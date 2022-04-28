Finance
All About the FHA Loans and Reverse Mortgage
FHA loans have allowed Americans to buy property which was not in their range at a very cheap price. It deals with the mortgage assistance. The citizens are allowed to borrow money to buy a property. Any lender who is officially qualified can apply for the FHA. The seeds of the FHA were sown as early as the 1930s when economic crisis had hit a major low in the United States of America. This period is commonly known as the Great Depression. Foreclosures and Defaults became a regular issue. So FHA were issued to overcome this issue and the result was tremendous and the concept became extremely popular.
Private Mortgage Insurance is a part of our life. So FHA are meant for those who are not eligible for the PMI. Now the FHA secure is added to the program. Also the subprogram f the FHA is meant for those who were hit by the economic crisis of 2007. So the FHA were meant to overcome that economic turmoil. Obtaining a FHA is relatively easy because the main aim of the FHA loan system is to acquire maximum number of customers for the loan. This also ensures more number of homeowners in the United States of America. The existing mortgage can be refinanced by this. Also it is not at all necessary to own a home to apply for the FHA. So that again is an added advantage.
However you cannot obtain more than one FHA loan at the same time. However you can apply for another FHA loan to buy a property if the value of the other loan is not greater than 75% of your property. However a very important thing you have to keep in mind while applying for FHA loan is that not only does it provide loan, it provides the loan through qualified lenders. So to apply for FHA loan you must initially talk to various lenders. These lenders deal with all the various deals that are attached with FHA loan. Their advices and words are quite important as well. They will also tabulate the risk value that comes with it. Also the lender will always make it a point to assess your application. They will come up with a good condition that will suit you the best.
Reverse mortgages are a booming scenario which is directly related with the FHA. Reverse mortgage leads are also provided by individuals who work in the field as freelancers. The information obtained is sent to the customers who then send it to the various agencies. The leads are sold to various companies at affordable prices. When used properly Reverse Mortgage can result in outstanding benefits for any firm. However it is always safe to check out two to three Reverse Mortgage firms. After comparing the prices it is best to purchase the Reverse Mortgage leads. Reverse Mortgage leads help to reduce the time and effort required to connect between customers and firms. And also the Reverse Mortgage lead providers work day and night to ensure a healthy income for the necessary Reverse Mortgage Firms.
How To Save Money
It’s important to learn how to save money, otherwise you will never improve your situation. You may already have a high debt on your house and just want to start paying that off; the ideas in this article will help you do that as well.
This article is mainly for people that have no assets or savings and need to start at the beginning. It’s important to have this basic skill. Without it, you won’t learn how to manage money. So even if you got given a large sum of money then you wouldn’t know how to handle it – if you don’t have this skill.
So this is for the people that want to buy a house (or an asset) and have no savings to do so. This will teach you how to save. The easiest way is to save 10% (or more) of your income.
Your self-employed income won’t be taxed until you do your tax return so you need have money put away for this as well.
So the best way to have the 10% saved, is to have your employer put 10% of your wage into another bank account, perhaps a bank that is not in your town or city and don’t have a keycard or internet access to it. So the 10% just goes into their every week and you don’t even know it.
Then you can spend the rest. This is a obviously slow process in order to get rich and if your income is $50,000, then it’s just $5000pa going into it. But it’s better than nothing.
So that’s the BEST way of doing it. You know why? Because you don’t see it so you can’t spend it.
If you wait until your pay goes into your bank account and then transfer it yourself or have a direct debit set up, it’s not the same.Then you need to work out how much you need to save if you have a goal, which you should have, since you read the chapter on goal setting.
If you have a goal to buy a $300,000 house in a years time then you will need the deposit and any closing costs.
Lets say you need $40,000, so break that down to weekly. Assuming your income is $50,000, 10% of that is $5,000, so you need to get an extra $35,000.Whilst it might sound silly, once you get a goal, and start looking at ways to find money, you will find that you have other ideas pop up and other means will come your way.
When this happens you need to notice them. There is a name for this but we will call it ‘luck’ and when things start falling into place, and then take up all the opportunities that come your way.
If your goal was a house in 1 years time – now you are on your way to buying your first house. If you have a house already then you are now paying it off quicker. Why do you want to pay it off your home loan quicker?
The reason you want to do this is that you can use the equity – that is the difference from what you owe and how much it is worth, to buy another house – to rent out – or future investments. Wealth isn’t built by owing lots of money, you need to start paying it off. Then you start building the equity.
The reason that you want to buy another house is that in the long term it will give you asset growth and an income in the form of rent.
You need the asset growth and income to make yourself a millionaire.
OK now back to savings. Here’s another idea or additional way.
Drop all your coins into a jar at the end of a day. Don’t tough the jar.
When it’s full, take it to the bank and collect the money.
Don’t spend it on a night out; transfer it to the out of town bank account.
Another way is to actually save on your day to day expenses.
Stop buying a daily coffee.
Don’t take the car to work, and catch the bus.
Shop at the largest shopping mall in the lowest socially-economic area closest to you.
Why? Because the supermarket there will be cheaper than the ones in middle-class areas.
Make your lunch at home and take it to work, this can save you $50 a week, and guess where the $50 a week is going? Out of town bank account.
Stop going out to movies and dinners.
Cut up your credit card/s if you have them, and never use them again.
If you need the credit cards numbers to buy things on the internet, then get a MasterCard or visa debit card.
Pay them off as soon as possible and never, ever use one again.
No one I have seen with multiple credit cards and balances carried forward every month are wealthy.
As for points? Who cares you won’t be taking any plane trips until you are wealthy.
Watch your utility usage, take shorter showers, don’t use heating or cooling devices unless you have to, turn lights off, watch less tv – it’s rubbish anyway and you need to get a good nights sleep so you can go cleaning at 230am anyway. (See how having extra jobs/income sources is going to save you money in other areas?)
Don’t have a mobile phone unless you need one for business. If you want to talk to people, tell them to come and visit you.
Don’t have anything that is costing you money, that isn’t going to help you make money.
Think is this going to help me make money, if not get rid of it, don’t buy it or don’t use it.
Sell it on eBay.
Food: don’t buy junk food, you will lose weight and it’s always higher price than fruit and veggies.
Fruit and veges is usually cheaper in the outer suburbs that are near fruit and veggie growing areas, so shop there.
Maybe it’s cheaper to live out there as well, so maybe move there.
If you rent get the cheapest apartment or house, and get someone to share with you or rent out spare rooms.
If you have a mortgage, then you need to start paying it off, if it’s too high and it’s an okay time to sell, sell the house buy something cheaper that you can pay off.
Rent out any spare rooms or space that can be rented.
Pay off your home loan fortnightly if it’s a variable loan.
You will save money.
If you are on a high income, look into loans where you income can go directly into it.
If you don’t need your car – sell it.
If you can catch a bus or train to work and you decided that lawn mowing and cleaning businesses were not for you, then sell it.
You can buy one later when you are rich.
If you need to go somewhere that a train or bus can’t hire a car.
I could go on further about finding ways to save money, but you get the idea, look at everything you do and cut out what is not required.
You don’t need cable TV, I don’t care who you are.
If you want to save money get rid of it.
I know people whose loans are in arrears, and yet when you look at their bank account statement, they have internet, mobile phones and cable.
Clearly watching repeats of sitcoms is more important than keeping your house to some people.
You might think but if I get rid of this or that or stop going to a movie every week with my girlfriends or go out drinking and spend $200 on Saturday night you will become friendless and everyone will mock you at work because you didn’t watch the 9 hour 2 and half men marathon on cable.
Look at your friends, or the next door neighbours or the co-workers.
Are they rich?
They could have the latest car, and a big screen tv and go out in the latest clothes three times a week, but if you can figure out their salary and they don’t get up at 230am to go cleaning, then they are basically one step away from broke.
If you want to be rich you have to do things different from anyone else, otherwise they’d all be rich.
If they don’t have a couple of investment properties, and they have to check the balance of their bank account at the ATM before they buy their lunch, they aren’t rich.
You need to find new friends that are like you.
Wealth-minded people who are rich or want to be.
Sometimes these people will let you in to an idea, or a property development or a way that they make money in which you can benefit.
Whilst you friends are just concerned if you are wearing the right clothes out to the club tonight.
Most people are one step away from broke and you don’t want to be like that and that’s why you are reading this book.
If you wanted to be one step away from broke then you wouldn’t have bothered reading this.
So you need to save money and you need to look at ways to cut down your spending, even though it may have increased with the extra incomes, now is the time to ‘seize the day’ and ‘make hay while the sun shines’, to put all the extra money to good use.
Yes, if you do increase your income you can just spend it and impress your friends with the latest big screen TV and electronic devices and you didn’t need to put it on a credit card either.
But this is not the point.
You are making money so that you can become wealthy and if you follow my simple advice, then you are more likely to become rich.
And saying to your old party-going, latest gadget buying, trendy friends that you are now a millionaire in 5 years time is going to sound pretty good.
Sure they laughed at you then, but when they are kicked out of their house for not paying rent of mortgage and you have 5 houses and can buy a big screen TV with cash, then you will be the one laughing.
So you need to start saving money, and then looking at all the ways you can save money.
No pain, no gain.
So you might be reading this and you don’t waste your money now, you just don’t have enough coming in.
The only way to improve your situation is to increase your income.
If you don’t have the money to buy a mop or vacuum cleaner, or you don’t have a car, then you will need to have a smaller goal.
I would suggest get second job, or find a higher paying first job, and then start saving so you can start up your business.
If you can’t afford to save as you have too many debts, let’s say you have personal loans and credit cards and are already behind in these payments then you really need to earn as much money and pay these off.
There is no point savings money if you have $80,000 in unsecured debt at 20% interest. You need to focus, and pay it off.
If you do have a car on finance, make a decision whether you need it so that it can earn you a second income, or is it better to sell it and reduce your debt.
And rip up your credit cards right now and never get one again.
Saving money is the most important thing that you will need to learn, whether it’s buying cheap food or putting away 10% of your pay every week, if you have nothing saved up now, you need to learn how to do it.
Saving money is the most important lesson to learn, because you can earn all the money you want – if you don’t save it, then you will never be wealthy.
Renovation Loans: FHA 203(K), Fannie’s Homestyle Renovation Mortgage and Conventional Rehab Loans
With a plethora of homes still sold as short sales and foreclosures, renovation loans are increasingly popular with homebuyers. Many family dwellings are being redesigned for additional family members these days. As rental housing costs rise, families decide to live together and save money. There are multiple situations that could apply: boomerang children, aging parents, or divorced with grandchildren – the family home is in need of expansion or renovation to ensure everyone fits comfortably.
Rehab loans such as the FHA 203(k) program or the Fannie Mae HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage are the perfect answer for some first time homebuyers, too. If the borrower qualifies for the 203(k) program, the buyer can borrow based on what the house is expected to be worth after the home rehab is completed.
I will summarize some common home renovation loans available to consumers and some of the requirements for each. Interest rates are subject to vary for each loan detailed, so be sure to check with a qualified loan officer first, before embarking on a home purchase or refinance.
Renovation loans are effective for consumers and banks and mortgage companies because they offer the necessary resources to remove foreclosures from the market and redo them. Plus, these loans provide first time homebuyers, (who have historically been 30-40% of a healthy real estate market), the opportunity to renovate before moving in.
FHA 203(k) Rehab Loan
FHA insured home renovation loans are more popular now then ever before, because resources for renovations are greatly needed. A streamline 203(k) loan includes less than $35,000 in renovations. For homebuyers needing over $35,000 in rehab work, a full 203(k) is necessary.
To qualify for the FHA 203(k) loan, the borrower must agree to hire a real estate consultant to assess the construction plan and sign off on each phase. The project must be completed in six months, with five draws (or payments to contractors) allowed. A list of approved property renovations is included with the loan. Many borrowers feel this loan is too complicated – or the list of renovations too restricted for their projects. But the interest rate on FHA loans is low enough to make it worthwhile.
If interested in a FHA 203 (k) loan, find a mortgage broker with experience in this type of rehab loan to complete the transaction. FHA loans are typically available for owner occupied residences. These loans are government insured and have a more expensive mortgage insurance rate (PMI), with a 1.75% up front payment and a monthly payment of 1.35%, compared to other loan products. Jeff Hurd, Mortgage Banker with Fidelity Bank Mortgage in Newport News, Virginia, said “With conventional rehab loans, the consumer has the option to pay all of the PMI up front, monthly or have the lender pay it (LPMI).”
Fannie Mae’s HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage
When comparing the Fannie Mae HomeStyle loan to the 203 (k), Hurd says the HomeStyle loan product offers more flexibility with repairs and renovations and in the types of homes purchased. The Fannie Mae HomeStyle Loan offers a wider scope of renovation projects, and can be utilized on a second home and an investment property as well as a primary residence.”
Other advantages of the Fannie Mae HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage include less money down then conventional rehab loans (a minimum of 5%) and less cost for the mortgage insurance. Monthly mortgage insurance payments are reduced with higher down payments and/or a good credit score above 680. The conventional Homestyle will typically present a PMI pricing advantage over FHA. With Fannie Mae’s HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage, home purchases and improvements can be combined into one loan for virtually any property – and it doesn’t have to be Fannie Mae owned. The repairs or renovations must be permanently affixed to the structure and add value to the property. Lenders have to be pre-approved to sell this product, so make certain to ask the loan officer if he or she is participating in this home finance program.
Rehab Loans – the Time is Now
Now is a great time to purchase a home with a rehab loan. There are so many houses that may be in distress. Whether the house is bank owned, or it’s a foreclosure or short sale, or a homeowner is upside down and doesn’t want to put the money into a property to fix it up – there are homes to choose from. Right now homebuyers have a good opportunity to buy a house for a great price and renovate it with the financing. These rehab loan products make it easier to buy a house and complete home rehab projects at the same time, before the move in date. Chances are excellent that a consumer can purchase a property, make the necessary renovations and walk out of the transaction with equity in the home. Hurd says, “There is a market of savvy consumers ready to acquire these houses now.”
The housing market has changed tremendously over the last five to seven years. Because there are still vacant properties available in this real estate market, rehab loans are a means of obtaining these properties in need of repair. Homebuyers now can expand their choices of homes to live in because they can remodel to suit their needs. Real estate investors can purchase, rehab and rent or resell the property.
Rehab loans are an excellent stimulus for the real estate market and a great way for homebuyers to purchase what they want without having to worry about liquidating cash investments or having tens of thousands of dollars in addition to a mortgage to fund home renovations.
Rejected For A Home Loan – Moving On
Applying for a home loan is a time consuming process. So after going through all the stages of getting your financials organised, credit checks, and generally laying your financial soul bare to the lender, it can be heartbreaking when the answer is no. If this happens, it’s important to make sure you understand why the lender said no, and if possible ask for suggestions on how you can remedy whatever the lender identified as the problem. There are lots of reasons why lenders say no, and depending on which reason applies to you, it may be possible to improve your chances of success next time around.
Low Appraisal Value
Part of the loan application process includes getting an appraisal done on the property. Basically, this means that the lender won’t accept the price you paid for the property is accurate, and will only lend you money based on a lower price. This means that you’ll only get a smaller loan, which may well mean you can’t afford to buy the property without putting in a much bigger deposit.
There are a couple of possible solutions to this. One is, as I’ve already said, to put in a bigger deposit. Another is to go back to the seller and renegotiate the purchase price of the house, based on the appraisal you’ve received. It would be worthwhile confirming with the lender what price they would accept, in order for you to get the loan amount you need to complete the purchase.
Insufficient Deposit
Most lenders will want evidence that you have enough funds available to complete the sale. So they may check bank statements and other records to confirm the funds are there. Guess what – if the lender doesn’t have the evidence, your loan application will be rejected. Make sure you have the proof you need. If someone is giving you the money as a gift, have it in a bank account in your name, ready to show the lender. Alternatively, if the seller is going to take back a second mortgage on the property, make sure you have documents to support that. Finally, you may just have to put off your purchase until you’ve saved up more money.
Insufficient Income
All lenders have a “rule of thumb” that they use when it comes to assessing how much of your income can be used for mortgage payments. Most have a maximum of around 28% of gross monthly income (before tax). They will also look at any other debts you have to make regular payments on, including car loans, personal loans and credit card debt. Again, if the repayments exceed a certain percentage of your monthly gross income (usually around 36%) your loan application will be rejected. Other factors may come into it, such as a good credit record. Also, if you can comfortably show that you’re already paying out a large amount in other expenses, such as rent, or perhaps an existing mortgage (if you’re refinancing), then a lender may be willing to make an exception. The most important thing is to make sure that you don’t try and hide anything during the application process.
Too Much Debt
A lender’s main aim is to manage risk. They don’t want to have the hassle of foreclosing on your home, and so they will closely scrutinise your existing debt and how well or badly you manage it. If they see a history of steadily increasing credit card balances, or loans that never seem to get paid off, they’re unlikely to accept your application. Be aware, too, that although the balance of your $5000 credit card may currently be $0, the lender will still assess you as though you’ve spent the full $5000. So closing down credit cards you don’t use can be very helpful. Also, pay off as many other debts as possible before reapplying for a loan. And when you those lovely, friendly letters in the mail that tell you you’re preapproved for a limit increase on your credit card – tear them up!
Poor Credit History
Again, a lender wants to limit the risk involved in giving you a loan, and a poor credit history is a major flashing red warning signal to them. If you have lots of late charges listed, you have a number of unpaid loans, a history of insolvency or unpaid bills – you’re going to have trouble securing a home loan. Even making multiple applications for a home loan can worry a lender. This is an issue that won’t be fixed overnight, but over time you need to pay off outstanding debts, make sure you pay all your bills on time and over time your credit history will improve. If you’re only requesting a very low loan-to-value ratio, say 70% of the appraised value of the home, you may still be able to borrow, but you may have to accept a higher interest rate.
Having your home loan application rejected isn’t the end of the world. Maybe this time you fell short on the lender’s requirements, but if you take the time to learn what prompted the rejection, you have a way to move forward and make sure your application is accepted next time around. Remember, too, that being rejected may even be a blessing – after all, if the lender thought you couldn’t afford it, maybe they were right, and by rejecting you they’ve saved you a lot of financial hardship.
So find out why you were rejected, and move on with a plan to improve your application next time. Good luck!
How To Save Money
Renovation Loans: FHA 203(K), Fannie's Homestyle Renovation Mortgage and Conventional Rehab Loans
Rejected For A Home Loan – Moving On
