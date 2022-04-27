Finance
The Big Fat Indian Weddings
My parents are saving money for my marriage, since the time I took birth. At times, I feel that I have birth for this grand event to happen in my life.
Besides saving money for property, saving money for a daughter’s marriage is a priority for Indian parents. Especially in the middle class society, working parents save every single penny that they earn for the wedding day. The entire savings of their life are spent on one single day. The society is the stimulating factor for parents to splurge every single penny that they have. ‘Every thing should be better than a relative’s, friend’s etc’s daughter’s wedding,’ is a general mindset of people. But more than this part of the society, it is the privileged class which makes wedding the biggest event in one’s life.
Money is blown out of proportion as parents/daughters/brothers/sisters/relatives want every thing to be perfect and grand. These weddings are the most talked about events among the relatives, friends and friend’s friends. It is not only a matter of marriage, it is also a matter of prestige.
‘Koi kami nahi rehni chahiye’ is the mantra. The food served, the clothes worn, the jewellery, the décor, everything should be larger than life.
And now it’s fashionable to make the Wedding day an event of the lifetime. The wedding lasts for a week or at times a fortnight or a month. It is an opportunity for the rich and famous to flaunt their wealth.
Let’s have a look at the BIGGEST, the FATTEST, Indian weddings: From UP, Bihar to UK, US, rich Indians with their astronomical wealth have given a new meaning to their son’s/daughter’s Wedding Day.
Our own Laloo Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Misa’s wedding with a computer engineer is unforgettable. The guest list included various political leaders and film stars who became a part of this extravagant wedding. She was a like princess enthroned to become a queen.
If Misa’s wedding was like a fairy tale than the hotelier Vikram Chatwal’s wedding with Priya Sachdev on 18th Feb 2006 was one of the most trendiest weddings of all times. Besides all the glitz and glamour, the guest list included the most prominent names from Iran to USA. Clintons, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and his son Aditya, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Prince of Iran, Prince Nicolas of Greece, US Congressman Joe Crowley and UK industrialist SP Hinduja are a few big wigs, who graced this mega event.
And how can we forget Arun Nair’s wedding with Liz Hurley. This ‘Firangi – Desi’ couple got married on March 2007. After an English wedding in Britain, there had been celebrations for over 5 days in traditional Indian customs in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The families of the couple stayed at the Devi Garh. This one of a kind couple has always been the most talked about pair both in India and Britain.
Also, in the history of Indian Traditional marriages, the wedding of the daughter of London-based steel tycoon Laxmi Niwas Mittal was a remarkable event. Vanisha, the daughter of Laxmi Niwas Mittal has tied nuptial knot with Amit Bhatia, an investment banker based in London. It is undeniable that the wedding was larger than life. It was reported that the total cost of the wedding was around £30m / $55million that is more than rupees two hundred crores in Indian money. The wedding was in news for weeks in all the leading dallies of the country and abroad. The guest list included names like from Indian and British society. Movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Aishwarya Rai was present to name a few. Famous lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, is said, to have written a one-hour play to be staged during the run-up to the vivaah.
Not very long ago, India also saw the wedding ceremony of Rohan Gavaskar with Swati Mankar, his childhood sweetheart. The wedding ceremony was the talk of the town as it was attended by the who’s who of Indian film industry, politics, cricket and fashion industry. People like Shabana Azmi, Bal Thakeray, Sachin Tendulkar, Shobha De, Dimple Kapadia, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agrkar and Yuvraj Singh graced the occasion.
It’s not only Laloos, Mittals or Bachchans that get their daughters or sons get married in an extravagant manner. Every Indian parents’ dream is to see their daughter married in the most lavish manner with the perfect and the most suitable life partner.
Finance
The Only Way Left for the Little Guy to get Rich in the Restaurant Business
To make money in the restaurant business, restaurant owners have to have a competitive advantage. If hard work alone would do it, most restaurant owners would already be rich.
There are only two real and sustainable competitive advantages anyone can have in the restaurant business.
