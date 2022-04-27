Connect with us

Work closes multiple EB lanes on Poplar Street Bridge

Work closes multiple EB lanes on Poplar Street Bridge
ST. LOUIS – There could be traffic trouble Wednesday heading into Illinois on the Poplar Street Bridge due to the scheduled closure of multiple eastbound lanes going into East St. Louis.

IDOT is in charge of this project and their officials said the lane closures will likely happen around the area where the split happens on the bridge. That’s where you can either go south on Route 3 or stay on 55/64 into East St. Louis. IDOT says the center three lanes on 55/64 going into East St. Louis are slated to close for repairs Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closures are needed so crews can replace the attenuator and perform deck repairs on the bridge structure. The attenuator is the crash barrier that sits where the split happens. An IDOT worker said the attenuator was hit recently in a crash. Full ramp access will be available throughout this project.

IDOT officials are warning drivers to expect delays and allow for extra time in this area. They are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes if possible to get into Illinois.

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, thousands of rupees will be credited in the account on this day, know complete calculation here

April 27, 2022

7th Pay Commission : Big News! 2 lakh rupees will be credited in the account of these employees
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, thousands of rupees will be credited in the account on this day, know complete calculation here

7th Pay Commission: There is good news for central employees. A huge amount is going to come in the account of the employees. This amount will be transferred to the account in 4-5 days.

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission: There is good news for the central employees. A huge amount is going to come in the account of the employees. This amount will be transferred to the account in 4-5 days.

DA was increased by 3 percent

In fact, last month, the government had increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of central employees by 3 percent. According to media reports, the salary for April is expected to come on May 1. It will come with increased DA. There will also be an arrear of three months in this.

34% dearness allowance

The reason for this is that 34 percent dearness allowance has been implemented from January 2022. In such a situation, along with the salary of April, the DA arrears of January, February and March will also come. This is going to benefit about 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

So much money will come

Since, after the dearness allowance becomes 34 percent, the employees with 18 thousand basic salary will get DA of Rs 6,120. Till now, these employees were getting Rs 5,580 at the rate of 31 per cent DA. That is, his monthly salary has increased by Rs 540 and annual salary has increased by Rs 6,480. April salary will come with increased DA and 3 months DA arrears will also be available. In such a situation, it is being estimated that Rs 2,160 more will come in the coming salary.

6,828 will increase

Employees whose basic salary is Rs 56,900, after having 34 percent DA, they will now get Rs 19,346. Earlier, according to 31 percent DA, such employees were getting Rs 17,639 i.e. their monthly salary has increased by Rs 1,707 and annual salary has increased by Rs 20,484. In such a situation, there will be an estimated increase of Rs 6,828 in their upcoming salary.

No relief for DA arrears stuck for 18 months

At the same time, the employees have not got relief regarding the frozen DA during the Corona epidemic. Recently, there were reports that the central government has made it clear that DA arrears for 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. This is from January 2020 to June 2021.

7th Pay Commission: Employees Got Great News! 3% Increase In DA, The Government Announced

The post 7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, thousands of rupees will be credited in the account on this day, know complete calculation here appeared first on JK Breaking News.

20 Trendy Dresses That Every Woman Should Add In Her Wardrobe

April 27, 2022

trendy kurtis for women
Today’s society has undergone an unending fashion makeover. Every year or decade ushers in a new fashion trend or style that quickly becomes a global fashion statement. With their clothing trends, Bollywood stars have inspired millions of women, and it has now become one of many women’s defining styles. Women are always on the lookout for new trendy dresses. Every fashion style that appears trendy to their eyes is open to trial and error.

So, here are 20 trendy dresses that every woman must have in their wardrobe!

1. Kurtis

Photo Credit: samantharuthprabhu

Kurtis, or summer tunics, are commonly embellished with chicken embroidery. The collar is added to Kurtis to add elegance and innovation. Jeans, shorts, leggings, capes, and skirts all look great with Kurtis or tunics. Kurtis, often known as tunics, are quite comfy to wear all day. It can be worn both formally and casually. So, ladies, get ready to add some fashionable and cool Kurtis to your collection.

2. Rugged Jeans

rugged jeans for a trendy look
Photo Credit: priyankachopra

Rugged denim is always in trend. These jeans are currently one of the most fashionable looks. It’s so small that you can take it with you everywhere you go. Experiment with your wardrobe and opt for a pair of tough jeans. It’s comfortable enough to wear throughout the day. Rugged jeans with cut Kurtis or tank tops are appropriate for a night out with your pals or for wearing to college.

3. Pant Style Suit

pant style suit dress
Photo Credit: parineetichopra

If you don’t want to wear a sari or a salwar suit, a pantsuit is a great alternative. These trendy outfits are comfy to wear all day. It goes well with a pair of western slacks. This pant-style outfit can be worn without a stole or dupatta.

4. Indo Western Dresses

sonam kapoor in white anarkali
Photo Credit: sonamkapoor

Indo Western Dresses can give you a style that is both western and ethnic. Indo western outfits are perfect for any occasion. With Indo western clothing, you can conduct yourself with grace and elegance. The majority of these gowns have beautiful embroidery, Indian patterns, and sequins.

5. Palazzo Pants

palazzo pants
Photo Credit: sejalkumar1195

Palazzo pants are a current fashion trend. Palazzo pants are long pants with wide-leg flares that extend out from the waist. Bell bottoms are not the same as palazzo pants. Palazzo pants are popular in the summer because they are light and comfortable.

6. Checkered Shirts

Prajakta Koli outfits
Photo Credit: mostlysane

To live in the moment, checkered shirts are bright, sexy, and attractive. Checkered shirts are fashionable and appealing to wear. When you’re heading to a relaxed dinner party with your family and friends, you can don a checkered shirt. In the cooler months, it will keep you warm and elegant. It goes well with jeans, denim, shorts, and ballerinas.

7. Jumpsuits

Alia Bhatt in a blue jumpsuit
Photo Credit: aliaabhatt

Jumpsuits, like any other dress, can be worn as a complete outfit. It’s a one-piece outfit. You can just toss them in the air and leave. Check print jumpsuits are the way to go if you want to stand out among your pals. It’s ideal for wearing all day.

8. Crop Tops

crop tops
Photo Credit: mostlysane

Crop tops are really popular right now. It provides you with a lovely appearance. It can be worn over a tank top, a striped dress, or on its own. It’s ideal for summer and spring, and it’s seasoned to seem contemporary and lovely. Crop shirts are fluid, breezy, and comfortable. Crop tops can be worn daily. It’s suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

9. Velvet Skirts

velvet skirts
Photo Credit: lucine_a

Velvet skirts are luxurious and attractive. These lovely velvet skirts are incredibly soft and comfy to wear. This gorgeous skirt is appropriate for a variety of occasions, including birthdays and dance parties, ceremonies, casual wear, formal business parties, school, office, dating, and so on.

10. High Neck Tops

high neck top
Photo Credit: priyankachopra

Wearing these smart and sleek clothes will make you look effortlessly glamorous. For a cool look, combine this top with a pair of jeans. To appear like a Fashionista among your friends, pair it with jeggings or denim and high heels.

11. Long Printed Gowns

long gowns
Photo Credit: sonamkapoor

Try these amazing long patterned gowns if you wish to elevate your particular style to new heights. It’s a lovely piece that’s also quite comfy to wear. You can wear it for both casual and formal occasions. These lovely printed gowns look great with platform shoes, a sophisticated coat, a trendy bag, and minimal jewellery.

12. Baggy Trousers

baggy trousers
Photo Credit: sejalkumar1195

Baggy trousers are both fashionable and practical. If you want to make a stronger style statement, consider these amazing baggy trousers. To finish the style, pair baggy trousers with pumps, a cardigan, heels, a smart top, a leather jacket, ballerinas, or sandals.

13. Ruffled Tops

ruffled top
Photo Credit: aliaabhatt

These ruffled tops will add a pop of colour to any outfit. It’s a great summer piece that’s ready to wear. It is quite comfortable to wear and maybe carried for long periods. To complete the style, wear it with ballet flats, jeans, trainers, skinny jeans, or pants.

14. Solid Fit and Flare Dress

fit and flare
Photo Credit: ahsaassy_

Wearing a solid fit and flare dress will elevate your unique style to new heights. These days, solid fit and flare dresses are highly popular. As a result, it’s ideal for adding to your casual outfit. It is available in a variety of shapes and sizes. As a result, you can dress up in both casual and formal attire.

15. Cotton Trousers

cotton trousers
Photo Credit: sejalkumar1195

This summer, add some flair to your look with some beautiful and fantastic cotton trousers. It is really fashionable and extremely comfortable to wear for extended periods. It’s perfect for summer, and it’s seasoned to complement your whole personality. It’s appropriate for both casual and formal occasions.

16. Off Shoulder Dress

Katrina in a floral off shoulder dress
Photo Credit: katrinakaif

Off-shoulder dresses will make you stand out from the crowd this year. It’s lovely and comfortable enough to wear all day. It’s appropriate for any season. You can wear it for a casual or a party look. To complete the look, pair it with platform heels, minimal silver jewellery, your favorite purse, ballerinas or flats.

17. Symbol T-shirt

symbol tshirt
Photo Credit: drewhouse

T-shirts with symbols are a terrific complement to any woman’s outfit. Symbol T-shirts will provide you with both style and comfort this season. Because it is so comfortable, you can wear it all day. It’s palpable in any season. It’s ideal for casual get-togethers with family and friends.

18. A-Line Skirt

trendy dresses
Photo Credit: ahsaassy_

Wearing innovative and elegant A-Line skirts can help you nail the season’s look. To nail the event, add those gorgeous and unusual A-line skirts to your closet. You can wear it all day because it is gentle on your skin. To live in the moment, you can experience it in any season.

19. One Shoulder dress

one shoulder dress
Photo Credit: parineetichopra

This season, turn heads with one shoulder dresses that are easily trendy and gorgeous. Make a terrific update to your closet this season to maintain your style statement. Stand out in a group with beauty and grace by embracing both comfort and style.

20. Body con Dress

body con dress
Photo Credit: katrinakaif

These gorgeous body con dresses will keep you in style all year. It will provide you with both style and comfort because it is gentle on your skin and allows you to wear it for longer periods. You can get them in various shapes and sizes. As a result, you have the freedom to choose your style.

So girls, get ready to upgrade your wardrobe with some stylish and cool dresses that are listed above. Start wearing those stunning dresses and feel more beautiful and powerful than ever.

The post 20 Trendy Dresses That Every Woman Should Add In Her Wardrobe appeared first on MEWS.

Ration card alert! If you want free ration for the next 5 months, then do this work quickly, otherwise there will be a problem

April 27, 2022

Ration card alert! If you want free ration for the next 5 months, then do this work quickly, otherwise there will be a problem
Ration card alert! If you want free ration for the next 5 months, then do this work quickly, otherwise there will be a problem

Ration Card Latest News: The ‘One Card, One Nation’ scheme is being implemented by the government. Under this, you can take ration in any district of any state across the country from the ration card.

Ration Card Latest News: During the Corona epidemic, it was announced by the central government to give free ration to poor families. Actually, during the Corona epidemic, millions of people lost their jobs. In such a situation, the government had taken this decision to help the unemployed people. According to the announcement of the government, this scheme will continue till September 2022.

Ration card will be offline / online link

There are thousands of families who have ration card but they have not been able to link it with Aadhaar due to some reason. If you too have not yet been able to link your ration card with Aadhaar, then complete this process as soon as possible. You can link with Aadhaar both offline and online.

Hope for transparency in the system

Actually, the ‘One Card, One Nation’ scheme is being implemented by the government. Under this, you can take ration from your ration card in any district of any state across the country. This is expected to bring more transparency in the entire system in the coming times. If you do not link your ration card with Aadhaar, then there may be problems in the coming time. Let us know the process of linking Aadhar and Ration Card.

How to link ration card with Aadhaar

1. First of all go to the Aadhar website uidai.gov.in.
2. Click on ‘Start Now’ here.
3. Here, fill in the details of your address and district etc.
4. After this click on ‘Ration Card Benefit’ option.
5. Here enter your Aadhar Card Number, Ration Card Number, E-mail Address and Mobile Number etc.
6. After filling it, OTP will come on the registered mobile number.
7. As soon as you fill the OTP, you will get the message of process completion on your screen.
8. On completion of this process, your Aadhaar will be verified. Also Aadhar and Ration Card will be linked.

How to link Aadhaar offline

For linking Aadhar with ration card, the documents required are copy of Aadhar card, copy of ration card and passport size photograph of ration card holder to be submitted at the ration card center. Apart from this, biometric data verification of your Aadhar card can also be done at the ration card center.

The post Ration card alert! If you want free ration for the next 5 months, then do this work quickly, otherwise there will be a problem appeared first on JK Breaking News.

