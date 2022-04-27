News
The CW’s ‘Legacies’ Introduces a New Queer Love Story
When executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews set out to expand the Vampire Diaries universe with Legacies, the second spinoff of the long-running CW supernatural drama, they knew they wanted to depict a same-sex romance between two male characters at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted. But instead of simply checking another box for network television, they wanted to wait for the right story to present itself.
In the show’s third season, Price Peterson—a former recapper of The Vampire Diaries and current television writer who had recently joined Legacies—was helping to oversee the production of his first episode when he struck up a conversation with Kaylee Bryant, who played Josie Saltzman (and who left the series last December). In addition to discussing the romantic potential of Josie and Finch (Courtney Bandeko), Bryant informed Peterson that Ben Levin, who plays Jed Tien, had expressed his willingness to play a queer character in an homage to several members of his family who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. As they began to map out the fourth season, the writers—who have become famous for balancing the absurd (think leprechauns, banshees, killer clowns) with classic adolescent angst—found an opening to flesh out Jed’s backstory.
In the “Was This the Monster You Saw?” episode, which aired on March 31, Jed—who was first introduced as an insecure, hot-headed bully—revealed that he had killed his own abusive father instead of fighting his childhood friend (and first crush) Trey to the death. In the process, Jed activated his curse as a werewolf and eventually found himself at a school where supernatural beings can learn to control their natural abilities and impulses. But all of the feelings that he had repressed about his true identity came bubbling to the surface when he met Ben, a.k.a. Prometheus (Zane Phillips), a 5000-year-old demigod who once stole magic from the gods to save his ailing lover, Ashur. When those efforts proved unsuccessful, Ben bestowed the magic upon the people of his village, who only abused that power, leading to the creation of monsters. In retaliation, Ben’s father, Ken (Luke Mitchell), cursed him to be attacked by monsters and to heal by sunrise for eternity . . . until he crossed paths with Jed.
Phillips, a New York-based theater actor who will next be seen in Hulu’s gay rom-com Fire Island (out June 3) and Netflix’s legal drama Partner Track, auditioned for Legacies with a self-taped audition last October, but he originally thought he was vying to play Rasputin’s immortal son. Peterson, who had written new material specifically for that audition, said he watched a hundred casting tapes of young actors but was immediately drawn to Phillips’ physicality and ability to take “very, very silly” dialogue and give it “this seriousness and this emotional resonance” with his “almost paranormal level expressive eyes.”
“He was just a very buff and square-jawed sort of guy, and let’s just say there’s not a big pool of people that are good actors who look like that,” Peterson told Observer. “We narrowed it down to a smaller group of people, but there was never anyone else at any point. If anything, the biggest debate was, ‘Who is our back-up in case Zane says no?’ It felt almost supernatural that he came along” at the perfect time.
From the outset, Matthews, who now serves as the showrunner, and Peterson were also adamant about finding an openly gay actor who could bring their own lived experience to the role. In this case, Phillips had posted about his personal life on Instagram and had already filmed Fire Island, which was written by Peterson’s good friend, Joel Kim Booster. “I reached out to Joel and I was like, ‘Hey, there’s a guy auditioning for our show who was on Fire Island. What’s his story? We’re looking for a sort of a gay, demigod type,’” Peterson recalled with a smile. “And he’s like, ‘Well, not only is Zane that for sure, but I actually have willed this into existence. I’ve always said he should be on The CW, so this is perfect.’”
After he was cast in November, Phillips arrived on the Atlanta set a couple of months later to shoot his first scene, in which Ben—having fully transformed from a flayed, charred corpse into a hunky, chiseled god—tells an instantly besotted Jed that monsters are now the least of his problems. Since Ben initially couldn’t speak due to his injuries, some of his scenes from earlier episodes were shot with a smaller body double, so that was also the day Levin and Phillips first met.
And while they hadn’t done a chemistry read, Levin and Phillips “immediately began to hang out, and they got to know each other and just became instant friends, and that was Ben Levin just being so welcoming and excited to meet his new scene partner,” Peterson said. “He knew the importance of who Zane would be playing, and he knew this would be a romance. I think he really appreciated just getting to know Zane and talking about what he’s bringing to the character.”
View this post on Instagram
Even in separate Zoom windows, Levin and Phillips’ natural chemistry was on full display. The night before our interview in early April, Phillips had shown Levin an early cut of Fire Island, which the latter raved about at the start of our conversation. Between light-hearted, quick-witted banter about who’s taller (Phillips), what their characters’ “ship” name should be (it’s a tie between JedBen, BenJed and Jedetheus right now) and their initial impressions of one another (Levin immediately noticed Phillips’ “very deep, piercing blue eyes” and “how physically imposing he is”), both actors understood the shared responsibility of telling a queer love story in a genre that has historically overlooked those narratives.
“I’ve heard [some] not great things about actors who are in the queer love story, but they don’t really want to be,” Phillips admitted. “And for me, I just wanted to be open-hearted the entire time, and I could not have been more blessed to have Ben because I think he’s the ideal scene partner. He is so open, he is so responsive, he wants the work to be good. He wants to have a personal relationship with me because I think it shows through in the characters. I do think we’re good friends now, and I adore him so much as a person already, so it’s not hard to have chemistry with him onscreen.”
From the moment they first meet, Jed finds himself drawn to Ben—a personal connection akin to kindred spirits or soulmates that only seems to deepen as they begin to bond over their experiences with toxic father figures in broken homes. In doing so, Phillips said, Jed and Ben “unlock a new part of [their] own personalities, and it does speak to this soul connection. Of course there is attraction there, and I adore that, but to discover more about yourself through another person, I think that’s one of the best things that can happen in a relationship.”
Because of Ben’s curse, “he is doomed to not have people who he can care about and who will care about him,” Phillips added. “And to have this guy come along and say, ‘No, of course, you can have a home here’—I think it just can’t be overstated. There’s this sort of ancient tendency to say, like, ‘You have done this great thing for me, and that, to me, speaks of love, and therefore I am gonna show you my loyalty and my love.’” In other words, they are “able to be a place of safety for each other, even in this very unsafe situation.”
Late one night, Jed finally reveals his “deepest, darkest truth” to Ben, which is “a huge leap for Jed,” Levin said. “The goal on that day was really to tie those two aspects of myself—one being revealing this dark, horrible truth and knowing that I don’t regret killing my father because he was such a horrible person, and then tying that into the person who makes me feel safe now, who has brought this out of me.” After coming to terms with his past, Jed kisses Ben, marking a turning point in their relationship and allowing Jed to reclaim the power that his father once held over him. “You’re seeing him with all of his assuredness going for that kiss,” Levin explained.
The kiss was also a first for Phillips, who had never kissed another man romantically in a project before. “We had done the wide shot [for that scene] and Trevor [E.S. Juarez], our director for that episode, was like, ‘Hey, you guys don’t have to do the kiss for this if you want to keep it fresh.’ [But Levin] fucking planted it on me regardless, and I think every single take I made a little noise—a little ‘uh,’” he recalled with a laugh. “It is this sort of release between these two characters, and I think this relationship in the show is this constant tension and release, because we are seeing these guys both with a lot of trauma, both not having unwrapped themselves in this way ever before.”
While Hollywood has made major strides in LGBTQ+ representation in the last decade, Phillips, who grew up in a “very conservative” small town in Texas where he struggled to articulate what it meant to be queer until he was much older, thinks “there is still a fundamental fear” when it comes to depicting a relationship between two men. “We want it to be a little defanged, we want it to be a little sexless, we want it to seem safe or funny or a joke,” he said. So, “to see two men come into their power through a relationship with each other—[they] are two very powerful forces coming together—is so, so cool. This idea that you don’t have to diminish yourself to pursue something with another man, you don’t have to pretend that you’re less than you are, which is a contrast to how we’re taught to grow up as queer men.”
“There’s still so much room for us to broaden the definition of what queer characters onscreen should look like, and I’m coming at this as a cis[gender] white man who presents a certain way. So hopefully, I’m just a jumping off point when I’m in things,” said Phillips, who noted how much this storyline would have meant to his closeted 12-year-old self. “But it does mean a lot to me that I can do these projects and still bring who I am to the table. It’s a very powerful sense of freedom, and I think to be able to empower queer creatives is a huge accomplishment.”
As a straight actor, Levin said he was initially wary of overstepping or portraying a character that could contradict over three seasons of characterization. But when he learned of his character’s backstory, Levin felt like the introduction of Ben helped to awaken an existing part of Jed that had laid dormant for years. “Jed listens to Ben’s story, and I think that very detailed retelling that we see is kind of what really propels Jed to feel that deep connection,” he said. For Jed, “now it’s about that sliding scale of sexuality and coming into my own and realizing that that the way I’ve been behaving was because of that repression and trauma.”
Phillips added: “The way our patriarchy works, it doesn’t allow men of any sexuality to feel the fullness of who they are. It doesn’t allow them to explore feelings, intimate friendships or anything like that. [Legacies] does pursue intimate male friendship, and it does pursue this sort of coming out—and the trauma to do with coming out isn’t from what people would think. That’s why I think it’s refreshing.”
In a recent Instagram post, Peterson wrote that Jed and Ben’s undeniable connection will “bloom and deepen in surprising and hopefully moving ways.” While The Vampire Diaries and its first spinoff, The Originals, were “very dark and nihilistic,” Legacies is “almost brutally optimistic,” in the sense that all of the characters are fighting for their own happy ending, Peterson said. Although conflict is necessary for any love story, the writers have had a lot of conversations about getting this queer romance right—and avoiding harmful, pervasive tropes—while also acknowledging that logistical challenges meant they have fallen short with exploring other fan-favorite relationships in the past.
For Jed, meeting Ben “sort of shifts his world view because up until this moment, protecting the pack and being a pack leader is a defining characteristic of Jed. It’s something that he prides himself in—it’s his loyalty to the pack and protecting Hope [Danielle Rose Russell] at the school,” Levin said. “And now he has this extremely powerful force of love in his life that is pulling him away from what his duties have been and what he feels aligned to.”
And while the last episode ended with Ben reawakening his evil father, seemingly in an attempt to reunite with his former lover, there is more to the demigod’s plan than meets the eye—and it all comes back to Jed.
“After 5000 years of mourning his dead boyfriend, Ben is now all in on Jed, and there is a very singular focus to this character,” Phillips previewed. “And there is this idea of, just because he is now all in on this one man, he still doesn’t really know how to work in a team setting. There’s still gonna be an element of taking things into his own hands, but now it’s like the primary motivation is, he is going to keep the man he loves safe . . . There’s an element of, like, is this too good to be true? I think that’s what you can expect from Ben—it’s a total and fervent devotion to this man who has taken him in, who has given him a home, and who was showing him this new part of himself.”
Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury admits he’s giving up too many goals
It sure looks like the Wild are trying to get goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury into a groove with the NFL playoffs coming up in less than a week. Or maybe they are simply trying to give fellow goaltender Cam Talbot as much rest as possible so he’s fresh for the opening-round series against the St. Louis Blues.
Regardless, it’s going to be a major talking point until coach Dean Evason names his Game 1 starter. He’s clearly not ready to do that with a couple of games left in the regular season. Asked who has the edge at the moment, Evason refused to tip his hand, replying, “We’re going to have a difficult decision.”
The decision-making process has been playing out in real time since March 21 when general manager Bill Guerin acquired Fleury on the morning of the NHL trade deadline. For roughly a month after that, the Wild rotated between Talbot and Fleury on a game by game basis. The rotation finally stopped last week with Talbot getting two consecutive starts followed by Fleury’s consecutive starts.
While the latter seems to indicate that the Wild are leaning toward starting Fleury in Game 1 against the Blues next week, he hasn’t exactly been impressive as of late.
Never mind that he’s 8-2-0 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .905 save percentage since the trade deadline. The most glaring mark on Fleury’s resume with the Wild is Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center.
“Personally, I’ve got to be better,” Fleury said. “I feel like I’m giving up a lot of goals lately. It’s making me mad.”
There’s no doubt Talbot been a little sharper that Fleury since they started sharing the net. In that span, Talbot is 7-0-3 with a 2.28 goal-against average and .923 save percentage. Talbot’s biggest issue is his 0-1-2 record against the Blues this season with a 5.92 GAA and .814 save percentage.
That might explain why the Wild appear to be giving Fleury every opportunity to take the reins ahead of the series against the Blues. As good as Talbot has been over the past couple of months — he hasn’t lost in regulation since March 1 — he has struggled immensely against the team the Wild will be playing starting next week in a best-of-7 series.
As for Fleury, he’s been around the league long enough to fix things on the fly. He’s confident he can do that before the playoffs begin.
“I feel like there’s always a goal a night that I can have and it makes a difference for our team,” Fleury said. “There’s some good saves in there. Still it’s too many goals. I can’t be giving up this much and expecting our team to win every night. Just have to clean that up.”
Cooks of Crocus Hill Stillwater has closed; owners searching for new space
The Cooks of Crocus Hill store in downtown Stillwater closed abruptly last week with no announcement or going-out-of-business sale.
Owners Karl Benson and Marie Dwyer, who opened the store at 324 S. Main St. in 2012, said Wednesday they could not come to terms with the building’s owner regarding the lease.
