Tigers help Twins extend winning streak to five

Max Kepler doubled, homered and drove in three runs on Tuesday at Target Field but it was a Miguel Sano liner off the glove of Robbie Grossman and an error by catcher Eric Haase that extended the Twins’ winning streak to five with a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth against Tigers closer Gregory Soto, the Twins put the first two batters on base on walks by Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela. Soto got Kepler looking before Sano, who was batting .078 when he walked to the plate, drove a pitch deep into right field that glanced off Grossman’s glove.

It appeared Larnach was about to score the tying run when he was held at third. Sano, however, was on his way to second and Urshela to third. With an easy out in front of him, Haase then overthrew third baseman Jeimer Candelario. Shortstop Javier Baez chased the ball into left field but not before Larnach and Urshela could score the tying and winning runs.

Baez drove in all four Tigers runs, giving Detroit the lead in the eighth inning with a three-run, one-out home run into the bullpen in left-center field off reliever Emilio Pagan.

Twins starter Chris Paddack gave up a run on five hits and a walk in 5.2 innings and was in line for his first victory in Minnesota since he and Pagan were acquired in the trade that sent closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker to San Diego on April 7. He struck out six and didn’t allow more than one baserunner until the sixth inning.

But Caleb Thielbar, who had gotten the third out in the seventh to preserve the Twins’ 3-1 lead, started the eighth inning and allowed the first two batters to reach on a single to Hill and walk to Robbie Grossman.

Thielbar got Austin Matthews out on a fly to center and was replaced by right-hander Pagan. Baez lined a 1-0 offering from Pagan just over the bullpen fence in left-center for a 4-3 lead.

Griffin Jax (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the victory. Soto took the loss.

Paddack and Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez each had quality starts. Rodriguez allowed only four hits and walked two over six innings but took the loss. Two of those hits were Kepler’s RBI double in the second inning, and the right-fielder’s two-run home run in the fourth. He left with a 3-1 deficit.

Paddack cruised through five innings, allowing only four baserunners and three hits. Tigers shortstop Austin Meadows hit a leadoff double in the fourth but never got past third base as Paddack sandwiched a Miguel Cabrera strikeout between groundouts to short by Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson.

The Tigers broke through in the sixth when No. 9 hitter Derek Hill reached on a bunt down the third-base line and Robbie Grossman singled to left against a shift. Paddack got Meadows to hit into a 4-6-3 double play, but Baez followed with a double off the wall in right to score Hill and make it 3-1.

Right-hander Tyler Duffey relieved Paddack and got Cabrera to ground out to third for the third out. Duffey got two outs in the seventh before Jonathan Schoop reached on a bloop single to right and was replaced by left-hander Caleb Thielbar.

That brought pinch-hitter Eric Hasse to the plate for Tucker Barnhart. He worked a 3-1 count before missing a high fastball and then popping out the right.

Michael Pineda (1-0, 0.00 earned-run average), who spent the previous three seasons with the Twins, will start for the Twins on Wednesday against Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69).