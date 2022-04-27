Finance
What is Mortgage Loan Processing? Four Stages in the Loan Cycle
Mortgage loan processing involves a series of steps that are completed within a period of six to ten weeks. It is a very lengthy and intricate procedure for the parties involved. The mortgage loan processor oversees the entire process while the borrower adheres to the instructions given by the lender. Do you want a house loan? If so, you may want to know how to go about it. The steps are generally the same but your lender might have unique standards. There are about four steps that you should expect to complete during Mortgage loan processing. They are explained below.
Applying for a mortgage – After locating a suitable lender, you will fill out a loan application form. These days the process is done electronically on the internet. After filling all the blank spaces, as openly as possible, you will submit it to the mortgage processor. The processor will contact you immediately instructing you to deliver certain documents. These include your recent bank statement, pay stub, W-2 forms and income tax returns if self-employed. The paper work is normally sent by mail and so the Mortgage loan processing can be delayed.
Verification of information on documents – When every document reaches the loan processor, the actual processing will officially begin. The documents will be critically verified to make sure that they are genuine. To do this the verifiers might call your employer, landlord, bank or other entities that are featured in your documents. If you pass the pre-approval step, meaning that you have fulfilled all the requirements, the Mortgage loan processing overseer will send your file to the lender. Title report and appraisal processing begins at this step. The lender normally takes about 14 days to validate your documentation although this can vary. If your house loan is eligible for the Loan Prospector, it will be executed faster via automated computer systems.
Underwriting your loan – This is the approval stage where the underwriters will validate your documentation once again. They may also request your credit reports to ascertain your credit worthiness. Appraisals and title search reports are confirmed too. The underwriter has maximum power to reject or accept a borrower’s file. If the file is rejected, it is returned to the mortgage loan processing department with a statement of denial. If it is accepted, it is returned to the loan processor with a pre-closing statement. Any denied file has to be reviewed again by the loan officer and processor to see if there is something they could do to help the owner. Automated Underwriting technique is in vogue nowadays. It requires less paperwork and little time. The computer approves or disqualifies a file while the underwriter checks the documents manually to identify possible problems.
Closing stage – If both mortgage loan processing and underwriting departments are happy with your file, the loan execution will enter the closing stage. The loan officer will initiate the closing stage following all the conditions stipulated by the underwriter. In a short time you will get a loan commitment from the lender so that you can set the actual date of the loan closing. You may need to consult with the property seller and lender to make this decision. Prior to closing, it is imperative to compare the Settlement Statement with the Good Faith Estimate statement. The charges outlined in both documents must be similar. If all things work out the Outsourced mortgage loan processing will come to an end and you will get a house loan.
Finance
How to Get 203k Loans in Pittsburgh, PA
The Federal Housing Administration offers specific loans to new or existing homeowners who want to construct or renovate their homes. However, not everyone can apply for these loans and there are several legal considerations to make. This post will tell you how you can successfully apply for an FHA loan and get the house that you want to live in.
Steps for Getting a 203k loan in Pittsburgh, PA
1. Find a Reliable and Certified Contractor
FHA loans in Pittsburgh, PA can only be availed when an entire project plan is submitted by a listed home construction, renovation, and remodeling contractor. The reason for this is that only the contractor can make a fair estimate of how much expenditure must be made for completing the project. Further, the contractor will know the documentation filing process and can help you cross many hurdles in actually getting the loan.
2. Get a Complete Estimate of Your Project Needs
A reliable contractor can tell you how much money you need to borrow. This is very important as it will determine the level at which you need to apply for the loan. There are two degrees for loans under the FHA 203k loan scheme. The first one is for loans under USD 35,000 and the second one is for loan above USD 35,000. Depending upon the scale of your construction/renovation needs, the appropriate loan category will be given to you.
3. Ensure You Are Getting the Best Materials
With respect to both construction and renovation, getting the best materials in the smartest approach. This will ensure that your monetary debts will not be in vain and you will not have to go for additional improvements or repair jobs later on. A good contractor will inform you of the best materials for your needs and offer a number of options. You should take their advice and follow their guidance in selecting the right materials and ensuring that the company can perform a good job on your project.
4. Get a Good Idea of The Process
The working process and the time is taken to complete the entire project matters a lot. Not only will it impact how long you will have to bear the loan amount but it will also determine when you will need to start paying. Obviously, the shorter the time, the better it is for you. However, you should not compromise on quality for the sake of time. A reliable contractor can tell you how long a properly done project is going to take.
5. Know the Application Process and All Legal Aspects
The contractor is going to guide you in all aspects of the application process. If they are reputed, they will have some experience in this domain. However, you should also keep a complete view of the process yourself. Once you get selected for the loan, you must go through with a detailed assessment of the legal contract. Hire a real estate lawyer if you need to. Otherwise, read the entire loan contract yourself to know of all obligations and liabilities.
Where Can You Get the Best FHA Loans Service in Pittsburgh, PA?
John Hancock Contracting is one of the oldest and most reputed home construction, renovation and remodeling contractors in Pittsburgh, PA. We offer high-quality services to our clients designed to minimize construction expenses and ensure the best construction for their needs.
Our 203k loan in Pittsburgh, PA are highly popular as they provide clients with complete control over their project. Further, we help our clients with documentation, application and all related services and can even suggest the right kind of consultation they need. Contact John Hancock Contracting for the best Homestyle loans in Pittsburgh, PA.
Finance
Lining Up Your Shot
When I first learned to play golf, my father told me to be aware of where the hazards lay prior to hitting a shot. He said course management is often just as important as having the perfect swing. And all these years later, I’ve come to believe that the same can be said about managing a portfolio and investing money.
Not having the right knowledge can paralyze you, because you are afraid to make a decision; conversely, having the right knowledge will allow you to prosper.
If you do your homework, you’ll likely conclude that a slow, steady approach to investing is the key to compounding your money. One mistake people make when golfing is trying to hit the ball too hard. This is very similar to someone taking on more risk than necessary when investing. You’ve heard the age-old saying: “Slow and steady wins the race” Well, that’s true with both investing and golf.
I was ecstatic that Winfred listened to my advice when we were playing those holes at Dallas National Golf Club. One of the biggest mistakes people make in golf — and similarly in investing — is making drastic and overly risky decisions. Watching Winfred pause to consider his next move, and the advice he was receiving, gave me great hope that he will do the same whenever a money move presents itself.
When Winfred hit the shot into that sand trap, his first instinct was to overreact and try to hit a long shot. This is the same with people who lose money on an investment; they’ll usually attempt to over-correct by taking an even bigger risk. Most times, all that does is lose them even more money.
A prospectus is an important tool that you need to properly play the game. Technically, a prospectus is a legal declaration that requires companies to meet transparency standards by disclosing certain facts and statements to ensure investors aren’t mislead in any way. And although reading long and tedious financial documents might not seem very exciting, it can tell you a lot about a company’s intentions.
For individual investors, the trick is distinguishing between statements that would likely appear in almost any prospectus, and other statements that tell you about the distinct qualities of a company. The biggest factor to remember is that the prospectus outlines projections, not actual facts. There is no guarantee that the company will meet its targets for sales and profits, so it’s really important for the investor to look at the prospectus and decide if the assumptions are realistic.
Getting back to our metaphor, this is similar to golf in that you need to read the terrain and decide if the shot you are about to take is realistic. In addition to the prospectus illustrating the company’s current position, it also provides in-depth details about how it has performed in the past. It is extremely important to learn from the past, not just in investing but also in golf.
Winfred and I play at Dallas National on a regular basis, and we have found over the years what our strengths and weakness are on specific holes. We have learned from our good and bad shots in the past, and we continue to adjust and improve our games from our learning experiences. Whether in golf, investing or simply life itself, you’d be wise to do the same.
Finance
Placing A Value On Your Personal Injury Claim
Your Medical Doctor or Chiropractor has released you from treatment for your motor vehicle accident and enough time has passed so you’re about to position yourself to sit down with Adjuster Henry Hard-Nose. His employer is Rock Solid Insurance, the company who insures Fred Fuddle, the individual who plowed into your rear end, smashing you with a tremendous crash which was responsible for your injuries plus the “Pain and Suffering” you’ve had to endure.
To be adequately compensated for what you’ve gone through you must have accumulated what’s identified in the world of insurance claims as “Special Damages”. Those are your Medical bills, your Lost Wages plus every dollar paid out to help with your recovery. When building the value of a personal injury claim there are several key elements you should be aware of:
LIABILITY: In the vast majority of motor vehicle accidents it’s clear who was at fault. Assuming that Fuddle struck you a mighty blow in the rear end (rear-enders make up well over half of the motor vehicle accidents that take place in the United States each year) yours is a case that must be settled. (Final Statistics prove that in 83% of accident’s that took place in 2003 it’s clear who was at fault) !
The very doubtful liability case has little, if any, settlement value. If that’s the situation you should obtain the services of the local Legal Beagle who does a good job at that, Attorney I.M. Greedy. But, if you do, be very careful when you sign Greedy’s “Contingency Fee Agreement”. Read it closely. Don’t sign anything that will let him charge you one penny, other than his normal fee. Do not – – in any way whatsoever – – allow him to chisel any money from you, for his out-of-pocket expenses. All Greedy should be compensated for (if he’s successful at busting loose some bucks from Rock Solid) is his fee and that should be no more than the usual locally published accepted percentage of the total recovery.
TYPE OF INJURY: If there are severe injuries (which make up only ten to fifteen percent of all motor vehicle accidents) you should obtain the services of a lawyer. But, if you’ve had minor injuries like whiplash, bumps, bruises, sprains and/or strains (and it’s clear you’re not at fault) you can handle and settle the claim yourself.
TYPE OF PERSON YOU ARE: Rate yourself and be brutally honest. You’re most likely an average motor vehicle owner/driver, living a normal life. But, if you’ve spent some time behind bars, have a criminal record, or a history of character defects that often get your butt in a jam with the local cops (and this is well-known) you must take those facts into consideration when forming expectations regarding what your case is worth.
THE TYPE OF PERSON FRED FUDDLE IS: The better Fred Fuddle looks, or the better the “entity” “(Fuddle’s business or company, etc.) appears, the better for Rock Solid. But, if Fuddle is a known bookie or drug dealer, they’re in deep “stuff”. On the other hand, if Fuddle is a well-loved philanthropist, that can be a plus for Rock Solid Insurance. Or if the vehicle that struck you was a van driven by Pastor Frederick Fuddle, and the named insured is The Fuddle Camp For Lost Souls, that can be a plus for Rock Solid.
But, if the “entity” that hit you was a dilapidated junk pile on wheels operated by Fred “Goof-Ball” Fuddle, and the named insured is The Fuddle Rotted Cow Manure Corporation, that will obviously not be favorable for Rock Solid.
DAMAGES: There are “Medical Special Damage” Expenses, “Non-Medical Special Damages” Expenses, and/or your “Property Damage” Expenses.
MEDICAL SPECIAL DAMAGE EXPENSES: These typically include Cost of Ambulance, Emergency Room, Hospital and/or Clinic Charges, Chiropractor, and/or Dentist, Over-The-Counter Drugs and/or Prescription Medications, Laboratory Fees and Services, Diagnostic Tests: X-Rays and (CT) Scan, Prosthetic Appliances or Surgical Apparatus, (Cranes & Crutches), Physical Therapy, Registered and/or Practical Nurse Fees, Ace Bandages, Gauze and Tape, Heating Pads, Creams, Lotions, Ointments, Balms and Salves.
When it comes to listing your Medical Special Damage “expenses” don’t overlook one single dollar because, when it comes time to settle your claim, that dollar can increase the value of your payment for “Pain and Suffering” by a multiplier of four or even five! (Yes, that means a $20.00 bill can be worth $80.00 to $100.00 more ,in your pocket, from Rock Solid Insurance, at settlement time).
NON-MEDICAL SPECIAL DAMAGES: These typically include Lost Wages and Earnings, Lost Vacation time and/or Sick Leave, Travel Expenses (car rentals, public transportation, expenses incurred getting to and from your Chiropractor and/or hospital and/or physical therapy “treatment” of some sort) Household Help during disability and/or Child Care. Be sure to obtain written proof of such “Non Medical” Special Damages.
LOST WAGES: The income you lost, because you were unable to work, is an area where adjusters take terrible advantage of the typical claimant because they know so little about it.
Commissions and overtime can make a huge difference in your lost earnings. Be sure to get a letter from your employer, on their official letterhead, explaining that in detail. Or, if you’re self-employed, get this information stated on your accountants letterhead.
The time you miss from work (thus the money you may have lost) is calculated and this element constitutes what is known as “Lost Wages” or “Lost Time Verification”. In most situations you’re entitled to compensation for lost time and earnings, even if you have no actual loss of money! Such as, for example, when your salary is paid by your company insurance coverage, or by taking sick leave, or some similar arrangement.
Even if you’re salaried you should obtain a “Lost Earnings”, or “Time Lost Verification”, in writing on your employer’s letterhead.