Restaurant owners can’t have the best chef or the best location or the best menu or the cheapest prices — at least, not for very long. Chef’s can get a better offer, road construction, building projects and population shifts turn great locations into so-so locations. Great recipes can be swiped and even improved upon. And of course, trying to have the lowest prices is not the way to go.
The only two real and lasting competitive advantages any restaurant owner can have are — Innovation and Marketing.
Ray Kroc knew the importance of innovation when he said, “McDonald’s can innovate faster than the competition can copy.
Peter Drucker (the greatest management author and guru of all times) said, “Innovation is the only lasting competitive advantage anyone can ever have in any business.”
e’s right — “Marketing” is just a sub-part of “Innovation.”
Applying unique marketing techniques is a major part of innovation because —
Marketing is the only thing that generates profit for a restaurant. Everything else is an expense.
Marketing (when done right) is the best investment any restaurant owner can ever make. In the stock market or in real estate someone may hope for a 5% or maybe even a 20% return on their investment. But in marketing, a $100 investment in promotion (ads, direct mail, press releases, etc.) could bring in $1,000 in profit and sometimes much more.
For example, changing only a few words in a headline can bring in two to 10 times more profit from the same ad. And the only cost to make the change would be the time it took the restaurant owner to learn how to write headlines. What kind of return on investment is that?
The average restaurant owner thinks his job is to “run his restaurant.” He doesn’t have time to market his restaurant — or even to learn how to market a restaurant. Maybe that’s why he’s average.
A restaurant owner can’t make $100,000 a year doing $10 and hour work. A restaurant owner’s job should be to market, innovate and promote his/her restaurant.
The restaurant marketing plan for many restaurants is based on whatever the latest ad salesperson was promoting. When it comes to marketing, many restaurant owners just copy what the big boys are doing. That could spell disaster for almost any independent restaurant.
Most restaurant owners work long hours, but it doesn’t take long hours to market, innovate and promote a restaurant.
Look at it this way. A restaurant owner who masters innovation and marketing could swap restaurants with any restaurant owner in town. Let him have the location, the menu, the chef and staff and a year from now the restaurant owner who knows how to market and innovate would have the most profitable restaurant.
Learn to stop chasing the so-called competitive advantages that are short-lived and non-sustainable. Concentrate on Innovation and Marketing and watch your restaurant profits skyrocket.
Jerry Minchey, editor
http://www.MarketingYourRestaurant.com
# # #
Permission is hereby granted to reprint this article as long as proper credit is given including a link back to the website shown in the “Author Bio below.
Finance
All You Need to Know About an Umbrella Insurance Policy
You may wonder why you need an umbrella insurance policy when you already have insurance for your home and car, but as you increase earnings and assets, you require more protection for them. Umbrella insurance is a form of coverage which supplements all other policies. The core objective of this policy is to safeguard your personal assets from any unforeseen event including a tragic accident caused by you.
Umbrella insurance is considered one of the best ways to cover liabilities which may be unusually large and exceed base policy limits.
Coverage by Umbrella Insurance Policy
An umbrella policy grants additional excess liability above the expectations of your fundamental policy. By excess liability, we mean the coverage from one to five million dollars can be provided by the insurance company. The excess liability grants compensation for the following.
Legal defense cost for a covered loss such as lawyer fees and associated court costs.
Extra protection for your primary auto policy and auto-related liabilities
Personal liability compensation for your on or off premises.
Worldwide coverage for the foreign use of cars, no matter where you go.
Compensation against non-business associated with personal injury liabilities including libel, slander, false arrest or a wrongful eviction.
Coverage for claims by others regarding personal injury, property damage, members of your family or dangers on your property.
Coverage Cost of an Umbrella Policy
The coverage for the umbrella policy generally starts from $150 to $200 for a $1 million policy. Your coverage depends upon the premium amount. The premium amount increases if you decide to increase your coverage. But, increasing the policy limit to $2 million and getting twice the amount of coverage will not double your cost of premium.
Significance of Umbrella Policy
Your house, car, retirement accounts, investments as well as your normal savings and checking accounts along with your future income are considered valuable assets. If you get sued for a large amount of money and you do not have sufficient liability insurance or an umbrella policy for compensation, then all your assets will be exposed. For this reason, you must consider buying an umbrella insurance policy as it helps you in preventing from the possibility of financial damage because of an unforeseen accident or a single misstep.
Where Can I get a Policy?
You can buy the umbrella insurance coverage from various insurance companies and agents around you. But one of the best ways for getting umbrella coverage is through an independent and credible agent or independent broker.
Finance
A Complete Overview of Payday Loans
Surveys have proven that the number of applicants for payday loans is growing by the day. It is important to understand how the whole concept of short term credits works before making an application. Short term credits are issued on a short term basis usually between 14 – 30 days. Other names that are used to refer to payday loans include check loans, cash advance and salary advance loans.
It’s understandable that once in a while everyone is going to run into financial obstacles that might necessitate temporary funding assistance in the form of short term credits. There’s nothing wrong with needing such a loan a few times in your life. The problems with this form of financing arise only when people become reliant on it and constantly are taking out loans that include hefty interest payments in relation to the time period and amount of the loan. Think over all of these factors before taking the next step and actually applying for a loan.
You’ve Applied; What Next?
Once you successfully apply for a short term credit, the amount plus interest is deducted on your next pay check. In situations where you fail to repay the amount as required, you can roll the loan over by paying additional fees to the lender along with the interest accrued over the roll over duration. Loan sharking is yet another terminology used to refer to the payday loans.
In most cases, people opt for payday loans because of necessity. There are certain situations when emergencies arise, which require urgent financial solutions. It may not be easy to ask for money from friends and family hence short term credits become a perfect substitute for this.
Venues to Pursue a Payday Loan
There are a myriad of payday companies that offer payday loans to their clients. Other than banks and financial institutions, one can make an online application for a short term credit or visit the institution physically. It is possible to make an online application for a payday loan online or visiting the lender physically. The advantage of using the internet is that you can make comparisons of the different offers that the lenders have.
There are certain conditions that must be met before a payday loan can be approved:
- One must be employed with a consistent income.
- The applicant must have a checking account.
- Applicant must be eighteen years and over.
- Applicant should be a resident of the country.
- The applicant should earn $ 1,000 every month
The best time to apply for a loan is Monday to Thursday since you will get the loan the following day. Usually, the loans are approved and credited on business days. If you make an application during the weekend, you should expect the approval and payment to be complete by the coming Tuesday. Therefore, the best time to make a payday loan application is between Monday and Thursday.
Approval Loan Process
It is important to acknowledge that the approval process for the loan application is extremely fast. It is possible to get the loan within twenty four hours of the application. This is why many people take out short term credits. The company will check out the documents and confirm these figures within a twenty four period. Usually, the data verification system is automated and is named VPN according to the software program. The entire procedure of identity verification and depositing of the funds should take less than24 hours. Some companies deposit the money in less than a day.
Average Costs of Payday Loans
The costs of the payday loans vary from one lender to another. Usually, $ 15 to $ 30 can be charged for each $ 100. Therefore, if an applicant borrows $ 100, he or she would have to pay $ 115 to $ 130. Keep in mind that the APR for the payday loan interest can go up to 391%. This should be considered before taking the payday loan.
The Big Fat Indian Weddings
Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club x Havenly’s New Home Decor Collection Is a Book Lover’s Dream
The Only Way Left for the Little Guy to get Rich in the Restaurant Business
Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined Yankees’ sign- and pitch sequence-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016
Center? Linebacker? Trade up/down? What the Dolphins might do in the NFL draft
Outstanding Cardano-Based Metaverse Projects In 2022
3 observations from the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, including Marcus Stroman’s slider-sinker combination
All You Need to Know About an Umbrella Insurance Policy
Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt slams MLB over problem gripping the baseball: ‘They don’t care’
Hackers Stole $3M Worth of BAYC NFT Through Instagram Account Hack
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife