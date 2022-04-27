Finance
What Is the Best Electric Skateboard for Your Budget?
The average cost of an electric skateboard starts anywhere from $200 to around several thousand dollars. More popular e-skateboard brands cost around $400 to $2000. Prices vary depending on the type of motor, wheel, battery size, truck and deck. The brand name of the e-skateboard also affects the overall price of the device.
So which type of skateboard fits well to your budget?
Best Electric Boards Brands and Prices
Phoenic Ryders Dragonfly Cruiser E-Board – $360.00
Meepo Mini2 Electric Skateboard 32″ Standard Range – $449
Meepo Mini2 Electric Skateboard 32″ Extended Range – $599
AEBOARD G5 (STREET) Single SM 4.0AH Battery – $299.99
AEBOARD AE3 (STREET) Single 10S3P Battery Cells – $439.99
Phoenix Ryders Mini Longboard Plus – $530.00
Halo Board Beast – $1,297.00
Carbon GTR 2in1 Carbon Fiber Deck- $2,149.00
What Makes an Electric Skateboard Expensive
E-skateboards can be quite expensive. The electric components of the e-board make them expensive. The battery and the electric motor are the two most expensive components of the electric skateboard. The li-on battery alone already costs around $150 to $500 a piece. The electric motor costs from $50 to $300. That amount alone adds up to the high price tag attached to most electric skateboards.
The remote control, ESC receiver and computing unit and the wiring also adds up to the total cost of the e-skateboard. The production itself is also costly because there are no huge manufacturing factories available yet to manufacture the device in bulk. With a high demand for the product and not so many brands offering e-skateboards, the law of supply and demand dictates the price of the device to be higher.
Picking the Best Electric Longboard Based on Price
Buying your first electric keyboard is quite exciting, but will most likely do a dent on your budget. Making a good purchase depends on your due diligence in finding the best electric longboard. If you are looking to buy a more affordably tagged e-skateboard, you still have to look into that overall quality of your skateboard to make the most out of your purchase.
Look for a Product Warranty
Electric skateboards are often exposed to a lot of wear and tear especially if they are regularly used as a mode of transportation. Used in high speeds, they can endure several bumps and crashes along the way. The more affordable your electric skateboard is, the most likely it will be prone to strain more than the higher priced ones.
It is in your best interest to go for a unit that includes a comprehensive warranty. Take time to read the warranties available with your purchase to see the types of issues and damages that are covered in the warranty.You’ll get the most out of your purchase, no matter how expensive or affordable it may be with a warranty.
Range and Battery Capacity
If you are planning to buy a cheaper e-skateboard, determine if it fits your needs. The maximum speed and the battery life are two factors that should suit your needs, especially if you are going to use it as a replacement for your regular transportation options. It should be able to provide enough power and speed needed for your commute. Never settle for an affordable electric skateboard just because it is within your budget. It should be able to meet your needs too.
Quality Materials
Go for e-boards that are made of quality materials. There are still plenty of affordable electric boards that fall on the more affordable price range that are made up of sturdy, durable and lasting materials.
Always check the quality of the electrical kit included in your e-board. It should work properly because this is the main control that tells your boards to move, accelerate and to stop. Poorly manufactured electrical and control Wi-Fi systems can cause accidents and put the rider at risk.
Never compromise performance, comfort, and safety when choosing to buy a more affordable electric skateboard. Although price is still a significant factor that dictates a rider’s buying power, it should not be solely considered as the decision-making point in purchasing an electric board.
Technological Advances Within the Banking Sector
The world’s oldest surviving bank – the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in Italy – dates back to 1472. With banks playing an integral role in our everyday lives for over 500 years, it’s no wonder this staple of society is one of the first places to experience technological change. As the demand for safe, secure and speedy banking increases so does the drive to develop new features and software that manage this need.
At present, modern technology allows banking to exist in four very different environments. The first of which is the rise and rise of telephone banking. Introduced in the early 80s, telephone banking allows customers to access and administer their accounts using a handset or keyboard attached to a phone line. ‘Home banking’ also refers to the use of a numeric keypad that sends tones down the phone line that instructs certain changes to be made to the individual’s bank account.
Hot on the heels of telephone banking, the internet would soon provide individuals with another means to administer their bank accounts. Introduced in 1994, internet banking enhanced and developed the service already provided by phone lines and allowed customers to conduct tasks such as fund transfer, investment, electronic bill payment and complete applications for other financial features such as loans and credit cards. It is though the number of internet users who bank online now exceeds 50%.
Technological advances don’t only extend to phone and telephone however as the ATM (automated teller machine) or cash kiosk, has undergone numerous changes as well. Invented in 1960, the ATM machine is now a familiar feature on the high street and provides an accessible and familiar means to access funds for those going about their daily business or even holidaying and travelling abroad. Of particular interest is the development of highly advanced banking software that allows multiple ATMs to be controlled remotely from one financial institution as well as technology that allows ATMs to speak a variety of languages, thus providing a globally friendly machines.
Although the most noticeable technological changes to banking have occurred out with the walls of these financial institutions themselves, there are also other noteworthy developments that aid the experience of employees and customers within the banks themselves. Enhanced databases and in-house software packages mean tellers can access numerous customer accounts at once. For individuals working within the credit or loan sector, software packages now exist that help to calculate lending risk as well as borrowing time which ultimately provides a safer, secure and speedier banking experience from the bank and beyond. “
Chiropractic Office Billing Performance – Rule-Based Indexing Approach
You’ve got apples and you’ve got oranges, which is fine if you’re making a fruit salad. But if you’re trying to ascertain the relative payment performance of one health insurance company over another, you need all the fruit on the plate to look the same. Because in the chiropractic billing game, even the slightest variation may translate into significant accounts receivable. And to see how this comparative analysis is done, one can look at the indexing models on Wall Street.
The most popular indexing technique on Wall Street is rule-based, where predefined rules select the instruments for inclusion in an index depending on specific parameter values of those instruments at the time of computation. The advantage of rule-driven indexing is that participation is dynamically determined at the time of computation, reflecting the dynamic nature of the entire market. Today’s top-ten list of index performers may not include the same names next week, because some names may drop off or get added to the list. Specific performance of a financial instrument in the index is recomputed every time the index itself is computed, reflecting the dynamic nature of performance relative to the market itself. If an instrument performs well in a strong market, the index takes this into account, since most participants are doing well too. The same is true on the downside – if a financial instrument has poor performance in a down market, the index clarifies that this is not because of some inherent weakness in the company itself, but rather, performance is reflected in context of the entire market environment in which that security trades.
Most large sell-side brokerage firms compute various indices on a daily basis. For example, Lehman Brothers publishes its famous Fixed Income Index using a rule-based computing process that includes both basic characteristics (e.g., trade volume) and advanced risk parameters (e.g., duration and convexity). By comparing the performance of a trader’s investment portfolio to that of an entire index, one can immediately determine if the trader has been successful or is failing relative to the entire market.
A similar indexing approach promises to redefine the Payer-Provider perspective in healthcare, as well. A payer might be considered for inclusion into index computation if total processed volume in the past month exceeded a determined amount (say, $100 million). Participation in the index would be driven by multiple criteria, starting with a necessary minimum threshold of submitted claims and including the all-important Billing Performance Index (BPI – the percentage of accounts receivable beyond 120 days). Payer participation in the index is defined dynamically at the time of computation and not by a static listing of specific payers. Therefore, any specific payer may or may not be included in the index for a given month, depending on that payer’s performance.
For example, in June 2007, Billing Precision’s Chiropractic Billing Performance Index stood at 14.8, almost 3% above the national average of 17.7% (In other words, the average of Billing Precision’s ten top performing Payers have 14.8% of Accounts Receivable beyond 120 days, which is 3% better than the national average). BPI is a key billing performance characteristic, as it is an indicator of claims that are never paid. Obviously, the lower the index, the better the billing performance, but this statistic is only really meaningful when considered in context to the relative performance of other Payers.
So if you’re hungry for a solution to the aging of accounts receivable, take Wall Street’s lead and consider utilizing the power of rule-based indexing to separate the players from the poseurs. Then grab a plate of fruit salad and relax, because with this level of data at your disposal, you’ll know bad apples from good oranges at a glance.
4 Aquarium Items to Make Sure You Purchase
The task of purchasing your saltwater aquarium equipment can be overwhelming at times, and can make it easy to forget the basic items you should really consider buying first. In this post iIwant to review four basic items that might be overlooked when purchasing a saltwater aquarium, that if you forgot, you might want to take another trip back to the local fish store.
1) You absolutely want to make sure you purchase a fish net. This basic, but essential item for your aquarium is needed from almost day one. Depending on your aquarium tank size, it could be very hard to reach in all different areas of your aquarium. Additionally, keeping your hands out of your aquarium as much as possible is a good practice to avoid bringing harmful chemicals from lotions, soap, etc. Into the aquarium environment. I would suggest purchasing a couple different size nets to use when you need to pick up something in a hard-to-reach spot, and are prepared for anything you need to do inside your aquarium.
2) Purchasing a portable refractometer is a good idea to measure the salinity level of your aquarium water. Making sure the salinity level in your aquarium is in balance is imperative to maintaining a healthy aquarium for your livestock. I would suggest purchasing a portable refractometer to give you an accurate reading. You can find them online for as low as $80.
3) Make sure you look to purchase water jugs to store your aquarium fresh/saltwater. I would suggest 5-gallon jugs to help carry bulk amounts of your water to store for water changes. This item in your aquarium maintenance toolkit is often overlooked. Whether or not you make your own aquarium water through a reverse osmosis (RO) system, you will want a few 5-gallon jugs to store your future water in. Especially in creating your own saltwater, you must have time for the salt to dissolve in your freshwater. I highly suggest picking up a couple of these as soon as possible to store your water and create a consistent schedule.
4) Aquarium glass cleaner is going to be a product you will heavily rely on. When you buy an aquarium, you want be able to see your aquarium fish and corals right? Part of your routine maintenance is cleaning your aquarium glass from aquarium algae build-up that prevents you from seeing into your aquarium. There are several products you can buy at your local fish store to help you complete this task. My personal favorite is either a small metal blade you can cleanly scrape the algae off your glass, or a magnet that sweeps off the algae in its path. These are relatively cheap and keep your aquarium looking sharp for you, and your friends.
