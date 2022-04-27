Why This Ethereum Indicator Points to Bullish Continuation

- Ethereum is up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.
Although the cryptocurrency market has been trading bearishly for the previous week, the crypto community is still hopeful about the price movements of Ethereum (ETH) by the end of May. The community at CoinMarketCap predicts that by the end of May 2022, the digital currency will trade at an average of $3,634 and have received 21,532 votes and an accuracy rate of 80 percent, notwithstanding the recent decline in its valuation. According to community votes, the decentralized finance (DeFi) asset’s current value would increase by $770.80 (+26.92 percent).
Even though there was a little smaller objective than May’s set by 13,640 members, ETH is expected to be traded at $3,260.93 by June 30, increasing $396.07 or 13.89 percent from the current price. Ethereum’s month-end price has historically been forecasted by the crypto community with an accuracy rating of 79.85 percent based on past estimates.
Whale Alert
An anonymous whale sent 6,400 Ethereum (ETH) to Crypto.com from an unknown wallet. An analytics and monitoring firm, Whale Alert, said the transaction was valued at $18,523,590 USD.
ETH transfers at hundreds of millions of dollars show that the crypto whales are back in business. In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. As per data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place on Wed, 27 Apr 2022 09:43:33 UTC.
