Timberwolves have no direction in the clutch — which is why they are anything but
It’s quite something to watch a professional basketball team that dominates play for the first 40 minutes of a game continually seize up when it matters most. That’s the nightmare the Timberwolves are living in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.
It’s not a stretch to say Minnesota has outplayed Memphis for most of four of the first five games in this best-of-7 series. Yet the Wolves trail the Grizzlies 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday at Target Center.
That’s because Minnesota can’t close out games. It was true in Game 3 last week in Minneapolis, when Minnesota squandered a 25-point lead with 15 minutes to play. It was true again in Game 5 on Tuesday in Memphis, when the Wolves led by 13 with 9 minutes, 30 seconds to play, only to fall in the closing seconds.
No lead is safe when it’s the Timberwolves who are sitting on it. Because that’s what they do — sit on it. Particularly in the final quarter. Minnesota freezes and waits for the clock to strike triple zeros, and hopes it is still in front when that happens. That doesn’t work against Memphis, a relentless foe that will make you pay if you have even a moment of lapse.
But it should surprise no one that the Wolves are struggling in the game’s most critical situations. It’s what they did for much of the regular season.
Minnesota touted one of the NBA’s best offenses during the regular season. The Wolves averaged the most points per game (115.9) and tied for the sixth-most points per 100 possessions (113.8).
That same offense repeatedly stalled in clutch time — when the game was within five points with five minutes or fewer to play. In those instances, the Timberwolves averaged just 106.5 points per 100 possessions, 19th best in the league. The percentage of assisted baskets dropped from 61.7 percent for the season to 42 percent in the clutch — 28th among 30 teams.
The Wolves held the fastest pace in the NBA this season at 101.47 possessions per game. But in the clutch, that number dipped to 98.41.
Given all that, it’s no surprise a Timberwolves team that outscored its opponents by 2.7 points per 100 possessions in the regular season finished with a negative net rating in clutch time this season. They just weren’t very good in the clutch. They still aren’t.
They stop moving the ball. They start settling. Whoever is the first of the “Big 3” — whether that be Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards or D’Angelo Russell — that gets the ball usually holds it, sizes up their opponent and attacks against a set defense. That’s a hard way to make a living.
“I mean, you see it, we always do that at the end of the game. That’s just .. that’s us,” Edwards said. “It’s a lotta I want the ball, DLo want the ball, KAT want the ball. Know what I’m saying? Once we figure it out, we’re gonna be alright.”
But that it’s still such a work in progress after a full season together is alarming. There doesn’t appear to have been much growth in that area. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s offense is based off rhythm, movement and flow. None of that exists at the end of games.
Minnesota was able to generate some better actions working the ball through Towns at the elbow late Tuesday. But Memphis seemed to solve that set within a couple possessions. So it was back to the Timberwolves’ beloved “hero ball” from there.
Finch bemoaned the late-game static for much of the season. He saw it again late in Minnesota’s Game 4 victory, in which the Wolves survived because Memphis missed a few good looks late.
“We went away from a lot of the things we talked about. We played too much hero ball. We know that’s gotten us in trouble. And we know that’s gotten us in trouble particularly against this team,” Finch said before Game 5. “We’ve got to be better at it. We’ve built leads, we gotta protect them not just with defense and rebounding, but with shot selection offensively.”
That certainly didn’t happen Tuesday night in Memphis. Minnesota went 8 for 24 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter. Towns and Edwards were each 2 for 6, while Russell was 1 for 4. Russell is 2 for 12 from the floor in the final quarter over the past three games combined, including a potential go-ahead shot with fewer than 15 seconds to play Tuesday in which Russell missed the rim entirely.
Nothing Minnesota ever gets in those situations is easy. It always feels forced. While the Wolves were chucking up contested jumpers late Tuesday, Ja Morant was attacking the rim ad nauseum. That’s what helped the point guard score 16 points over the final six minutes in Game 5. His last bucket came on an aggressive drive to win the game with one second to play.
Such rim attacks are myths in Minnesota’s late-game offense. As is flow, ball movement and, frankly, success.
Margot Robbie transforms into Barbie, rides in pink convertible for film
Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club x Havenly’s New Home Decor Collection Is a Book Lover’s Dream
It just got so much easier for book lovers to create their dream reading nook, thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s latest collaboration with interior design platform Havenly. The actress and producer’s media company, Hello Sunshine, announced a multiyear partnership with the online design brand last year, and now Reese’s Book Club x Havenly is launching their first collection, with all the cozy and chic furniture and charming accoutrements to create a reader-ready space in your home.