IF YOU’RE SELF-EMPLOYED: To prove your lost earnings you’ll probably have to assemble some inside information for Hard-Nose. If you don’t like the idea of submitting private documents to him, in the privacy of your home or office, just think how you’d feel about producing them in the non-private environment of a courtroom. When a case goes to trial, and if you want to prove your damages so as to collect adequate compensation, that’s your only alternative.
TWO CRITICAL AREAS REGARDING LOST WAGES: Did the injury necessitate a change of job or employment at a lesser rate? Or, did the injury allow your going to work but only on a part-time basis? If the answer to either question is “Yes”, it would be wise to ask your employer to document these facts on their letterhead.
IT’S CRUCIAL FOR YOU TO KNOW: Even if you’ve been paid while out of work, you can still compute your time lost from work as “Lost Wages” .
PROPERTY DAMAGE EXPENSES: These typically include Motor Vehicle Repair, Damaged Clothing, Broken Glasses, cost of Substitute Car Rentals, Towing and Storage. Make copies of all bills relating to any of your property damage expenses. Keep the originals. Be sure to have these in your possession when you and Hard-Nose plunk yourselves down to “Talk Turkey”. Photocopies are sufficient to give him.
YOUR AGE: Because of their obvious innocence, insurance claim accident victims, up to the age of 12, generally have excellent settlement results. Those in their teens, and into their late 50’s, fall into a fairly normal category because they’re generally considered to be at the height of their physical stamina. Those in their late 60’s, and over, usually fare extremely well; primarily due to the sympathy that’s often invoked, from a judge or jury, because of general attitudes regarding frailty and the elderly.
MOST IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER:The information Hard-Nose places into your file plays a major role in the ultimate value of your claim. Never underestimate the importance of his impressions and conclusions! Should, one day, your case ends up in front of a judge, or jury, what Hard-Nose feels, observes and then reports into your file at Rock Solid about you, his insured Fred Fuddle, and/or possible witnesses, etc., (in addition to the information you’ve documented for him) could have massive influence on the value of your claim – – especially if Fuddle is a loser and he’s absolutely in the wrong. At that point the only thing stalling a settlement is the amount of money it’s going cost to get rid of you.
And, should your file end up in the hands of the local defense attorney for Rock Solid Insurance, all the positive factors about you, your injury and liability, will cause him to gasp, “Hey, what’s going on here? My legal fees will be higher than the few hundred more bucks this one can be dumped for.”
The bottom line: Your out-of-pocket expenses correctly recorded and presented, your injury information properly documented and your lost wages clearly established will seriously increase the dollar value of your personal injury claim.
QUESTION: How does Dan know this to be true? ANSWER: “Because for 38 years Dan was right there, where he saw and done that” !
Copyright (c) 2005 by Daniel G. Baldyga. All Rights Reserved
DISCLAIMER: The purpose of this “How To” Insurance Claim Article “PLACING A VALUE ON YOUR PERSONAL INJURY CLAIM” is to help people understand the motor vehicle accident claim process. Dan Baldyga does not make any guarantee of any kind whatsoever, NOR do they purport to engage in rendering any professional or legal service, NOR to substitute for a lawyer, an insurance adjuster, or claims consultant, or the like. Wherever such professional help is desired it is the INDIVIDUAL’S RESPONSIBILITY to obtain said services.
Dan Badlyga has had 3 “How To” Insurance Claim books published, the last being AUTO ACCIDENT PERSONAL INJURY INSURANCE CLAIM (How To Evaluate And Settle Your Loss) which can be found on the internet at http://www.caraccidentclaims.com or http://www.autoaccidentclaims.com.
This book explains, in simple language, “How To” handle your motor vehicle property damage and/or personal injury claim. It also contains BASE (The Baldyga Auto Accident Settlement Evaluation Formula). THE BASE FORMULA will explain how to determine the value of the “Pain and Suffering” you endured – – because of your motor vehicle accident injury!
Mike Preston: Chip on shoulder about to pay off for former Friends School star Tyler Badie in NFL draft | COMMENTARY
What is Mortgage Loan Processing? Four Stages in the Loan Cycle
ASK IRA: Do Heat have a rooting interest in 76ers-Raptors?
Robinhood Stock Prices Plummet Following Firing 9% of Workforce
How to Get 203k Loans in Pittsburgh, PA
Blockchain Technology: Enabling A Decentralized Future
Five recipes for all that leftover ham
Lining Up Your Shot
Exclusive Interview with Australian Pop Singer/Songwriter Jacob Lee
Placing A Value On Your Personal Injury Claim
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife