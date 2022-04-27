Finance
What is Customer Segmentation?
Like so many buzz words in business & marketing, “customer segmentation” is one of those terms that is interpreted by folks to mean many different types of things. If the word “segmentation” were blurted out in a room of 20 business people, chances are it would conger up 20 different images.
So what is customer segmentation, and how can it be used to propel one’s business?
Segmentation defined
Customer segmentation is a method for grouping customers based upon similarities they share with respect to any dimensions you deem relevant to your business – whether it be customer needs, channel preferences, interest in certain product features, customer profitability, etc.
The key is for you, the marketer, to first decide on what basis you wish to segment your customers (or prospects for that matter). And, the only way to answer this question is to first determine what your objective is for the segmentation, and thus what you want the segmentation to “do for you”.
Common segmentation objectives
Common objectives for segmentation include but are not limited to: the development of new products, the creation of differentiated marketing communications, the development of differential customer servicing & retention efforts, channel strategy, and the maximization of profit/ROI for existing products.
Once you have decided what your objective is for the segmentation, you can answer the question, “what do I want the segmentation to do for me?”
A brief example: segmenting for customer winbacks
Let’s say you worked for a subscription-based magazine such as Time Out New York (TONY). Your boss has asked you to optimize TONY’s retention strategy utilizing the current save tactic of sending people who have recently canceled their subscriptions (aka “attritors”) 1 of 3 “win-back” mailers. This existing save tactic has been employed by TONY for the past 2 years, and the method for determining which attritor receives which mailer has been based largely on “intuition” (aka random selection).
Your first step in undertaking this project would be to clearly state your objective. Your objective, as per your boss, is to optimize TONY’s retention strategy for recent attritors. This is shorthand for saying, “I want you to maximize your return on your retention-dollars invested”.
Without getting into the nitty gritty of the approach, what you essentially want to do is determine the relative ROIs for each of the 3 mailers at the individual attritor level. For each mailer, you then want to identify those attritors with high ROIs (i.e., those attritors who re-instated their TONY subscriptions after receiving the mailer and provided you with future profits that well-exceeded the cost of the mailer).
Next, for each win-back mailer you want to identify those attributes which the high-ROI attritors have in common, essentially creating a profile for “high-ROI attritors” for each mailer.
The final step is to operationalize the three profiles you’ve created so you can use them to determine which of the 3 mailers, if any, to send to future attritors. This essentially entails implementing a process in which new attritors are matched up against the 3 profiles to determine which, if any, best describe them.
A more sophisticated approach would be to build predictive models that would calculate the expected ROI for each mailer for each attritor, and then send out the mailer with the highest expected ROI to the attritor. And, for those attritors in which all 3 mailers have negative expected ROIs you might choose not to send any win-back mailers.
Closing thoughts
In closing, segmentation can be tricky and complex, and no doubt requires a great deal of expertise & experience. Putting in place flawed segmentation strategies can be far more detrimental to a business than not having them at all. However, when designed the right way, segmentation strategies can provide tremendous returns relative to one-size-fits-all approaches.
Finance
The Big Fat Indian Weddings
My parents are saving money for my marriage, since the time I took birth. At times, I feel that I have birth for this grand event to happen in my life.
Besides saving money for property, saving money for a daughter’s marriage is a priority for Indian parents. Especially in the middle class society, working parents save every single penny that they earn for the wedding day. The entire savings of their life are spent on one single day. The society is the stimulating factor for parents to splurge every single penny that they have. ‘Every thing should be better than a relative’s, friend’s etc’s daughter’s wedding,’ is a general mindset of people. But more than this part of the society, it is the privileged class which makes wedding the biggest event in one’s life.
Money is blown out of proportion as parents/daughters/brothers/sisters/relatives want every thing to be perfect and grand. These weddings are the most talked about events among the relatives, friends and friend’s friends. It is not only a matter of marriage, it is also a matter of prestige.
‘Koi kami nahi rehni chahiye’ is the mantra. The food served, the clothes worn, the jewellery, the décor, everything should be larger than life.
And now it’s fashionable to make the Wedding day an event of the lifetime. The wedding lasts for a week or at times a fortnight or a month. It is an opportunity for the rich and famous to flaunt their wealth.
Let’s have a look at the BIGGEST, the FATTEST, Indian weddings: From UP, Bihar to UK, US, rich Indians with their astronomical wealth have given a new meaning to their son’s/daughter’s Wedding Day.
Our own Laloo Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Misa’s wedding with a computer engineer is unforgettable. The guest list included various political leaders and film stars who became a part of this extravagant wedding. She was a like princess enthroned to become a queen.
If Misa’s wedding was like a fairy tale than the hotelier Vikram Chatwal’s wedding with Priya Sachdev on 18th Feb 2006 was one of the most trendiest weddings of all times. Besides all the glitz and glamour, the guest list included the most prominent names from Iran to USA. Clintons, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and his son Aditya, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Prince of Iran, Prince Nicolas of Greece, US Congressman Joe Crowley and UK industrialist SP Hinduja are a few big wigs, who graced this mega event.
And how can we forget Arun Nair’s wedding with Liz Hurley. This ‘Firangi – Desi’ couple got married on March 2007. After an English wedding in Britain, there had been celebrations for over 5 days in traditional Indian customs in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The families of the couple stayed at the Devi Garh. This one of a kind couple has always been the most talked about pair both in India and Britain.
Also, in the history of Indian Traditional marriages, the wedding of the daughter of London-based steel tycoon Laxmi Niwas Mittal was a remarkable event. Vanisha, the daughter of Laxmi Niwas Mittal has tied nuptial knot with Amit Bhatia, an investment banker based in London. It is undeniable that the wedding was larger than life. It was reported that the total cost of the wedding was around £30m / $55million that is more than rupees two hundred crores in Indian money. The wedding was in news for weeks in all the leading dallies of the country and abroad. The guest list included names like from Indian and British society. Movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Aishwarya Rai was present to name a few. Famous lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, is said, to have written a one-hour play to be staged during the run-up to the vivaah.
Not very long ago, India also saw the wedding ceremony of Rohan Gavaskar with Swati Mankar, his childhood sweetheart. The wedding ceremony was the talk of the town as it was attended by the who’s who of Indian film industry, politics, cricket and fashion industry. People like Shabana Azmi, Bal Thakeray, Sachin Tendulkar, Shobha De, Dimple Kapadia, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agrkar and Yuvraj Singh graced the occasion.
It’s not only Laloos, Mittals or Bachchans that get their daughters or sons get married in an extravagant manner. Every Indian parents’ dream is to see their daughter married in the most lavish manner with the perfect and the most suitable life partner.
Finance
The Only Way Left for the Little Guy to get Rich in the Restaurant Business
To make money in the restaurant business, restaurant owners have to have a competitive advantage. If hard work alone would do it, most restaurant owners would already be rich.
There are only two real and sustainable competitive advantages anyone can have in the restaurant business.
Restaurant owners can’t have the best chef or the best location or the best menu or the cheapest prices — at least, not for very long. Chef’s can get a better offer, road construction, building projects and population shifts turn great locations into so-so locations. Great recipes can be swiped and even improved upon. And of course, trying to have the lowest prices is not the way to go.
The only two real and lasting competitive advantages any restaurant owner can have are — Innovation and Marketing.
Ray Kroc knew the importance of innovation when he said, “McDonald’s can innovate faster than the competition can copy.
Peter Drucker (the greatest management author and guru of all times) said, “Innovation is the only lasting competitive advantage anyone can ever have in any business.”
e’s right — “Marketing” is just a sub-part of “Innovation.”
Applying unique marketing techniques is a major part of innovation because —
Marketing is the only thing that generates profit for a restaurant. Everything else is an expense.
Marketing (when done right) is the best investment any restaurant owner can ever make. In the stock market or in real estate someone may hope for a 5% or maybe even a 20% return on their investment. But in marketing, a $100 investment in promotion (ads, direct mail, press releases, etc.) could bring in $1,000 in profit and sometimes much more.
For example, changing only a few words in a headline can bring in two to 10 times more profit from the same ad. And the only cost to make the change would be the time it took the restaurant owner to learn how to write headlines. What kind of return on investment is that?
The average restaurant owner thinks his job is to “run his restaurant.” He doesn’t have time to market his restaurant — or even to learn how to market a restaurant. Maybe that’s why he’s average.
A restaurant owner can’t make $100,000 a year doing $10 and hour work. A restaurant owner’s job should be to market, innovate and promote his/her restaurant.
The restaurant marketing plan for many restaurants is based on whatever the latest ad salesperson was promoting. When it comes to marketing, many restaurant owners just copy what the big boys are doing. That could spell disaster for almost any independent restaurant.
Most restaurant owners work long hours, but it doesn’t take long hours to market, innovate and promote a restaurant.
Look at it this way. A restaurant owner who masters innovation and marketing could swap restaurants with any restaurant owner in town. Let him have the location, the menu, the chef and staff and a year from now the restaurant owner who knows how to market and innovate would have the most profitable restaurant.
Learn to stop chasing the so-called competitive advantages that are short-lived and non-sustainable. Concentrate on Innovation and Marketing and watch your restaurant profits skyrocket.
Jerry Minchey, editor
http://www.MarketingYourRestaurant.com
# # #
Permission is hereby granted to reprint this article as long as proper credit is given including a link back to the website shown in the “Author Bio below.
Finance
All You Need to Know About an Umbrella Insurance Policy
You may wonder why you need an umbrella insurance policy when you already have insurance for your home and car, but as you increase earnings and assets, you require more protection for them. Umbrella insurance is a form of coverage which supplements all other policies. The core objective of this policy is to safeguard your personal assets from any unforeseen event including a tragic accident caused by you.
Umbrella insurance is considered one of the best ways to cover liabilities which may be unusually large and exceed base policy limits.
Coverage by Umbrella Insurance Policy
An umbrella policy grants additional excess liability above the expectations of your fundamental policy. By excess liability, we mean the coverage from one to five million dollars can be provided by the insurance company. The excess liability grants compensation for the following.
Legal defense cost for a covered loss such as lawyer fees and associated court costs.
Extra protection for your primary auto policy and auto-related liabilities
Personal liability compensation for your on or off premises.
Worldwide coverage for the foreign use of cars, no matter where you go.
Compensation against non-business associated with personal injury liabilities including libel, slander, false arrest or a wrongful eviction.
Coverage for claims by others regarding personal injury, property damage, members of your family or dangers on your property.
Coverage Cost of an Umbrella Policy
The coverage for the umbrella policy generally starts from $150 to $200 for a $1 million policy. Your coverage depends upon the premium amount. The premium amount increases if you decide to increase your coverage. But, increasing the policy limit to $2 million and getting twice the amount of coverage will not double your cost of premium.
Significance of Umbrella Policy
Your house, car, retirement accounts, investments as well as your normal savings and checking accounts along with your future income are considered valuable assets. If you get sued for a large amount of money and you do not have sufficient liability insurance or an umbrella policy for compensation, then all your assets will be exposed. For this reason, you must consider buying an umbrella insurance policy as it helps you in preventing from the possibility of financial damage because of an unforeseen accident or a single misstep.
Where Can I get a Policy?
You can buy the umbrella insurance coverage from various insurance companies and agents around you. But one of the best ways for getting umbrella coverage is through an independent and credible agent or independent broker.
