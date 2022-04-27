News
Saints’ Petricka right at home in St. Paul
Born in Northfield and raised in Faribault, Saints reliever Jake Petricka is more than happy to be the answer to a trivia question as the first Minnesota native to play for the Triple-A version of the team.
What really makes him smile is the reality of living it every day.
Take, fo example, Tuesday morning, when he was able to take his two young kids to school from the family home in Savage, kiss his wife, Ellen, goodbye, and head to CHS Field for the start of a six-game series with the Nashville Sounds.
In a career that started impressively on the major-league level in 2014 when he saved 14 games for the Chicago White Sox, only to be beset with injury and the hardly unusual vagabond life of minor-league baseball, the 33-year-old Petricka has a few miles on him.
So much so that, short of a late offer from the Twins to join the Saints, Petricka was prepared to retire from the game and devote full time to his position as co-owner of HTP Sports Academy in Apple Valley.
“If I was going to do the grind of Triple-A I wanted to do it at home,” Petricka said.
“To a point, I thought I was done, because I was more interested in the Twins than they were in me.
They said they had enough players. But with expanded rosters and short spring training they called and said they had an opportunity.”
Petricka, a second-round draft pick out of Indiana State by the White Sox in 2010, suffered his first major injury in 2016 when a hip labrum tear cost him most of the season. The following season he tore a lat muscle in the first game of the season, came back for a few weeks and then sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.
He came back before the end of the season, but an impingement in the upper arm led to season-ending surgery. Another arm surgery followed in 2017.
Petricka made it back to the majors in 2018 and pitched 41 innings as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. He was limited to six big-league games in 2019 as part of the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization.
Petricka’s quest to return to the majors included playing town ball with the Faribault Lakers last year. He started four games for the Lakers, throwing two innings each outing. He then pitched one game with the Independent League High Point Rockers before signing a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles
Angels.
Petricka spent most of last season in Triple-A before a late-season call-up. While it gave him confidence he could get major-league hitters out, the lack of a spot on a major-league roster left him with limited options.
“The last couple of years — especially with Covid — I’ve spent more time away from the family than I would ever care to do,” Petricka said. “So I’m so grateful to have this opportunity with the Twins — and looking to make the most of it.”
He has pitched in two games for the Saints this season and has picked up a save. A call-up from the Twins some time this season is not out of the question. If it doesn’t happen, the 25-mile drive from Savage will remain a joy.
“I’m at home,” Petricka said, “so I could keep doing this until they told me to please stop showing up. Big leagues, I would play anywhere. But for the minor leagues, the Twins are the one.”
BRIEFLY
Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff, on rehab assignment with the Saints, went 1-for-1 with three walks as designated hitter in the Saints’ 4-1 win. He is expected to play in the outfield Wednesday afternoon.
News
E-Shram Card Holders : Apart From The 500 Rupees The Government Is Giving To The E-Shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits, Know The Details
E-Shram Card Holders : Apart From The 500 Rupees The Government Is Giving To The E-Shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits, Know The Details
If you have an e-shram card, then you get an insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana. If a worker dies in an accident, his family gets Rs 2 lakh. At the same time, if the person has a disability, an amount of Rs 1 lakh is available.
Getting help in building a house
Everyone wants to have their own house. If you have an e-shram card, then you will also be provided money under this scheme as assistance in building a house. At the same time, the e-shram cardholder will also get the direct benefits of the schemes of the central government and state governments.
You also get the benefit of all the schemes of the labor department like- free cycle, free sewing machine, scholarship to children, free tools for your work etc.
On the other hand, in future, the ration card will be linked to it, so that you will be able to get ration from any ration shop in the country.
Apart from this, 500 to 1000 rupees are being sent by the government to the people in their bank accounts every month.
The post E-Shram Card Holders : Apart From The 500 Rupees The Government Is Giving To The E-Shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits, Know The Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Police examining suspected pipe bomb in Okawville, Illinois
OKAWVILLE, Ill. — Okawville residents living in a four-block area were surprised when police asked them to leave their homes Monday night. A resident fishing for scrap metal in Madison County found the device but did not notice its potential danger until arriving home.
“It was basically wrapped in duct tape and then when he brought it home and cut the duct tape off of it, he found what he believed to be a pipe bomb inside of it,” said Chief Steve Millikin, Okawville Police Department.
Two units specialized in potentially hazardous situations responded. A canine from Scott Air Force Base detected explosives, according to Milliken. He said the device was safely removed by the Illinois Secretary of State Police Hazardous Device Unit (HDU).
