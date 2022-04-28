Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of Selling a Mortgage Note Vs Holding the Note
In today’s volatile economy, many note holders are seriously evaluating whether to sell their private mortgage or not. So what are the advantages and disadvantages? Let’s start with the disadvantages.
Disadvantages of Selling a Private Mortgage:
1. First and most obvious, once you sell your note your monthly income is gone forever.
2. If you had a significant gain on the sale of the home that you have spread over the life of the note, you may have to show all of the remaining gain once the note is sold. (Consult your tax adviser.)
3. You will take a discount on the remaining note balance due to the time value of money.
Advantages of Selling a Private Mortgage:
1. You receive a significant lump sum of cash, usually very quickly.
2. You can utilize this cash for lucrative business opportunities or just as a cushion for these tough economic times to ease anxieties.
3. You no longer are at risk of a default on the mortgage note and the hassles of having to foreclosure.
4. You no longer have to worry about whether the mortgagor has paid their property taxes or maintained the home.
5. You don’t have to keep monitoring the tax office to see whether the mortgagor has any new liens on the property from a second mortgage or federal or state taxes, etc.
6. Lastly, you no longer have to keep detailed records on the mortgagor’s payment history or report interest payments to the tax authorities.
Well there you have it, the pros and cons of selling a mortgage note. Good luck with your decision.
Small Business Loan Proposal
Applying for a small business loan can be exciting and yet stressful at the same time. For the best results and to heighten your level of confidence, be prepared when you visit the lender you’ve chosen for your business loan interview. After you have your business plan prepared, start preparing for the loan by writing a loan proposal to present to the lender.
The loan proposal should state some crucial information, and many details, about both yourself and your business or business idea. It should state who you are, how much money you need and where the money will be spent, how you intend to repay the loan, and what you plan on doing in the even that you cannot repay the loan.
The following are key elements to include in your loan proposal.
1. Summary.
This should be listed first in your proposal, but will be written last. It should contain clear, concise, accurate, inviting information about your business or your business ideas. It should summarize how the proposed loan will be used, how it will be repaid, and how it will benefit your business. Remember your competition in the summary of your loan proposal, and point out features of your business that are different from your competitors.
2. Management Profiles.
The management profile section of the loan proposal should explain, most importantly, who you are. Be prepared to reveal everything about yourself and your experience. Have a current resumZ included as part of the loan proposal, as well as a summary of your skills, qualifications, and other credentials for yourself, as well as for all other owners and key members of your management team.
3. Business Description.
It’s not necessary to state the same information mentioned in your business plan as in your loan proposal. However, you do need to present a solid description of the business. Include a brief history of the business in your loan proposal, and detail the current activities. If it’s a new business, explain the details of the business that will be developed. Your goal will to be to clearly demonstrate that you fully understand your markets, your competitors, and the industry, including current trends or risks and how you plan to overcome those potential dilemmas. If the loan is for an existing business, include literature that details your products or services, such as current sales sheets, brochures, or catalogs. Include attachments to your loan proposal for this section, such as letters from suppliers, customers, or other business references. Demonstrate through these letters that you provide excellent customer service, and that you pay back your creditors.
4. Business Projections.
Create at least two years’ worth of projected income statements and cash flow statements. Your projections should be clearly stated and, most importantly, realistic in nature. Generally, you probably won’t need to present the “worst case” or “best case” scenario unless the lender asks for you to write the projections that way. You should, however, be prepared to answer questions pertaining to what you’ll do if some of your projections don’t work out as planned. For example, if you anticipate obtaining a large, new contract or customer based on improvements made with the business loan, and that contract never goes through, it could change your loan proposal projections drastically.
5. Financial Statements.
Your loan proposal should include both business and personal financial statements. Be aware that the lender will fully analyze the history of your financial statements, calculating all ratios. Be prepared to point out any significant trends you’ve shown in an introductory paragraph.
6. Loan Purpose.
One of the most important parts of your loan proposal is a detailed description of how you will use the loan proceeds. Have a good understanding of the type of loan that you need, and remember to include the proceeds of the loan in your cash flow projections, as well as the interest in your projected income statement.
7. Repayment Plans.
Repayment plans should also be stated in your financial projections section of the loan proposal, but details of repayment plans should be detailed separately. Propose the terms you want, and prepare for negotiations with the financial institution. The lender will consider a number of factors as they review the overall risk of lending you the money. Understandably, this will impact the repayment terms that they are willing to offer for your business.
Especially if your credit is good, and even if your credit is not so good, remember that in your loan proposal, you are offering the bank a deal that will make them money. Don’t go in asking the lender for an “allowance.” Instead, enter the interview with your loan proposal objective in mind; namely, focusing on how much money you’ll need, and remove the idea of going into the meeting wondering how much they’re willing to lend. Never go into a meeting asking for a loan, wondering whether or not they’ll lend to you. If this first lender won’t approve your loan proposal, have confidence that a different will.
Improve Venture Capital Returns With IP Portfolio Management
For all of the glamor and allure surrounding the Venture Capital industry, one would expect the investment returns from VC funds to be significantly higher relative to other investment vehicles that are more widely available. However, industry research indicates that over time, venture capital returns have been roughly equal to the stock market in general. Indeed, over half of all venture capital-backed companies fail and roughly the same 50% of all money invested in venture capital funds is lost. This article discusses how a comprehensive IP management strategy could help VC firms lower their risk and increase the return in their respective funds.
According to some conversations I’ve had with people in the VC industry, the statistics above don’t tell the full picture. In addition to half of the venture funded companies that fail, there are those that are described as the “walking dead” – companies that neither go out of business, nor ever provide the substantial returns needed to satisfy typical VC models. One panelist I saw at a venture conference last year suggested that for their financial model to make sense, they needed at least 1 out of 10 companies to provide a 20x return on their investment. This could be especially troubling for the industry, given the emerging trend towards fewer and lower valued liquidity events.
But what if a venture fund could extract incremental investment returns from their portfolio companies, including the failed companies and from the so-called walking-dead companies? I believe a comprehensive cross-portfolio IP management strategy could provide increased returns to venture investors.
IP Due Diligence to Lower Business Risk
VC’s typically invest in companies at the earliest stages of their respective life cycles. At the point of making the investment decision, the venture capitalist is placing his or her bet on the business idea, the management team; and whether they know it or not, they are also placing a bet on the IP which underpins the business.
It is critical that VC firms perform proper and adequate due diligence in support of their investment decisions. Sorry, but simply having a list of patents and applications is not enough. Investors need to understand whether or not the patents are strong patents, with adequate coverage for the business and the technology in question. The following quote sums it up better than I can:
“In particular, before you invest in a new business idea for a new venture, why wouldn’t you want to know whether you can own the business idea in the long term or whether you have minimal opportunity to innovate freely in relation to that business idea? Or, why wouldn’t you want to know whether another firm has invested $100K or more in patent rights alone in the new business idea that you are investigating?” – from IP Assets Maximizer.
These all-important questions should be answered during the investor’s due diligence. Be warned however, that topographical patent landscape maps or other abstract visualizations do not represent a sufficient level of analysis. They may be an improvement over a simple list (although some might argue that point), but a proper analysis must involve a detailed examination of patent claims in the context of the business and of the technology in question.
IP Portfolio Management to Lower Costs & Increase Margins
Although most of the portfolio companies financed by a given venture fund will be relatively small, and have a relatively small portfolio of patents, it may be worth it for the VC to look across the entire IP portfolio in aggregate.
I did a quick analysis of a couple regional VC firms – with relatively small portfolio’s of companies, these firms had an invested interest in over 300 and 600 patents. By corporate standards, these are sizeable portfolios. I would expect to find even larger portfolios with larger venture firms.
In businesses with portfolios of this magnitude, it is important to understand the portfolio in multiple dimensions. For example, IP professionals, marketers and business leaders want to know what IP assets support which products. Knowledge of these relationships can allow a company to block competitors, lower costs, raise margins and ultimately increase returns to investors. In addition, they will want to categorize their patents by the markets and technology areas they serve, as it helps them understand if their patents align with the business focus.
Bringing this discipline to IP Portfolio management has the added benefit of revealing patents that are not core to the business of the company. With this knowledge in hand, a typical company will seek to lower costs by letting patents expire, or they may seek to sell or out-license their non-core patents, thus creating a new source of revenue.
IP Licensing to Increase Returns
Patents that are not core to the business of the owning company may still be valuable to other companies and other industries. There are some well-known examples of companies who have been able to generate significant revenues from their non-core patents through active licensing programs — Companies like IBM and Qualcomm come to mind. However there are a number of other companies that have generated significant returns by monetizing their non-core IP assets.
In the case of a VC portfolio of companies, each company may only have a small number of non-core patents. But across the portfolio of companies, the venture firm may have rights to a significant number of patents that may be valuable to other companies/industries.
We can extend the concept of monetizing non-core assets of the top companies in the venture portfolio to the “walking-dead” and even the defunct portfolio companies (although with these latter two groups, we may worry less about the distinction between core and non-core patents). In many cases, the business model and the due diligence supporting the original investment in these were probably sound, but the business failed due to execution or market timing issues. In many cases the underlying IP assets may still be fully valid, valuable and available for entry into a focused licensing and monetization program.
A multi-million dollar licensing revenue stream would nicely compliment the periodic liquidity events in today’s VC market.
Which Car Colour Is Best?
Generally, the colour of the car a motorist chooses to buy is either down to personal preference, or has had no bearing on the purchase at all.
Many people are prepared to sacrifice their favourite colour for a cheaper and more economical vehicle, or one for which they can get a lower cost car insurance quote.
However, various studies, such as one undertaken by a research team from the University of Tilburg in the Netherlands in 2010, show that some colour vehicles are stolen less often (brighter colours like pink and orange), so this might be something which drivers take into account when browsing used car websites or showroom forecourts.
Another colour-related study of vehicles by researchers from Monash University in Australia in 2007 showed that some drivers apparently put themselves at greater risk of suffering an accident due to the colour of their car’s paintwork.
Police data collected on 850,000 traffic accidents showed that black, grey, silver, red and blue vehicles were involved in a greater number of crashes on average than white or orange cars. This was possibly due to how much, or how little, the colour of the car stood out from the surrounding road.
Furthermore, one car insurance website states that because many individuals are conservative when it comes to their car colour choices, manufacturers are too. Whereas a motorist may only have to wait a week for their brand new silver or black vehicle, the waiting period for something more unusual such as yellow or turquoise may be significantly longer.
Many people don’t want to wait too long for their car to be delivered, so they’ll choose one of the more popular colours to speed up the process.
Resale value might also influence a driver’s automobile colour choice. When it comes to selling a vehicle on, some colours might be snapped up at a better price than others. For instance, one company noted that upon the release of its Colour Popularity Report for 2011, white or ‘pearl’ coloured vehicles had topped the resell price charts in North America for four years running.
In August 2011, a car insurance price comparison site stated, “You might fancy an offbeat colour like purple or orange but will potential buyers be queuing up to take it off your hands in a few years time?”
And a used car website spokesperson added, “[5% off a vehicle’s value] might not sound like very much but on a used car worth £20,000, an undesirable shade would cut £1,000 off the value.
“It also makes the car harder to sell as you could have to wait some time for the right buyer, during which you’ll lose money through depreciation and additional advertising costs.”
Whether people are influenced by this data or not, some motorists take car colour very seriously because they believe that it may influence their life in a negative or positive way.
In India, many drivers choose the colour of their vehicle using astrology. Similarly to how some people in Britain look at their star sign to find a compatible partner, depending on when they were born and the position of the planets at the time, some Indians feel that certain car colours will be more suitable for them than others.
Individuals who have the zodiac sign Aries will find a good vehicle match with a red, yellow or orange car. Those under the sign of Taurus should purchase a vehicle which is white, green or black. Geminis are most suited to red, green or grey. Cancerians should buy white, red or yellow cars. Leos would do well to purchase a car with red, yellow, orange or white paintwork, while Virgos should buy red, green or grey vehicles.
A Libra may enhance their life with a white, green or black vehicle. Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces should purchase a car in red, yellow or orange. Bronze is another option for Sagittarius and Pisces. And lastly Capricorn and Aquarius may want to buy vehicles which are blue, green or yellow to match their birth dates.
By choosing a car in a colour which matches their zodiac sign, these drivers believe that they can bring good luck upon themselves.
Which ever way a person chooses their vehicle’s colour, it is important for them to check that they can afford the insurance and fuel costs which come hand in hand with car types. Moreover, they should perform an HPI check if they are buying second-hand.
It’s important for people to remember not to get too caught up in the colour of their vehicle. It’s the vehicle type they should choose the most carefully, and, when the time comes, the tyres and any other replacement parts. These could help reduce the driver’s risk of suffering an accident or increase them if they are of poor quality or meant for a different vehicle.
