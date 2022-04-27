News
Tigers help Twins extend winning streak to five
Max Kepler doubled, homered and drove in three runs on Tuesday at Target Field but it was a Miguel Sano liner off the glove of Robbie Grossman and an error by catcher Eric Haase that extended the Twins’ winning streak to five with a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
Trailing 4-3 in the ninth against Tigers closer Gregory Soto, the Twins put the first two batters on base on walks by Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela. Soto got Kepler looking before Sano, who was batting .078 when he walked to the plate, drove a pitch deep into right field that glanced off Grossman’s glove.
It appeared Larnach was about to score the tying run when he was held at third. Sano, however, was on his way to second and Urshela to third. With an easy out in front of him, Haase then overthrew third baseman Jeimer Candelario. Shortstop Javier Baez chased the ball into left field but not before Larnach and Urshela could score the tying and winning runs.
Baez drove in all four Tigers runs, giving Detroit the lead in the eighth inning with a three-run, one-out home run into the bullpen in left-center field off reliever Emilio Pagan.
Twins starter Chris Paddack gave up a run on five hits and a walk in 5.2 innings and was in line for his first victory in Minnesota since he and Pagan were acquired in the trade that sent closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker to San Diego on April 7. He struck out six and didn’t allow more than one baserunner until the sixth inning.
But Caleb Thielbar, who had gotten the third out in the seventh to preserve the Twins’ 3-1 lead, started the eighth inning and allowed the first two batters to reach on a single to Hill and walk to Robbie Grossman.
Thielbar got Austin Matthews out on a fly to center and was replaced by right-hander Pagan. Baez lined a 1-0 offering from Pagan just over the bullpen fence in left-center for a 4-3 lead.
Griffin Jax (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the victory. Soto took the loss.
Paddack and Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez each had quality starts. Rodriguez allowed only four hits and walked two over six innings but took the loss. Two of those hits were Kepler’s RBI double in the second inning, and the right-fielder’s two-run home run in the fourth. He left with a 3-1 deficit.
Paddack cruised through five innings, allowing only four baserunners and three hits. Tigers shortstop Austin Meadows hit a leadoff double in the fourth but never got past third base as Paddack sandwiched a Miguel Cabrera strikeout between groundouts to short by Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson.
The Tigers broke through in the sixth when No. 9 hitter Derek Hill reached on a bunt down the third-base line and Robbie Grossman singled to left against a shift. Paddack got Meadows to hit into a 4-6-3 double play, but Baez followed with a double off the wall in right to score Hill and make it 3-1.
Right-hander Tyler Duffey relieved Paddack and got Cabrera to ground out to third for the third out. Duffey got two outs in the seventh before Jonathan Schoop reached on a bloop single to right and was replaced by left-hander Caleb Thielbar.
That brought pinch-hitter Eric Hasse to the plate for Tucker Barnhart. He worked a 3-1 count before missing a high fastball and then popping out the right.
Michael Pineda (1-0, 0.00 earned-run average), who spent the previous three seasons with the Twins, will start for the Twins on Wednesday against Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69).
Mets beat Cardinals to win sixth straight series to begin the season for first time in franchise history
ST. LOUIS – Six straight series victories to start the year? That’ll play.
Backed by Chris Bassitt’s six shutout innings on Tuesday, the Mets beat the Cardinals for a second straight night, this time 3-0, ensuring a series win for the Amazin’s before their finale at Busch Stadium on Wednesday. It is the first time in franchise history the Mets have won their first six series of the season.
Good pitching will go a long way, and the Mets are reveling in that reward following 13 combined scoreless innings from their starters in the first two games of the Cardinals series. After Max Scherzer hurled seven shutout innings in the team’s win on Monday, Bassitt followed with six scoreless innings against Cardinals hitters.
Bassitt gave up just two hits and recorded six strikeouts, walking three, on 94 pitches. The right-hander allowed at least one Cardinals batter to reach base in five of his six innings, but he was able to strand those runners every time. Fortunately for Bassitt, he threw a first-pitch strike to 12 of his final 14 batters to get ahead in the count and have the advantage.
James McCann enjoyed a 3-for-4 night at the plate – hitting to all fields – as the Mets catcher seems to be breaking out a bit offensively. His first hit of the game, an 388-foot RBI double to the warning track in center field, put the Mets on the board. His second hit was a single to right, and his third was another single but this time to left. McCann also cranked his first home run of the season at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks this past Friday.
Things got heated in the late innings after Pete Alonso was hit by a Kodi Whitley pitch on his helmet in the eighth. Whitley’s 83-mph changeup drilled Alonso directly on the C-flap of his helmet, the second time this season the Mets first baseman has been plunked head-high. Alonso fell to the ground, but immediately popped back up and, clearly fired up, the slugger appeared to exchange some words with Whitley before jogging to first base.
Mets manager Buck Showalter was the first man out of the dugout, but he walked with a purpose straight to first base to check on Alonso, who seemed OK and remained in the game. Mets players came off the bench and spilled onto the field, but they stayed on the grass behind the third-base line while the Cardinals remained in their dugout. Umpires issued a warning to both teams, and cooler heads prevailed as the situation simmered down.
Alonso was one of three Met hitters plunked on Tuesday. Dominic Smith and Starling Marte were also hit by pitches, with Marte’s coming in the ninth inning after warnings were already issued. But umpires decided there was no intent, so no one was thrown out.
Still, tensions were clearly high in the Mets dugout, as Scherzer was seen jawing at the Cardinals from his spot on the top step of the railing. Marte’s hit-by-pitch was the 18th time the Mets were drilled this season, which leads the major leagues. Alonso and Marte are tied for the major-league lead with four hit-by-pitches each this season.
()
Jammu & Kashmir Railway Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Various Posts, Salary Upto 35,000 | Check Eligibility And Other Details
Jammu & Kashmir Railway Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Various Posts, Salary Upto 35,000 | Check Eligibility And Other Details
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL invites applications for the following fixed term contract posts on fixed remuneration basis for USBRL Project to be operated in the Jammu and Kashmir (U.T) to apply for Senior and Junior Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on May 10 to 14, 2022.
The registration time is 9.30 am to 1.30 pm only on the date of walk in interview. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details of Railway Recruitment 2022 in J&K:
Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): 7 Posts
Salary: Rs.35,000/-
Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): 7 Posts
Salary: Rs.30,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Railway Recruitment 2022 in J&K:
1. Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.
2. Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.
Age Limit: The candidates should be maximum 30 years as on May 1, 2022 for the post of Sr. Technical Assistant, 25 years for the post of Jr. Technical Assistant as on May 1, 2022.
How to Apply for Railway Recruitment 2022 in J&K:
Candidate fulfilling the above criteria may report for walk-in interview along with one copy of application, prepared in the prescribed format as given in below mentioned official Notification, along with original and 1 set of attested copies of all required certificates (age proof, qualification, Caste certificate, experience etc.)
Interview Details:
The details of Date, time and place of walk-in interview is as follows:
1. Sr. Technical Assistant
Reporting date for Category OBC ST SC: 10/05/2022
Reporting date for Category GEN: 11/05/2022
Registration Time: 09.30 hrs to 13:30 hrs only on the date of walk-in interview
2. Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil)
Reporting date for Category OBC ST SC: 12/05/2022
Reporting date for Category GEN: 13/05/2022 to 14 /05/2022
Registration Time: 09.30 hrs to 13:30hrs only on the date of walk-in interview
Interview Venue: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011
The candidates shall arrive on time at the venue and get registered with the nominated KRCL official for the walk-in-interview as indicated.
Jammu & Kashmir Railway Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Various Posts, Salary Upto 35,000 | Check Eligibility And Other Details
Thieves enter home, steal car in west St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homeowner in west St. Louis County alleged criminals went through an open garage door and stole her car early Tuesday morning.
Right before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Queenie Township resident caught what he believed to be thieves speeding off in his neighbor’s car.
The woman wasn’t home to go on camera but said on the popular app, Next Door, that her car was stolen from their garage before 5:00 a.m. off Dietrich and Carman roads.
She said the thieves went inside her house, took the keys off a key holder, and drove off with her car. The woman said she reported the incident to the police.
Ironically, a neighbor accidentally left her garage door open and warned her of the dangers.
“A couple of weeks ago, my husband went out and forgot to close the door, and she texted my cellphone and said, ‘This is very unusual for you. So, I thought I would let you know you left your garage door open,'” said neighbor Yvonne Cartier. “It makes me sad for her because I know they’re probably very afraid now.”
Now, she’s the one looking out for her.
“It does not stop,” said Ballwin Police Department spokesperson Mark Reckert. “I mean if they’re going to see someone they want whatever they can to try and get into.”
Ballwin police are not handling this case, but the theft happened less than ten minutes away from their station. Their spokesperson said more residents are heeding their warning to lock up.
“Your garage door is valuable because it does have access into your other vehicles in your garage, but it does have access to your home. So, you have to make sure to take your valuables out of your car, lock it and make sure your garage is locked up too,” said Reckert.
A few months ago, the St. Louis County Council approved new ordinance violations for “vehicle prowling” and “vehicle tampering.”
Each is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time of up to a year.
Saints’ Petricka right at home in St. Paul
E-Shram Card Holders : Apart From The 500 Rupees The Government Is Giving To The E-Shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits, Know The Details
Digital Marketing Trend to Become More Humane
Police examining suspected pipe bomb in Okawville, Illinois
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