The inaugural Reese’s Book Club x Havenly collection is comprised of over 100 decor items, including chairs, pillows, throws, rugs and, of course, bookshelves. There’s even wallpaper, as well as ottomans, rugs and lamps—essentially anything you could possibly think of that would make your personal at-home reading space as cozy and comfortable as possible.
It’s an extension of the first Reese’s Book Club x Havenly activation last year, when they launched Reading Rooms, a new design category celebrating book lovers by creating spaces for them to enjoy books, while advocating for a “new category of self-care” that’s focused on literacy.
The partnership is aimed towards helping readers and book lovers create comfortable, relaxing spaces that celebrate the joy of reading, and the new collection is all about giving readers everything they need to create and furnish that space, whether you have a full room to work with, a petite reading nook or just a lone chair space.
“Books have always held a special place in my heart and my home. Which is why I’m so thrilled we’ve teamed up with Havenly—to make space for even more book joy (and throw pillows),” Witherspoon, who first launched Reese’s Book Club as an online reading community in 2017, shared in a statement.
The collection ranges in price from $50 to $1,120, and is now live on Havenly. Below, shop a few of our favorite pieces from the new launch.
Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined Yankees’ sign- and pitch sequence-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016
After years of speculation and failed legal arguments, the “Yankees letter” became public before Tuesday’s games began. It confirms that the Bombers’ players used the video replay room to steal signs and decode pitch sequences in 2015 and 2016 and tried to use runners on second base to relay them to the hitters.
While it will not matter to fans of teams like the Astros and Red Sox, who have been punished for sign-stealing scandals, there is a difference. The Astros and Red Sox were punished for sign stealing after September 2017, when commissioner Rob Manfred defined the rules for using the video replay room, which had just been started three years before. The allegations against the Yankees are from before that declaration from Manfred.
It’s a small but significant contextual point that is lost in the fact the Yankees have publicly played the victim of the Astros’ scandal that came during their 2017 World Series title run. That is partly why the Yankees were afraid this would cause embarrassment and irreparable harm to their reputation.
The reaction around the league, at least, was pretty underwhelming before Tuesday’s games.
One rival coach laughed and asked why the Yankees fought so hard to keep the letter sealed.
“There’s nothing very exciting in there,” the coach said. “It’s nothing that hadn’t been out there before. I just don’t understand why they fought it so hard.”
An American League executive said he wasn’t surprised by what was revealed in the letter, but instead by the fact that was all that was in it.
“Honestly, I guess I expected it to be more shocking,” the executive said. “This was all stuff we’d seen or heard before. “
The letter, dated Sept. 14, 2017, was the result of counter-allegations from the Red Sox, who the Yankees had asked the league to investigate for using an Apple Watch to relay signs, back in August of 2017. The Yankees were fined $100,000 for using the dugout phone to relay signs on some road trips where the video replay room was not near the dugout. The vague illegal use of the dugout phone was reported at the time.
“This is the initial findings, not even the final results of an investigation which was done before the rules were defined,” one team source said when the letter initially came to light. “There are no allegations that there was sign stealing after the Manfred memo.”
Before this investigation into the Red Sox’s use of the Apple Watch in August 2017, MLB and Manfred had not established clear rules on using the video replay rooms in the age-old art of sign and pitch sequence stealing. In fact, it was this investigation and its September 2017 letter that set the precedent for the investigation into the 2017-2018 Astros and 2018 Red Sox sign stealing scandals.
The Yankees, however, were quick to talk about how they felt cheated by the 2017 Astros, who they lost to in the American League Championship Series. Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez all spoke openly about how upset they were when the findings came to light in 2020. Even this spring, Cashman added to that by saying the Yankees’ World Series drought should come with an asterisk.
The Yankees’ argument against letting the letter be released was that the context of allegations would be lost and they would be indicted in the court of public opinion under rules that did not exist at the time the letter was written. Legally, the Yankees argued that they were not a party to this lawsuit. They believe it was included by MLB lawyers errantly. It became public as part of the evidence that was released after the dismissal of a lawsuit by a DraftKings user against MLB and the Astros.
