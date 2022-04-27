News
Wild get exactly what they deserve in 5-3 loss to Coyotes
Despite some cautioning from coach Dean Evason leading up to Tuesday’s game at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild got exactly what they deserved in a 5-3 loss to the lowly Arizona Coyotes.
Never mind that the Wild entered the matchup on a 10-game point streak. Never mind the Coyotes entered the matchup on a 10-game losing streak.
After jumping out to an early lead, the Wild looked like a team going for style points for most of the night, and it cost them. They finished 0 for 6 on the power play in the game, failing to net a separation goal that might’ve made opened the floodgates.
That allowed the Coyotes to hang around, and in the end Gophers star Travis Boyd scored what proved to be the game-winner, beating Marc-Andre Fleury with a redirection from the point.
Thinking the play might have been offside, Evason challenged the play to no avail. He wasn’t happy with the call, nor was he happy with the end result.
With the Wild trying to mount a comeback in the waning minutes, Phil Kessel tallied an empty-netter to finalize the score.
Minnesota Book Awards honor authors and artists in return to live ceremony
The Minnesota Book Awards returned live tonight (Tuesday) after three years of airing virtually. Presented by Friends of the St. Paul Public Library and sponsored by Education Minnesota, the program at the Ordway Center for the Arts in St. Paul honored authors/illustrators in nine categories as well as the Book Artist, Hognander Minnesota History and Kay Sexton awardees, previously announced. T. Mychael Rambo was emcee.
Here are the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards winners. (Category sponsors are in parenthesis. *Indicates a Minnesota-based publisher.)
Children’s Literature (Books For Africa)
“How to Apologize” by David LaRochelle; illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka (Candlewick Press*): Everyone makes mistakes but apologizing can be hard. LaRochelle is a former elementary school teacher who has been creating books for young people for more than 25 years. He is the recipient of the Sid Fleischman Humor Award and the Minnesota Book Award. Wohnoutka has illustrated over 30 books for children, many of them with David LaRochelle, and is a Minnesota Book Award-winner.
General Nonfiction (The Duchess Harris Collection)
“The Violence Project: How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic” by Jillian Peterson and James Densley (Abrams Books): Using data from the writers’ groundbreaking research on mass shooters, including first-person accounts from the perpetrators themselves, “The Violence Project” charts new pathways to prevention and innovative ways to stop the social contagion of violence. Peterson has led large-scale research studies on mental illness and crime, school-shooting prevention and mass violence. She is a professor of criminology and criminal justice at Hamline University and faculty director of the Center for Justice and Law. Densley is a professor of criminal justice and first University Scholar at Metropolitan State University. He has established himself as one of the world’s leading experts on street gangs and youth violence, including cyber violence.
Genre Fiction (Macalester College)
“Life’s Too Short” by Abby Jimenez (Forever/Hachette Book Group): When Vanessa Price quit her job to pursue her dream of traveling the globe, she wasn’t expecting to gain millions of YouTube followers. But after the sudden custody of her baby niece, the last person Vanessa expects to show up offering help is the hot lawyer next door. Jimenez is a Food Network winner and New York Times bestselling author. She founded Nadia Cakes out of her home kitchen in 2007, and the bakery has gone on to win numerous Food Network competitions.
Memoir & Creative Nonfiction (Bradshaw Celebration of Life Centers)
“Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress” by Ranae Lenor Hanson (University of Minnesota Press*): Watershed follows the streams and tributaries that connect us to our world and to each other, as revealed in the life stories of Minnesotans driven from their homelands by climate disruption. Hanson is a lifelong educator. She collaborates with Minnesota 350 and Transition US and other organizations to develop effective responses to the trauma of our changing climate.
Middle-Grade Literature (Education Minnesota)
“Long Lost” by Jacqueline West (Greenwillow Books/HarperCollins): When Fiona’s family moves to a new town, nobody seems to notice Fiona’s unhappiness. After she finds a gripping mystery novel at her local library, Fiona begins to notice strange similarities that blur the lines between the novel and her new town. West is the author of the bestselling middle-grade series The Books of Elsewhere, the Schneider Family Book Award Honor Book “The Collectors,” and other novels for young readers and teens.
Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction (Bookmobile)
“Confluence: A History of Fort Snelling” by Hampton Smith (Minnesota Historical Society Press*): Historian Hampton Smith delves into Fort Snelling’s long and complicated story: its construction as an improbably enormous structure, the daily lives of its inhabitants, its role as a military outpost, its
participation in wresting the land from the Dakota, its evolution as two cities grew up around it, and its roles in two world wars – up to the reinterpretation of the fort as Minnesotans mark its 200th anniversary. Smith is a former reference librarian at the Minnesota Historical Society.
Novel & Short Story
“The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson (Milkweed Editions*): A widow and mother, Rosalie Iron Wing has spent two decades on her white husband’s farm, finding solace in her garden. Now, grieving, Rosalie begins to confront the past and what it means to be descended from women with souls of iron – women who have protected their families, their traditions, and a precious cache of seeds through generations of hardship and loss. Wilson (Dakota) is the author of several books, including the Minnesota Book Award-winning “Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past.” She is executive director for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance.
Poetry (Wellington Management Inc.)
“Sho” by Douglas Kearney (Wave Books): Navigating the complex penetrability of language, these poems espouse Black vernacular strategies, while examining histories and current events through the lyric, brand new dances, and other performances. Kearney is the author of seven poetry collections. He has received a Whiting Writer’s Award and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Cy Twombly Award for Poetry. He teaches creative writing at the University of Minnesota.
Young Adult Literature (Expedition Credit Union)
“The Night When No One Had Sex” by Kalena Miller (AW Teen/Albert Whitman): It’s the night of senior prom, and 18-year-old Julia has made a pact with her friends. (Yes, that kind of pact.) They have secured a secluded cabin in the woods, one night without parental supervision, and plenty of condoms. Alternating between each character’s perspective and their group chat as the pact unravels following the dance, the novel charts a group of friends navigating the tenuous transition into adulthood and embracing the uncertainty of life after high school. Miller is a teacher, editor, and writer of books for children and young adults. She studied religion and gender studies at Carleton College before receiving a master’s in creative writing from Hamline University.
Previously announced
- Book Artist Award (Lerner Publishing, presented with Minnesota Center for Book Arts): Cathy Ryan, “Chronicle.”
- Hognander Minnesota History Award (Hognander Family Foundation) – David Hugill, “Settler Colonial City: Racism and Inequity in Postwar Minneapolis” (University of Minnesota Press*)
- Kay Sexton Award (Robert and Carolyn Wollan) – Fiona McCrae, publisher/director of Graywolf Press.
Grizzlies rally from 13 down in the fourth to win Game 5, put Wolves down 3-2.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in three games, Minnesota held a double-digit fourth quarter advantage, and it couldn’t close the deal.
Because the Wolves couldn’t box out Brandon Clarke.
The Grizzlies’ big man was an absolute monster down the stretch, grabbing seven offensive rebounds in the final frame alone, willing Memphis to score on possessions where it had no business doing so.
The Grizzlies got second, third, even four chances at possessions, even though Clarke was the only big for Memphis on the floor. It didn’t matter. Minnesota had no way to get a body on him.
With the Grizzlies trailing by two with a minute to play, Memphis missed, but Clarke swatted the loose ball out to Ja Morant, who made a three ball to give Memphis its first lead of the half.
The Wolves’ backs were against the wall with eight seconds left, but Minnesota ran a hammer screen action for Anthony Edwards, who got a look in the corner and drilled it.
But one possession later, Morant showed why he was an MVP candidate all season, driving to the bucket for the game-winning score, giving the Grizzlies a 111-109 win.
Morant finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Clarke added 21 points and 15 rebounds.
A game that was hard to watch for three-plus quarters turned into a back-and-forth thrill ride in the closing minutes. The Grizzlies lead the series 3-2, with Game 5 at Target Center on Friday.
Karl-Anthony Towns drained a three, then shushed the Memphis crowd as Minnesota extended its fourth quarter lead to 13 with nine minutes to play. It was too much celebration too soon.
The Timberwolves did not play well in a number of respects. They turned the ball over and couldn’t hit the glass. They almost managed to shoot themselves into a win anyway. But in the end, those were their undoings.
Now, Minnesota heads to Target Center, needing a win to keep its season alive.
Heat push through Butler, Lowry absences and past Hawks 97-94 to win series 4-1
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry were missing. But the Miami Heat’s defense still was there.
Ultimately, that was all that was needed Tuesday night at FTX Arena to close out Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Turning up the heat in the absence of leading men, Erik Spoelstra’s team pushed past the Hawks 97-94 to win the best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference playoff series 4-1, surviving a turnover-filled finish.
Next up is the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series that the 76ers lead 3-2 heading into Thursday night’s Game 6 in Toronto.
An added bonus is additional rest for Butler, who missed the game with knee inflammation, and Lowry, who missed his second consecutive game due to a hamstring strain, with the Heat’s next series not to open until Monday at FTX Arena.
In the other Eastern Conference semifinal, the Boston Celtics will host the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls series that the Bucks lead 3-1.
Lacking Butler and Lowry, the Heat turned up their defense while getting ensemble contributions.
There were 20 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, as well as 21 points from Victor Oladipo, who started in place of Butler, 16 from Tyler Herro and 15 from Max Strus.
For the Hawks there were 35 points from De’Andre Hunter, with Young closing with 11 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Hawks led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter, before the Heat then moved to a 54-42 halftime lead, ending the second quarter on a 20-4 run.
Atlanta responded by opening the third quarter on an 8-0 run to move within 54-50, leading to a Heat timeout with 2:24 into the second half. The Heat countered to move to a 15-point lead, before taking a 75-64 advantage into the fourth.
The Heat then went up 13 early in the fourth, before Atlanta closed within 79-76 with 8:14 to play.
The Heat got the lead back to 10 midway through the period, but the Hawks continued to close, with a pair of Hunter baskets bought the Hawks within 95-93 with 1:14 left.
Adebayo countered with a dunk with 59.2 seconds left to push the Heat lead to four.
Ultimately, the Hawks wound up in possession with 5.2 seconds left down three, after the Heat unsuccessful challenged and out-of-bounds call and then Atlanta called its final timeout.
A Hawks turnover followed, ending it.
2. Strus gone wild: The Heat went to a fullcourt press off an Atlanta timeout with 2:36 left in the second period and the result was 10 consecutive Heat points by Strus in a span of 67 seconds, pushing the Heat to a 49-40 lead.
First, with 2:29 left in the first half, Strus scored on a put-back dunk.
Then, with 2:25 to go in the second quarter, after a Hawks inbounding turnover, Strus converted a 3-pointer.
With 1:47 left in the half, Strus converted another 3-pointer.
And with 1:22 to play in the second quarter, Strus converted a transition layup.
A flagrant foul on Hawks center Clint Capela followed, putting Adebayo to the line for a pair of free throws that pushed the Heat lead to 51-40.
A 3-point play by Gabe Vincent followed to cap the Heat’s 17-0 surge.
3. Explosive start: If there were questions about Oladipo’s surgical knee and his remaining explosiveness, they were answered early.
Oladipo opened 4 of 4 from the field, with a driving layup, a banked layup, a pull-up jumper from the foul line and a spinning transition finish at the rim.
That already had him with one more basket than in his 23:04 in Game 4, his only other previous playoff appearance.
He was up to 13 points by the intermission.
4. Trae torment: Even without the defense of Butler and Lowry, the Heat continued to make things miserable for Trae Young, this time with the Hawks guard 1 of 7 from the field in the first half, for five points.
The Heat needed that defense, after shooting 3 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half.
Young’s frustration ultimately led to a technical foul with 5:11 to play.
5. Odd moment: The Heat’s Markieff Morris received an unsportsmanlike technical foul with 7:06 left in the third quarter.
Even though he was not in the game.
Even though he had yet to play in the series.
Reaching out during a scramble for a loose ball in front of the Heat bench, Morris made contact with Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, with the officials calling for video review.
That resulted in a successful free throw from Young, with Young then committing a turnover to end the possession.
Morris remained on the Heat bench.
