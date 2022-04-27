Finance
Understanding Vision Insurance
There are many misconceptions about vision insurance among most people. Few realize what it means and its benefits, and even fewer purchase it when they actually need it. Knowing what this insurance is and its benefits is the first step in determining whether you need it. Insuring your vision can be a critical component of a comprehensive insurance plan; understanding it can help you derive the maximum benefits from it.
For people who wear eye glasses, contacts, or have a history of eye problems in their family, getting an individual vision insurance plan is imperative. You can easily save upwards of thousands of dollars every year in the form of regular eye exams, doctor visits, and equipment costs (such as lenses, glasses, etc.). If there is more than one person in your family with vision problems, then you can get a group vision insurance plan that will cut down costs further while ensuring that you get the best care possible.
Even if you currently do not have any vision problems, it is still wise to get an individual vision insurance plan. You would have to take routine eye exams every few months, even if you have to vision problems. The cost of the eye exams might come out to be more than the amount you’ll pay as the premium in most cases. Hence, in the long run, you’ll not only save money, but also provide yourself with protection in case you develop any vision problems (which will not be surprising considering the amount of time one has to spend before computer screens these days).
Not all insurance plans are alike, however. Different plans provide different benefits. Most standard plans take care of regular eye exams, doctor visits, and part of the cost of lenses, glasses, and frames. Some plans even take care of surgical procedures such as LASIK and cataract operations. These procedures can cost several thousand dollars, and an insurance plan can significantly reduce these costs.
Vision insurance is an important part of a comprehensive health plan. Analyze your own needs to figure out whether you need it or not. In case you do, try to get the best rate possible as pertinent to your requirements.
Finance
Taxing Municipal Bonds or Removing Tax Breaks Could Be a Mistake
During the 2012 End of the World so-called Fiscal Cliff of our Federal Government there seems to be quite a bit of suggestions from the Obama Administration and President Obama himself about curtailing tax cuts for the wealthy when people of means invest in Municipal Bonds. Does this make sense? Should we be considering this? Can we do something like this during a time when Muni Bonds are sketchy in many places and municipalities are having trouble with their budgets? Let’s talk.
You see, there was an interesting article in the Wall Street Journal on December 12, 2012 titled; “Tax Breaks on Muni Bonds Draw Scrutiny” by John D McKinnon and Andrew Ackerman which noted that some $30 billion in interest earnings from investors of Municipal Bonds are missed by the Federal Government.
However, if we remove this deduction now, then in essence the Federal Government is hurting our communities, cities, and municipal budgets. That hurts infrastructure upgrades such as sewer treatment plants, flood control run-off ditches, school projects, bridges, roadways, parks, libraries, etc. all so the Federal Government can have more money? Why, the Federal Government wastes so much money “trillions of dollars” a year in fact.
Since the Federal Government cannot live within its means, it is willing to perhaps cause a collapse of the Muni Bond market. Indeed, something like this could cause a flight from bonds, a cascading challenge for so many cities. With fewer investors, all within what some consider a bond bubble we could be in for big trouble.
Do we have to be worried that a politician will make a horrible mistake, or inadvertently destroy all the towns, communities, and cities in America over this? It’s not that the Muni Bond market hasn’t gotten a little at of control in the past, or created a bubble worthy of being highly scrutinized. That is a real problem, as Meredith Whitman has discussed, and I’d say she’s right, the municipal bond market is not out of the woods yet.
In my professional opinion it is irresponsible to be talking about removing the tax breaks for Muni bonds at this point, as it would collapse the bond market. We just don’t need that level of uncertainty for investors. It’s not good for our country, our economy, or for all those communities.
President Obama has suggested that before he became president he was a “Community Organizer” and in that regard, I’d like to say that there would be nothing worse for the communities around the country then to pull something like that, and it’s not even funny to entertain the idea. Please consider all this and think on it.
Finance
Which Parent is Entitled to Claim a Minor Child As a Dependency Exemption For Federal Tax Purposes?
In Rhode Island who is entitled to claim the minor child or children as Dependency Exemptions for Federal tax Purposes?
If there is no indication in a Divorce Final Judgment or Decision Pending Final Judgment or Property Settlement agreement as to who is entitled to claim the children as Dependency Exemptions then automatically the parent with Physical Placement / Physical Custody of the minor children is entitled to claim the child or children for Federal Tax purposes.
This article is for informational purposes only and should not be a substitute to seeking advice from a Rhode Island Divorce Lawyer, RI Family Attorney or Child Custody Lawyer.
If there is a Property Settlement, Decison Pending, Order or Final Judgment that adresses the issue then the parties should follow the order or contract as to which party claims the child as an exemption. If they are unhappy with the order or contract then they may be able to modify it. If a person fails to abide by the Property Settlement Agreement or Court Decree then there can be serious penalties and Repercussions in RI Family Court.
However, the IRS does not care about Rhode Island Family Court Orders, Decrees and Property Settlement Agreements! As far as the IRS is concerned, the parent with Physical Custody is entitled to claim the child regardless of any state court decrees and orders and regardless of indications to the contrary in a Property Settlement Agreement unless form 8332 is executed.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has developed a very bright line, clear and concise rule regarding who is entitled to claim a child as an exemption for Federal Income Tax Purposes. Treasury decision 9408 states that the parent with physical custody may claim the children as dependants regardless of the terms and conditions of any Property Settlement Agreement, order or Final Judgment unless the noncustodial parent submits form 8332 signed by the custodial parent.
Pursuant to Treasury Decision 9408: the parent with Physical Placement of a child or children is entitled to claim the exemption (s) unless the noncustodial parent appends form 8332 to their federal income tax form signed by the custodial parent for the particular tax year in question. It makes absolutely no difference to the IRS what any State Court Property Settlement Agreement, Contract, Order or judgement states!
The IRS has absolutely no interest in getting bogged down in a contentious and messy state Family Court dispute or divorce between feuding parents. The IRS only cares about collecting money. The IRS has no interest in being involved in a dispute between two ex spouses or ex boyfriends and girlfriends.
The IRS bright line rules and regulations should not motivate parents to ignore or refuse to abide by Property Settlement Agreements or RI State Court decrees! There can be serious repurcussions to not following orders and negotiated contractual agreements. If a person is unhappy with an order they should seek to modify it, if they qualify for a modification, rather than not follow it.
In some instances a parent can file in Rhode Island Family court and seek to nullify an order or contract allowing the noncustodial parent to claim the deduction when the noncustodial parent owes child support. It makes little to no sense that a person could claim an exemption when they are not paying Court ordered Child Support. However, a Parent needs to file in Court rather than taking the law into her or his own hands.
In RI, if a parent wrongfully claims a child in Contempt or Violation of a Court order, Property Settlement Agreement, Decision Pending Entry of Final Judgment or Final Judgement of Divorce than the aggrieved parent may seek relief from the Rhode Island Family Court. This relief could be a motion seeking damages or for contempt or other relief. The Rhode Island Family Court could order the parent who wrongfully claimed the exemption to file a modified tax form. The Family Court could order the parent who violated the order to pay damages or Attorneys / Lawyers fees to the aggrieved person. The Family Court could order other relief.
Therefore, it is prudent for a noncustodial parent who has an order or contract permitting the use of the dependency exemption for a particular year to request that the custodial parent sign IRS form 8332. The noncustodial parent who is entitled to claim the dependency exemption for the minor child should attach form 8332 to his or her federal tax form. If the custodial parent refuses to sign form 8332, the noncustodial parent may file a motion in Rhode Island Family Court asking that the custodial parent be ordered to sign the form or for contempt, Attorneys fees or other relief.
Legal Notice per Rules of Professional Responsibility:
The Rhode Island Supreme Court licenses all lawyers and attorneys in the general practice of law, but does not license or certify any lawyer / attorney as an expert or specialist in any field of practice.
Finance
Indian Economy: A Looking Back
Not many years back. Just 2014. India got its New Prime Minister in the form of Respected Shri Narendra Damodar Modi.
The expectations were galore especially on the economic front. On one hand lied the current regime’s simple economic policies that were almost contrary to the Economic Doctrines of Dr Manmohan Singh the erstwhile Prime Minister cum Economic thespian.
The current Prime Minister was straight and pragmatic in his approach. His policies and schemes were easy to understand. They didn’t need a thespian’s need to be understood. The schemes and policies met with initial skepticism as they bore the stamp of one man ship according to critics.
The Prime Minister was quick in reducing the interest rates on small savings.
Petroleum, which was a centralized issue and was sacred topic not to be touched was decentralized. The result was more freedom to the private conglomerates which at the end provided not so bad dividends. The “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” can be stated to be a good example.
The most controversial step came in the ban of currency notes. Initially it went through a lot of skepticism but let us not question the success or failures of it. It indeed at some point invoked the fear for thrashing unwanted cash in the wallets into the heart of individuals with deep pockets.
The Prime Minister and his team didn’t run out of steam. They started GST. The introduction of Goods And Services Act (GST) made the whole sellers and retailers cautious and probably nothing was sold without a proper bill.
All this were not possible without the Reserve Bank nodding its Head. Mr Raghuram Rajan made it possible.But probably the most stringent fact lied in the implementation of Prandhan Mantri Jan Dhan Schemes.
In this scheme, every person without a bank account was provided a zero balance bank account that came with an inbuilt insurance cover. Further insurance cover was provided after payment of a certain premium. This certainly provided a sense of financial security among the less privileged.
So how did the Respected Prime Minister’s economic policies are different from his erstwhile counterparts?
The answer is simple. The removal of middlemen and complex procedures before implementation of a scheme. Each and every scheme was told and explained to the public in detail. The common men knew that their Prime Minister was accessible to them. A lot of praise surely goes to Mr Arun Jaitley for that. Never ever Economic Strategies were more lucid and one must give credit to the people responsible for it.
A lot has to be achieved. We are sure that in the very able hands of The Respected Prime Minister of India and The Respected Finance Minister of India Respected Nirmala Sitharaman, India will touch the 5 trillion Dollar Mark.
India is approaching its 73rd Independence day and as on this occasion let us congratulate The Respected Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Damodar Modi and his team for putting India truly on the world radar. Skeptical it may sound it appears that yes India has become a Super Power. It is time for the Next generation to see a much powerful India and feel proud of it. Feel extremely proud of your country. Let the Tricolor fly high for ever.
Understanding Vision Insurance
A complete timeline of the Nets implosion
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a ‘close contact’
Taxing Municipal Bonds or Removing Tax Breaks Could Be a Mistake
What Amber Heard’s alleged Borderline Personality Disorder means
Mechanic Gets Paid in BTC for Lambo Repairs!
Infamous ‘Yankee Letter’ finally published, addresses 2017 sign-stealing accusations
Which Parent is Entitled to Claim a Minor Child As a Dependency Exemption For Federal Tax Purposes?
Live Blog: Timberwolves look to gain series lead in pivotal Game 5 in Memphis
Earth, Wind & Fire’s Andrew Woolfolk dead at 71: Defined ’70s sound
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm