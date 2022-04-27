News
Top prospects Adley Rutschman, DL Hall take next steps toward Orioles with High-A Aberdeen
Before stopping in a huddle of media members at Leidos Field, Adley Rutschman had to answer an important question from Aberdeen IronBirds general manager Jack Graham: What did he want his walk-up song to be?
Rutschman, the Orioles’ top prospect, took his time, answering other questions from reporters before turning his attention to that one and settling on Kanye West’s “Gorgeous.” It might not play long at Ripken Stadium, with Rutschman, 24, beginning a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with the Orioles’ High-A affiliate as he works his way back from a right tricep strain suffered on the cusp of major league spring training.
Rutschman caught Tuesday and batted second amid a collection of other top Orioles prospects, with Connor Norby ahead of him and César Prieto, Coby Mayo and Colton Cowser behind him. He hit a hard lineout to left in his first at-bat then pulled a double into right from the left side before working a six-pitch walk as a right-handed hitter in his final plate appearance, catching the first five innings. Mayo, Baltimore’s fourth-round pick in 2020, and Billy Cook, 2021′s 10th-round selection, added home runs.
The contest marked Rutschman’s first in High-A, having skipped the level amid the canceled 2020 minor league, but a return to Aberdeen. Weeks after the Orioles drafted him in 2019, he joined what was then the Orioles’ short-season club for his first taste of affiliated ball. He quickly found familiarity in the area, particularly remembering the places he’d eaten.
“I think from just like a mental, physical standpoint, there’s been a lot of strides,” Rutschman said. “You always kind of think about what kind of headspace you were in at that time, and I remember coming here and being interviewed in this dugout and just kind of wide-eyed and not really knowing what was going on, just trying to fit in and make sure I was not stepping on any toes and just make sure I’m doing everything right. But I think now definitely a little bit more confidence in what we’re doing and kind of how I want to approach my everyday play.”
He admitted patience, though, remains a work in progress, at least when it comes to baseball. As Rutschman rehabbed his injury, he watched Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., drafted one pick after him in 2019, and Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson, selected first overall a year later, make their debuts. If not for his injury, Rutschman might have already done the same as those players, who he knows from playing with and against them. He’ll likely return to Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit .312/.405/.490 in 43 games last year, before the Orioles call him up.
“You’re excited for them more than anything,” Rutschman said. “I think it kind of is just even more motivation to continue to push forward.”
Also joining Aberdeen from extended spring training is left-hander DL Hall, Baltimore’s No. 3 prospect who is continuing his progression from a stress reaction in his pitching elbow. Rutschman said he, Hall and No. 2 prospect Grayson Rodriguez — a right-hander ranked as baseball’s top pitching prospect who has starred with Norfolk — often talk about a future where they all share the clubhouse at Camden Yards.
“I think it’s hard not to,” Rutschman said. “It’s one of the things you try not to really get too excited or think about the future too much because I think we all try and stay present as much as we can. You want to enjoy the time you have right now, especially since you’re in the minor leagues for two, three, however many years you are, and if you’re just constantly looking at the big leagues and, ‘Oh, I want to be here,’ then I think you kind of take for granted the time you have right now, especially to make the relationships with the guys on the team. I think that’s the biggest thing, but definitely there is that aspect of we look forward to be able to contribute to a team, try and win, and win together.”
Hall echoed that feeling.
“It’s definitely a thought that goes through our heads, I can’t lie,” Hall said. “It’s very exciting, not just with us, but with all the guys we have coming up and everyone that we have in this farm system, just a lot of talented guys. It’s super exciting to know the future of the Orioles is in good hands, for sure.”
In describing himself as “a few weeks away from being truly let loose,” Hall isn’t certain of the concrete plans for him in Aberdeen, saying he’ll work his way up from there a level at a time until hopefully reaching the majors sometime this season. In the meantime, he said he’s paid for an MiLB TV subscription to keep up with Rodriguez and the Tides.
