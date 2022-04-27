Connect with us

Blockchain

SHIB Soars 10% As Whale Buys 219 Billion Tokens

Published

1 min ago

on

Shiba Inu
BlueWhale0073, an Ethereum investor, continues to invest in Shiba Inu, purchasing 219 billion meme tokens. The whale also made a purchase of 50 billion SHIB on 20th April. His most recent acquisition of the canine cryptocurrency is almost 5x bigger than the one made last week.

WhaleStats has confirmed that an impressive amount of SHIB (219,332,229,787) equivalent to $5,454,792 was sent to the whale’s wallet. He had earlier added 86 billion SHIB worth $2,111,500 to his wallet on April 23.  

The owner of the “BlueWhale0073” wallet is one of the biggest buyers of SHIB. The whale has bought over 2 trillion Shiba Inu between April 10 and April 23. 

However, the transaction page shows that the whale has already sold most of his SHIB tokens, leaving him with less than one billion Shiba Inu — 906808367.54 worth $22,010. As per the wallet page, 90% of its inflowing and outgoing cryptocurrency comes from SHIB.

BlueWhale0073 is not the only Ethereum whale investing in Shiba Inu; other whales have been buying up the meme coin recently. For example, on April 25th, whale “Bombur” acquired 52 billion SHIB worth $1,178,967.

Following Dogecoin, SHIB Also Increased by 10%

The Shiba Inu rose 10.09% on Monday following a massive surge in Dogecoin. DOGE had skyrocketed after reports that Twitter had accepted Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social media giant.

The news of Elon Musk’s purchase on Twitter saw Dogecoin spike over 13% in minutes. After these pumps, the billionaire had officially confirmed it, prompting money to pour into Dogecoin.

The price of Dogecoin has continued to rise in value, with the past 24 hours showing an increase of around 32%. The coin is currently trading at $0.164. 

Dogecoin maintained most of its gains, but SHIB has already lost a portion of yesterday’s profit. Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00002413.  

SHIB is currently trading in red at $0.00002413, losing yesterday’s gain | Source: SHIB/USD Chart from Tradingview.com

Shiba Inu Creates New Burn Mechanism To Get Reward

The creators of the SHIB coin have released a burning mechanism that allows token holders to burn their tokens while earning passive income.

If investors want to burn their SHIB tokens, they can use the Shiba Inu burning portal. This will send their tokens to a burn address, where they will be lost forever.

This effectively introduces a way to reduce the total number of tokens in circulation, making them scarcer and more valuable.

                Featured image from Pixabay and the chart from Tradingview

 

Blockchain

Top 7 Play-To-Earn Projects Since April By ROI

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Top 7 Play-To-Earn Projects Since April By ROI
The gaming sector in the crypto industry was the center of attraction which possibly drove the interest of several users. Moreover, gamers and developers took a major part in gaming crypto projects as they have much expertise in this sector. This “Play-to-earn” concept is interesting as it not only allows users to entertain but also to earn. Significantly, the adoption of this methodology is faster as gamers can earn while they play.

Following the hype of gaming tokens, the market started to witness several gaming projects with potential advancements in the ecosystem. Some cryptocurrencies with play-to-earn concepts such as Axie Infinity, Sandbox, and Decentraland have reached highs. Likewise, the market consists of many gaming tokens which have a strong community with high ROI. According to the CryptoRank platform, there are seven play-to-earn crypto projects listed in the order by current ROI since April. These are ANM, METAL, MHUNT, CANDY, BOUNTIE, BPT, and MTM.

Play To Earn Projects

The first play-to-earn project on the list is Animverse (ANM) where the current average ROI is 2.8x while ATH’s average ROI is 4.6x. ANM is the top project with high ROI since April and it is currently trading at $0.0731. Currently, it is 2.31%up for the day with a 24-hour trading volume of $58K. Animverse is a play-to-earn metaverse MMORPG built on Blockchain technology and NFTs. It allows players, artists, and designers to take their role-playing games to the next level.

Consequently, the next set of projects is Drunk Robots (METAL), MetaShooter (MHUNT), and Sugar Kingdom (CANDY). These tokens have an average ROI of 1.7x, 1.3x, and 1.2x respectively. Additionally, these crypto-assets are currently trading at a price of $0.015, $0.17, and $0.19 correspondingly.

Furthermore, the last set of tokens is Bountie Hunter (BOUNTY), Bold Point (BPT), and MetaMateNFT (MTM). They are having a current average ROI of 0.97x, 0.93x, and 0.85x individually. Besides, the previously mentioned tokens operate with a play-to-earn concept which allows users to earn while they play. However, these tokens have gained the interest of users in every aspect as both fun and rewards are generated simultaneously. More potential gaming tokens are available in the crypto market which still works with a strong network.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Mining Using Sustainable Power Reaches 64% as per Latest Report

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Bitcoin Mining Using Sustainable Power Reaches 64% as per Latest Report
