Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico sheriff investigating the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin described complacency, disorganization and neglected safety measures in the making of the low-budget movie “Rust.”
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Tuesday that he is waiting on a forensic analysis of the weapon, projectile, fingerprints and more from the FBI and state medical examiners before turning the 6-month-old case over to prosecutors to decide whether criminal charges will be filed.
“There is a degree of neglect. Whether that reaches the criminal level, that will be up to the district attorney to determine,” the sheriff told “Good Morning America.” On Monday, he released virtually the entire case file of the investigation after a live round of ammunition killed Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021. Filming for the Western took place at a ranch on the outskirts of the city of Santa Fe.
The vast trove of newly released law enforcement files includes lapel camera video of the mortally wounded Hutchins slipping in and out of consciousness as an evacuation helicopter arrives. Witness interrogations, email threads, text conversations, inventories of ammunition and hundreds of photographs round out the collection of evidence.
In one newly released video, a sheriff’s deputy arrives as medics attempt to attend to Hutchins inside a small wooden church where she was shot during a rehearsal in preparation for filming.
“Halyna, deep breath. There you go, good girl,” says a medic, urging Hutchins to take in air through an oxygen mask.
Outside, a medical evacuation helicopter lands in the desert. A law enforcement officer keeps watch over Baldwin, still in 19th century costume, as the actor smokes cigarettes from other members of the film cast.
The evidence was made public in response to media requests for records and as an effort toward transparency in the investigation. Mendoza, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year, with a competitive June primary.
Newly published documents show authorities have scraped cellphone accounts for text messages, images and audio files created by the cast, crew and munitions suppliers for “Rust.” Text messages recount two firearms misfires on the set prior to the deadly shooting, though none involved live ammunition.
Other videos show investigators as they debrief Baldwin within hours of the fatal shooting, talking with him inside a compact office — and rehearsal clips that show Baldwin in costume as he practices a quick-draw maneuver with a gun.
An attorney for Baldwin says the newly released files corroborate that the actor and “Rust” co-producer was careful with guns on the set.
“Mr. Baldwin welcomes this investigation,” said attorney Luke Nikas in a statement. “The information that has been revealed by the authorities demonstrates, once again, that Mr. Baldwin acted responsibly.”
Under questioning by two investigators, Baldwin says that as the gun went off, he was unaware initially that Hutchins would die and shocked to learn that he had been holding a gun loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was on set pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction when it went off without his pulling the trigger.
Baldwin told the investigators that the gun should have been empty for a rehearsal with no filming.
“There should have been nothing. It should have been a cold gun with no rounds inside or dummy rounds,” Baldwin says. “I take the gun out slowly. I turn, I cock the pistol. Bang, it goes off. She (Hutchins) hits the ground.”
Baldwin repeatedly says there were no prior problems of any kind with firearms on the set of “Rust.”
Those statements conflict with more recent findings by state occupational safety regulators, who last week issued the maximum possible fine of nearly $137,000 against the “Rust” film production company.
New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau delivered a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address the two other misfires.
The bureau also documented gun safety complaints from crew members that went unheeded and said weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training. Rust Movie Productions has indicated it will dispute the findings and sanction.
At least five lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, including a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ family against Baldwin and the movie’s other producers. The lawsuit on behalf of widower Matt Hutchins and his 9-year-old son alleges a “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints on the set.
Hallelujah! Let us rejoice at the death of Nets, Lakers and NBA ‘super teams’ | Commentary
Dearly Beloved,
We are gathered here today to say goodbye not to a departed friend and loved one, but to an enemy and an adversary. And even enemies and nemeses deserve a decent burial.
Say what you will about our deceased antagonist, but every one of us who calls themselves an NBA fan has been affected by the impact this daunting competitor has had on the sport. Perhaps it was just in a small way; or maybe it was in some transformative way. Maybe your team even blew itself up and began a total rebuild just to try to keep up with this fallen foe.
And that’s why this is not a day of sadness and mourning but a day of joy and jubilation when we can finally say goodbye to what the fawning national media likes to call NBA “super teams.” This is a day of celebration; a day like that day in the Wizard of Oz when Dorothy’s tornado-transplanted house landed on top of the Wicked Witch of the East.
Ding dong, the witch is dead!
We watched her die an ugly, wretched death this NBA season when the Brooklyn Nets super team of the East got swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics earlier this week and the Los Angeles Lakers super team of the West didn’t even make the playoffs.
It’s been a beautiful thing to watch as these star-studded teams of mercenary free agents flopped like a caught catfish on the bottom of a jon boat. LeBron and his accomplices at Klutch Sports Group orchestrated Anthony Davis forcing his way out of New Orleans and then essentially strong-armed Lakers management into making a deal for Russell Westbrook and his massive contract. The result: Davis turned out to be more fragile than a glazed porcelain China doll, the Westbrook deal turned into the worst experiment since the Cleveland Indians’ 10-Cent Beer Night and the Lakers finished 33-49.
As for the Nets, their super team of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden was a dud before the season even began. Irving, who makes $37 million a year to play in the NBA, wouldn’t even make the minor “sacrifice” of getting vaccinated for COVID even though he knew it would mean he couldn’t play in the team’s home games due to New York City vaccine mandate.
Harden, after seeing Irving’s lack of commitment to the team, quickly bailed and forced a trade to a better team in Philly. Durant found himself stuck on a team that barely made the playoffs before getting broomed out of the postseason by the younger, hungrier, more unselfish Celtics.
Listening to Irving after the sweep was even more annoying. He talked about how he felt at times during the season that he had let the team down by not getting vaccinated (duh!). He talked about how the off-court distractions (which he created) had hurt the progress of the team. He talked about how “so many people wanted to see us fail” (yet another self-inflicted consequence caused by being a prima donna drama king).
Finally, Irving said he and Durant must take the lead in “managing this franchise” moving forward (although he was kind of enough to include the general manager and the owner in the future decision-making process). Of course, this is the same Kyrie Irving who minimized the role of his head coach Steve Nash during the regular season by saying, “I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”
Pat Riley has a name for players like Irving who put their personal agendas before the team’s success. He calls it, “The Disease of Me.” I believe it is this disease that is thankfully killing off the idea of super teams — aka teams comprised of star free agents who come together for the sole purpose winning championships instantly. Notice how I used the words “comprised of” instead of “built with.” You see, these super teams don’t build championships; they buy them.
However, with demise of the Nets and Lakers, we are refreshingly left with a bunch of teams that have essentially been built organically through the draft.
For instance, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 draft and have seen him become a superstar and a two-time MVP. They have built a deep, talented roster around him by adding quality players such as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, etc.
The same could be said for the Phoenix Suns. They drafted Devin Booker with the 13th overall pick in 2015, selected big man Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft and then added free agent Chris Paul and some really good role players. They advanced to the NBA Finals last year and compiled the best regular season record in the league this season.
Go down the list of all the championship-caliber teams in the playoffs and almost all of them are built around superstar draft picks and solid role players. The Celtics are built around young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Philadelphia is built around superstar center Joel Embiid. Dallas is built around Luka Doncic. Memphis is built around Ja Morant. The Warriors are back up and running with a roster built almost entirely through the draft.
The Miami Heat are one of the only outliers: They drafted All-Star big man Bam Adebayo, developed some other solid role players and had the organizational cache (see Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra) to convince stars like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry to bring their talents to South Beach.
The NBA is alive and well with good, young, championship-caliber teams that were built; not bought.
Isn’t it fun watching teams with chemistry, camaraderie and cohesion instead of the mish-mash rosters of “super teams” built from ill-fitting parts?
Ding dong, the witch is dead.
Dearly Beloved,
If anyone wants say a few kind words about the deceased Nets and Lakers, please step forward at this time. …
I didn’t think so.
Good night, everybody.
Vikings optimistic about hosting NFL draft by end of the decade
The Vikings are optimistic that the Twin Cities will host an NFL draft by the end of the decade.
Executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said Tuesday the Vikings have extended their expression of interest to the NFL two years, meaning they are now seeking to host the draft in any year from 2025-29. The 2022 draft is set for Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas with the 2023 event being in Kansas City and the 2024 draft in Detroit.
“It’s going to be a few years down the road, but we’re optimistic that we’ll secure an NFL draft for our market,’’ Bagley said. “We’re bullish on the NFL draft coming to Minnesota, for sure. … It seems that it will occur.”
Previously, the Vikings had expressed their interest to the NFL through the 2027 draft.
If selected, Minnesota likely would host a draft between 2027-29. Bagley said the Vikings might not land the draft in 2025 or 2026 since Green Bay and Washington might be ahead of the Twin Cities in the pecking order because those cities haven’t been and won’t be candidates for Super Bowls and the NFL likes to spread events around.
Minnesota played host to Super Bowl LII in February 2018. Green Bay and Washington also were finalists for the 2024 draft before Detroit was selected last month.
Bagley said an NFL draft in the Twin Cities likely would be held in Minneapolis utilizing U.S. Bank Stadium, The Commons area, which is next to the stadium, the Mill District and the waterfront. It would be up to the NFL where to put the stage.
“We have a good plan, and we obviously have a great track record of hosting events,” said Bagley, making note of the Super Bowl, the 2019 Men’s Final Four and the Women’s Final Four earlier this month as recent big events in the Twin Cities. “The NFL knows we have the ability to put together a great event.”
Minnesota Sports and Events, which is working with the Vikings on a bid to land a draft, will send two representatives to Las Vegas this week to meet with NFL officials. Attending will be Wendy Blackshaw, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Meunier, bid and operations vice president.
“Even though it’s only 2022, we’re probably going every year just to make sure the NFL knows we are absolutely interested,’’ Blackshaw said.
Like Bagley, Blackshaw is optimistic the Twin Cities will land an NFL draft. She said the most likely timeframe would be between 2027-29.
“It will probably be at the end of the decade , for sure,’’ she said.
Bagley also reiterated the Vikings’ interest in the Twin Cities hosting the scouting combine if the NFL chooses to move it around . The event has been Indianapolis since 1987, and likely will be there again in 2023. The Vikings have expressed to the NFL an interest in the combine coming to Minnesota between 2023-27.
VIKINGS TO LONDON?
A source concurred it is possible the Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints in 2022 in London. KSTP-TV and the The (New Orleans) Times Picayune previously have reported that as a possibility.
The Saints will play one of three NFL games in London in 2022, and The Times-Picayune has reported the Vikings being the most likely foe as the road team in either Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 2) or Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 9). The NFL will announce details on all five of its 2022 international games on May 4, and the full schedule will come out May 12.
MORNING SONG
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said that each day before Vikings officials begin their draft preparations, there is a “morning song” played. So what was a recent selection?
“I just texted (executive vice president of football operations) Rob (Brzezinski) and (head coach) Kevin (O’Connell) for the one today,’’ Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday morning. “Ours yesterday was ‘Grindin,’ by Clipse. Pusha T just came out with a new album, so I felt like bringing him in style.’’
Pusha T. was half of the hip-hop duo Clipse, which first put out “Grindin” in 2002.
Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined team’s sign- and pitch sequence-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016
After years of speculation and failed legal arguments, the “Yankees letter” became public before Tuesday’s games began. It confirms that the Bombers’ players used the video replay room to steal signs and decode pitch sequences in 2015 and 2016 and tried to use runners on second base to relay them to the hitters.
While it will not matter to fans of teams like the Astros and Red Sox, who have been punished for sign-stealing scandals, there is a difference. The Astros and Red Sox were punished for sign stealing after September 2017, when commissioner Rob Manfred defined the rules for using the video replay room, which had just been started three years before. The allegations against the Yankees are from before that declaration from Manfred.
It’s a small but significant contextual point that is lost in the fact the Yankees have publicly played the victim of the Astros’ scandal that came during their 2017 World Series title run. That is partly why the Yankees were afraid this would cause embarrassment and irreparable harm to their reputation.
The reaction around the league, at least, was pretty underwhelming before Tuesday’s games.
One rival coach laughed and asked why the Yankees fought so hard to keep the letter sealed.
“There’s nothing very exciting in there,” the coach said. “It’s nothing that hadn’t been out there before. I just don’t understand why they fought it so hard.”
An American League executive said he wasn’t surprised by what was revealed in the letter, but instead by the fact that was all that was in it.
“Honestly, I guess I expected it to be more shocking,” the executive said. “This was all stuff we’d seen or heard before. “
The letter, dated Sept. 14, 2017, was the result of counter-allegations from the Red Sox, who the Yankees had asked the league to investigate for using an Apple Watch to relay signs, back in August of 2017. The Yankees were fined $100,000 for using the dugout phone to relay signs on some road trips where the video replay room was not near the dugout. The vague illegal use of the dugout phone was reported at the time.
“This is the initial findings, not even the final results of an investigation which was done before the rules were defined,” one team source said when the letter initially came to light. “There are no allegations that there was sign stealing after the Manfred memo.”
Before this investigation into the Red Sox’s use of the Apple Watch in August 2017, MLB and Manfred had not established clear rules on using the video replay rooms in the age-old art of sign and pitch sequence stealing. In fact, it was this investigation and its September 2017 letter that set the precedent for the investigation into the 2017-2018 Astros and 2018 Red Sox sign stealing scandals.
The Yankees, however, were quick to talk about how they felt cheated by the 2017 Astros, who they lost to in the American League Championship Series. Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez all spoke openly about how upset they were when the findings came to light in 2020. Even this spring, Cashman added to that by saying the Yankees World Series drought should come with an asterisk.
The Yankees’ argument against letting the letter be released was that the context of allegations would be lost and they would be indicted in the court of public opinion under rules that did not exist at the time the letter was written. Legally, the Yankees argued that they were not a party to this lawsuit. They believe it was included by MLB lawyers errantly. It became public as part of the evidence that was released after the dismissal of a lawsuit by a DraftKings user against MLB and the Astros.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
