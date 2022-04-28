News
Anonymous Ramsey couple claims $67M in first-ever Mega Millions jackpot won in Minnesota
A suburban Twin Cities couple has come forward to claim the April 12 Mega Millions jackpot worth nearly $67 million.
The anonymous man and woman, who reside in Ramsey, are the first Minnesotans to win the jackpot since the state began participating in the Mega Millions game in 2010, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Minnesota Lottery officials.
Although the prize was valued at $110 million if taken as an annuity, the winners chose the cash option worth $66.9 million.
The couple, who elected not to publicly identify themselves under a law passed last year by the Minnesota Legislature that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Holiday gas station on Xkimo Street. The prize is the largest claimed so far under the new law.
“To help navigate their new life as lottery winners, they took time to assemble a team that includes a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before they claimed the prize,” Minnesota Lottery officials explained in the news release. “They said that their immediate plans are ‘typical.’ They would like to purchase a house and a car, and travel.”
The Holiday station where the winning ticket was sold was awarded a $50,000 “bonus” payment from the Minnesota Lottery.
How the Chicago Bulls’ 1st-round playoff series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks unfolded
The first-round playoff series between the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls and the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks is over, with the Bucks taking the best-of-seven series in five games.
The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks during the regular season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games. The reigning NBA champions are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t lost a regular-season game to the Bulls since Dec. 27, 2017.
- Jan. 22: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
- March 4: Bucks 118, Bulls 112
- March 22: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
- April 5: Bucks 127, Bulls 106
The Bulls were 1-14 in the regular season against the top four Eastern Conference seeds — the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. This was the Bulls’ first postseason appearance in five years.
Here are the results of the playoff series:
Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
In the fourth quarter of any game, the Chicago Bulls are always comfortable with a single-digit deficit and the ball in DeMar DeRozan’s hands. That has been a tried-and-true formula throughout DeRozan’s first season in Chicago.
But DeRozan couldn’t deliver late-game heroics in Game 1 against the Bucks. He didn’t make a fourth-quarter basket until 2:11 remained in the game, going 1-for-7 in the quarter and taking only two free throws in the second half.
- Column: Bulls prove they can hang with the Bucks — but a chance to steal home court slips away
- Bulls need more from DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević — who shot below 30% in Game 1 — to pull off an upset
- 4 takeaways from the Bulls’ Game 1 loss — and what they can do to win Game 2
- The Bulls stepped up defensively in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what worked.
Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110
DeMar DeRozan is a man of his word. He proved that to Bulls fans, devouring the Bucks defense in the second half to cement a 114-110 win that evened the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
The Bulls star didn’t disguise his frustration after Game 1, promising he wouldn’t repeat his 6-of-25 shooting performance. DeRozan spent Tuesday night on the Fiserv Forum court, putting up shots to regain the rhythm lacking in the opening loss.
- Column: Bulls’ gritty effort in Game 2 win gives the Bucks something to worry about
- The Bulls returned to the best of themselves in their Game 2 win. Will it be enough to swing the series?
- Bucks’ Khris Middleton to miss the rest of their series vs. the Bulls with a sprained MCL
- Nikola Vučević taking a bigger scoring role gives the Bulls a boost in playoff series with Bucks
Game 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81
The Bulls returned to the United Center for their first playoff game in five years with home-court advantage and the momentum of a road win at their back.
But they limped out of Game 3 with a 111-81 beatdown as the Bucks bounced back like a reigning NBA champion to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
- Column: Bulls fans were ready to rock the United Center — but Grayson Allen plays the villain to perfection
- Bulls emphasize pace after a lopsided Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: ‘We moved way, way too slow’
Game 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95
The Bulls delivered hope in Game 4 of their series with the Bucks. That was an improvement, at least, for fans at the United Center after the beatdown of Game 3.
The offense matched blows with the Bucks throughout the first half, avoiding an early hole. Patrick Williams finally delivered on his young promise, scoring 20 points in his best performance of the playoffs. The Bulls scored more transition points in the first half (6) than they had in any game in the series so far.
But all that didn’t matter when Giannis Antetokounmpo woke up. The Bucks star carved open the Bulls defense with surgical accuracy, scoring a series-high 32 points. With Antetokounmpo slicing the Bulls open on both ends of the court, the Bucks waltzed to a 119-95 win.
- Column: Grayson Allen feeds off the boos from Bulls fans — and his Bucks teammates — in a sizzling Game 4 performance
- Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol and is questionable to play for the Bulls in Wednesday’s Game 5
- As the Bucks clamp down on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the Bulls aren’t getting help from their bench
- Zach LaVine could miss Game 5 after the Bulls star enters health and safety protocols for 3rd time in the last year
Game 5: Bucks 116, Bulls 100
The Bulls season ended with an air of inevitability Wednesday night as the team crumpled against the Bucks in a 116-100 Game 5 loss to close their best-of-seven first-round series.
The Bulls’ chances went from unlikely to grim after starters Alex Caruso (concussion) and Zach LaVine (COVID-19) were both ruled out of Game 5 early Wednesday. Bucks fans weren’t excited as they trickled into Fiserv Forum — they were expectant.
The only unexpected part of the loss was DeMar DeRozan’s stat line.
()
Federal judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limit
By KEVIN McGILL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge ordered a two-week halt Wednesday on the phasing out of pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum — and raised doubts about the Biden administration’s plan to fully lift those restrictions on May 23.
For now, the decision is only a temporary setback for the administration. But the judge staked out a position that is highly sympathetic with Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states that sued to preserve so-called Title 42 authority, which denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“(The states) have established a substantial threat of immediate and irreparable injury resulting from the early implementation of Title 42, including unrecoverable costs on healthcare, law enforcement, detention, education, and other services for migrants,” wrote U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Summerhays, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said states were likely to succeed with their argument that the administration failed to adhere to federal procedures when it announced April 1 that it was ending Title 42 authority.
The judge has scheduled a critical hearing on May 13 in Lafayette to hear arguments on whether to block Title 42 from ending as planned 10 days later.
Texas filed a similar lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Victoria, Texas.
The decision to end Title 42 authority was made by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has come under growing criticism from elected officials in Biden’s Democratic Party who contend the administration is unprepared for an anticipated increase in asylum-seekers.
The Justice Department declined to comment on the order but the administration has said it will comply, while contending it will hamper preparations for Title 42 to end on May 23.
About 14% of single adults from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were processed under immigration laws during a seven-day period ending last Thursday. That’s up from only 5% in March, according to government figures.
Summerhays’ order requires the Homeland Security Department to “return to policies and practices in place” before it announced plans to end Title 42 and to submit weekly reports that demonstrate it is acting “in good faith.”
Migrants have been expelled more than 1.8 million times under the rule invoked in March 2020 by the Trump administration. Migrants were stopped more than 221,000 times at the Mexico border in March, a 22-year-high that has raised concerns about the government’s ability to handle even larger numbers when Title 42 is lifted.
Advocates for asylum-seekers say the restrictions endanger people fleeing persecution back home and violates rights to seek protection under U.S. law and international treaty. As the CDC acknowledged, the public health justification for the order has weakened as the threat of COVID-19 has waned.
At two often-contentious hearings Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas sought to defend the administration’s handling of an increase of migrants at the Southwest border and its plans to deal with the prospect of more with the potential end of Title 42.
Mayorkas sought to push back on Republican accusations that the Biden administration has encouraged irregular migration by allowing some people to seek asylum, blaming economic and political turmoil and violence throughout Latin America and the world.
“Some of the causes of irregular migration have only been heightened by years of distress preceding this administration,” he said.
Mayorkas testified one day after Homeland Security released a plan with more details about how it was preparing for the end of Title 42 authority.
___=
Associated Press reporter Ben Fox in Washington contributed to this story.
Emotional Biden says teachers helped him overcome stutter
By WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden congratulated the 2022 national teacher of the year on Wednesday by offering a deeply personal story saluting school leaders who helped him overcome a serious childhood stutter decades before he had White House aspirations.
“I wonder how I got here. I got here because of my parents and my teachers,” Biden said in a long, heart-felt deviation from his prepared remarks during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. “That idea is exemplified by the national teacher of the year.”
The president and first lady Jill Biden, who continues to teach English at a community college in suburban Washington, cheered Ohio history teacher Kurt Russell, the 2022 national teacher of the year, and finalists for the award who gathered from each state.
“Teaching is not what Jill does, it’s who she is, like most of you,” the president said, before telling the crowd about his problem as a child speaking — especially in class or otherwise publicly — “when I stuttered, everyone thinks you’re stupid. Totally incompetent.”
Biden has talked openly about battling a childhood stutter in the past, including while running for president in 2020. But he stressed on Wednesday the importance of teachers in helping him with that effort.
“I have teachers, I can name the ones through grade school, high school, even college,” the president said. “I didn’t really beat my stutter — and still occasionally I do (stutter) — until I took a speech debate class in college just to force myself to be able to stand up.”
Biden recalled being an adjunct law professor and said he once made extra money as a substitute teacher, drawing laughs by sternly admonishing the crowd, “you should be nicer to them.” He called for increasing teacher pay — a position that draws broad bipartisan support even if following through on raises don’t often materialize in many parts of the country.
The president also got political, decrying Republican-led efforts in some states to restrict some books taught in classrooms or available in school libraries after some parents objected to subject matter they saw as too sexually explicit or overly politically correct.
“Today, there are too many politicians trying to score political points banning books,” Biden said. “All because it doesn’t fit somebody’s political agenda.” He added of teachers, “We have got to stop making them the target of the culture wars.”
Russell summed up his profession by saying, “Each student needs a champion, no matter what the circumstance are.”
That echoed the sentiments of the first lady, who said of great teachers, “it’s not the curriculum or the classroom tactics, it’s that smile that tells students that they don’t have to be afraid to answer out loud.”
“It’s the calm in your voice that can still the wild horses running through their hearts,” she added. “It’s the way that you know that, sometimes, ‘I’m fine’ means everything is wrong.”
When Jill Biden talked about teachers changing lives “student by student,” her voice began to crack, before she laughed and said “Now I’m getting emotional.”
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
