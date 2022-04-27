DeFiChain users will be able to create and exchange the new dTokens.

Uniswap’s development activities have steadily increased since mid-January.

Let us look at the top 3 DeFi projects by developer activity as per CryptoDep.

Uniswap (UNI)

No matter how much Uniswap brags about its protocol’s market share grabbing over half of Polygon in only three months, the UNI coin is still down significantly. However, one bright indicator is that Uniswap’s development activities have steadily increased since mid-January. In addition, April has seen the project reach new all-time highs in development.

According to CMC, the Uniswap price today is $8.30 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $140,524,101 USD. Uniswap has been down 4.44% in the last 24 hours.

DeFiChain (DFI)

dTokens, a new class of DeFiChain (DFI) assets, were introduced to the ecosystem after a Ticker Vote by members of the DeFiChain community. DFI is a proof-of-stake blockchain established as a hard fork of the Bitcoin network to allow sophisticated DeFi (decentralized finance) applications. DeFiChain users will be able to create and exchange the new dTokens, according to the team’s announcement.

According to CMC, the DeFiChain price today is $4.15 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $23,872,789 USD. DeFiChain has been down 2.27% in the last 24 hours.

Osmosis (OSMO)

As an AMM protocol for the Cosmos ecosystem, Osmosis is a proof-of-stake blockchain. Pools of digital assets governed by a smart contract facilitate decentralized trade in AMMs, which are generally pools of digital assets. The order book system is being replaced by a system of liquidity pools and smart contracts, allowing liquidity providers to lock their assets into a pool and receive fees when they are traded.

According to CMC, the Osmosis price today is $4.66 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $39,848,586 USD. Osmosis has been down 4.18% in the last 24 hours.