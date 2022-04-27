Finance
Your Homeowners Insurance May Not Cover Woodpecker Damage
Meet Amy, City Girl that became a small town resident upon her marriage to George. The stark difference between living in the very center of urbanized civilization and township dwelling was somewhat of an adjustment for Amy. Sure she loved the sights and sounds of nature exposed: the lake, the trees, grass, flowers and the vibrant color of winged birds. Nonetheless, how she missed the hustle and bustle and – yes – even the noise of what she had always recognized as the center of commercial shopping, auto and bus traffic – honking included – and life as she had been bred to appreciate!
Though noise has always been the core of her existence, the incessant pecking on the side of her roof in small town America where she currently had set up residence did absolutely no good for her nerves. Five o’clock in the morning, you see was far too early for a woman of the world such as she to be rudely awoken from her slumbering state. And the fact that the pecking was coming from a fine feathered ‘friend’ known most commonly as the woodpecker did little to placate her uneasiness.
Then came the crunch that really threw Amy off. It appeared as the bothersome woodpecker had begun to incur damage on her lovely home! But nothing could appease Amy when she discovered that her standard homeowners insurance policy did not even cover the damages and losses she now suffered!
“You see, Ma’am,” explained the nice insurance agent, “insurance companies simply do not cover general home liability that has been wrought through negligence. In fact, they view woodpecker damage as something that could have been avoided through proper home maintenance.”
If only Amy had known! She most certainly would have confronted the little peril with a vengeance. Now it appeared that it was too late and she and her husband would have to bear the losses through out of the pocket expenditures.
They say life is a great teacher. Amy knows better than most.
“Learn from me,” says Amy, former city dweller. “Don’t let pests get the better of you or your home risks will!”
How does one tackle a woodpecker problem? There are a number of hands-on methods:
• Go out and purchase a tool that’s on the market in regard to woodpecker deterrence.
• Surround outside home spots that connect to the roof with wired fencing.
• Attach colorful tape below roof and around the roof’s gutters.
• Seal attic holes and house siding with caulk or other materials.
• Hire a pest eliminating firm to take care of the problem.
• Explore your own creative to tackle the nasty wood-pecking problem.
Ask Amy. She’ll tell you forearmed is indeed forewarned: speak to an independent insurance agent about your homeowners insurance policy to make sure it is tailored to your needs.
Finance
Will Insurance Cover Bariatric Lap-Band Surgery?
Bariatric Lap-Band surgery is one of the safest surgeries to help with weight loss, but it can also be expensive too (as with most any type of surgery). For this reason, many insurances (such as Blue Cross (in some states), Humana, One Health, Medicaid, First Health, Tufts Health Plan, United Healthcare, Oxford Health Plan, and American Family Insurance) have been known to cover for bariatric care. If covered, insurances will either cover for complete care or partial care.
If you are not covered by your insurance company, it may not hurt to talk to your employer. Lots of times it is the employer that decides what will or will not be covered for their employees. It is usually not difficult for an employer to make a change in an employee’s insurance package. It is, however, very difficult for an employee to make a change since it is the employer that purchases the insurance packages in bulk and therefore, already has a deal set up with the insurance company.
Not even bariatric centers can get insurance companies to change a policy that is already written, no matter how qualified the person is for getting a bariatric procedure done. However, it will be much easier for your employer to change your insurance policy if you do qualify for bariatric procedures because of medical reasons.
Even if your insurance won’t cover for bariatric care, there are other options that are usually available. Many centers have “out-of-network” benefits you can take advantage of, and financial plans through third parties that will help allow you to pay. Bariatric centers will generally try to work with you and your financial needs.
Finance
Medicare Supplement Insurance – Can You Save With the Right Medigap Plan?
Since Medicare has some deep holes in the coverage it provides, you have more opportunities to save with Medicare Supplement Insurance (aka Medigap). These Medigap Plans are designed to pay after Medicare pays for its share of your medical bills so you have fewer out-of-pocket expenses.
Which Medigap Plan Is Right For You?
There are ten Medigap Plans, which all offer different benefits at different prices. To buy smart, start by making a list of your typical medical expenses for the most recent year. That may take some checking of past bills, but it gives you a good idea of what you are actually spending for healthcare. With that in mind, you can look for the right Medigap Plan that focuses on your biggest healthcare costs.
Another way that you can save on healthcare is by taking advantage of preventive services. Stopping a heatlh problem early is usually not only cheaper, but a whole lot easier. Once you’ve found a Medigap Plan that takes a bite out of your out-of-pocket medical costs, look for plans that cover the preventive services you’ll need, like screening for cancer and heart disease. You’re more likely to stay well when you’re monitoring your health with regular check-ups.
Next, see if the plans you like gives you access to the doctors and hospitals you prefer. If so, you’re more likely to keep up with regular check-ups. Medigap Plans usually have a list of medical providers so you can be sure your doctors are on the list.
See what, if any, co-pays apply to visiting doctor offices and emergency rooms. Co-pays are what you pay even with Medicare coverage, such as $20 for doctor office visits and $50 for emergency room trips, and these can add up quickly when you need these services often.
Getting help to pay for Medicare deductibles can mean big savings as well. You have to meet the Medicare Part A deductible when you are admitted to a hospital as an inpatient, and that deductible is $1,100 per illness in 2010. Fortunately, most Medigap Plans reimburse you for this deductible even if the amount increases from year to year.
How Can You Get The Best Value For Your Money With Medigap Insurance?
Keep a separate list for each plan you’re considering. Write down what you actually incurred for doctor office visits, ER trips, hospital admissions, lab tests, prescriptions, and so on. Then check off if a particular Medigap Plan would have covered that cost. Do this with any medical expenses you anticipate this year that you didn’t have previously, too. With this kind of an organized comparison, you can see which plan will save you the most, but you’re not quite through yet.
Insurers charge different prices for the same plan. That means once you’re sure which plan offers you the greatest savings, you need to contact several insurers and compare prices for that plan. When you see the reduction in what you’ve been paying for healthcare, you’ll be glad you took the time to do a little homework.
Finance
Insurance Agent Websites – Get Complete Information About Various Insurance Products
These websites are providing great and wonderful threshold to the people, who want to make insurance. These websites gives the opportunity to the customers to interact with their agents in seconds. Customers can find the solution of their problem by just clicking on the web pages. This gives the charming effect to the insurance agents and their efficiency increases by several times. Insurance agent websites are mostly visited to find the general and basic information about the insurance policy. It is the opportunity for the customers that they do not have to visit the agent or to meet them much time. To get the complete information all they have to do, is just to visit the websites, and they will get what they want.
In order to meet the requirement of customers for what they are visiting the websites, the agent need to place complete information on his website. This information must contain all the procedure. It should be completely covering all the steps of the insurance. It will more facilitate the customers, and they will more attracted by the agents.
These websites acts as the attendant of the agents. The websites which are designed in the way that gives the complete information and quick access to their insurance agents will succeed more. These website are the path way between the customer and the insurance agents. So they must contain the complete knowledge about the working and interacting method of insurance agents. Insurance agent websites must be clean, attractive and fast, so it passes the “click away test”. The “click away test” simply means that many people take one look at a website and decide that the design is amateurish, too complicated, too slow, etc. — and they immediately click away to another destination (most likely a competitor). So these websites must be easily opening and of small size.
