SSC Result Released for Various Posts — Download Pdf

CBSE Class 10th The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE’s 10th and 12th class second term examinations are starting from today at all the examination centers. The second term examination of 10th will be taken till May 24 while the examination of class 12th will be taken till June 15. Painting and some languages ​​will be tested on the first day of 10th Term 2 exam. At the same time, the students of class 12th will appear for Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness exam on the first day. The CBSE board has also issued guidelines regarding the examination. All the students have to comply with this.

Students reach the examination center by 9:30 am

In Term 2 exam, questions will be asked on both subjective and objective pattern. Two hours have been fixed for Term 2 examination of class 10th and 12th and the examination will be taken from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. All the students will have to reach their designated examination centers by 9:30 am and sit in their seats by 10:00 am. No one will be allowed to enter the examination centers after 10:00 am.

20 minutes extra time to read the question paper

In Term 2 exam, the question paper and answer sheet will be given to the students by 10 am so that they can read it thoroughly within 20 minutes. In the guidelines issued by the board, it has been mentioned that during the second term examination of 10th and 12th, students will have to follow all the necessary instructions given in the admit card. All the students will be allowed to enter the examination hall only on production of the Roll Number Admit Card. The signature of the principal of the respective schools must be in the admit card of the students. All students will have to follow the rules of Kovid-19 prevention such as social distancing, wearing masks and temperature checks.

Take care of these things aspirants

Before going to the examination, please check the admit card, pen, pencil, follow the Kovid guideline at the examination centers, reach the examination center before time so that you can complete your seat and other important work on time mobile, earphone or mobile phone at the examination center. Do not carry any other electronic gadgets, do not talk to anyone unnecessarily in the examination hall, this will directly affect the examination, if there is any problem, then of course talk to the center superintendent or invigilator.

ICSE, CISCE Board 10th and 12th term 2 exam begins

ICSE 10th Board Term 2 exam has also started. The English Language (English Paper I) test was conducted on the first day. CISCE Board 10th and 12th Term 2 exam started from 25th April. CISCE Board Term 1 Exam was held in November-December 2021. Let us inform that on the first day, children took the exam in a very peaceful atmosphere. Aditya Kumar, who was appearing for the examination in St. Xavier’s School, said that on the first day the English language subject was tested. There were very easy questions. Because of this there was no problem. However, due to the heat, the students who came to take the examination definitely faced problems.

Change in exam dates

On the other hand Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has also made some changes in the 10th 12th Term 2 exam dates. 10th Mathematics and Geography which was earlier scheduled to be held on 3rd and 5th May will now be held on 2nd and 4th May. ICSE had earlier announced the dates for the Inter Semester 2 examinations on March 3. The Revised Schedule is available on the official website.

The ICSE class 10 exam and ISC class 12 exam were conducted for the duration of one hour 30 minutes. In addition to the time mentioned in the Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 2 Time Table, additional 10 minutes are allotted to read the question paper. Exam will end on 23rd May: Will end on 23rd May after commerce exam. Before this, the science examination will end on May 19.

It is necessary to follow the Covid protocol

Covid guidelines were followed during the examination. Children took the exam on the first day with social distance. Children who did not come wearing masks were provided with masks. Due to the corona epidemic, all the boards are taking the 10th and 12th board exams in two phases from this session. In the first phase, 50 percent of the syllabus is covered while 50 percent of the syllabus is being covered in term two. The final result will be released by combining the marks of both the term examinations.