What Happens at a Reiki Share
Reiki shares have been an integral part of my spiritual development and quite honestly I do not know where I would be today if it were not for them. I met like-minded people, expanded my mind to new horizons, opened my heart to unconditional love, learned about various energy healing techniques that go with Reiki, learned cool tips to use when giving a treatment, and how to improve my self-healing.
Whilst some may be wary or not quite see the point, all who regularly go to Reiki shares find them a great help. Reiki First Degree healers join with Reiki Masters and Reiki Second Degree healers, and in some groups, they also join with healers of other modalities and total newcomers exploring their spiritual path. It is an amazing energy gathered in one place. And you also make friendships with regulars and get great support from kindred spirit.
Different Reiki shares are run in different styles. So you can try a few and choose one that suits you. Or you can go to a few each month and enjoy the different experiences at each!
Most groups start with introductions, with everyone saying their name and what they wish to get out of the group.
Then some shares get into groups, say of three people, with one lying on a massage couch and the other two giving them a healing. The Reiki Master running the share monitors the time and asks them to switch after, say, 20 minutes, so that everyone gets a chance to heal and be healed. Some groups also have chairs and couches, and the same happens at the chairs. The chair healing gives great experience of giving a healing in the setting most usually experienced at home, and the couch setting gives a nice treatment and gives the professionals more experience and a taste of what they give! It is really something to be given a healing by two or more people; absolutely heavenly!
Some groups focus on self-healing, where the Reiki Master leads the group into meditation, reflection, and self-healing. Some Reiki Masters incorporate a question-and-answer session or use that time to give supervision and guidance to their students. Most Reiki Masters accept healers from other Reiki Masters and some accept Reiki healers attuned in any discipline. It is a good idea to enquire about whether this is OK when you find investigate the shares in your area.
Some shares also do a Reiki healing circle where they hold hands or heal the person in front train-fashion, linking up as a big circle. This works especially well for the bigger groups. And some healing circles channel healing to others outside the group who have either requested a distance healing or for example to a part of the world that needs healing.
Other happenings at Reiki shares include the Reiki Master leading through a Hatsurei-Ho or simply through the Reiki Principles. Other Reiki Masters use the chakra system and incorporate Reiki through the chakras. Both are balancing and centering. The former is based on ancient Japanese wisdom, whereas the latter borrows from the ancient Indian traditions.
You may be a small-group person or a big-group person, and you may have your preferences, foir example what Reiki discipline the Reiki Master is from. A good group is supportive and friendly, regardless of how big or small it is or its main contents. Most important is that you feel comfortable and that you can grow and develop. Everything else is the Reiki. And that is truly amazing.
Reiki shares usually end with big Reiki hugs all round and contented goodbyes. If you have not been to a Reiki share yet, try one; you can be pleasantly surprised.
Google’s New AdRank Ad Algorithm Changes the PPC Game
Google is changing things up all over the digital marketing landscape. While PPC remained unscathed in the massive Hummingbird update, Google wasn’t going to let the paid search component get away with business as usual. Google’s new AdRank ad algorithm is changing the way it determines where PPC ads are placed.
Extensions Now Influence Placement
Before the change, ad placement relied on just two influencing factors: the Quality Score and the Max CPC bid. But now, Ad Extensions are playing a role in determining where your ads will end up. And that means that for any novice PPC advertisers who weren’t taking advantage of Extensions, now is the time to start.
This change is one of the most significant changes since the AdWords platform was introduced, making it comparable to Hummingbird in terms of earth-shattering news. But how exactly will Extensions influence position? It comes into play, primarily, when two ads are pretty much equal in terms of Quality Score and Max CPC bid. In this case, the ad that has the most positive expected impact from its Extensions will receive the premier placement.
Extensions make ads larger and more prominent, which makes them more visible to searchers. In theory, Google makes money not from its organic results, but from ad revenue. So while it’s making efforts to improve the quality and relevance of organic results, it’s in some ways hurting its own revenue potential. To counteract this potential effect, Google came up with a strategy to encourage the use of ad extensions – creating more robust, attractive and eye-catching ads that can compete with those super-relevant organic results.
You Should be Using Extensions Anyway
Most PPC experts have been encouraging their clients to use Extensions anyway. They have a proven ability to increase click-through rates, although they only appear when the ad is placed in the top two positions. It’s just short of an all-out mandate to use Extensions – there’s still no hard and fast rule that advertisers must use them, but it certainly doesn’t make any sense not to now that they’ll make the difference between ads having premier placement or so-so exposure that won’t produce results. Even if your Quality Score and Max CPC bid are fantastic, advertisers could lose valuable placement by not having Extensions.
Extensions can enhance your ads in multiple ways. Sitelinks, for instance, allows you to include links to specific pages on your site in addition to the primary landing page. This can direct users to other content assets that generate leads or encourage social sharing – both of which benefit your business. Image extensions let you add a visual to ads, making them more eye-catching to searchers and more likely to be clicked.
Ads and Components Have Circular Influence
Extensions as a whole increase click-through rates, which also boosts your Quality Score. Much like the whole realm of online marketing is becoming more cross-dependent on a variety of marketing channels, your PPC success is influenced by a number of factors – each of which carry some weight in influencing the others and your overall success.
Using Extensions means more clicks, more clicks means a better Quality Score, and the combination of a better Quality Score and the use of valuable Extensions means better placement, circling back around to an even higher CTR, more conversions, more leads, and more sales. It’s a success formula that can’t be beat.
Will the New AdRank Mean More Competition?
It’s not all good news for PPC advertisers, however. With Ad Extensions primarily serving as a tie-breaker between two ads of identical quality, one advertiser can outweigh another by having a higher Quality Score or Max CPC bid. It’s tougher to influence your Quality Score as a short-term tactic, so brands with the budget to do so may use increased Max CPC bids to try to edge-out the competition.
This, of course, could lead to bidding wars which would drive up the overall cost of PPC and possibly price out smaller competitors. Still, Google claims it could lower CPC costs for advertisers with super-relevant extensions and formats – but acknowledges the potential for higher costs when it comes to competitors with higher anticipated impacts from Extensions.
Overall, the trend continues on the same path: Google is pushing the envelope for brands, making it necessary to be thoroughly educated on the latest changes and tactics and continuing to place a heavy emphasis on quality.
Extensions don’t add to your CPC costs, so there’s really no excuse not to use them. If you’ve already been using Extensions, you have a bit of an advantage because you can tap into your performance metrics to further optimize them – putting you one step ahead of the competition in terms of knowing which Extensions will have the most impact. And most importantly, place an emphasis on offering value to the searcher.
The Nigerian Internet Estate – The Myths, Facts and the Reality I (online FOREX Trading)
As a follow up to my previous posts on this blog, I’ll continue to assert the fact that Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with as regards every known endeavor on the face of this planet called Earth, and the internet is no exception, it is left for the rest of the world most especially the United States to fathom this cold hard fact out. Well I would have titled this piece ‘the online conspiracies of the west against Nigeria’ well that would sound cynic and inane. It will look as we are beggars at the rich man’s table waiting for crumbs that falls off his table; when we are kings in the making. However, it has become imperative that we will take on destiny instead of waiting lazily for it to come beckoning at us. But do you know one thing my friend? Your destiny cannot come to you except you shrug off the ashes of defeat, rise to your feet, and then take what rightly belongs to you. Sorry if I have digressed from the main topic of the day, well I was trying to crave your indulgence as is always the case with me. Like I said earlier on, Nigeria remains the biggest internet estate and can compete favorably with India on the third world country category and in the real sense can give the west a run for their money; and as a member of cyber world is not immune to the fistful of online fallacies that pervades the internet daily. But I’ll only deal with this ill wind the as it concerns we Nigerian.
One thing that has remained obvious to we Nigerians especially those who wants to make a decent living doing decent business online is that we are greatly disadvantaged because of some pre-conceived notion of the developed economies against Africa and Nigeria in particular, but I wont dwell much on the bad side as an optimist but will deal on the possible and well established side as a realist. What do I mean by this? The internet has become a real estate and as such many people world wide are reaping the benefits of this innovation and smiling to the bank every other day, so my main concern is to get you acquainted with the common myth that pervades the internet daily and the obvious.
Recently, online FOREX TRADING has become a niche that every person with little or no experience on money matters wants to get involved in within a short period of time (most attend one to two days seminar) and want to start reaping from it, stop! I’ll love to ask, why is it that we still have few people that are rich from trading FOREX with all the hype associated with it? Well have you stooped to think this over? But my friend like I titled this article I’ll love to list the myths, facts and the reality of online FOREX trading. Personally I don’t trade FOREX but I know of an array of people who do; and from the fillers I get daily, it is not as rosy as it sounds. You loose money and you gain money, however the tendency of losing far out weighs that of gaining if you don’t know the fundamentals of the trade. Knowing the fundamentals is not some thing you gain the knowledge in 1, 2, 3 or even 7 days as those who advertise it in dailies will tell you. What the organizers of various FOREX seminars are after is to gain back what they have loosed trading through levying outrageous seminar fees on the participants. At the seminar they don’t take the time to explain the technical and fundamentals of the market, terms like pips, bull traps, Fibonacci analysis etc are not well explained: leaving the participant more confused than ever. But like I said earlier on, trading with no fore knowledge of the aforementioned points makes trading an experience not worth the venture.
Still on online FOREX trading, it will be unfair if I don’t mention the benefits of this online money making venture even if I’m not trading this very lucrative market (yet). Basically FOREX trading exceeds about 1.3 trillion dollars daily, so it will be mediocre of a person to jump into a market as large as this with no formal knowledge of the happenings. However ,it becomes expedient of the person to get fully into the know of this liquid market before getting his hands burnt in the process of wanting to make 100 pips a day as most of the self acclaimed FOREX experts promise you when you trade on their systems. Like I always do when posting any article, I try to make detailed research (even if I know little or not) before coming to press, and when I do it is in the form of a personal experience. While this FOREX rave reached fever pitch, every person wanted to tap into this market to reap bountifully; I decided to make my own in road. Daily, I hit every search engine on the net for a detailed report, I subscribed to every ezine, news letter, and every available publication that deals with the subject. From my findings I observed that the requirements of this market is quite tasking, however if all these requirements are met, the market is worth the venture, what are the requirements I’m talking of: they include a laptop computer connected to the internet; as you need this to enhance the mobility of the market, a domiciliary account, and a form of identity which could come in form of an international passport or national identity card and a plat form to trade on.
One day I saw an advert on a daily on a FOREX seminar that’ll last for about two days, and within these two days you will be taught all the basics required to start making between 30 to 40 pips daily (note: a pip is worth about 10 dollars). I did not attend the seminar as the seminar fee was too much, not that I can’t afford it but because the money was too much for a seminar that will last a couple of days. So I took the address of the FOREX firm and decided to pay them a visit and perhaps make more inquiries. On getting there I met a lady who looked more like a cleaner than a FOREX expert, as I was expecting to see a person who looked like those who work in wall street or if I want to sound modest like some one who works for one of the banks, then how can such a person teach me the basics of the trade for me to start making 50 pips every day!. I thought may be if she really is an expert as she claims, I figure she should be making good money as a FOREX expert and at least look good for her troubles. Is not like I’m saying that there aren’t people here in Nigeria who are doing good trading FOREX, but what I’m saying is that they are very few, this is the fact and the sooner it downs on you the better. I don’t want to sound cynical but in this business is very good for you to be very truthful to your audience, telling them the reality of every situation, instead of leading them falsely by reporting fallacies and stuff.
On the contrary, FOREX trading is a niche and can not be ignored as it has enriched many Nigerians (the few who know the rudiments of the business) as I know of a guy who takes home close to 30 to 40 pips any time he trades, do you know his secret? He sells when others are buying, and sells when others are buying. He knows where to make his stop loss and quit when it really mattered, he understands the basic trends mostly the fundamental, since with it you have a clue as to how the currencies are performing in the market relative to how the various big economies are faring. One other fact in relation to a myth pervading the scenario is that FOREX is not a vocation as the ‘experts’ will tell you. It is not some thing you do on a part time basis; rather I will say it is more of a career, since most traders do it full time. Why this is so is that you can dwell on a chart a whole day waiting for a favorable signal to begin trading, while you are in your office waiting for the required signal, your boss will be telling the secretary to prepare your sack letter and pay-off. But if you learn the ropes you work smart as a FOREX trader, knowing the best times to trade; then you can jolly well make it a vocation, rather than a career as earlier speculated. The secret is that most FOREX traders don’t trade every day. This is another fact, you only trade when there are auspicious signs. Another secret is contentment (avoid being unnecessarily greedy), when you make a good move that gives you 20 to 30 pips, is usually advisable to quit at that juncture even if you see another favorable trend. Usually such trends end with you losing the money you already made. So be careful, as it could be very enticing as well as deceitful
The fact about this market is that you make money if you avoid bull traps and interpret the market trends both fundamental and technical, looking at the charts, knowing when to buy and when to sell, knowing the best currency pair (e.g. euro/dollar), knowing when to enter and when to quit and Fibonacci analysis. If you get your self acquainted with all these, then your venture into this market will be worth the while, on the contrary the myth is that you don’t, make 30-40 pips daily by just taking part in a 2 day seminar or workshop as most will call it, most self acclaimed experts introduce you to robots that trade on your behalf, well the truth about robots is that they only function according to how they are programmed. Most robots are programmed using technical analysis, but this market is very volatile and economic trends in most leading economies especially the US can affect the market negatively or positively, for example the recent recession so experienced in the US resulted into a weak dollar and like a virus it spread to other economy especially the Euro zone and Japan: so if your robot was programmed following the reverse you can figure out what happens. The reality here is that you can only make it in FOREX when you master the ropes of the market as it has been noted that about 90 percent of those who go into FOREX exit after a short period of venturing. The fact then is that FOREX trading can be lucrative as well unprofitable. Which ever side of the divide you belong the choice is yours. But I assure you that you can make a difference if you believe in your self, since many plat forms reject registration from Nigeria (another western conspiracy), for example FXSOL no longer accepts registration from Nigeria. So it is left to you to decide how to take this market by storm as I promise to give frequent updates as regards my online experiences since I’ve decided to join the trend of Nigerians making dollars form FOREX trading.
Feel free to post your comments and views on this topic, you can also get a free FOREX manual by one of the world’s best FOREX experts, contact me by email if you are in need of this manual, it is free of charge and will come as an email attachment sent free of charge to your box. You can also get e-books on how to build your internet empire for a token fee, more so many freebies are also included like the e-book ‘as a man thinketh’ by James Allen and another free e-book by Wallace D Wattles titled ‘the science of getting rich’. Just contact me via email for these rich books that will enrich your online money making experience.
Advantages of Non-Financial Performance Measurement Over Financial Performance Measurement
Financial Performance Measurement
The motive of every business is to achieve the bottom line of maximum financial benefits. In order to comply with the same, companies have come up with financial performance measurement techniques. The very idea is to ensure that no matter what the resources do and the way they function, they would have to show profits in the profit and loss statements. It is carried out generally in three different steps. They have been mentioned as follows:
Firstly, it encompasses selecting the goals of the organization.
Secondly, and also as the most important part, it is to consolidate the measurement of information with respect to the performance.
Finally, the required changes made by the managers so as to serve as a remedy over the weak links in the financial charts of the company. So, one can say that the financial aspects of performance measurement is basically sales driven. There are certain milestones that companies set for employees. A deficiency in being able to fulfil even a certain process can be harmful for the position. So, this method of performance measurement is also known to show certain insecurity for the employees. Hence, it might not give the most authenticated results. Business Performance Management is by and large measured by the financial aspects of performance measurement. The specific techniques for the same have been mentioned as follows:
Approaches to Financial Performance Measurement
Economic Values Added
This method deals directly with the economic profit of the organization that goes directly into the balance sheets. This method in other words can be used to measure the Net Operating Profit after Taxes. There are also certain adjustments that are made in the calculation of Economic value added so that the companies can make it more synchronized with the profit entry in the profit and loss statements. This method is generally used by lower stature companies these days. The reason for the same is that at the moment, the companies can afford to look at the business functioning only from the financial perspective. There is much more to achieve.
Activity-Based Costing
The fundamental law of economics says that management would have to make the most from the least resources that are available to them. In regard to keeping with the statement, the companies generally identify the processes that are in the system and then classify them as separate activities. Followed by this, the companies assign separate costs to each of the activities. This can be done in the form of direct and indirect costs.
Reason for shift from Financial to Non-Financial aspect
In other words, we can say that this is also a form of performance measurement on the basis of finance aspects. One can assign costs to each of the activities, but then there are always, restrictions on the use of the activities that are highly expensive. Once, again, this method would not be applicable in the long-run. The reason for the same is that this method forms a hindrance to the long-term investments. One must understand that an investment for a particular activity can lead to improvements of certain others in the long run. This can be with respect to work force as well as the equipments that are required to perform the activities. So, as a remedy, one has to switch to better methods that are of non-financial significance. (Activity Based Costing (ABC), 2010)
Non-Financial Performance Measurement
These are amongst the most widely applicable performance measurement techniques in the current scenario of the corporate world. We have seen the deficiencies of the financial aspects. The following methods tend to improve them for the betterment of the organizations:
Approaches to Non- Financial performance measurement
Six-Sigma Approach
The best approach for performance measurement is the six sigma approach. In this method, the companies try to identify the deficiencies in each of the processes that are a part of the functioning of the organization. These are then corrected by certain quality analysis tools. The companies also have special people who are only responsible for the same. As the name suggests, this approach makes the companies 99.99966% error free. As it has its long term accountability as well, it can be used over the financial performance measurement techniques.
Theory of Constraints
This theory deals with continuously helping the organizations in achieving their goals. The concept is more applicable these days because it identifies the constraints that lie in the path of the business. It is carried in a five-step process. This has been mentioned as follows:
* Firstly, identification of the constraints is done.
* Then, the companies decide the ways of constraint exploitation.
* It makes the entire system aligned as per as the decision taken.
* Then, a negative strategy is used to increase the capacity of the organizations to handle more constraints.
* Then, the companies’ see whether the constraints have been removed as a result of this. If it hasn’t then they go back at identification part. (Constraint Management, 2010)
Advantages of Non-financial aspects and Disadvantages of Financial aspects
The biggest disadvantage of the financial aspect is that it does not consider the broad view of the business. The companies have to give maximum regard to the available monetary benefits. If this is not reached, the management would not recommend for a certain activity to take place as a part of its functioning. There have been many companies in the past which have lost to great extents because of such a disastrous situation. One can take IBM for example. The company could not sustain the fact that it was not making immediate profits. As a result, they sold their laptop manufacturing and saw the other company making huge benefits.
An advantage of the non-financial aspect is that it allows the time for training. We all know that training is one of those areas which consume a lot of money in the beginning. The immediate profits associated with the same might not be as much as compared to the amount of money put into doing it. But, the non-financial aspect gives respect to the long-term advantages associated with the training. This is generally not given any attention from the financial point of view which considers only the short run.
The non-financial aspects build a reputation for a company. It helps a company take up strategies like cost-differentiation. These strategies are extremely helpful in making a company the cost leader in the market. The financial perspective might never give any room for the same. Under the dynamic environment of today, it become a must for companies to look for strategies like this.
Conclusion
As most of the companies of today have further strengthened and even widened their visions, simply looking for the monetary profits as a part of the performance measurement criterion is not worth mush scope. As for example, technology has been advancing at a tremendous pace these days. This is because; organizations are putting in a huge amount of money in Research and development. If the companies follow the economic value added approach or the activity-based costing approach, they would not have the heart to invest to such large extents. In the short-term, they can have a good flow of cash with them, but as we have seen companies like Procter & Gamble advance to such great extents, success at the international level can only come through investment in technology.
So, the method of financial performance measurement is not viable in the current era. It is certainly better to use the non-financial aspects of performance measurement as we have seen. The reason for the same is that they aim for the development of the total quality of the products. In this era of completion where the product life cycles are dependent on the efficiency of the companies to be able to maintain their products in the market, companies need to focus more on customer satisfaction than anything else. This is possible to a larger extent in non-financial performance measurement.
Eleven Hurricanes hoping to hear name called in NFL draft, but many aren’t expected to get picked
Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Fumble to Test Key Level of Support as Bears in Control
A Missouri city is on the list of top 20 fastest-growing dog-friendly cities
Crypto To Take Over Financial Sector Over Next Decade, Survey Finds
5 Missourians appear on Biden clemency list
Lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by UMN hockey coach doesn’t belong in MN federal courts, judge says
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 27
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