The couple is searching for suitable space in another location in the St. Croix River Valley and have put all of the store’s inventory in storage, Benson said.
“We’re moving,” Benson said. “We just don’t know where yet. We’re looking at options. For us, it’s always about the space, not the location. We’re driven more by design and opportunity rather than a specific location – the story, if you will, of the space.”
The building had been a gourmet kitchen store since Laura Bachman opened Chef’s Gallery in 1999. Bachman died in 2010.
Two years later, Benson and Dwyer bought Chef’s Gallery and reopened it as Cooks of Crocus Hill. Cooks of Crocus Hill also has locations in St. Paul and the North Loop of Minneapolis.
In addition to selling kitchen products and offering cooking classes, the stores host private events.
“The cooking stores have been a staple in the community for more than 20 years,” said Robin Anthony, executive director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. “It was a surprise to everybody when we learned that Cooks had closed.”
Anthony said she was glad to hear that Cooks would reopen in a new location in the area.
She also said she was sure that the space at 324 S. Main would fill quickly. “It’s such a prime space on Main Street,” she said. “I’m sure it will get snapped up.”
Big Tech and Finance Companies Want Workers to Return, Even If It’s Not Good for Business
As the pandemic ebbs, some of America’s biggest companies have decided to roll back the option of working from home.
Major tech companies, including Apple, Google and Microsoft have announced that by summer they want their employees in the office at least three days a week, in a hybrid model. Meanwhile, financial companies, like Goldman Sachs, are ordering employees to show up for the traditional five days a week.
But is it really better for business to have employees in the office rather than working remotely? The research is mixed.
A study published in 2015 in the Quarterly Journal of Economics suggested that employees who work from home are 13% more productive than those in the office. The findings were based on an experiment run at Ctrip, a 16,000-employee, NASDAQ-listed Chinese travel agency. The call center employees who volunteered to take part in the research were randomly assigned to either work in the office for nine months or to work from home.
However, that increased productivity may come with the loss of collaboration and creativity.
A study published in Nature Human Behavior in January of this year found that when employees work from home they are less likely to communicate with one another. That could lead to a loss of creativity, said Adam Galinsky, a professor at the Columbia Business School who was not involved in the Nature study.
“In terms of productivity, remote work is very good,” Galinsky said. “We’ve known that for years. People working remotely are not distracted by other people. They’re not getting tired from commuting. Life is simple.”
But, Galinsky said, “we also know from research that there is a direct cost to socialization and to identification with the company. From the company’s perspective, employees might be more productive but they are not having a shared experience with their colleagues and developing a better organizational identification and attachment.”
Employees with a deep attachment with their employer means they are more willing to sacrifice for the company, and less likely to pursue other jobs.
Moreover, when it comes to creativity, “there’s the benefit of collaboration,” Galinsky said. “In the office, employees can stop by other people’s offices and share ideas and build off them.”
Informal interactions, such as chance meetings at the water cooler, can spark new ideas, said Nellie Brown, director of Workplace Health and Safety Programs at the School of Industrial Labor Relations at Cornell University. “There’s also a lot of difference when you’re communicating only in emails as opposed to casually, face-to-face,” she added.
While it makes sense for tech companies that want to spur innovation to have employees in the office, there isn’t the same justification for financial companies, Galinsky said. “It’s funny that finance companies are the most against remote work when their jobs are the ones that are most easily done remotely,” he said.
Galinsky doesn’t think the best situation is having everyone in the office five days a week. “When you look at the innovation literature it’s clear that the best sequence starts with a period when people are by themselves coming up with new ideas. Next they brainstorm with others, without criticism. Later on, colleagues can start to critically evaluate the ideas.”
While it’s fine for senior employees to come in two to three days a week, junior employees are better off coming in four days a week, Galinsky said. That way they can be mentored and be socialized, he added. “There should also be one day a week when everyone is in the office,” Galinsky said. “With that structure the company can benefit from both remote work and innovation.”
Brown also has concerns about younger staff. Research has shown that working entirely online may come with a cost, she explained. A University of California, Los Angeles, study in teens found that their ability to read body language and emotions might suffer when interactions aren’t in person.
Many employees are loath to give up remote work and with the shortage of workers in the current market, they may have more leverage to negotiate with their employers, Galinsky said. “Historically remote workers were seen as more productive but they had less status because they weren’t there for meetings, before the meetings and after the meetings,” he added. “But now remote work is seen more as a perk you can negotiate for.”