“Told him he needs to start striking more people out,” Hall said with a chuckle.
Like Rutschman, Hall said it’s hard to be patient, especially as he approaches five years since he was drafted 21st overall in 2017. He called joining the Orioles this year his “ultimate goal,” but he understands the organization’s caution with him.
“It’s kind of a thing in baseball that you kind of grow used to just because you see it happen with so many prospects and things like that,” Hall said. “They never rush you too much. It’s been a long journey, but I’m looking forward to this year and actually being able to progress.”
()
News
BREAKING: New York State Assembly Passes Bitcoin Mining Moratorium
On Tuesday evening, the New York State Assembly passed a two-year moratorium on Bitcoin mining, pending environmental impact measurement.
The news broke on Twitter:
— Liz Moran (@LizAGMoran) April”,”full_text”:”And the bill is PASSED in the Assembly! @annakelles @kevinparkernyc A7389C/S6486D, which places a 2 year moratorium on fossil fuel permits for proof-of-work cryptomining! nn@NYSenateDems @AndreaSCousins next!!”,”username”:”LizAGMoran”,”name”:”Liz Moran”,”date”:”Tue Apr 26 23:59:52 +0000 2022″,”photos”:[],”quoted_tweet”:{},”retweet_count”:3,”like_count”:8,”expanded_url”:{},”video_url”:null}”>
And the bill is PASSED in the Assembly! @annakelles @kevinparkernyc A7389C/S6486D, which places a 2 year moratorium on fossil fuel permits for proof-of-work cryptomining! @NYSenateDems @AndreaSCousins next!!
The bill will now go to the State Senate, which is controlled by Democrats. If it becomes law, it will almost certainly be the most comprehensive legislation of its kind in the world. Here is an extensive background piece that James Ledbetter’s FIN published on March 27:
The Green War on Bitcoin Mining Gains Ground
FIN has written repeatedly (as recently as last week) about proposals around the globe to curb or close cryptocurrency mining on environmental grounds. The massive amount of electricity needed to mine Bitcoin and other “proof-of work”-based cryptocurrency is, the argument goes, at odds with the stated goals of many nations and jurisdictions to reduce their carbon footprint. Yet aside from the extremely local level, very little has been accomplished on this front (outside of China, and even there the environmental rationale is speculative); earlier this month a European Parliament committee declined to issue a mining moratorium that was up for vote as part of a broader digital assets framework.
This week, a potential regulatory breakthrough occurred: the environmental conservation committee of the New York State Assembly approved a version of a bill that had died last year; the bill would impose a two-year moratorium on the mining of proof-of-work cryptocurrency, notably Bitcoin, which is almost certainly the most mined crypto in New York State. There is a comparable bill in the state Senate and if both pass, it hardly seems crazy that Governor Kathy Hochul—who was appointed when Andrew Cuomo stepped down last year, and this year faces “re-election” for the first time—might sign it into law. In a January Politico story, Hochul’s office said she was “actively reviewing proposals regarding the role of cryptocurrency mining in New York’s energy landscape,” but stopped short of endorsing any particular bill.
If this policy becomes law, it could be a big deal even for non-New Yorkers. True, the bill would not shut down all New York proof-of-work crypto mining overnight; rather, it would ban the renewal of any existing permits and the approval of any new permits. Moreover, the bill pertains only to permits for “an electric generating facility that utilizes a carbon-based fuel”; presumably, at least some New York crypto mining uses purely renewable energy and would be exempt.
Nonetheless, New York’s slice of the Bitcoin mining pie is very large. According to figures released last year by the crypto mining pool Foundry USA, 19.9% of the US Bitcoin hashrate—the collective computing power of miners—is located in New York, making it the largest Bitcoin mining state, with Kentucky, Georgia and Texas not far behind.
Unsurprisingly for those who follow this issue, the publicly traded company Greenidge Generation is at the center of New York’s debate over crypto mining. Greenidge operates a 107-megawatt natural gas plant in the Finger Lake region that powers its Bitcoin mining. The company argues that it creates high-paying jobs upstate and generates power for the local grid; it has the support of the local electrical workers’ union, but has drawn fire from many environmental groups, including Seneca Lake Guardian and Sierra Club. In December, Senator Elizabeth Warren sent Greenidge a blistering letter, expressing concerns about Bitcoin mining’s impact on the environment and electricity costs. (FIN emailed Greenridge for an interview but received no response.)
New York State has been steadily building the arsenal it can potentially use to stop or slow down companies like Greenidge. Indeed, a white paper published this week by Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law concluded that Governor Hochul and the state’s Department for Environmental Conservation (DEC) already have the legal authority to halt any new permits for crypto mining facilities. In 2020, the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act took effect, requiring that statewide greenhouse gas emissions be reduced by 85% by 2050.
At least some of Greenidge’s crucial state permits were granted in 2016 and thus faced renewal in 2021. However, they make no mention of Bitcoin mining, and with the climate law having kicked in, it’s not clear that Greenidge is complying. Indeed, last May the state DEC wrote to Greenidge declaring its renewal application “incomplete” and asked for more information about greenhouse gas emissions by September. The DEC is still reviewing Greenidge’s renewal application.
As FIN noted back in December, Greenidge, for all the attention it garners, is fairly modest in size. In all of 2021, Greenidge mined 1866 Bitcoin, and brought in $88 million in revenue from crypto mining. The company lost money for the year, primarily because of a goodwill impairment in another part of its business, the recently acquired Support.com. It would appear that Greenidge’s crypto mining business is profitable, but not crazily so, even as Bitcoin prices soared at the end of 2021.
Coincidentally, Coindesk this week published a revealing postmortem on the town of Plattsburgh, New York, which in 2018 became the first municipality in the US to ban crypto mining 18 months. These issues are going to pop up globally as Bitcoin mining expands. This week, The Block reported that Bitfinex/Tether, which produce the world’s largest stablecoin, are going into the Bitcoin mining business, focusing on Latin American and Europe. ExxonMobil has a pilot program in North Dakota that uses excess gas that would otherwise be burned off of oil wells to mine cryptocurrency. According to one report, the oil giant is considering expanding this program to Alaska, Nigeria, Argentina, Guyana and Germany. Many of these places will be looking at what New York State does as they try to balance the presumed economic benefits of crypto mining with the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
News
Trevor May on being ‘peak frustrated’ after a rocky start to the season
ST. LOUIS – Right now, the only pitch Trevor May feels confident about is his changeup.
The Mets right-hander has allowed at least one run in four of his six relief appearances to start the season. The 10 hits he’s coughed up, including two home runs, has led to an 8.53 ERA over 6.1 innings. To top it off, there isn’t one specific problem May can point to as the reason behind his disappointing results. Instead, May said, it’s a little bit of everything – his delivery, his hand position, the zip on his fastball, you name it.
“I’m peak frustrated at the moment,” May said on Tuesday at Chase Field.
On Monday, May allowed the Cardinals to take a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning after giving up three singles and allowing a walk. His slider wasn’t sharp and his fastball wasn’t moving like he wanted it to. Against a tough St. Louis lineup that features Yadier Molia, Harrison Bader, Paul Goldschmidt, and Tyler O’Neill, those types of missteps can turn into disasters quickly. May fell behind in the count against Molina, which resulted in a base hit. He fell behind again to Bader, leading to another single. O’Neill got a piece of what May called his “worst pitch,” an 87 mph changeup that hung in the middle of the zone.
Fortunately for May, the Mets offense overcame his stumble in a thrilling ninth-inning comeback to beat the Cardinals. But, two-thirds of his arsenal still hasn’t felt right to May, and that’s a point of major frustration for the team’s high-leverage reliever and set-up man.
“I can’t be behind everybody, especially with a lineup like this,” May said. “This is probably a lineup that rivals ours in terms of just grinding out at-bats and making you throw tons of pitches. I was never going to go out there and just dominate them, you gotta make the pitches when you gotta make them.
“Can’t afford a lot of mistakes and I’m making more mistakes than I would like to, but I’m also getting beat a little bit more than I usually am — all together at the exact same time.”
Mets manager Buck Showalter said May is struggling with his command, which has led to the 32-year-old reliever trying a little too hard to overcome his struggles. May spent ample time poring over heat maps with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner at his locker on Tuesday, and that was in addition to the amount of time he spent watching video of his outing against the Cardinals.
May believes the shorter spring training – which was just over three weeks due to the owners’ lockout, versus the usual six-week ramp-up for pitchers and catchers – is at least part of the reason his velocity is slightly lower than where his fastball usually sits in April. Showalter echoed May, citing left-hander Joely Rodriguez’s recent uptick in velocity as a sign that pitchers are beginning to turn the corner following the shorter spring.
“I think sometimes you can want something too much,” Showalter said. “He wants to do the job we know he’s capable of and he knows he can do. It’s just not quite in that flow yet.”
May is grateful the Mets offense picked him up after he stumbled in his last two straight outings, including when he gave up two runs to the Diamondbacks in the series opener in Arizona this past Friday. The identity of the 2022 Amazin’s, a resilient group that entered Tuesday with 13 wins and a 4.5 game lead in the NL East, has featured a next man up mentality, and that has only made May want to work harder to improve his results. He believes his stuff is trending up and, after eight years in the majors, he’s trying to trust that his performance will even out over the course of the long 162-game season.
“I’m not going to be a liability to this team,” May said. “We’re too good for that.”
WELCOME BACK, TOMMY
The Mets signed reliever Tommy Hunter to a minor-league deal on Tuesday. The journeyman reliever rejoins the Mets after pitching four outings, plus a memorable first-career hit, for New York last season. The Mets traded Hunter to the Tampa Bay Rays in July to acquire Rich Hill. The 14-year major-league reliever underwent back surgery this offseason.
Showalter managed Hunter in Baltimore and formed a close relationship with the right-hander. On Tuesday, the Mets manager expressed his delight that Hunter is back on his team because the veteran is accountable and is happy to pitch anywhere, anytime he’s asked to.
“We’re going to give him an opportunity,” Showalter said of Hunter. “He’ll have to take it and run with it. He’s got a lot of competition.”
WHAT IS JAKE UP TO?
For now, the Mets are refraining from giving up that information. Jacob deGrom learned on Monday that the stress reaction on his scapula has healed considerably, and that he can begin “loading and strengthening” his shoulder again, according to a statement from the Mets.
The Mets ace is not cleared to start throwing yet, though, and it remains unclear if the team will wait to give him that go-ahead before he undergoes more tests in three weeks. Showalter and a Mets spokesman declined on Tuesday to offer more information on deGrom’s current “loading and strengthening” schedule.
“I talked to Jake today,” Showalter said. “One, he’s really upbeat and excited about the news that the healing process has taken place. With a guy you’ve had that long, you have a lot of imaging that you compare it to. So he’s chomping at the bit. He’s ready to go. He wants to come be a part of it and we do too. I’m not going to get into the specifics on when he’s going to join us.”
()
News
What’s the latest on Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada and Joe Kelly? GM Rick Hahn updates the Chicago White Sox injuries.
The Chicago White Sox can look to catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitcher Lance Lynn while mapping out Eloy Jiménez’s injury timeline.
The left fielder underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee, the team announced. His estimated recovery time remains six to eight weeks.
Sox general manager Rick Hahn said the procedure was the same one that Grandal had last season and that Lynn underwent earlier this month. Grandal was out July 6 to Aug. 27, and Lynn is projected to miss the first eight weeks this season.
“On the positive side of things, we have some track record and feel pretty confident in that six-to-eight return time frame being the outer bounds, depending on any potential setbacks,” Hahn said.
Jiménez stumbled after crossing first base in the second inning Saturday and exited the game — the latest setback for a team hit hard by injuries.
Hahn provided several injury updates and discussed the team’s tough road trip before Tuesday’s homestand opener against the Kansas City Royals.
He said third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and reliever Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) could begin rehab assignments soon. Neither has appeared in a game this season.
“Moncada continues to progress,” Hahn said. “Those of you who were on the trip saw him on the field (pregame) doing more activities. That will continue over the next few days with the hope that he will be able to start a rehabilitation assignment perhaps this weekend with (Triple-A) Charlotte.
“Joe Kelly has made a couple of outings in Arizona, which have gone well at the extended (spring training) level. He’s going to make at least one more down there and then he, too, could potentially join Charlotte this weekend for a rehabilitation assignment.”
Closer Liam Hendriks has a “back spasm issue,” according to Hahn, and is day to day.
“He walked into the clubhouse and slipped on the slippery surface and tweaked his back,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said, adding that the injury occurred after the ninth and before the 10th inning of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. “It affects everything you do, no matter what position you play.”
Center fielder Luis Robert is expected to return Wednesday. He last played Thursday in Cleveland, leaving in the eighth inning with a groin strain.
“It’s close,” La Russa said. “Just want to make sure we’re cautious on him. His legs are an important part of his game. I’m looking forward to getting him back.”
While the Sox will be without Jiménez for a few weeks, the projection is shorter than the time he missed last year — almost four months — after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon in spring training.
“I’ve caught wind of some lazy analysis that put it on him being injury-prone or something like that,” Hahn said. “Couldn’t be further from the truth in terms of the fact he’s missing significant time this year and last year. That’s the extent of (how) you can call the guy injury-prone.
“The thing (is), he made a bad decision last year trying to make a play (on a home run ball during a Cactus League game). This year, trying to get to a level he barely accessed all year, that’s more a guy trying to do everything he can to help his team to win, even if it’s perhaps not the right decision at the time. That’s not a guy who is injury-prone.”
Andrew Vaughn started in left field Tuesday as the Sox are employing the “next man up” mentality for a second straight year.
“Part of the experience of last year is that this team should know that we faced perhaps even greater injury issues, yet we still were able to win 93 games and win the division,” Hahn said. “We never quite had a week like the one we just experienced (going 0-6 on the road trip), but at the same time, the memory and the resourcefulness (of 2021) should be there for these guys to understand what they’re capable of doing and pull themselves out of this.”
The Sox returned home hoping to pull themselves out of a funk after dropping three in Cleveland and three more in Minnesota.
“We still very much believe in this team’s talent,” Hahn said. “We believe in this team’s upside and are confident over time that talent will prevail and take us to the level that we aspire to be at, that we intended to be at the start of this season.
“There’s no avoiding the frustration and disappointment, but one of the beautiful things about this sport is the length of the season really forces the cream to rise to the top over the course of the six-month season. And there’s still an ample opportunity to prove we’re capable of being that again this season.”
()
Top prospects Adley Rutschman, DL Hall take next steps toward Orioles with High-A Aberdeen
Bitcoin Beneath Key Support Level; What’s Next?
BREAKING: New York State Assembly Passes Bitcoin Mining Moratorium
5 Benefits of Buying Motor Trade Insurance Online
All About Code Coverage – A White Box Testing Technique
Trevor May on being ‘peak frustrated’ after a rocky start to the season
What’s the latest on Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada and Joe Kelly? GM Rick Hahn updates the Chicago White Sox injuries.
Your Homeowners Insurance May Not Cover Woodpecker Damage
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction
Hallelujah! Let us rejoice at the death of Nets, Lakers and NBA ‘super teams’ | Commentary
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm