What Amber Heard’s alleged Borderline Personality Disorder means
Infamous ‘Yankee Letter’ finally published, addresses 2017 sign-stealing accusations
After years of legal wrangling, the infamous Yankee Letter from Rob Manfred to Brian Cashman is now public, with a few redactions. Much of the text of the letter was published by SNY on Tuesday, after the Yankees lost a court ruling aiming to keep it sealed. It was set to be released later this week.
Most of the information in the letter has been widely reported since Manfred wrote it in 2017: The Yankees illegally used a phone to transmit information about signs from the replay room to the dugout in 2015 and 2016. (The replay phone is only supposed to be used to discuss challenging calls.)
In a lengthy statement, the Yankees took pains to say they were never punished for anything but the phone violation, and that sign stealing enforcement only really started in September 2017.
“As the facts of the letters again show, the Yankees were not penalized for sign stealing but were penalized for improper use of the telephone,” the team said. “At that point in time, sign stealing was utilized as a competitive tool by numerous teams…and only became illegal after the Commissioner’s specific delineation of the rules on September 15, 2017.”
MLB said as much. “The Yankees did not violate MLB’s rules at the time governing sign stealing,” the league said in a statement. “At that time, use of the replay room to decode signs was not expressly prohibited as long as the information was not communicated electronically to the dugout…MLB clarified the rules regarding the use of electronic equipment on September 15, 2017.”
Unmentioned in both statements is what happened after 9/15/2017: The Astros kept cheating and won a World Series.
Daily fantasy bettors had sued after the Astros scandal, claiming they were cheated out of winnings. The suit was dismissed in 2020, but the battle over the letter continued for two more years.
Was it worth the lengthy court fight the Yankees put up to keep it sealed? You judge for yourself:
The Yankees illegally used a phone to pass catcher’s signs to runners on second base in 2015 and 2016. That sounds bad, and the Yankees spent years paying expensive lawyers to argue that releasing the letter would cause the team “significant and irreparable reputational harm.” Cashman, for his part, has nursed an intense grudge against the Astros for years. His gripes that the Yankees would have made the World Series if not for Houston’s cheating strongly imply that he feels that the Yankees, unlike the Astros, were not engaged in an illegal sign-stealing scheme.
The letter, then, is just another reminder of what’s been known all along: The Yankees were engaged in gray-area cheating, but nothing as brazen (doing it after 2017) or creative (the trash can banging) as what the Astros were up to.
With how much was already known about the Yankees’ replay room shenanigans, it’s hard to see how the letter, which contains very little new information, causes “irreparable harm” to the Yankees. And indeed, SNY reported Tuesday that “some of the team’s baseball operations employees” felt like the irreparable harm argument “overstated their actual deeds.” Either way, the argument didn’t fly in a court of law, maybe because it was really making the case that releasing it would be violating one of baseball’s unwritten rules: Everyone has to act like the Astros were not just the biggest, baddest cheaters, but the only ones.
Live Blog: Timberwolves look to gain series lead in pivotal Game 5 in Memphis
PREGAME
Hey all! Jace Frederick here, coming to you from Memphis, where Minnesota will look to move within one game of a first-round series upset via a Game 5 road victory over the second-seeded Grizzlies.
Tonight’s tip is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. You can find tonight’s contest on Bally Sports North and TNT.
Traditionally, these updates would come via my Twitter account, but that is currently unavailable after it was hacked over the weekend.
Not-so-pro tip: If you get an email informing you your account was accessed in Russia, and telling you to reset your password via the provided link if that was not you signing in, make sure the email actually came from, you know, Twitter.
Whoops.
On the bright side, we can bring the fun here, instead. This blog will feature a similar tone to what’s normally featured on my Twitter account throughout the game, highlighting key stats and plays, while also providing analysis and the occasional snark.
Pregame thoughts: The Timberwolves are 6-point underdogs tonight, per oddsmakers. That falls pretty closely in line with the spread ahead of each of the first two games of the series in Memphis.
Minnesota needs another all-star like performance from Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 5. The center looked like his regular season self on Saturday after struggling in Game 2 and Game 3. He is one of the Wolves’ clear advantages in this series, and would likely have to play a big role in a potential upset road victory Tuesday. When both Towns and Anthony Edwards are rolling, as they were in Games 1 and 4, Minnesota is hard to beat.
It will be interesting to see how this game is officiating after Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins called out the referees after Game 4, when Minnesota shot 40 free-throws to Memphis’ 25. Will the squeaky wheel get the oil? Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley came to the officials’ defense on Monday.
Can Minnesota continue to bottle Ja Morant? The all-star point guard did not dominate the game in either contest in Minneapolis, which helped the Wolves control both contests (sans the fourth quarter of Game 3). Have the Wolves cracked the code on defending Morant? Or will the point guard again find his form in the friendly confines of FedEx Forum?
If Minnesota continues to get the ball out of Morant’s hands, it puts a lot of pressure on the Grizzlies’ other players to knock down outside shots — which isn’t the team’s greatest strength. Desmond Bane can only carry so much of the load from beyond the arc.
Other pregame reading:
Can a team stay down for long when Anthony Edwards is strutting around the facility, oozing his vivaciousness and positivity? “Probably not,” Chris Finch admitted. Edwards is the flame that ignites Minnesota’s team spirit.
Reserve point guard Jordan McLaughlin continues to make believers out of everyone.
Game 6 start time?: Regardless of tonight’s result, there will be a Game 6 on Friday at Target Center. The tip time of that one is still to be determined, and is dependent on the results of two other Game 5s that will be played Wednesday: Chicago at Milwaukee and Denver at Golden State.
If Chicago and Golden State win: Timberwolves tip off at 6 p.m. CT
If Chicago and Denver win: Timberwolves top off at 7 p.m. CT
If Milwaukee and Denver win: Timberwolves tip off at 7 p.m. CT
If Milwaukee and Golden State win: Timberwolves tip off at 8 p.m. CT
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted his pleasure with Saturday’s 9 p.m. tip time — he believes the later the start, the louder the crowd. So Finch may be pulling for Bucks’ and Warriors’ victories on Wednesday (Note: If Golden State wins Wednesday, the Warriors would be the second-round opponent for either Minnesota or Memphis). Those with reasonable bed times may have other rooting interests.
Regardless of tipoff time, the game will air on ESPN and Bally Sports North.
Earth, Wind & Fire’s Andrew Woolfolk dead at 71: Defined ’70s sound
