5 Top Reasons to Invest in Lifting Shoes
Lifting shoes are purpose-built to provide a solid and reliable platform. They are very effective at helping the lifter produce more force and push through the floor to get the weight in the desired position. The proper shoes are essential for those involved in regular deadlift or heavy squats. Let’s take a look at five of the major benefits of the lifting shoes:
Elevated heel
A basic feature of the lifting shoes is the elevated heel which helps to hold the right posture when weight lifting. The ability to maintain posture is not only beneficial for the person lifting the weights, but the proper posture in a lift is essential in a professional environment. The height of the heels can vary with the different shoes. The preferred height will make it possible to achieve the right power position and maintain balance.
Solid base
Many of the lifting shoes are built with a solid base consisting of wood, hard plastic, or a mixture of these materials. A solid platform to make a lift is essential. Trying to lift on an unstable surface can be very dangerous. However, the firm base of the lifting shoes makes it a lot easier to maintain the proper posture.
Ankle support
The majority of the lifting shoes are made with a rubber, leather or plastic-like material. The entire shoe is created with firmness in all areas to create a very secure feeling for the foot and ankle. Also, the shoes can feature extra straps to further help in an effort to provide support.
Mobility
The solid base, elevated heel and support are designed to give all-round mobility while performing the lifts. The shoes are particularly helpful for giving proper mobility for the hips, knees and ankles. Proper hip and ankle flexion is essential to help achieve the desired burst of power and the ability to maintain a hold for the appropriate time. If the hips and ankles aren’t in a position to give the desired power production, it will be a lot more difficult to produce the proper power.
Safety
The proper shoes must be worn when weightlifting to help lower the risk of injuries. Lifting heavy weights or performing complex movements have the potential to lead to injury if a solid base and support isn’t in place. Any shoes that lack support can put the body in poor alignment, which has a much greater risk of injury.
What Is Indian Share Market
Indian Share Market
A stock market, equity market or share market is the aggregation of buyers and sellers (a loose network of economic transactions, not a physical facility or discrete entity) of stocks (also called shares), which represent ownership claims on businesses; these may include securities listed on a public stock exchange as well as those only traded privately. Examples of the latter include shares of private companies which are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms. Stock exchanges list shares of common equity as well as other security types, e.g. corporate bonds and convertible bonds. More info visit this:- sharetradetips
Stock Exchange?
A stock exchange is an exchange (or bourse) where stock brokers and traders can buy and sell shares of stock, bonds, and other securities. Many large companies have their stocks listed on a stock exchange. This makes the stock more liquid and thus more attractive to many investors. The exchange may also act as a guarantor of settlement. Other stocks may be traded “over the counter” (OTC), that is, through a dealer. Some large companies will have their stock listed on more than one exchange in different countries, so as to attract international investors.
Trade?
Trade in stock markets means the transfer for money of a stock or security from a seller to a buyer. This requires these two parties to agree on a price. Equities (stocks or shares) confer an ownership interest in a particular company. Participants in the stock market range from small individual stock investors to larger trader investors, who can be based anywhere in the world, and may include banks, insurance companies, pension funds and hedge funds. Their buy or sell orders may be executed on their behalf by a stock exchange trader.
Stock Market Index?
The movements of the prices in a market or section of a market are captured in price indices called stock market indices, of which there are many, e.g., the S&P, the FTSE and the Euronext indices. Such indices are usually market capitalization weighted, with the weights reflecting the contribution of the stock to the index. The constituents of the index are reviewed frequently to include/exclude stocks in order to reflect the changing business environment.
Index Future?
In Nifty Future package we provide Nifty& Bank nifty future tips for on daily basis with proper target & Stop loss. Trading in this segment is the safest and the best way to get decent profits in this highly unpredictable market The movement in Nifty and Bank nifty if not confined to a sector and requires expertise in analyzing all sectors combined together.
Index Option?
In Nifty Option package we provide Nifty& Bank nifty option tips for on daily basis with proper target & Stop loss. Trading in this segment is the safest and the best way to get decent profits in this highly unpredictable market The movement in Nifty and Bank nifty if not confined to a sector and requires expertise in analyzing all sectors combined together.
Equity Option?
Our equity research & strategy team produces investment themes and insight focused on the various market issues i.e. economy, corporate action etc, which help us to pick a right stock out of 1900 stock listed in NSE. The is a special service designed to educate clients about Basics of Markets and Trading Psychology along with trading recommendations.
The Basics of Stock Options
When people have extra money they wish to invest, they can do this by purchasing stock options. Hopefully, this article can give you the basics of how stock options work.
First, what are stock options?
It is an agreement between two parties. This contract gives the buyer the right to buy or sell a stock at a particular price. The buyer can exercise this right until an agreed-upon expiration date.
It that gives the buyer the right to buy a stock is called a “call.” The option that offers the buyer the right to sell a stock is called a “put”. And these options can be used at any time up until the expiration date.
Stock options usually come in groups of 100 shares. The group of 100 is known as a “lot”. And the price the lots are bought or sold at is known as the “strike price”.
Here’s an example of a put stock option:
Let’s say you want to buy a stock option of the Ramey company. Let’s say the price of the stock is $210. So you buy one put stock option (which equals 100 shares) at a strike price of $200. And let’s say this option expires in six months.
If the Ramey company’s stock price falls to $190 before the six months is up, you can exercise your right to sell the option, equaling 100 shares of the Ramey company at the original strike price of $200. You can do this anytime before the expiration date is up.
That is, when the Ramey company stock is at $190 a share, you can buy 100 shares of the stock at $190 and sell them for $200 a share. So you make a profit of $10 a share, even though the stock price went down.
