of a functioning team — but not being a part of it, too.
He was finally healthy and force-fed into the lineup in March. The Heat lost four straight. That was it, right? He was a great player when healthy, but the Heat couldn’t rehabilitate his game, adjust to his ways and still win, right?
Then Lowry missed Sunday’s Game 4 with a hamstring injury. And the Heat can’t play defensive-deficient shooters like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson together. Oladipo played 23 impactful minutes that night: eight assists, seven rebounds, lockdown defense to help a 17-0 run.
Butler’s sore knee sidelined him with Lowry on Tuesday. Oladipo started. He hit his first four shots. He again was part of an instrumental part of a defense that closed the first half with a 17-2 run. He had a team-high 23 points.
“I can’t explain really why I’m going through or what I went through,’ he said. “I can’t explain why I’m here today. But I’m staying in the moment and making sure every moment means something. I’m just playing hard, man.”
You hear a rare quality Oladipo’s voice: Appreciation. We didn’t know Oladipo in his best days in Indiana. We barely know him now. But you recognize the tone of someone who appreciates the moment.
Here’s the secret few like to tell in sports: The great athlete often is a singularly unlikeable person. To achieve such heights, confidence becomes arrogance, relationships come only on their terms and a trait like empathy is self-defeating because considering other’s feelings doesn’t help them.
Some get older and find perspective. Others find it getting hurt. That brings introspection, candor, mortality — and appreciation. You hear all that from Oladipo in this moment.
“There’s karma to it,’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “If you do the right things, stay patient, it might not be on your terms or your timeline. But then when your opportunity is there you’re able to take advantage of it and you have everyone enjoying your success.”
What’s next? Oladipo seems to have transplanted Robinson. He might have Herro, too, depending on the matchup. We’ll see. Spoelstra has been a maestro finding the right player for the right moment again this season.
“I’m still improving,’ Oladipo said. “I haven’t played enough basketball to be super-comfortable yet, but I’m getting there.”
In the larger picture, there’s the question of a 29-year-old’s health. The Heat have the Larry Bird Rights to Oladipo, meaning they could go over the salary cap to re-sign him. It might come down to gauging the upward trajectory of Herro and the injury history of Oladipo.
But let’s do what Oladipo does. Let’s enjoy this moment. He’s an inspiring symbol of what sports delivers. Pain was overcome. Discipline and hard work were rewarded.
“I was in a dark room,’ he said.
Now he’s re-introduced himself on the bright lights of a playoff stage.
()
