Finance
6 Cyber Security Tips to Help You Protect Your Insurance Website From Hacking
Cyber security threats are constantly changing. It is important to stay on top of emerging trends to keep your insurance agency website secure. A secure website not only protects your customers, it protects your brand. Here are the six top tips to help you keep your insurance website protected.
- Be Cautious When Creating Login Credentials
Giving someone access to the back-end of your website is sort of like giving someone a key to your business. Maintain caution when giving someone login access and always keep login access to the minimum amount of people necessary to keep your website up-to-date.
- Update Security Patches, Limit Password Attempts, Use Malware Protection Software
One of the most proactive ways you can keep would-be hackers at bay is to keep all aspects of your website’s code updated. When security patches, plugins, or dependency updates are released, install them as soon as possible. Hackers are constantly looking for exploits to popular coding methods. When an exploit is discovered it is typically patched by the code developers as quickly as possible. The sooner you update your code the sooner you remove a threat that’s accessible to thousands of hackers. And all insurance websites should use a malware detection and prevention solution and limit password attempts.
- Create a “We’ve been hacked” Response Plan
Even the best attempts at keeping your site from hacking can fall short. It is absolutely imperative you have a response plan. Audit logs, backups, and contact information for IT support should be included in your response plan.
- Collect Detailed Activity Logs
Make certain you have access to log reports on all back-end website functions, to help pinpoint issues when a breach occurs. Every login attempt, page adjustment, code adjustment, and plugin addition should be logged with user time stamps.
- Perform frequent backups and keep a copy of recent backup data off premises.
Backing up your website should be an integral part of your response plan, and some hosting providers offer daily backup services. How often you need to backup your website will depend on how often you update it. When your insurance agency backs up your site, save a copy of the backup off of your server in easily accessible cloud storage. If your host is hacked and the server’s contents are compromised, you will have an unaltered version stored out of the hands of hackers.
- Train Users on How to Stay Secure
Once you have your Cyber Security plan enabled, train all users on how to stay safe and prevent attacks. Educate users on how to generate very strong passwords and keep them safe by using a password manager, recognize email phishing scams, and how to encrypt emails that contain sensitive information. What’s a strong password? Today, use at least 10 characters, with alpha (including a cap), numeric (random not a sequential string), and special characters (exclamation, etc.). Many website platforms such as WordPress, will generate and/or measure the strength of your password.
To protect your website, start with the basics above, then determine if you have the expertise to continually stay abreast of potential cyber attacks. If not, consider outsourcing this initiative to a proficient web hosting and debeleopment company or insurance marketing agency.
Finance
Car Insurance For Young People – Deals, Discounts, & Gotcha’s
Why are car insurance rates so high for young people?
Statistically, young people have the worst driving records. They get into the most accidents, they take more risks on the road, they drive faster, and they wear their seat belts less. But it’s more than just the driving records of young people that make the rates so high. There are some things you can do to keep your rates lower and cash in on some discounts.
Stupidity Policy
Car insurance companies are not often straight forward with their customers about what is really required by law and what is added fluff on the company’s “bare minimum” policies. Especially when it comes to teen and young drivers. They’re typically banking on the fact that most people simply take the insurance agent’s word at face value and buy what he/she says is best for them. Actually, we do this all the time in other areas of our lives. It’s very irresponsible and costs us a lot of unnecessary money.
Tips for saving money on car insurance for young people
- Driver’s Education – ask about a possible discount for taking driver’s education. In some states, driver’s ed is required. But in other states, it’s simply optional and could provide you with an insurance discount for taking it.
- Certified Defensive Driver – Sometimes it’s possible to take a course that will certify you as a “Defensive Driver”. It also could provide you with a discount. You should ask your insurance agent before enrolling in such classes to be sure it will be cost effective.
- Students, get good grades – This is a very popular car insurance discount for young people. Just bring in a copy of your report card and get an instant discount.
- Avoid muscle cars and sports cars. These kinds of cars will have the highest car insurance rates anyway. The combination of having a sports car and being under 25 will be very costly, no matter how many discounts you can pile up.
- Try asking for a higher deductible. Often times, a higher deductible can mean a lower monthly premium. Be careful though, check to make sure it will be cost effective for you.
Finance
Three Things You Need to Understand About Medical Billing
Are you going to start your medical practice? Do you know that you have to deal with cumbersome medical billing along with offering the best medical care to your patients? Well, if you do not know it, you are at the right place.
In today’s post, I am going to discuss three important things that you must understand about medical billing. Knowing these things will make your life, as a medical professional, easier.
So, what is medical billing?
Medical billing is nothing, but a payment practice in the health system of the United States. In this system, medical care providers, such as dentists, doctors, orthopedists, etc. submit and follow up on claims with medical insurance companies so as to get the payment for the medical services they offer to the patients.
In the past, it was done manually on paper: medical service providers need to fill, submit claims themselves. Now, with the advent of specialized software, medical billing has become quite easy for medical service providers. What’s more, now, medical care providers can manage, submit claims, and receive payments for a large number of patients quickly.
Here are three things you should know.
A bridge between doctors and insurance companies
As I said earlier, medical billing is the process in which you send invoices to health insurance providers. These invoices include the details of the treatments you have provided to your patients. Often, these invoices are referred as claims. Sometimes, insurance companies pay the full amount of claims. And sometimes, patients also pay a part of it. This all depends on the terms and conditions of health insurance policy.
Now it is done through specialized software
These days, medical care providers use specialized software. And the use of these software applications reduces the risk of error and efficiently manages client information and insurance claims. What’s more, software programs streamline activities from submitting claims to managing insurance and patients’ payments and patient billing.
Now, with the use of the web or cloud-based software applications, involved parties can access the system anywhere and anytime.
You can outsource it
As a medical care provider, you always try to offer the best care to your patients. However, it is never easy to provide high-quality patient care along with higher productivity and increased cash flow. And making the matter worse, the regulations and payer guidelines are changing all the time.
So the best way to handle the situation is to outsource medical billing. These days, one can easily access medical billing service for the practice of any size. You will get a full range of practice management solutions that will free your staff from cumbersome physician billing and remittance tasks. And the best thing is you will be able to focus on patient care.
These are three things you must know if you are going to start your medical practice soon.
Finance
Life Insurance Fraud – Churning And Twisting
Some dishonest life insurance agents are involved in certain fraudulent practices and you should be aware of them. One is churning and the other is twisting. How do those agents carry them out such life insurance fraud and what do you do if you’re a victim? You’ll do well to watch out for them and avoid the stress.
If an agent tricks a policyholder into draining his or her life insurance policy to fund a new one with the same insurer it is referred to as churning. Important information about the full consequence of their action is dishonestly withheld by the agent involved.
Twisting is almost the same thing but for a little difference. Whereas churning tricks a policyholder to drain policy funds for a new policy with the same insurer, twisting is where a policy holder is tricked into draining funds from their life insurance policy for a policy with another insurer.
Run, don’t walk if an agent promises you a new policy that will give you more coverage without increasing your premium. Such an agent is trying to trick you into draining funds from your whole life insurance policy.
Those who fall victims really do not get any bill for new premiums until they exhaust funds in their old whole life insurance policy. For some it could take up to two years before they find out.
What if you or yours have been scammed? Is there anything you can do? And is there any way of getting more coverage for less? For those who’ve been scammed there’s help and for those who want more for less, there’s a way.
Your state’s department of insurance will help if you’ve been scammed. Many of them have documents online that will outline steps you should take. Many reputable insurance companies will quickly compensate you once it’s established that you were a victim of such fraud. You get better response if you make your complaint to an insurer’s head office.
For those who want more for less…
Shopping right is the sure way to ensure you pay less for more coverage. The range of quotes returned by different insurers can be as small as a few dollars or as much as a few thousand. Once you can get the insurer that offers your profile the best price/value, you’ll be paying far less for coverage that could be costing someone of a similar profile much more with another insurer. You increase the likelihood that you’ll get the very lowest life insurance rate if you get quotes from up to five insurance quotes sites.
