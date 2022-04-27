News
Trevor May on being ‘peak frustrated’ after a rocky start to the season
ST. LOUIS – Right now, the only pitch Trevor May feels confident about is his changeup.
The Mets right-hander has allowed at least one run in four of his six relief appearances to start the season. The 10 hits he’s coughed up, including two home runs, has led to an 8.53 ERA over 6.1 innings. To top it off, there isn’t one specific problem May can point to as the reason behind his disappointing results. Instead, May said, it’s a little bit of everything – his delivery, his hand position, the zip on his fastball, you name it.
“I’m peak frustrated at the moment,” May said on Tuesday at Chase Field.
On Monday, May allowed the Cardinals to take a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning after giving up three singles and allowing a walk. His slider wasn’t sharp and his fastball wasn’t moving like he wanted it to. Against a tough St. Louis lineup that features Yadier Molia, Harrison Bader, Paul Goldschmidt, and Tyler O’Neill, those types of missteps can turn into disasters quickly. May fell behind in the count against Molina, which resulted in a base hit. He fell behind again to Bader, leading to another single. O’Neill got a piece of what May called his “worst pitch,” an 87 mph changeup that hung in the middle of the zone.
Fortunately for May, the Mets offense overcame his stumble in a thrilling ninth-inning comeback to beat the Cardinals. But, two-thirds of his arsenal still hasn’t felt right to May, and that’s a point of major frustration for the team’s high-leverage reliever and set-up man.
“I can’t be behind everybody, especially with a lineup like this,” May said. “This is probably a lineup that rivals ours in terms of just grinding out at-bats and making you throw tons of pitches. I was never going to go out there and just dominate them, you gotta make the pitches when you gotta make them.
“Can’t afford a lot of mistakes and I’m making more mistakes than I would like to, but I’m also getting beat a little bit more than I usually am — all together at the exact same time.”
Mets manager Buck Showalter said May is struggling with his command, which has led to the 32-year-old reliever trying a little too hard to overcome his struggles. May spent ample time poring over heat maps with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner at his locker on Tuesday, and that was in addition to the amount of time he spent watching video of his outing against the Cardinals.
May believes the shorter spring training – which was just over three weeks due to the owners’ lockout, versus the usual six-week ramp-up for pitchers and catchers – is at least part of the reason his velocity is slightly lower than where his fastball usually sits in April. Showalter echoed May, citing left-hander Joely Rodriguez’s recent uptick in velocity as a sign that pitchers are beginning to turn the corner following the shorter spring.
“I think sometimes you can want something too much,” Showalter said. “He wants to do the job we know he’s capable of and he knows he can do. It’s just not quite in that flow yet.”
May is grateful the Mets offense picked him up after he stumbled in his last two straight outings, including when he gave up two runs to the Diamondbacks in the series opener in Arizona this past Friday. The identity of the 2022 Amazin’s, a resilient group that entered Tuesday with 13 wins and a 4.5 game lead in the NL East, has featured a next man up mentality, and that has only made May want to work harder to improve his results. He believes his stuff is trending up and, after eight years in the majors, he’s trying to trust that his performance will even out over the course of the long 162-game season.
“I’m not going to be a liability to this team,” May said. “We’re too good for that.”
WELCOME BACK, TOMMY
The Mets signed reliever Tommy Hunter to a minor-league deal on Tuesday. The journeyman reliever rejoins the Mets after pitching four outings, plus a memorable first-career hit, for New York last season. The Mets traded Hunter to the Tampa Bay Rays in July to acquire Rich Hill. The 14-year major-league reliever underwent back surgery this offseason.
Showalter managed Hunter in Baltimore and formed a close relationship with the right-hander. On Tuesday, the Mets manager expressed his delight that Hunter is back on his team because the veteran is accountable and is happy to pitch anywhere, anytime he’s asked to.
“We’re going to give him an opportunity,” Showalter said of Hunter. “He’ll have to take it and run with it. He’s got a lot of competition.”
WHAT IS JAKE UP TO?
For now, the Mets are refraining from giving up that information. Jacob deGrom learned on Monday that the stress reaction on his scapula has healed considerably, and that he can begin “loading and strengthening” his shoulder again, according to a statement from the Mets.
The Mets ace is not cleared to start throwing yet, though, and it remains unclear if the team will wait to give him that go-ahead before he undergoes more tests in three weeks. Showalter and a Mets spokesman declined on Tuesday to offer more information on deGrom’s current “loading and strengthening” schedule.
“I talked to Jake today,” Showalter said. “One, he’s really upbeat and excited about the news that the healing process has taken place. With a guy you’ve had that long, you have a lot of imaging that you compare it to. So he’s chomping at the bit. He’s ready to go. He wants to come be a part of it and we do too. I’m not going to get into the specifics on when he’s going to join us.”
()
News
What’s the latest on Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada and Joe Kelly? GM Rick Hahn updates the Chicago White Sox injuries.
The Chicago White Sox can look to catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitcher Lance Lynn while mapping out Eloy Jiménez’s injury timeline.
The left fielder underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee, the team announced. His estimated recovery time remains six to eight weeks.
Sox general manager Rick Hahn said the procedure was the same one that Grandal had last season and that Lynn underwent earlier this month. Grandal was out July 6 to Aug. 27, and Lynn is projected to miss the first eight weeks this season.
“On the positive side of things, we have some track record and feel pretty confident in that six-to-eight return time frame being the outer bounds, depending on any potential setbacks,” Hahn said.
Jiménez stumbled after crossing first base in the second inning Saturday and exited the game — the latest setback for a team hit hard by injuries.
Hahn provided several injury updates and discussed the team’s tough road trip before Tuesday’s homestand opener against the Kansas City Royals.
He said third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and reliever Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) could begin rehab assignments soon. Neither has appeared in a game this season.
“Moncada continues to progress,” Hahn said. “Those of you who were on the trip saw him on the field (pregame) doing more activities. That will continue over the next few days with the hope that he will be able to start a rehabilitation assignment perhaps this weekend with (Triple-A) Charlotte.
“Joe Kelly has made a couple of outings in Arizona, which have gone well at the extended (spring training) level. He’s going to make at least one more down there and then he, too, could potentially join Charlotte this weekend for a rehabilitation assignment.”
Closer Liam Hendriks has a “back spasm issue,” according to Hahn, and is day to day.
“He walked into the clubhouse and slipped on the slippery surface and tweaked his back,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said, adding that the injury occurred after the ninth and before the 10th inning of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. “It affects everything you do, no matter what position you play.”
Center fielder Luis Robert is expected to return Wednesday. He last played Thursday in Cleveland, leaving in the eighth inning with a groin strain.
“It’s close,” La Russa said. “Just want to make sure we’re cautious on him. His legs are an important part of his game. I’m looking forward to getting him back.”
While the Sox will be without Jiménez for a few weeks, the projection is shorter than the time he missed last year — almost four months — after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon in spring training.
“I’ve caught wind of some lazy analysis that put it on him being injury-prone or something like that,” Hahn said. “Couldn’t be further from the truth in terms of the fact he’s missing significant time this year and last year. That’s the extent of (how) you can call the guy injury-prone.
“The thing (is), he made a bad decision last year trying to make a play (on a home run ball during a Cactus League game). This year, trying to get to a level he barely accessed all year, that’s more a guy trying to do everything he can to help his team to win, even if it’s perhaps not the right decision at the time. That’s not a guy who is injury-prone.”
Andrew Vaughn started in left field Tuesday as the Sox are employing the “next man up” mentality for a second straight year.
“Part of the experience of last year is that this team should know that we faced perhaps even greater injury issues, yet we still were able to win 93 games and win the division,” Hahn said. “We never quite had a week like the one we just experienced (going 0-6 on the road trip), but at the same time, the memory and the resourcefulness (of 2021) should be there for these guys to understand what they’re capable of doing and pull themselves out of this.”
The Sox returned home hoping to pull themselves out of a funk after dropping three in Cleveland and three more in Minnesota.
“We still very much believe in this team’s talent,” Hahn said. “We believe in this team’s upside and are confident over time that talent will prevail and take us to the level that we aspire to be at, that we intended to be at the start of this season.
“There’s no avoiding the frustration and disappointment, but one of the beautiful things about this sport is the length of the season really forces the cream to rise to the top over the course of the six-month season. And there’s still an ample opportunity to prove we’re capable of being that again this season.”
()
News
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico sheriff investigating the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin described complacency, disorganization and neglected safety measures in the making of the low-budget movie “Rust.”
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Tuesday that he is waiting on a forensic analysis of the weapon, projectile, fingerprints and more from the FBI and state medical examiners before turning the 6-month-old case over to prosecutors to decide whether criminal charges will be filed.
“There is a degree of neglect. Whether that reaches the criminal level, that will be up to the district attorney to determine,” the sheriff told “Good Morning America.” On Monday, he released virtually the entire case file of the investigation after a live round of ammunition killed Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021. Filming for the Western took place at a ranch on the outskirts of the city of Santa Fe.
The vast trove of newly released law enforcement files includes lapel camera video of the mortally wounded Hutchins slipping in and out of consciousness as an evacuation helicopter arrives. Witness interrogations, email threads, text conversations, inventories of ammunition and hundreds of photographs round out the collection of evidence.
In one newly released video, a sheriff’s deputy arrives as medics attempt to attend to Hutchins inside a small wooden church where she was shot during a rehearsal in preparation for filming.
“Halyna, deep breath. There you go, good girl,” says a medic, urging Hutchins to take in air through an oxygen mask.
Outside, a medical evacuation helicopter lands in the desert. A law enforcement officer keeps watch over Baldwin, still in 19th century costume, as the actor smokes cigarettes from other members of the film cast.
The evidence was made public in response to media requests for records and as an effort toward transparency in the investigation. Mendoza, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year, with a competitive June primary.
Newly published documents show authorities have scraped cellphone accounts for text messages, images and audio files created by the cast, crew and munitions suppliers for “Rust.” Text messages recount two firearms misfires on the set prior to the deadly shooting, though none involved live ammunition.
Other videos show investigators as they debrief Baldwin within hours of the fatal shooting, talking with him inside a compact office — and rehearsal clips that show Baldwin in costume as he practices a quick-draw maneuver with a gun.
An attorney for Baldwin says the newly released files corroborate that the actor and “Rust” co-producer was careful with guns on the set.
“Mr. Baldwin welcomes this investigation,” said attorney Luke Nikas in a statement. “The information that has been revealed by the authorities demonstrates, once again, that Mr. Baldwin acted responsibly.”
Under questioning by two investigators, Baldwin says that as the gun went off, he was unaware initially that Hutchins would die and shocked to learn that he had been holding a gun loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was on set pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction when it went off without his pulling the trigger.
Baldwin told the investigators that the gun should have been empty for a rehearsal with no filming.
“There should have been nothing. It should have been a cold gun with no rounds inside or dummy rounds,” Baldwin says. “I take the gun out slowly. I turn, I cock the pistol. Bang, it goes off. She (Hutchins) hits the ground.”
Baldwin repeatedly says there were no prior problems of any kind with firearms on the set of “Rust.”
Those statements conflict with more recent findings by state occupational safety regulators, who last week issued the maximum possible fine of nearly $137,000 against the “Rust” film production company.
New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau delivered a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address the two other misfires.
The bureau also documented gun safety complaints from crew members that went unheeded and said weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training. Rust Movie Productions has indicated it will dispute the findings and sanction.
At least five lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, including a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ family against Baldwin and the movie’s other producers. The lawsuit on behalf of widower Matt Hutchins and his 9-year-old son alleges a “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints on the set.
News
Hallelujah! Let us rejoice at the death of Nets, Lakers and NBA ‘super teams’ | Commentary
Dearly Beloved,
We are gathered here today to say goodbye not to a departed friend and loved one, but to an enemy and an adversary. And even enemies and nemeses deserve a decent burial.
Say what you will about our deceased antagonist, but every one of us who calls themselves an NBA fan has been affected by the impact this daunting competitor has had on the sport. Perhaps it was just in a small way; or maybe it was in some transformative way. Maybe your team even blew itself up and began a total rebuild just to try to keep up with this fallen foe.
And that’s why this is not a day of sadness and mourning but a day of joy and jubilation when we can finally say goodbye to what the fawning national media likes to call NBA “super teams.” This is a day of celebration; a day like that day in the Wizard of Oz when Dorothy’s tornado-transplanted house landed on top of the Wicked Witch of the East.
Ding dong, the witch is dead!
We watched her die an ugly, wretched death this NBA season when the Brooklyn Nets super team of the East got swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics earlier this week and the Los Angeles Lakers super team of the West didn’t even make the playoffs.
It’s been a beautiful thing to watch as these star-studded teams of mercenary free agents flopped like a caught catfish on the bottom of a jon boat. LeBron and his accomplices at Klutch Sports Group orchestrated Anthony Davis forcing his way out of New Orleans and then essentially strong-armed Lakers management into making a deal for Russell Westbrook and his massive contract. The result: Davis turned out to be more fragile than a glazed porcelain China doll, the Westbrook deal turned into the worst experiment since the Cleveland Indians’ 10-Cent Beer Night and the Lakers finished 33-49.
As for the Nets, their super team of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden was a dud before the season even began. Irving, who makes $37 million a year to play in the NBA, wouldn’t even make the minor “sacrifice” of getting vaccinated for COVID even though he knew it would mean he couldn’t play in the team’s home games due to New York City vaccine mandate.
Harden, after seeing Irving’s lack of commitment to the team, quickly bailed and forced a trade to a better team in Philly. Durant found himself stuck on a team that barely made the playoffs before getting broomed out of the postseason by the younger, hungrier, more unselfish Celtics.
Listening to Irving after the sweep was even more annoying. He talked about how he felt at times during the season that he had let the team down by not getting vaccinated (duh!). He talked about how the off-court distractions (which he created) had hurt the progress of the team. He talked about how “so many people wanted to see us fail” (yet another self-inflicted consequence caused by being a prima donna drama king).
Finally, Irving said he and Durant must take the lead in “managing this franchise” moving forward (although he was kind of enough to include the general manager and the owner in the future decision-making process). Of course, this is the same Kyrie Irving who minimized the role of his head coach Steve Nash during the regular season by saying, “I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”
Pat Riley has a name for players like Irving who put their personal agendas before the team’s success. He calls it, “The Disease of Me.” I believe it is this disease that is thankfully killing off the idea of super teams — aka teams comprised of star free agents who come together for the sole purpose winning championships instantly. Notice how I used the words “comprised of” instead of “built with.” You see, these super teams don’t build championships; they buy them.
However, with demise of the Nets and Lakers, we are refreshingly left with a bunch of teams that have essentially been built organically through the draft.
For instance, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 draft and have seen him become a superstar and a two-time MVP. They have built a deep, talented roster around him by adding quality players such as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, etc.
The same could be said for the Phoenix Suns. They drafted Devin Booker with the 13th overall pick in 2015, selected big man Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft and then added free agent Chris Paul and some really good role players. They advanced to the NBA Finals last year and compiled the best regular season record in the league this season.
Go down the list of all the championship-caliber teams in the playoffs and almost all of them are built around superstar draft picks and solid role players. The Celtics are built around young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Philadelphia is built around superstar center Joel Embiid. Dallas is built around Luka Doncic. Memphis is built around Ja Morant. The Warriors are back up and running with a roster built almost entirely through the draft.
The Miami Heat are one of the only outliers: They drafted All-Star big man Bam Adebayo, developed some other solid role players and had the organizational cache (see Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra) to convince stars like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry to bring their talents to South Beach.
The NBA is alive and well with good, young, championship-caliber teams that were built; not bought.
Isn’t it fun watching teams with chemistry, camaraderie and cohesion instead of the mish-mash rosters of “super teams” built from ill-fitting parts?
Ding dong, the witch is dead.
Dearly Beloved,
If anyone wants say a few kind words about the deceased Nets and Lakers, please step forward at this time. …
I didn’t think so.
Good night, everybody.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
Trevor May on being ‘peak frustrated’ after a rocky start to the season
What’s the latest on Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada and Joe Kelly? GM Rick Hahn updates the Chicago White Sox injuries.
Your Homeowners Insurance May Not Cover Woodpecker Damage
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction
Hallelujah! Let us rejoice at the death of Nets, Lakers and NBA ‘super teams’ | Commentary
Vikings optimistic about hosting NFL draft by end of the decade
Will Insurance Cover Bariatric Lap-Band Surgery?
Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined team’s sign- and pitch sequence-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016
Miguel Andujar, once one of Yankees’ top young prospects, recalled from minor leagues after Aaron Hicks goes on paternity list
12-year-old Wentzville boy dies during Make-A-Wish trip
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm