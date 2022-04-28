Finance
6 Basic Principles To Understand About Owning Multi – Unit Houses!
Although, historically, owning investment real estate, is considered, a quality, relatively – safe, vehicle, it takes some knowledge, understanding, planning, and carefully, choosing the right/ appropriate property, to do so! After, more than 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, and, someone, who has, on several occasions, invested in residential rental properties, I strongly, believe, it is important, and meaningful, for potential investors, to pay keen attention, to these 6 basic principles, about the realities, etc, of doing so, With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these.
1. Down – payment, usually higher: When one purchases a multi – family house, unless he lives there, lenders consider it differently, from the perspective of how much, down – payment, is required, if using a mortgage, as a part of the purchase. While, rules, and conditions, often,differ, the normal conventional mortgage, for a single – family house, is 20%, but, for a non – owner – occupied one, it is 25%.
2. Additional requirement/ predicted income/ revenue/ cash flow: Lenders, usually, when offering mortgages, for a single – family, house, base their decisions, on, the appraised value, and a set of numbers, ratios, etc, believed to represent a borrower’s ability to afford to repay, etc. However, with multi – family scenarios, a key requirement, is based on the predicted revenues, from rents, anticipated income, and cash flow. This is done, to minimize the lender’s risks!
3. All the costs: Know all the costs of owning and operating the specific property, from the onset. These considerations should consider: owner’s responsibilities for real estate taxes, utilities, maintenance, repairs, revenues, cleaning between tenants, maintaining common areas and/ or, grounds, etc. All of these expenses, should be factored into one’s decision to purchase a specific property!
4. 6% rule: A smart, rule – of – thumb, I call, the 6% rule. This means the revenues (stated, conservatively), minus all costs of ownership (paid monthly or averaged, that way), is the Cash Flow. This means, unless/ until, the true, Cash Flow, is at least, 6% positive!
5. The 75% occupancy guidance: When, calculating, anticipated revenues, take into consideration, vacancies will happen, and be prepared. Thus, after determining the revenues, using market – rates – rents, reduce the number, to 75%, to account for this, contingency!
6. Ease/ demand of renting: Consider the specific, real estate/ rental – housing market, and if, it is difficult, or challenging, to rent, when there are vacancies. Research, how long, on average, similar units, take to rent, in this geographic area!
Position yourself, to make the wisest real estate decisions, by considering, at least, these 6 relevant factors, prior to investing in a specific property! Will you proceed, with the discipline, to be a wiser buyer/ investor?
4 Life Insurance Tips
If you are going to purchase life insurance for the first time, you may be a bit confused and overwhelmed, which is normal. During this process, you may hear terms that may be Greek to you. However, the good news is that you can understand all the relevant terms with a bit of research. If you want to investigate the insurance, you can follow the tips given below for making an organized approach. This will help you choose the policy that will suit your needs.
Know Why You Need the Insurance
First of all, you should keep in mind that life insurance is a very important investment decision and it should be made after a lot of thinking. Buying a policy on someone’s recommendation alone is not a good idea. In the same way, don’t just buy an insurance policy based on the ads you have seen on TV or Internet. Keep in mind that not everyone is in need of this type of insurance.
What is the benefit of life insurance? Actually, the policy gives financial support to your family if you are not there to provide for them. So, if you don’t have a family, you don’t need to buy a policy. If you have a family to take care of, you may want to think about the steps that you can take in order to meet the financial needs of your family in case you pass away. The thing is that you should understand this tip before you go ahead and buy life insurance.
Type of Policy That You Need
As far as insurance goes, you have two options: whole life and life. Actually, Term life is an insurance policy that provides coverage for a certain period of time. Therefore, this policy is not as expensive as the whole life insurance. Usually, it expires before you have enjoyed the benefits.
The great thing about whole life insurance is that it lasts until the day you pass away. This type of policy costs more money since the coverage may last many decades. You can borrow this type of policy against a higher rate of interest.
Should you go for a term life policy?
You may want to opt for a term life policy if you know that your family won’t depend on you for their financial needs for good. For instance, many owners go for term life policies that give financial support to their kids until they move out and stand up on their feet. As soon as the kids become financially independent, you won’t need to pay for the insurance policy and the beneficiaries will be dependent upon your contributions.
Know How Much to Buy
Knowing the needs of your family may help you determine what type of insurance policy you need. We suggest that you don’t follow “rule of thumb” guides that you may come across online. You know your needs. So, your decision will depend on your specific circumstances.
So, these 4 tips may help you buy the right type of insurance policy.
Mortgage Pay Off Trap – Why the First Five Years of Your Mortgage is Set to Work Against You
The first 5 years of your mortgage is the most critical. The general rule of thumb is that you spend at least 5 times more in principal than interest. You can run the numbers for yourself at http://www.bankrate.com
The banks’ hope you won’t break free from this cycle and have designed the mortgage tables to trap you into paying interest for a longer period of time.
To get ahead of your mortgage…
…it is important you have a basic understanding of your mortgage amortization schedule so that the banks don’t take advantage of you and suck you into a lifetime of payments.
HUH!
I know this may sound strange but nothing in life is constant.
Chances are at some point you will move, need to borrow money from your mortgage, pay for the kids education or take out a reverse mortgage in retirement. Knowing how your mortgage works will help you make those important financial decisions.
Let’s take a closer look at an example.
For a $334,000 mortgage at a 6.3% interest rate you will end up paying approximately $774,252.88 in repayments over 30 years.
You will spend $410,252.88 in interest and $334,000 in principal.
That sounds pretty fair right?
At approximately year 21, you will pay off 50% of your mortgage. So in the last ten years you will still owe $167,000.
Can you see what going on?
For the 1st 20 years you are working for the bank. Most of your hard-earned paycheck goes towards interest.
Which sucks!
Let’s take a closer look at the first 5 years of your amortization schedule. You will notice that you spend $22,068.33 in principal and $101,973.82 in interest.
Out of a total repayment of $124,042.15, you would pay approximately 82% in mortgage interest as compared to principal.
This made me feel sick when I found about this for my mortgage.
So where did it leave me and what does this mean to you?
You really start making a small dent in your mortgage after the first 8 years.
Please don’t take my word for this. You can go directly to http://www.bankrate.com and check this for yourself if your mortgage balance has changed. Pay close attention to your outstanding balance and how much of your monthly repayments are applied to interest at this point.
At the year 21 mark of your monthly mortgage payments, more of your money will go towards principal than interest. Your hard-earned paycheck would finally begin to work for you.
There are two key numbers to understand when dealing with your mortgage.
- The first 5 years, where you would typically pay five times more in interest than principal, is the first key milestone.
- The second key point is at year 21 when you still owe at least 50 percent of your mortgage principal.
This is interesting to know that at the 21 year mark, you pay less in interest and in the last 10 years you get very little to almost no tax deductions for your mortgage interest.
To make a dent in your mortgage, the first barrier you need to break is the five to eight year mark. Once you get past this, a little more of your cash goes towards principal and you begin to build some momentum.
Just imagine if you refinance or take out a new home.
The process starts all over again and you are stuck in a lifetime of payments.
Now here is how the banks really make their money by lending your funds to buy a home.
They count on a homeowner like you to move within the first 8 years or refinance their home. The more times you do this, the cycle starts all over again and you end paying a significant amount of your money on interest.
The goal is to break through this barrier.
Bank Instrument Financing For Project Funding
Arriving at successful project financing is not an easily achieved task in today’s banking environment. Companies have gone away from traditional institutional financing in search of other more reliable channels of funds. This is where the advent of using bank instruments as a direct source of creating capital for project finance has opened up.
While it is true that a financial instrument is used for credit enhancement such as in the complicated structured financing employing collateralized debt; bank instruments can be used in a much more simplified fashion to unleash the power of bank credit lines needed to complete project finance.
Most any bank instrument with cash backed value can be monetized to provide the necessary collateral and security a bank lender needs when making a loan. So long as the underlying assets of the instrument is indeed cash or cash equivalent, and the cash asset and the bank issuing the instrument is rated high enough to achieve comfort, many different types of financial instruments can be used for financing.
It is important to stay away from financial assets that are given value by complicated credit valuations with multiple tiers of debt securitization such as mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, and securities and bonds backed by corporate debt and other over-valued assets outside of cash backed assets or cash equivalent assets. These types of instruments used in complex investment derivatives helped plunged the financial world into disarray over the last decade, a mess which will take another decade at least to recover from.
Cash backed assets, such as those in the form of bank guarantees, letters of credit, standby letters, certificates of deposit, cash collateral accounts, and other more easy to understand financial assets make financing simple and straight forward. When these types of instruments are used as primary or secondary collateral in connection with a viable project, bankers have an easier time making loans for project financing.
However, if you are not a tycoon big name client with multiple lines of credit and long-standing financial history with top-tier banks most companies and individuals can forget making an attempt to acquire loans of the great magnitude needed for major developments and projects. This is where financial partners with credible financial services companies become important to companies on Main Street.
While the ability to issue top-tier bank instruments as collateral for financing is a crucial piece of the financing process, this does not preclude the importance of ensuring you have solid relationships with lending institutions that can ensure the safekeeping and ultimate return of the bank instrument. This means one must be able to provide a solid bank undertaking, which strengthens the trust and confidence of the investors and asset holders involved to know the lending process will not put the instrument and their cash assets in jeopardy should a default occur.
If you feel you have everything it takes to get financing, but only lack the right cash-backed security and guarantees necessary, seek a competent financial services company to help complete the cycle with you.
