The Top Ten Reasons Why People Need Long Term Care Insurance
10. The government isn’t going to pay for long-term care at home, in a nursing home, or in an assisted living center. Medicare pays 100% of long-term care for 20 days and all but $95.00 per day for the next 80 days–after that nothing. However Medicare only pays for skilled care and most long term care is not skilled care.
9. The national average cost for nursing homes is approximately $105.00 per day. Assisted living ranges anywhere from $50 – $90 per day. If you live on the Eastern Seaboard you can easily spend $50,000 to $80,000 for a year’s stay in a nursing home. These costs are perfectly capable of wiping out a lifetime of savings-not to mention the emotional effect long-term care has on a family.
8. A Harvard University study showed that 69% of single people and 34% of married couples would exhaust their assets after 13 weeks in a nursing home. 13 Weeks = 91 days!.
7. At age 65, a woman has a one out of two chance of spending some time in a nursing home. A man has a one out of three chance. In the case of men, mortality catches up with morbidity.
6. Medicaid kicks in only after a person’s assets and dignity are gone. In many states the eligibility threshold for single people is $1,500 in assets. After all Medicaid is WELFARE.
5. Children would like to help, but children often have children of their own. They certainly can’t quit their jobs to care for their parents.
4. Health rarely improves with age.
3. People can’t buy long-term care coverage at crisis time or when they are ready to use it.
2. American’s have access to the best health care in the world, if they can pay for it.
1. Most People want to choose where they go instead of having to go where they are taken, and if independence is important to them, they will need to have either a big estate or adequate insurance.
Information quoted directly from:
* A Shopper’s Guide to Long-Term Care Insurance , National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
* Long Term Care Companion Consumer Guide, Transamerica Occidental Life.
5 Benefits of Buying Motor Trade Insurance Online
If you often buy online, it’s important that you be careful as there are some unauthorized sites as well. However, if you hire the services of a good broker, chances are that you can get a great deal. Anyhow, buying online offers a lot of benefits. Let’s take a look at 5 benefits that you can enjoy if you opt for an online motor trade insurance policy. This can save you plenty of money. Read on.
Phone Bills
First of all, since buying online doesn’t require you to make calls, you can save money on telephone bills. If you get a quote from the website of the provider, you can save the time that you would have spent on making several calls. All you need to do is enter the required details to get coverage.
Afterwards, once you have provided the information with a broker you can rely on, you don’t have to stay connected. The broker will do all the work for you so you can get the right policy. They will pay for the call charges, not you.
Policy Costs
Although obtaining a policy online won’t save you a lot of money in the beginning, it can be beneficial when it comes to getting in touch with the broker.
If you get a price online and then ask the broker to help you reduce the policy cost, it may save you a lot of money.
Apart from this, if you ask the broker to reduce the policy cost, they will try their level best to get a lower price for you.
Business Costs
Since you won’t need to call hundreds of insurers, you just need to let the broker find the right insurer for you.
All you need to do is provide your details with the broker by filling in the online form. The broker will do the rest of the job for you. In this way, you can focus on your business and customers. This will help you earn a lot of profit.
Future Savings
If you get a quote from a reliable online broker, you can save a good deal of money over the long haul.
If you use an online form to submit your request for a quote, your details will be saved so that they can be used at the time of renewing the policy. Again, this can save you money, as you won’t have to make calls again.
Besides, if you get the trust of the broker with the passage of time, you will be in a better position to negotiate with the insurer. You can develop trust by providing detailed information in the online forum.
Valuable Time
Time is money, which means your time is also valuable. If you submit your information through an online form, it will be easier for you to clear the process. This will save you a lot of hassle.
Long story short, if you are planning to buy a motor trade insurance policy, we suggest that you buy one online. Hope this helps.
All About Code Coverage – A White Box Testing Technique
Let us firstly try to understand as to what is Code coverage.
It is a sort of metric meant for the measurement of the testing effort applied to the software application.
It is aimed at inspecting the code directly and is therefore a form of white box testing.
How do we capture the metrics of code coverage?
The process involves Instrumentation of the program and execution of the tests. This way we can identify the code which had been executed & which had been left out. We can see that unit Testing & code coverage are complementary to each other. Unit testing confirms the compliance of program performance with respect to the requirements, whereas code coverage reveals the areas left out of the testing.
The process of development of software is aimed to have coverage measurement by way of defining the number of branches or statements covered under the test. Even after having complete branch coverage or the statement coverage, there is no surety of absence of some key bugs in the code. Hence 100% branch coverage or the statement coverage remain quite illusive & does not provide any surety of perfection to both developers and the managers
Now the key point of discussion remains that having complete coverage remains inadequate. Reason being branch coverage as well as statement coverage do not provide any confirmation of execution of the logic of the code. Both branch coverage and statement coverage are helpful in identifying major problems in portion of the code left out of execution.
However Path coverage technique is comparatively much more rugged & helps us in revealing the defects during the early stages. Before we go deeper into path coverage, let us analyze some of the drawbacks of branch coverage and statement coverage techniques.
Statement Coverage:
Major benefit of statement coverage is that it is greatly able to isolate the portion of code, which could not be executed. Statement coverage criteria call for having adequate number of test cases for the program to ensure execution of every statement at least once. In spite of achieving 100% statement coverage, there is every likelihood of having many undetected bugs.
Thus s coverage report indicating 100% statement coverage will mislead the manager to feel happy with a false temptation of terminating further testing which can lead to release a defective code into mass production. Thus we can not view 100% statement coverage sufficient to build a reasonable amount of confidence on the perfect behavior of the application.
Since 100% statement coverage tends to become expensive, the developers chose a better testing technique called branch coverage.
Branch Coverage or Decision Coverage:
Branch coverage is more impressive since it tends to go deeper into the code as compared to the statement coverage technique. Branch coverage is a metric for measurement of outcomes of decisions subjected to testing. Branch coverage criteria call for having adequate number of test cases for every program to ensure execution of every decision or branch at least once. In majority of the products branch coverage is viewed as the bare minimum coverage. Thus this is better than statement coverage, still it is not adequate for applications needing higher integrity.
It is easy to determine as to how many branches a method shall have. Simple method of working out the decision outcomes, a method can have, is counting the quantity of branches expected to be covered along with addition of one more entry branch in it.
It has been seen that even 100% attainment of statement coverage as well as branch coverage is not sufficient. Moreover for complex methods, it is practically not feasible to perform testing of each & every path. This calls for a need for a better alternative of testing i.e basis path coverage.
Basis Path Coverage:
A path is nothing but the way execution proceeds across a method right from its beginning to its end. Paths, which are Independent, are known as basis sets as well. In other words, basis set is the smallest group of paths grouped together to form all possible combinations of paths across the method.
Path coverage criteria call for having adequate number of test cases for every feasible path, basis paths to ensure execution of every path at least once in the program segment.
If there are say N number of decisions in a method, then it could have 2^N number of paths. However in case of a method having loop, the number of paths can become infinite. Due to extremely large number of paths in the application, path coverage also tend to become difficult. To reduce the number of paths for testing, we can take the help of the metric known as Cyclomatic Complexity. The question as to how much path coverage is needed is answered depending upon the complexity or the risk factor involved in the application under test.
Basis path coverage is similar to branch coverage in a way that it ensures testing / execution of every decision outcome. Still there is a point of difference compared to branch coverage in a way that every decision outcome is tested independent of each other. It involves flipping of the decision executed just before it, while leaving remaining executed branches intact. Since basis path coverage takes care of all statements as well as branches across a method, this is an effective substitute of branch coverage as well as statement coverage. This is the reason of basis path coverage being viewed as much more robust as compared to the branch coverage.
How to Create Data for Testing:
In simple examples it may be is easy to achieve full basis path coverage, whereas in real world scenarios full testing of basis paths becomes extremely challenging, may be even impossible. One of the reasons of this is, the necessity of having test data, which should be able to execute a particular path by testing the interaction between various decisions across a method. It is not a simple process to introduce some data which could further lead to execution of a particular path.
However following best coding practices can be helpful for simplifying the process of testing.
1) Keep a simple code.
2) Try not to use methods having Cyclomatic complexity more than ten.
3) Do not have more basis paths in number.
4) Have less number of decisions for every path.
5) Do not have duplicating decisions.
6) Try not to have data dependency
Conclusion:
Statement coverage as well as branch coverage criteria though being simple for execution but have a drawback that some of the major defects tend to remain undetected, due to which project managers, developers and testers are liable to draw erratic conclusions of perfection, while the fact might be something else.
Whereas basis path coverage is a more rugged approach which is able to identify such defects which otherwise could have gone unnoticed.
Your Homeowners Insurance May Not Cover Woodpecker Damage
Meet Amy, City Girl that became a small town resident upon her marriage to George. The stark difference between living in the very center of urbanized civilization and township dwelling was somewhat of an adjustment for Amy. Sure she loved the sights and sounds of nature exposed: the lake, the trees, grass, flowers and the vibrant color of winged birds. Nonetheless, how she missed the hustle and bustle and – yes – even the noise of what she had always recognized as the center of commercial shopping, auto and bus traffic – honking included – and life as she had been bred to appreciate!
Though noise has always been the core of her existence, the incessant pecking on the side of her roof in small town America where she currently had set up residence did absolutely no good for her nerves. Five o’clock in the morning, you see was far too early for a woman of the world such as she to be rudely awoken from her slumbering state. And the fact that the pecking was coming from a fine feathered ‘friend’ known most commonly as the woodpecker did little to placate her uneasiness.
Then came the crunch that really threw Amy off. It appeared as the bothersome woodpecker had begun to incur damage on her lovely home! But nothing could appease Amy when she discovered that her standard homeowners insurance policy did not even cover the damages and losses she now suffered!
“You see, Ma’am,” explained the nice insurance agent, “insurance companies simply do not cover general home liability that has been wrought through negligence. In fact, they view woodpecker damage as something that could have been avoided through proper home maintenance.”
If only Amy had known! She most certainly would have confronted the little peril with a vengeance. Now it appeared that it was too late and she and her husband would have to bear the losses through out of the pocket expenditures.
They say life is a great teacher. Amy knows better than most.
“Learn from me,” says Amy, former city dweller. “Don’t let pests get the better of you or your home risks will!”
How does one tackle a woodpecker problem? There are a number of hands-on methods:
• Go out and purchase a tool that’s on the market in regard to woodpecker deterrence.
• Surround outside home spots that connect to the roof with wired fencing.
• Attach colorful tape below roof and around the roof’s gutters.
• Seal attic holes and house siding with caulk or other materials.
• Hire a pest eliminating firm to take care of the problem.
• Explore your own creative to tackle the nasty wood-pecking problem.
Ask Amy. She’ll tell you forearmed is indeed forewarned: speak to an independent insurance agent about your homeowners insurance policy to make sure it is tailored to your needs.
