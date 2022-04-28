News
Anthony Santander hits another homer, but the Orioles bullpen slips in a 5-2 loss to the Yankees
Robinson Chirinos flailed a glove at the pitch, but it was just a prayer, a wild swipe of his backhand to save a ball that bounced a few feet in front of the plate and quickly skipped past the catcher.
Right-hander Dillon Tate had entered in the seventh inning Wednesday, inheriting a runner and hoping to keep the Orioles within two runs against the New York Yankees. With two outs and a man on third, Tate looked poised to escape — before that misfired changeup, that is. The 0-2 offering sent to the backstop allowed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to run home, scoring the Yankees’ final run in a 5-2 victory.
One pitch later, Tate went back to the changeup. That time it worked, striking out Aaron Judge. And while the run wasn’t charged to Tate, it was another recent example of a bullpen that had been so solid suddenly forming creases under the pressure of extended work and powerful lineups.
Few Baltimore (6-12) starters have worked deep into games, although the effort from right-hander Tyler Wells was his best of the season. That has pressed the bullpen into duty early and often, and while there had been few miscues over the first month of the season, the final leg of a lengthy road trip has brought it to light.
Over the past three games — with one against the Los Angeles Angels and two against the Yankees — the Orioles bullpen has allowed 11 runs. It’s a sudden break in a dam that had held strong over the first homestand, and combined with a muted offense Wednesday in New York, it resulted in a series loss.
Wells quickly found himself behind, leaving a fastball over the plate that right fielder Giancarlo Stanton crushed to right-center field for a two-run home run. But Wells quickly settled down, giving the kind of length he’s never done before as a starter at this level.
The right-hander retired 13 of the 14 batters he faced after Stanton’s blast, giving up one hit while striking out four. Against Stanton later, Wells went back to his fastball — the same pitch the slugger jumped all over earlier — for a punch out.
It was a promising development for Wells, who is still being stretched out after spending 2021 in the bullpen. He threw a career-high five innings with 72 pitches, allowing three hits and those two runs. And while he was in line for the loss when he exited, designated hitter Anthony Santander got Wells off the hook in the sixth inning.
Santander extended his MLB-best on-base streak, although he only touched them all briefly as he rounded the bases. For the second straight night, Santander left the yard at Yankee Stadium, catching a changeup in the lower half of the zone to level the game at two.
But the bullpen quickly lost a grip on that score, and the offense wasn’t able to produce much else, even after Santander helped chase left-hander Jordan Montgomery after he allowed four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Right-hander Joey Krehbiel hadn’t allowed an earned run in his previous 8 1/3 innings, but he issued a four-pitch walk to lead off his outing and saw runners on first and third with one out before manager Brandon Hyde pulled him for right-hander Félix Bautista — who promptly allowed a sacrifice fly in the sixth and a solo shot to left fielder Joey Gallo in the seventh.
That, accompanied by the wild pitch from Tate, were the gut-punches for a bullpen that has struggled in consecutive losses to the Yankees. That’s always possible in matchups such as these, when pairing a power-oriented lineup with a cast of journeymen or inexperienced relievers. It’s just been especially apparent the past two games.
Around the horn
>> As right-hander Dean Kremer warmed in the bullpen of the Orioles’ season-opening series against the Tampa Bay Rays, he injured his left oblique and subsequently landed on the 10-day injured list. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that Kremer was beginning to do long toss and throwing progressions.
“I think the oblique injury is on its way to being healed, so now it’s just building up and getting back into game shape, and I think we’re probably a few weeks away from them being in the major league conversation,” Elias said. “But I think May, the month of May, will be in play.”
>> Ryan Mountcastle was scratched from his start Wednesday because of neck tightness, manager Brandon Hyde said before first pitch. The tightness isn’t expected to sideline the first baseman for long; Hyde said he hoped Mountcastle would be available off the bench Wednesday if required.
Mountcastle is the second Orioles in the past week to experience neck tightness, joining left-hander Paul Fry, who was unavailable against the Angels.
“What’s up with the pillows?” Hyde joked. “We’re staying at a nice hotel. The beds are super comfortable. I don’t know. Guys are not used to the bed or the pillow or something, but yeah, we’ve had two stiff necks in the last week.”
>> Adley Rutschman went 0-for-4 in his start at designated hitter for High-A Aberdeen on Wednesday. The catcher, who’s with the IronBirds this week as part of a rehab assignment, opened his account Tuesday with a double and a walk.
This story will be updated.
Thursday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Chicago Bulls season ends with a 116-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their 1st-round playoff series
The Chicago Bulls season ended with an air of inevitability Wednesday night as the team crumpled against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 116-100 Game 5 loss to close their best-of-seven first-round series.
The Bulls’ chances went from unlikely to grim after starters Alex Caruso (concussion) and Zach LaVine (COVID-19) were both ruled out of Game 5 early Wednesday. Bucks fans weren’t excited as they trickled into Fiserv Forum — they were expectant.
Even Bulls coach Billy Donovan arrived in Milwaukee with dimmed positivity.
“We’ll see what happens tonight,” Donovan said before the game. “Look, stranger things have happened.”
The only unexpected part of the loss was DeMar DeRozan’s stat line.
Without LaVine available to balance the scoring, the weight of the Bulls offense fell fully onto DeRozan’s shoulders. After his 41-point performance in their Game 2 victory, the Bulls knew what DeRozan is capable of under duress — but so did the Bucks, who spent the night throwing themselves in the All-Star forward’s way.
DeRozan couldn’t cut through the swarm of Bucks defenders who surrounded him anytime he touched the ball. Every look DeRozan took at the basket was obscured by a double or triple team, and he took only one shot in the first quarter.
DeRozan finished with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting despite spending only five minutes on the bench.
The Bucks were clearly content to allow any other player in a Bulls jersey to take a shot — so long as it wasn’t DeRozan. The tactic paid off in spades.
Time after time, DeRozan drove into a triple team, then flipped the ball out to the perimeter. But each time, the result was the same. Air ball. Brick. Turnover. The Bulls moved the ball more fluidly than they had in most of the series, but none of that mattered when the shots didn’t fall.
The Bulls shot 42.4% from the field and made just 15 of their franchise-record 52 attempts behind the 3-point arc (28.8%). Rookie Ayo Dosunmu started his first playoff game in place of Caruso at point guard and finished with eight points and one assist. Coby White finished an ice-cold shooting series with 17 points on 4-for-13 3-point shooting.
Patrick Williams led the Bulls in scoring with 22 points but couldn’t match the aggression of the Bucks at the rim. Nikola Vučević scored 19 points and went 3-for-9 from 3-point range.
The loss capped a dismal offensive series against the Bucks. The Bulls finished the five games shooting less than 40% from the field and averaging 95.2 points.
Things got ugly by the 9:41 mark of the second quarter, when the Bucks doubled the score at 40-20. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points as they shot 49.4% from the field. The Bulls halved the deficit in the third quarter, but a flurry of six 3-pointers helped the Bucks rumble back to a 20-point lead.
The loss left a sour note at the end of a season of growth for the Bulls, who returned to the postseason and finished with a winning record for the first time in five years. DeRozan’s arrival in Chicago sparked a season of broken records and winning streaks.
But a litany of injuries — from Williams’ wrist surgery and Lonzo Ball’s season-ending meniscus tear to Caruso’s concussion in Game 4 — clouded the potential of the improved Bulls roster.
()
News
Wabasha Street overpass spanning I-94/35E to close until mid-May, MnDOT says
The Wabasha Street overpass that spans interstates 94 and 35E will close for repairs Thursday, part of an extensive construction project in the busy downtown St. Paul freeway commons.
The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and will run until mid-May, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
A signed detour will run along St. Peter Street, 11th Street, 12th Street and Cedar Street, but MnDOT recommended using an alternate route to avoid congestion and delays.
The closure coincides with the recent closure of the nearby Robert Street overpass, which bridges the same stretch of I-94 and I-35E. It closed Monday and will not reopen until late May.
The closures are part of a two-year I-94 repair project that began last summer, with resurfacing work proceeding from west to east in three stages along I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard, and along I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue in St. Paul.
News
Joe Ryan makes quick work of Tigers in Twins’ 5-0 victory
Joe Ryan became the first Twins pitcher to complete seven innings, and Ryan Jeffers drove in three runs with a home run and double as Minnesota extended its winning streak to six games with a 5-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in front of 11,829 on Wednesday at Target Field.
Ryan (3-1) didn’t allow a hit until Miguel Cabrera’s two-out single in the fourth and never gave up another. He struck out nine and left with a 4-0 lead after throwing 90 pitches. The 25-year-old right-hander was acquired last July in the deal that sent Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The American Central-leading Twins have won seven of their past nine games.
Max Kepler, who drove in three runs with a double and home run in Tuesday’s 5-4 victory, hit solo homers in his first at-bats against Tigers starter Michael Pineda (1-1) to give the Twins a 2-0 lead after four innings. He has hit safely in seven of his past eight games.
The Twins doubled that in the fifth when outfielder Trevor Larnach started the inning with a double to left and catcher Ryan Jeffers followed with a two-run, line drive home run just over the left field fence for a 4-0 lead.
Pineda, who pitched five scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees in his first start, was tagged for four earned runs on seven hits. The big right-hander who pitched the previous three years for Minnesota, struck out two.
Larnach started the seventh with a double off left-hander Andrew Chafin and scored when Jeffers laced a line drive over the head of center fielder Aki Baddoo to give the Twins a 5-0 lead.
Joe Smith pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Twins, and Danny Coulombe pitched the ninth to preserve the shutout.
The teams complete their three-game series with a 12:10 p.m. start at Target Field.
Anthony Santander hits another homer, but the Orioles bullpen slips in a 5-2 loss to the Yankees
Chicago Bulls season ends with a 116-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their 1st-round playoff series
Legal Assistant’s Corner: Please Respect Our Time
Wabasha Street overpass spanning I-94/35E to close until mid-May, MnDOT says
Joe Ryan makes quick work of Tigers in Twins’ 5-0 victory
10 Tips for Effective Competitive Intelligence Gathering
NAACP sues Crestwood to block use of tax incentives on mall site development
Why Your Digital Marketing Strategy Won’t Work Without SEO
Bitcoin Drops To $38K After Amazon Retraction On Accepting BTC Payments
Understanding Canine Diabetes In Beagles
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm