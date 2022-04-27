Finance
Website and Search Engine Marketing Simplified
The advent of the Internet has resulted in the level of competition for businesses now being global expanding throughout countries and continents. The Internet moves at a rapid pace mainly because it is a dynamic process forcing businesses to adapt several types of marketing procedures to conventional offline marketing and advertising.
The overall objective of online marketing is always to attract additional people to your website improving buyers for your business and enhancing your company brand. Working with the most cost-effective channels, web site marketing targets specific traffic / potential buyers to your web site depending on your market place and needs.
The leading advantage of Internet and search engine marketing as to traditional marketing will be the capability to measure your results in real-time.
A successful Online marketing campaign needs conversion tracking programs to measure results. Conversion metrics involve, Cost Per Click (CPC), average cost per thousand impressions (CPM), Cost Per Action (CPA) and Return On Investment (ROI). Tracking and putting an importance on the conversion metrics is vital to measuring and optimizing your campaigns so you can get to your closing conversion metric, Return On Investment (ROI). Google Analytics is a no cost conversion monitoring tool used to track the overall performance of your Online marketing campaigns from click to conversion.
Website marketing Channels:
1. Display advertising
Display advertising is graphical marketing and advertising on the web that appears next to content articles on a third-party site including web banners or banner adverts. Display advertising appears on internet pages in numerous forms and contains text, images, logos and maps and is an affordable way to grow your advertising reach. Search marketing and display advertising jointly can increase online revenue.
Google Display and Bing / Yahoo! Search Marketing offer substantial display advertising solutions. YouTube offers a video display advert alongside relevant YouTube videos, and/or on web-sites on the Google Display Network that fit your target market.
· Google Display Network – The Google Display Ad Builder software within AdWords lets you easily construct compelling image and video ads to make your organization stand out.
· Yahoo! My Display Ads – My Display Ads displays campaigns throughout Yahoo! Network Plus. With My Display Ads, it is possible to set up your own ads, target the campaign, and monitor your campaign overall performance.
2. Video marketing
Video marketing is presenting information to a possible buyer in video form and guiding them to a product. Online video is progressively becoming a lot more popular and companies are seeing it as being a viable method for attracting customers.
Marketers are realizing the importance of creating outstanding video substance as digital marketing and advertising continues to evolve. Video is one of the more exciting means companies can develop curiosity and inbound clients.
3. Search engine marketing (SEM)
Search engine marketing is the promotion of websites by increasing their visibility in search engine result pages (SERPs) using Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, contextual / content advertising, paid inclusion and search engine optimization (SEO) procedures.
4. Pay Per Click (PPC)
Your advert will appear next to or on top in the organic search results for the search phrase you entered in Google or Bing. Pay Per Click PPC Advertising is known as “sponsored ads” along with your Google results page and “ads” with the Bing results page. Advertisers place bids for specific search phrases and when a searcher clicks on an advert, the advertiser is charged dependent on the amount the advertiser bid for that search phrase.
5. Contextual / Content advertising
Advertisers place adverts on other sites that carry information relevant to their products and the ads are displayed to people who are searching for information from those web-sites. The search portal analyzes the content of the web page to find out its meaning and matches related key phrase targeted Content Ads to display on a page.
Google AdSense was the first important contextual advertising network.
The Yahoo! Bing network comprises 30% in the search advertising market.
6. Search engine optimization (SEO)
Search engine optimization is the process of increasing the visibility of your web site in search engine’s organic search results by considering how individual search engines function, what individuals search for as well as the keywords and phrases customers search.
Your internet site development and popularity building efforts must be engineered for search engines together with optimized code, content flow design, SEO copywriting and link building.
7. Social media marketing (SMM)
Social media marketing is the process of gaining targeted visitors through social media internet sites which include blogs, social networking web sites, social bookmarking sites, and forums. Social media marketing promotes your site by sending direct visitors, producing links for your website and creating awareness.
· Social networking sites include Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter where you could possibly place a link to your web site on your own profile. The largest gain comes when other people mention, link to or bookmark your site.
· Social bookmarking is a network in which users share with each other details about internet sites, articles, or news items that they like. These Social bookmarking sites include Digg, Delicious, StumbleUpon, and Google Bookmarks.
8. Email marketing
Email marketing is delivery of a commercial message to a group of people working with electronic mail. Creating a month-to-month E-Mail publication is one of the important web site promotion strategies. It may very well be a newsletter, list of suggestions, industry updates, or new product information.
Finance
What Does the Discovery of Oil in Kenya Mean for Uganda?
The oil debate in Uganda has been most spectacular in recent years. Available information indicates that the presence of oil deposits in Uganda was first confirmed in 2006, in the Albertine region, west of the country, by Heritage Oil, a British international oil and gas exploration, development and production company. Another discovery followed in Amuria District in Eastern Uganda early this year (2012). However, the parallel discovery of oil in the Turkana region in north-west Kenya led to a moment of dilemma. It, in the clear sense of purpose, demanded knowledge of the future prospects of oil exploration to the country, and other parties in the oil business.
Once the production capacity supersedes demand on the local, regional, and international market, the country’s bargaining power will lower greatly as much as the prices and work rewards. The situation compels company owners to relay off workers or even arouse conditions for industrial strikes and instability in the country, in response to the low work satisfaction. Also, there will be serious losses registered by parents, funding institutions, and government after failure to find the ultimate aim of retaining as much revenue as possible for prosperity of its people to compensate for the costs of training of its local expertise in oil production and management. The resulting economic confusion and backslash eventually threatens national security, which in return unsettles the political authorities. It will be under such circumstances that the discovery of oil will seem to be more of doom in effect than not.
The area’s indigenous population had genuine pride in having oil deposits amidst them. They had to quickly seek guarantees of percentage benefits for fast development and, probably, regain their glory, as one of the most economically powerful people in the country. Unfortunately, the pride has turned out to be illusive as the prospects of economic dominance spread into a wider regional of Africa. Some benefits so far obtained from oil companies are meaningful but may soon depreciate. Such benefits include: scholarships for higher education in oil and natural resources management, compensation monies, and health facilities. The concern for ensuring sustainability of these community-based programs may too cease. The same pride and disappointment was incidentally shared by the rest of the nation.
The already existing cancer of corruption has already spread into the nation’s oil economy. Ethics and integrity in every aspect of business operation are never issued to consider. Issuance of licenses to oil companies, land grabbing, poor system of awarding benefits (wrong people benefit) and oil governance leaves the nation aggrieved. These vices began damaging the oil production process from the start, which alone predicted failure. With the looming economic uncertainty and anxieties, the corrupt officials are made even busier with what they know best. That is, siphoning of oil revenues and demanding bribes from oil companies as much as they can, privately, before the sector collapses. The same officials had recklessly run the economy with a view of saving their political faces using country’s resources so that, later, they could compensate for the losses using the ‘pending’ oil revenues. Now, with oil wells discoveries elsewhere in the region, it yields even greater shocks to them and misery to the nation.
Regional dominance and the global master-player approach may be the country’s only savior in such circumstances. It could use those attributes to push through its economic interests. Luckily, at the moment, Uganda has a great deal of influence in the region, and internationally. It will only have to strengthen the existing balance of power and the state of affairs on the global scene. But while doing so, some countries may emerge to claim or reclaim regional leadership as well. For example, Tanzania was once a regional leader under Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (RIP): it may want to reclaim its regional position. If that happens, conflict of interests could result into regional security crisis, in which some flashes of wars would set new power positions and, ultimately, new economic positions.
And while Uganda’s regional influence counts most in winning and dominating the oil market in the region and global scene, it vividly has no expertise to push through its credentials as an oil exporter. It has to rely on foreign expertise at the moment. Even the current plan to install a regional refinery to guarantee maximum oil profits faces a huge challenge to the country. With much local and international disgust for political and economic corruption being mirrored to the donor countries, it may be very perplexing to the would-be foreign investors to trust the country’s business environment. Besides, a lot of options exist around the region and Africa in general. The so-called investors could be reluctant to invest in Uganda where no experience of successful oil production has ever been registered, where poor governance is reflected in oil production, and where the country risks security breaches, in preference for most predictably secure economies.
However, if the regional countries cooperate in matters of oil production, management, and trade under the East African Community (EAC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), stability of oil prices, and national economy could be ensured and sustained for the benefit of the populace. This is so because there would be freedom of movement, common decisions on prices and benefits, and preferential treatment to traders operating within the regions. As it is already the case, staff of oil companies will be moved to work anywhere in the region or the job applicants could choose to apply and work in any of the member countries. Generally, by so doing, the threat to peace and security of the regions, earlier highlighted, would be under check. The government of Uganda has already showed great wisdom in its preliminary work of facilitating regional integration and strengthening existing structures in those regional bodies.
It will be important as well to maintain a vibrant agriculture sector, without which even the oil works would not survive; as they would need food and energy to sustain work needs. The food must be one that is regionally produced to increase affordability and accessibility by the widest population. Understandably, if the booming oil business continues to offset food production, famine or high prices of food could be the order of the day. Besides, inflation will increase the cost of production and lower savings. It will thus be irrational to specialize in oil production and forget all about agriculture, which explains well our economic survival history.
Generally, for long the government of Uganda has neglected the development of renewable and appropriate technologies, and hardly has it put energies and financial resources in research and innovations. It only waits by the end of the road for individual citizens’ sweat and achievement to subsequently claim and consider it as its own; by arguing that it created the conditions of peace for that person or people to thrive.
It is widely believed that the discovery of minerals such as oil never goes without some form of colonialism manifested through the invasion of multinational firms in any such country. For some time the authorities have coincidentally expressed great hunger for them. Often the multinational firms are followed into oil producing countries by economic security agencies from their respective governments. And because these firms come from different countries, they begin to struggle for favours from indigenous authorities. If the day’s authorities run out of favor of any one of them, the affected country uses its military resources to overthrow the authorities in preference for one (usually the country’s local opposition) that will champion its economic goals. The likes of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and former Sudan have already gone through a similar cycle.
Indeed the discovery of oil in Kenya creates a dilemma for Uganda. This calls for more sophisticated means to carefully manage the resource, so that it still fulfills the country’s hopes and prevent unnecessary economic and political shocks. Among them are strengthening efforts towards regional and international cooperation, and promotion of rational and pro-citizen or pro-nation foreign investment. While that happens it is important as well that the country remains aware of the important benefits in agribusiness investment, and in supporting research and innovations.
Finance
Beginner Internet Marketing – Seven Ways to Use Ebooks For Promoting Your Website
1. Give it away.
I know this sounds like bad advice. After spending the time required to write and edit an ebook, you’re now being advised to give it away for free? Remember, this is a long-term process; keep the end goal in mind. You want as many customers as you can find. To accomplish this, you’ll need to develop a trusting relationship with your prospects before they will feel comfortable buying from you. The internet is a vast, potentially impersonal place. It’s full of many kinds of people. Some are trustworthy, some… not so much. Think about your own online buying habits. Have you ever bought something from a total stranger? If so, what made you trust them enough to enter your credit card number into the order form?
Offer the eBook for free so they can assess the value of your message. If they like what they read, they’ll be twice as likely to buy from you in the future. There’s no better sales pitch than a “try before you buy” proposition. You’re looking for lifetime buyers, not a once and done relationship. Another strategy is offering them a chapter of the eBook for free. Make sure it’s an enticing chapter that will make them want to read the rest of the book.
Use this free offer as an enticement to join your mailing list. Provide consistent value and information and you will have a customer forever. You can market to them afterward.
2. Offer the eBook to your competitors.
Just make sure there are ample links to your own website and promotional materials. You can help other webmasters get opt-ins for their mailing lists and as a by-product, you get your materials and links in front of more potential customers. Offering a hot topic eBook to hundreds of website owners will exponentially raise your number of future visitors.
3. Sell it on ClickBank.
Every day, the market is flooded with new instructional materials for consumers. Turn your new eBook into an instructional product that can be sold by anyone on the web for a commission. ClickBank tracks the orders, supplies the product, and sends you the money.
4. Sell it from your own site.
Maybe you see the long-term value of keeping your eBook product exclusive. If there’s enough excitement and buzz about it on the internet forums and blogs, people will flock to your site to buy it.
5. Turn it into a members-only course.
If you can create enough interest in your product, consider offering it as a paid membership course. Your paid members get access to a private site or you can email the chapters or portions in succession. This approach can be very successful.
6. Place your eBook on a free download site.
Again, this approach can be highly effective if the free eBook website gets a lot of traffic. Your eBook could become a viral sensation, changing hands at the speed of light. Just make sure your contact information is visible throughout the publication. If you use this approach, you might add your website address to each page as a header or footer.
7. Offer Resale Rights.
If your interest is long term traffic and customers, you could allow other webmasters and marketers to sell your eBook to their own customers. And yes… allow them to keep the money! This will give a potentially huge number of marketers an incentive to sell your ebook. You won’t be getting any money upfront, but the exposure could be phenomenal. Imagine hundreds or thousands of marketers putting your eBook in front of every customer on their mailing list. If you use this option, decide on a lowest price, and prohibit them from giving it away. This way, it will always retain a minimum value. Every time someone reads the ebook, your website address will be there on each page.
I’m wishing you success in all your online endeavors.
Finance
Digital Marketing Trend to Become More Humane
Digital marketing trends change often, though not often, to fetch better and more appropriate results. Marketers use different ways to bring their businesses in search engine results, ethical and unethical; but in the coming years finding their way using unethical techniques will lead to rough roads. It will be harder for those who have abandoned the marketing ethics, while the customers rejoice with better user experience and informative content.
Once upon a time, meta tags, keywords, and optimized images defined responsive web designing. A good content together with keywords, hashtags, and links were the parts of search engine optimization (SEO) or social media marketing (SMM) strategies. But now, SEO and SMM are no longer restricted to those elements as Google is changing its search algorithm, and Facebook using different strategies on form feeds to fetch what is more useful to the user.
Time for user-friendly, ethical ways
Brands using unethical ways to get more likes for their promotional posts may lose their sites in black holes. You are in a safer zone if you use ethical ways to promote content that brings better experience for the user. But if you are using shady ways, then it is time to consider some of the tips mentioned in this article.
Social media to redefine organic searches
Facebook has recently planned to include a dislike button to help users express displeasure over news or promotional content. This may give different messages to many, but the Social Media Giant is clear in its way to pull quality content in the search and eliminate junk posts. Ditching hardcore promotional posts and promoting useful posts with great content improves user experience and gives your business a much-needed breather.
In case you are reusing promotional content on Facebook, it’s better to use unique content for every post. It is because in future such posts may not appear in News and Feeds section.
Structured Tweets to trend
Google is not interested in hardcore SEO results, as it wants to see more humane experience in the search results. It may incline more on Facebook and Twitter social media results optimized with images, links, hashtags, and great content that delivers value. With such interesting things happening in social media, digital media interactive marketing creates yet another milestone with brands taking to meaningful and humane ways to reach users.
Google reaches out
Regularly working on your Google+ posts to link Facebook and Twitter posts though keywords, images, and hashtags would help you stay on the search. Following the basics of social media in every promotional post keeps you firmly grounded in the digital media battle!
Website and Search Engine Marketing Simplified
Eric Greitens subpoenas ex-wife’s phone records
Tigers help Twins extend winning streak to five
What Does the Discovery of Oil in Kenya Mean for Uganda?
Mets beat Cardinals to win sixth straight series to begin the season for first time in franchise history
Jammu & Kashmir Railway Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Various Posts, Salary Upto 35,000 | Check Eligibility And Other Details
Beginner Internet Marketing – Seven Ways to Use Ebooks For Promoting Your Website
Thieves enter home, steal car in west St. Louis County
Saints’ Petricka right at home in St. Paul
E-Shram Card Holders : Apart From The 500 Rupees The Government Is Giving To The E-Shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits, Know The Details
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm