Ryan Poles’ remodeling project is about to take a big step forward. Here’s how he prepared for his 1st draft as Chicago Bears GM.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles shied away from using the word “rebuild” on Tuesday, noting the term can be “super sensitive” when it comes to evaluating teams’ paths forward.
His work in his first few months on the job, he claimed, is more like a remodeling project on an HGTV show he might catch late at night with his wife.
“You might have to redo some countertops over here, some fresh paint over there,” Poles said during his draft-week news conference at Halas Hall. “Some rooms are good. You don’t need to touch them. So that’s kind of the thought process there. That’s not a rebuild either.”
So far, the most striking progress in Poles’ renovation of a Bears roster that hasn’t had a winning season since 2018 has been ripping out key veterans.
He traded Khalil Mack and let go of Allen Robinson, Eddie Goldman, Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks and Tarik Cohen. Then, he spent modestly in free agency on center Lucas Patrick, defensive tackle Justin Jones and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.
But Poles will have a chance to brighten more than one position room at Halas Hall as he and his staff enter their first NFL draft together with the Bears. That starts Friday with pick Nos. 39 and 48 in the second round and No. 71 in the third round.
Poles has been in draft rooms before over 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, but this, of course, will be different.
“The responsibility of making the pick, yeah, it’s bigger,” he said. “But at the same time, you just rely on the work that everyone put in to make the right decision. And that was the cool thing about doing a lot of these mock-up drafts. We feel comfortable with the way that this thing is going to play out.”
As Poles prepared for his first draft as GM over the last several weeks, he remembered the late Don Horton, his Boston College offensive line coach.
Horton would drill his linemen over and over on blitz cards, so that when they reached game day, they recognized defensive fronts and communicated smoothly.
Poles got his staff ready for the big weekend by drilling them with draft simulations, complete with fake trade calls.
“Just to test our communication, test our trade charts, test all of that to make sure that everything’s smooth on game day, and we’re just applying that,” he said. “And I feel really confident at this point.”
The Bears don’t have a first-round pick Thursday because former GM Ryan Pace traded it to move up to draft quarterback Justin Fields last year. For those hoping Poles will make a surprise move up, it should be noted he instead spoke more than once of moving back to add to the Bears’ six picks.
So Poles and his staff will spend Thursday night running more simulations, pretending they are picking at No. 10 or 20 to see how their system plays out before Friday.
“Just act like we’re in different spots and rep out communication to make sure when we go the next day that we’re ready,” Poles said.
Poles brought his scouting staff into Halas Hall for 12 days at the beginning of April.
He ran anonymous polls on staff members’ cellphones to determine how they stacked players at different positions and then overall, displaying the group results on a screen to discuss. Sometimes, the runaway vote was for one player. Occasionally, it led to diving deeper into tape.
“The key is sometimes you just want to remove groupthink,” Poles said. “If I polled everyone and you had to raise your hand, sometimes you look around (at other people). It just removes that, and everyone puts their thoughts and ideas down.”
With that work done, Poles said the actual draft day usually is a little calmer and quieter than people might think because “pretty much the hay is in the barn.”
As most GMs do on draft week, Poles left it open to interpretation when it comes to what positions he will target. The Bears have obvious needs at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback, but when asked specifically about providing offensive help for Fields, he said, “any time you just improve the team overall, you’re helping all of the players out.”
When asked if he will look at addressing the need of a specific type of receiver, he said it depends on whether such a player is available at the right value on the draft board.
“The biggest takeaway is you can talk yourself into anything at this point,” he said. “That’s why I’m not overcooking this board. I’m taking a step back after today because I think sometimes you keep staring at it and you keep sliding guys around and doing crazy stuff.”
And “crazy stuff” might not help Poles finish his remodeling project on schedule.
A complete timeline of the Nets implosion
Another season with championship aspirations went up in smoke at Barclays Center when the Boston Celtics swept the Nets off their own home court in Game 4 on Monday. The disappointing result, however, was predictable given the number of twists and turns thrown the Nets’ way this season.
Here’s a timeline of the different storms the Nets had to weather on their way to an early playoff exit.
OCT. 12, 2021 – NETS SHUN KYRIE
Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated rendered him ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center to start the season. The Nets compounded his availability issues by also ruling him ineligible to practice at home or play in road games.
“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability,” Nets GM Sean Marks said on Oct. 12. “It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction.”
NOV. 14, 2021 – HARRIS SPRAINS ANKLE
After a particularly poor showing in last year’s playoffs, Harris came out the gates shooting 46.6% from three-point range. But he significantly sprained his left ankle in a Nov. 14 matchup in Oklahoma City against the Thunder, and two weeks later, he underwent a procedure to remove a bone particle from the injured foot.
“He’s going to have a scope and we’ll see what that means once he has the procedure,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said on Nov. 29. “We think this is a really positive thing that can put this situation behind him, instead of risking re-occurrences.
“We feel confident that the procedure will allow him to come back and not look back.”
DEC. 18 – OMICRON OUTBREAK
As the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus hit the United States, it also rocked the NBA, causing spikes in cases league-wide. The variant hit the Nets particularly hard: 13 players were in the health and safety protocols at the same time in mid-December entering January, with Patty Mills and Blake Griffin as the only veterans never to test positive for COVID-19 this season.
As a result of the outbreak, Nets management decided to bring back Irving on a part-time basis, allowing the unvaccinated star to play in road games. Shortly after the announcement, Irving tested positive for COVID-19, entered the health and safety protocols and made his season debut in Indiana against the Pacers on Jan. 5.
“Several months ago, we made a decision that was based around what was best for the team,” Marks said on Dec. 19. “What was best for the team at that point was continuity, and I think we all see that continuity right now, over the course of the last week, and whatever the future looks like, may be out of the window for a while.
JAN. 15 – DOWN GOES DURANT
In a Jan. 15 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, standout rookie Herb Jones shoved Nets’ guard Bruce Brown to the ground on a drive to the rim. Brown tumbled directly into Kevin Durant’s leg, buckling the Nets’ star’s left knee inwards. An MRI revealed a sprained MCL that sidelined Durant for a month-and-a-half until after the All-Star break.
The Nets spiraled: With Irving only playing part-time, Durant out of the rotation and James Harden still out of shape and a shell of his former MVP self, the Nets lost 11 straight games and fielded 18 losses in a 21-game stretch.
“To be honest, I feel like our season was derailed by my injury,” Durant said on April 4, after the Nets had spiraled from first in the East to 10th place. “I’m not looking at it like we’re just not a good basketball team. There wasn’t a lot of continuity with me and Kyrie out of the lineup. That’s just what it is. When we’re all on the floor together, I like what we’ve got.”
JAN.-FEB. 2022 – HARDEN WANTS OUT
It became increasingly clear with each passing day that Harden no longer wanted to be a part of the Nets. He was frustrated by the offensive load he was forced to carry with Irving in-and-out of the lineup while Durant suffered a knee injury, and reports began to surface of his desire to play in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid and his former Rockets GM Daryl Morey.
At the trade deadline, the Nets shipped Harden and embattled veteran forward Paul Millsap to Philly for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round picks.
“I think we got better,” Blake Griffin said after the trade deadline. “We definitely got what we wanted: Guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.”
MARCH 3, 2022 – HARRIS NEEDS SECOND SURGERY
Harris’ first surgery didn’t do the trick, and he ended up suffering setbacks during his ramp-up to return to play. He sought a second opinion from a doctor in Indianapolis and attempted one last time to get healthy enough to help his team.
Ultimately, it was fruitless. Harris’ ankle required a second and season-ending surgery, robbing the Nets of a shooter who led the NBA in efficiency in two of the last five seasons.
“Joe has done every single thing he possibly could up to this point to avoid having surgery,” Marks said on March 3. “We feel terrible for Joe. We all know how much he means to this group. He’s the one stalwart that’s been here from the beginning, and for him not to be a part of this run that we’re about to go on, physically on the court, I couldn’t put that into words–but I know Joe is feeling it: heartbroken about not being able to be out there on the court contributing.”
MARCH 26, 2022 – VAX MANDATE LIFTED
Following pressure from the New York Yankees and Mets regarding their unvaccinated MLB players, mayor Adams created an exemption in New York City’s vaccine mandate that allowed unvaccinated pro athletes to play in home games without fulfilling the one-dose requirement.
The decision allowed Irving, who was previously only eligible as a part-time player, to return to full-time status. Irving’s brain, however, was well ahead of his legs. Conditioning quickly became a sticking point as his efficiency tapered with more games on the schedule.
He made just 38 of his first 105 shot attempts after becoming a full-time player and conceded dead legs could be a reason for his shooting struggles.
“Yeah it could be,” Irving agreed after shooting 12-of-32 in a loss to the Hawks. “I won’t rule it out, but I’m not here to make any excuses for why it’s not going well for me on the offensive end.”
“I think Kyrie’s adapting to playing every night, every other night now,” Nash added.
BEN SIMMONS SAGA
Curry replaced Harris as the floor-spacer in the Nets’ starting lineup, and Drummond brought a much-needed paint presence to the front court, but the Nets needed Simmons to replace Harden’s playmaking and spark an oftentimes lackadaisical defensive effort.
But they never got him. Simmons never suited up in a Nets jersey this season. He wasn’t in game shape when he got to Brooklyn then suffered a herniated disk while ramping up his conditioning. In mid-March, Simmons received an epidural to alleviate the pain associated with his back injury but never improved significantly enough to make a comeback for the Nets’ short-lived playoff run.
“There’s no other way than him to say, ‘I’m ready,’ especially after an absence this long,” Nash said at TD Garden. “So whenever he is ready, it’s gonna have to be on him to say, ‘I feel comfortable,’ ‘I feel ready to go,’ ‘I want to play,’ ‘I want to contribute.’ We can’t push him places when you have been out this long. It’s gotta be something where he’s definitely comfortable and ready to play.”
UDOKA’S REVENGE
On paper, the Heat and Bucks were the two worst-case first-round playoff matchup the Nets could have drawn, but the Celtics proved a different caliber, as well.
The Nets never had any answers for the Celtics’ swarming defense on both Durant and Irving, and Boston took full advantage of the Nets’ lack of size by pummeling them on the glass and in the paint. The Celtics swept the Nets off their own home floor in four games, putting the final nail in the coffin for a season that was destroyed by a hurricane of things happening off the floor that eventually spoiled the product on the court.
“You did a pretty good job, Kristian, of recounting where we’ve gone this year,” Nash said ahead of Game 4. “I think that’s a big reason why we’re in (this) position. Lack of continuity, Kevin having to carry such a heavy burden to keep us in the playoff picture, all those things off the floor play a role in what happens on the floor as well. So they’re tied and there’s no question that it has an impact over the course of a season. There’s too many things that held us back for moments and pockets.”
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a ‘close contact’
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days, said the vice president’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen. Harris had been scheduled to attend Biden’s Tuesday morning Presidential Daily Brief but was not present, the White House said.
She had returned Monday from a weeklong trip to the West Coast. The last time she saw Biden was the previous Monday, April 18.
“I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines,” Harris tweeted. “I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”
Biden phoned her Tuesday afternoon to make sure she “has everything she needs” while working from home, the White House said.
Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.
Harris’ diagnosis comes a month after her husband, Doug Emhoff, recovered from the virus, as a wave of cases of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant has spread through Washington’s political class, infecting Cabinet members, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., tested positive on Tuesday.
Allen said Harris would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “and the advice of her physicians.” It was not immediately clear whether she is being prescribed any antiviral treatments.
The White House has put in place strict COVID-19 protocols around the president, vice president and their spouses, including daily testing for those expected to be in close contact with them. Biden is tested regularly on the advice of his physician, the White House has said, and last tested negative on Monday.
“We have a very very contagious variant out there,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Aashish Jha on Tuesday. “It is going to be hard to ensure that no one gets COVID in America. That’s not even a policy goal.” He said the administration’s goal is to make sure people don’t get seriously ill.
Jha added that despite the precautions it is possible that Biden himself will come down with the virus at some point.
“I wouldn’t say it’s just a matter of time, but of course it is possible that the president, like any other American, could get COVID,” he said. “There is no 100% anything.”
Psaki said she “would not expect” any changes to White House protocols.
After more than two years and nearly a million deaths in the U.S., the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the U.S., according to the CDC. The unvaccinated are at a far greater risk, more than twice as likely to test positive and nine times as likely to die from the virus as those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.
Harris’ diagnosis comes as the Biden administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, reassuring doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus.
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring about a 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.
In addition to her husband’s diagnosis, Harris was identified as a “close contact” after her communications director tested positive on April 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “close contact” with an infected person as spending 15 minutes or more with them over a 24-hour period. The CDC says people with “close contact” do not need to quarantine if they are up to date on their vaccines but should wear well-fitting masks around other people for 10 days after the contact.