Now here’s an example of a call stock option.
Let’s use the Ramey company’s above example, except you are buying a call option for $200. And let’s say this time, the stock price rises to $300. Now what you can do, is exercise your option to buy 100 shares of the Ramey company at $200 and then sell them at $300!
Things to keep in mind:
If you buy a call option, and the stock price never rises above the strike price, the option will be worthless once the expiration date is reached. And of course, this holds for a put option: if the stock price never falls below the strike price, the option will be worthless at the time of the expiration date.
And, of course, there is the cost of the option itself. This is called the “premium” of the option.
There are many places to learn more about stock options. It is suggested that you go online to the various websites that discuss stock trading and options before you get too involved. And please make sure that you don’t spend money you can’t afford to lose. Good luck!
Your 2020 Guide on How to Get the Most Out of Video Marketing
Video Content Marketing Trends & Tips
In the past few years we’ve seen a massive increase in video content popping up online, and there’s no sign of it slowing down.
From creating webinars to putting short clips in emails, a video marketing strategy is a must if you want to truly engage with your audience in order to improve brand awareness and boost leads and sales.
According to Wyzowl, a company that creates animated explainer footage, 83% of marketers say video helps them with lead generation, and 87% say it has increased traffic to their website.
Some other benefits include:
- It’s good for SEO. If your stuff is compelling enough to attract views and shares, your Google search ranking can improve.
- It’s a timesaver. It doesn’t take long to create short yet engaging clips in comparison to writing an article or blog.
- It’s affordable. It can be more cost-effective to create a short clip vs. producing an ad or a blog.
- It gets attention. People may scroll through written words, but most will at least give a glance to interesting footage.
As we head into 2020, here are three video content marketing trends you can expect to see going forward.
- Vertical videos. Just when everyone seemed to get the memo that horizontal filming is best, vertical videos come along! This is because consumers watch a lot of things on smartphones.
Instagram and Snapchat were the first to utilize vertical videos in Stories, and Instagram Television (IGTV) was next.
Even Netflix uses vertical digital marketing videos to showcase previews.
- Live streaming. This refers to anything that is recorded and broadcast in real time. People like to feel like they’re being spoken to directly and authentically, and live streaming is also a low-cost way to produce collateral.
We’ve seen more and more social platforms implement this functionality, including Instagram Live, Facebook Live, Twitter Live and LinkedIn for a select few.
- In-video shopping. So far, it seems to be largely clothing retailers who are leveraging this tactic. How it works: Users can click on a section of the screen (say, a skirt on a model) and be directed to the link to buy the item.
A recent survey by Brightcove revealed that 23% of consumers overall and 30% of Millennials want links that let them directly purchase a product.
Now that you’ve got an idea of what’s going to be popular in 2020, here are some ways to incorporate engaging footage into your campaigns this year.
- Use your landing pages.
A survey by marketing technology company Eyeview showed that video on landing pages can increase conversions by 86%. It’s a great way to increase search rankings, as Google’s algorithms are increasingly prioritizing websites with this type of content.
Other advantages: It can lead to more social shares, build trust and awareness and reduce bounce rate.
Shopify created an inspirational brand montage that lives on their homepage. It explains what they do, highlights different customers and announces they now support one million businesses.
- Blogs and articles.
Did you know blog posts can be just as valuable as a landing page? Think about filming your post instead of writing it (or do both), and you’ve easily increased the odds of that info reaching more visitors.
Moz, which is considered an SEO authority, found that showing a clip with blog images and text increased reach by 3X.
One of our clients, Financial Recovery Institute, uses it in a blog to tell a story.
- Emails and newsletters.
The digital marketing videos you create will depend on your objectives and goals. For example, are you announcing a new product, an event, or a course you want people to sign up for?
You could also use email to give people a sneak peek of longer footage on your website. Once you’ve decided what you’re promoting, you can begin shooting.
Something to note: There are over 30 major email clients, including Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo Mail and Apple Mail. Some of them don’t support the requirements for using clips in emails.
Several of the popular email newsletter services like AWeber and MailChimp make it simple to share what you film by using a screen capture and linking the image to the original content.
That way, a user can just click on the image in the email and be directed to your clip. Want to learn more? Check out our recommended email newsletter providers.
- Social media platforms.
A solid social media strategy is essential, and you only need to glance at your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn feed (and of course YouTube and Pinterest) to see how big a role video plays for companies.
Some formats you could shoot for social media include:
- How-to guides
- Q&As
- Behind-the-scenes glimpses
- Events
- Interviews
- Unboxings (if you have a physical product)
It’s important to remember that each social media platform has rules around how long your digital marketing videos can be. Here’s a quick reference guide:
- Facebook allows you up to 240 minutes (though you probably wouldn’t want to use all that time),
- Twitter provides 2 minutes and 20 seconds.
- Instagram gives you one minute if shared as a post, 15 seconds as a story and up to 1 hour as a live or IGTV video.
- LinkedIn has a 10-minute limit.
- Snapchat allows 10 seconds.
Make sure your videos are optimized for each social media platform. Viewers on Instagram expect different things than those on Twitter, for example.
We can’t possibly cover every platform or video content marketing strategy out there, but I hope this has given you some ideas on how to use this valuable tool in 2020.
Remember: No matter what you’re creating or selling, it’s all about storytelling. It’s time to tell the most authentic and compelling stories you can about your products or services!
And if your organization needs help with social media marketing, it’s best to find a qualified service provider who understands the specific nuances of the different social channels and what works best on each.