A spokesperson for the agency said through an email, “The HDU removed the item to a safe location and took X-Rays, the results of which proved inconclusive. The item is currently in a secure location and HDU investigators will perform additional tests to determine the nature of the device.”
Millikin said the resident who discovered the device did the right thing by contacting police once he realized what he found.
“No one was hurt. Thank goodness,” said Millikin. “All the people who were here that had to be evacuated, everyone cooperated very well, and we need to thank them for that.”
Police have not disclosed the location where the man found the device.
News
Anthony Rizzo hits three homers, Aaron Judge goes deep on his birthday, as Yankees explode in win over Orioles
Remember all those questions about Anthony Rizzo’s declining power numbers this spring when the Yankees re-signed him? Well the slugger is beginning to answer them.
Rizzo had his first career three-home run Tuesday night, driving in six runs, as the Bombers beat the Orioles 12-8 at the Stadium.
It was the season-high fourth straight win for the Yankees (11-6) and their sixth out of the last seven games since losing a series in Baltimore. The Orioles (6-11) have lost two straight.
Rizzo now leads the majors with eighth home runs and leads the Yankees with 18 RBI. Aaron Judge hit his fourth of the season on his 30th birthday, Gleyber Torres drove in three with a triple, his first of the season. Luis Severino took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Joey Gallo hit his first homer since September.
Rizzo hit his sixth homer of the season in the third inning off starter Jordan Lyles, a three run shot to the short-porch in right field, a 346-footer. In the fifth, he hit a two-run, 378-foot shot into right field off Lyles for his big-league leading seventh homer.
He added on in the eighth with a 327-foot shot that dropped just over the fence in the corner of right field at the foul pole.
It was the 33rd time a Yankee had hit three home runs in a regular season game and the first time since Kyle Higashioka did it against the Blue Jays on Sept. 16, 2020.
For Rizzo, it was the 20th multi-home run game of his career and his first as a Yankee. His last two homer game was almost a year ago, April 18, 2021, with the Cubs.
When the Yankees re-signed the lefty hitting slugger last month, there were concerns about his declining power numbers. According to Baseball Savant, his Hard Hit % was only in the 49 percentile and his XSlG % was in the 54th last season. So far this season, the quality of Rizzo’s hits are better. He’s in the 72 percentile in hard hit % and 96th in XSLG%.
Aaron Boone, however, never saw an aging slugger losing his power.
“I remember talking to (Cubs manager) David Ross the day we traded for him and he said he’s really starting to get hot and we saw that right away. And then you know he got COVID and it kind of derailed him a little bit. He got it pretty good where he didn’t feel real good and was out those 10 days and kind of derailed the momentum he had started to build in Chicago and then when he first got here,” the Yankees manager said. “I think we’re seeing a settled, great player, just kind of entrenched in the middle of everything we do and he’s such an anchor for us defensively in the middle of our lineup from the left handed side. He’s voice in our room, besides just being a great player there are many tangible things he brings to the table on a daily basis that have been really, really impactful.
“And I think being here now, after last year and kind of getting entrenched and leading in his way. Starting when he got into spring training, he has been really valuable.”
That’s the offense the Yankees have been searching for to back up what has been their stellar pitching this season. Tuesday it helped hold off the Orioles despite the four runs the Yankees bullpen gave up, three charged to Lucas Luetge and one to Jonathan Loaisiga, who gave up a three-run shot to Austin Hays.
The Yankees got another strong start from Severino, who went six innings, allowing four runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out five. The right-hander threw 77 pitches, 50 for strikes. He got 10 swings-and-misses; four on his slider, three on the changeup and three on his four-seam fastball.
Severino took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He allowed his first base-runner in the fifth on a walk to Hays and then the Orioles No.9 hitter Jorge Mateo lined a single into left to break up the no-hit bid. Severino walked Cedric Mullins on five pitches and then Anthony Santander homered to cut the Yankees six-run lead in half.
Severino finished up six innings and started the seventh by giving up a double to Rougned Odor.
()
Saints’ Petricka right at home in St. Paul
E-Shram Card Holders : Apart From The 500 Rupees The Government Is Giving To The E-Shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits, Know The Details
Digital Marketing Trend to Become More Humane
Police examining suspected pipe bomb in Okawville, Illinois
Anthony Rizzo hits three homers, Aaron Judge goes deep on his birthday, as Yankees explode in win over Orioles
Bitcoin Resumes Downtrend, Why Upsides Remain Capped
Citizens sue fire district accused of wasting tax dollars in St. Louis County
Hiring the Right Real Estate Attorney
On a homer-filled night, Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees outdo the Orioles, 12-8
St. Louis County approves $6 million to demolish Jamestown Mall
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm