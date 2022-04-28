Finance
10 Tips for Effective Competitive Intelligence Gathering
Competitive intelligence gathering can be a useful exercise that yields important information to guide your business and marketing strategy, or it can sit in a computer file and collect the equivalent of electronic dust if you’re not careful. While a competitive intelligence project can bring out your inner spy, it can also lead to confusion, misinterpretation of data, and faulty strategy-setting. Worse still, it can lead to something I call the “me too” syndrome in which you end up pushing your business into a model that’s a poor imitation of a competitor rather than an authentic and rich representation of yourself. The following 10 tips for effective gathering and use of competitive intelligence information may help you avoid the pitfalls of gathering information on your competitors while simultaneously helping you use it effectively.
Tip 1: Schedule Time Regularly to Perform Research
One of the most common complaints from business owners is that they don’t have time to do competitive intelligence. They also complain that they don’t have time for market research, marketing and promotions, and you name it – they don’t have time for it. Every entrepreneur, business owner and executive is faced with this problem. Honestly, have you ever had a day in which you just had oodles of free time? Probably not. The best way to overcome this problem is to block off competitive intelligence time on your calendar as you would an appointment with a prospect or an important meeting. Block off at least one hour a month, and preferably one hour every other week. This should give you some uninterrupted time to do some internet research and begin your competitive intelligence-gathering efforts.
Tip 2: Keep a List of Competitors Handy for Future Research
One time-saving tip I like to share is the handy spreadsheet; keep a list of competitors on your spreadsheet for future reference. Include the date last researched, the name of the competitor, and the URL of their website, and leave the last column blank to type in any research notes. This ensures that each month, when you sit down to conduct your competitive intelligence work, you’ll have the list handy and won’t need to reinvent the wheel.
Tip 3: Listen to Your Customers When They Mention Other Companies
Your customers are an invaluable resource of information about your competitors. If they mention that someone else does the same thing for cheaper or better than you do – note the name. That’s a competitor. Whenever I get a call from a prospective customer, I always ask, “How did you hear about us?” Often they will mention they visited a competitor’s website first and then came to us, or they used a competitor’s services and weren’t happy with either the price or the results, so they are seeking a new vendor. The companies, products and individuals they mention may be competitors, and provide you with great information to start your research-gathering efforts.
Tip 4: Track Products and Services, Messages and Offers
Many people make the mistake of simply tracking the overall efforts of their competitors. It’s important to note not just the direction the competing company is headed in, but what new products and services they are offering. Look at the messages they are using to describe their products and services, and any prices, sales or special offers to entice customers to buy from them. Are they retiring programs? Adding new ones? Touting research projects? Offering special events or announcing participation in a trade show? Each of these pieces adds up to the big picture of the activities of your competitor, and merits tracking and monitoring.
Tip 5: Sign Up for Competitors’ Emails and Social Media
To make your job easier, sign up for your competitors’ press releases, email newsletters and announcements, and major social media sites. You’d be amazed at how much they share with their customers, information that you can obtain freely and publicly. You can even set up a Google Alert to monitor new information and articles published about them.
Tip 6: When You’re Stuck Looking For Information, Search on a Key Executive’s Name
Here’s a useful trick I learned when researching an industry for which there was little published information about industry revenues, market growth, demographics and more; use a key company executive’s name as the search term and see what pops up. In my specific example, the executive had an unusual last name, and when I typed her name into the search engine, the result was several articles in which she was quotes about the detailed demographics of the industry I was researching. If you know the names of your competitor companies, then you can find out the names of key executives. To find any interviews they may have participated in, search their names. You may unearth some golden nuggets of information.
Tip 7: Examine SEO and Internet Marketing Efforts
Take a few minutes to examine any search engine optimization (SEO) elements your competitors may have put into place on their web pages. While a complete discussion of every potential method and element is beyond the scope of this article, there are many good resources online offering advice and suggestions for what to examine and how to find the information. For example, you can plug any URL into the Google Keywords Analysis Tool and the tool will attempt to extrapolate the keywords from the page. A cursory examination of the HTML code on any web page uncovers any meta tags in place, and using your favorite search engine, you can read your competitors’ page descriptions. Learn as much as you can about SEO and use this knowledge both to empower your own internet marketing efforts and to help you uncover your competitors’ level of SEO fluency.
Tip 8: Don’t Fall Into the “Me Too” Trap
One of the pitfalls of conducting competitive intelligence is assuming that what you see your competitors doing is the ‘right’ or ‘best’ way of doing things. If the competition is running ads on certain websites, the company owner feels he must, too. Beware of the “me too” trap and of copying anything, even the smallest thing, your competitors are doing. First of all, you don’t know if what they are doing is successful; they could be failing miserably at their efforts, not generating any sales or leads from their campaign even if you happen to like it. You don’t have access to their results, so you don’t know what is working and what isn’t. Copying anything they’re doing could be dangerous. Why make your business into a poor copy of another? Instead, focus on how you can improve your business, products or marketing efforts based on what you learn during the competitive analysis. Can you add new features? Better service? Focus on your own efforts and avoid the ‘me too’ trap.
Tip 9: Avoid Pricing Wars
Another trap many novices fall into is getting into a pricing war with competing businesses after seeing their prices. Many business owners realize that their prices are higher than the competitions’ and panic, thinking that by lowering their prices they will beat the competition and increase their own sales. You may increase your sales but unless you can decrease your costs, you’ve also just decreased your profit margin. And how much of that can your business withstand? What if your competitor decides to lower prices further – can you afford to keep lowering yours? Can you afford to set your customers’ expectations around lower prices?
Tip 10: Use the Information to Choose Your Strategy
After completing your competitive assessment, use the information you’ve uncovered to establish your own marketing strategy. Strive to improve your products, promotions, and service, always focusing on what you can do better, more efficiently or less expensively (while still maintaining margin) than your competitors.
Focus on your own business strategy, and decide for yourself how you are going to position your business in the marketplace in light of what you’ve learned. The result may be a competitive business, one that acknowledges competition without being a reactionary to the competition. Be the leader, not the follower, and use competitive intelligence to your advantage.
Why Your Digital Marketing Strategy Won’t Work Without SEO
Digital marketing is the process of utilizing digital channels to market and advertise products and services. These efforts are used to generate interest from the target audience and convert it into sales opportunities.
Search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), content marketing, influencer marketing, content automation, campaign marketing, e-commerce marketing, social media marketing, e-mail direct marketing, e-books, optical disks and games, etc., are some examples of digital marketing.
However, this article will specifically discuss the importance of SEO.
Search engine optimization or SEO is the practice of using accepted techniques to increase the ranking of a website in search engine results. This practice best ensures a website will receive more traffic from the natural search results.
Note: Methods such as using paid ads to get traffic from search engines are not part of SEO because ads are not a “natural” part of search results. Such methods fall under SEM.
Below I’ll give you three reasons that explain why SEO is important for your website.
1) SEO focuses attention on the most effective sales tool a business has
What is the most effective sales tool a business has? Your website!
It’s always open – 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and never asks for sick leave or arrives late to work. It pulls in sales, leads and opt-ins without any hassle. Your website is your “perfect employee” because it multi-tasks effectively and tackles thousands of prospects at once.
Search engine optimization grabs the attention of your target audience and directs it towards your “perfect employee.”
2) SEO lets people find your website
Your first point of contact with your audience online is your website. However, unless people can find it, your website is as good as non-existent.
Another reason SEO is necessary for your website is because of the role it plays in digital marketing.
Google is notorious for being secretive, so we don’t know the latest stats. However, in 2012 this empire announced that it receives 3 billion queries per day! That’s 90 billion per month or 1.1 trillion searches per year!
So ignore SEO at your own peril.
SEO gets your business found, noticed, and loved.
3) SEO builds credibility
SEO can make your brand stronger, more recognized, and can increase its virality. Your goal should be for your website to show up at the top of the results when people search on Google for a keyword relevant to your business.
If you can achieve this goal then your prospects will automatically believe that your website advertises the best product or service they are seeking.
Nowadays, everyone just “Googles it.” If your website is displaying at the top of the list of results, then your credibility will increase substantially.
Of course there is much more about the importance of SEO than the reasons discussed above. Just as there is much more to digital marketing than SEO. However, this article serves as a helpful introduction to the topic.
Understanding Canine Diabetes In Beagles
Diabetes is a common disease in breeds like Beagles. It is important for every dog owner to know the facts about this disease.
– Diabetes is an endocrine disease. It has two types; diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus. This disease occurs when the body produces insufficient insulin, a kind of hormone essential in sugar metabolism.
– Diabetes mellitus is the most common of the two types. Also called “sugar diabetes”, this disease occurs when the body produces less insulin. Diabetes mellitus is further subdivided into two; Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes occurs when there is insufficient production of insulin in the pancreas. Type 2 diabetes on the other hand occurs when there is an inadequate response by the dog to insulin.
– Diabetes insipidus is a condition wherein the excretion of diluted urine is in large amount and can not be reduced even if the fluid intake is reduced. This happens because of the kidney’s inability to concentrate urine. This type of diabetes is caused by a deficiency of antidiuretic hormone (ADH) known as vaporessin.
– The common symptoms of diabetes are excessive drinking and urination. The dog may also suffer weight loss though there is an increase in appetite. In addition, poor skin and hair coat, liver disease, vomiting, weakness in the rear legs, secondary bacterial infections, dehydration and rapid breathing may also be present in dogs with diabetes.
– Dogs between seven and nine years of age are usually the victims of this disease. Unspayed female dogs and breeds like Dachshunds and Beagles are at greater risk for developing this disease.
– Insulin, administered through injection, is the main medication of this disease. Types of insulin vary depending on its effect and on how the victim respond to it. Short-acting insulins are effective for one-to-four hours, medium-range insulins are effective for four to 24-hours and long-range versions of insulin last from eight to 28 hours. Too low dosage of insulin will not control diabetes and too high dosage can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level). If possible, medication should be given at the same times everyday.
– There are also other measures to keep diabetes in control. The dog’s weight and food intake should be managed well because blood sugar is hard to control in overweight dogs. Instead of giving one full meal a day, experts suggest to feed several smaller ones (at least twice a day). Another way to control obesity is through regular exercise.
Best Rated Homeowners Insurance Companies – How to Find Them
Your home and its contents probably represent your biggest investment, and you want to protect them with homeowners insurance from a top insurance company. But how can you easily find quotes from the best rated homeowners insurance companies? Here’s how …
The Internet Has Your Answer
The Internet lets you easily get quotes from the best rated homeowners insurance companies. First, you’ll need to gather some basic information about your home and insurance needs, including the following:
* Square footage of your home.
* Year your home was built.
* How far away the nearest fire station and fire hydrant are.
* Construction details about the home, such as the type of foundation, walls, and roof.
* Amount of coverage you want.
* Deductibles you want.
* Safety features in the home, such as deadbolts, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and security systems.
Once you have this information, you can go to an insurance comparison site, fill out information about your homeowners insurance needs, and quickly receive quotes from A-rated homeowners insurance companies.
The best comparison sites even let you talk online with insurance professionals online so you can ask questions and make sure you choose the best homeowners insurance company for you. (See link below.)
Check Their Ratings
By going through an insurance comparison site to select your homeowners insurance company, you know you’re getting a company that’s been rated to be reliable and financially sound. You can set your mind even more at ease by checking the company’s ratings on other sites. Again, the Internet will help you out:
* Go to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Web site (naic.org) and select your state. You’ll then go to your state’s Department of Insurance website. This website is maintained by the Insurance Commissioner and lists licensed agents, companies, and each company’s complaint ratio.
* Check ratings from companies such as J.D. Power & Associates (jdpower.com), A.M. Best (ambest.com), and Standard & Poor’s (standardandpoors.com).
